Central nervous system and human body system jvsr sarma

Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
CENTRAL NERVOUS SYSTEM JVSR SARMA | GUNTUR | ASM
NERVOUS SYSTEM INTRODUCTION • Nervous system is composed of nerve cells called neurons • Each neuron has a body, a long pr...
STRUCTURALLY NERVOUS SYSTEM HAS TWO MAIN PARTS • Nervous system has the ability to store sensory information received in p...
PARTS OF THE CNS • CENTRAL NERVOUS SYSTEM CONSISTS OF BRAIN AND SPINAL CORD • PERIPHERAL NERVOUS SYSTEM CONSITS OF CRANIAL...
THE BRAIN • THE LARGEST ORGAN IN THE NERVOUS SYSTEM; COMPOSED OF ABOUT 100 BILLION NEURONS (INTERESTINGLY, ALTHOUGH THE NE...
PARTS OF THE BRAIN AND THEIR FUNCTIONS Frontal lobe controls skeletal muscle movement and intellectual processes. Pariet...
BRAIN STEM • Made of brain tissue at the base of cerebrum, connecting the cerebrum to the spinal cord. • Functions largely...
BRAIN STEM • DIENCEPHALON: • CONSISTS OF THALAMUS AND HYPOTHALAMUS. • A) THALAMUS- IT IS A MAJOR RELAY CENTER TO DIRECT NE...
HYPOTHALAMUS REGULATES:…… • 1)HEART RATE AND ARTERIAL BLOOD PRESSURE. • 2) BODY TEMP. • 3) WATER & ELECTROLYTE BALANCE. • ...
CONTD……. • MIDBRAIN: SERVES AS A MAJOR CEREBRAL REFLEX CENTER, AND ALSO HELPS DIRECT CSF FROM THE THIRD VENTRICLE TO FOURT...
SPINAL CORD • A LONG NERVE CORD THAT BEGINS AT THE FORAMEN MAGNUM AND ENDS AT THE FIRST OR SECOND LUMBAR VERTEBRA. • DIVID...
MOST IMPORTANT SPINAL NERVES… • C1 TO C4 FROM CERVICAL PLEXUS WHICH SERVES THE HEAD, FACE, AND NECK. • C5 TO T1 FROM BRACH...
CNS DISORDERS: • CONCUSSION: SLIGHT BRAIN INJURY CAUSING DIZZINES & LOSS OF CONSCIOUSNESS. • CEREBROVASCULAR ACCIDENT: COM...
BODY SYSTEMS AND THEIR FUNCTIONS
BODY SYSTEMS AND THEIR FUNCTIONS BODY SYSTEMS AND THEIR FUNCTIONS
BODY SYSTEMS AND THEIR FUNCTIONS BODY SYSTEMS AND THEIR FUNCTIONS
THANK YOU SIR… JVSR SARMA – GUNTUR
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Central nervous system and human body system jvsr sarma

9 views

Published on

basic notes on CNS

Published in: Health & Medicine
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Central nervous system and human body system jvsr sarma

  1. 1. CENTRAL NERVOUS SYSTEM JVSR SARMA | GUNTUR | ASM
  2. 2. NERVOUS SYSTEM INTRODUCTION • Nervous system is composed of nerve cells called neurons • Each neuron has a body, a long process called axon and dendrites • Nervous system co-ordinates and correlates sensory stimuli and the efferent impulses so that effector organs work harmoniously.
  3. 3. STRUCTURALLY NERVOUS SYSTEM HAS TWO MAIN PARTS • Nervous system has the ability to store sensory information received in past times and can integrate this information with other nervous impulses and channel into common efferent pathways. • CENTRAL NERVOUS SYSTEM • PERIPHERAL NERVOUS SYSTEM
  4. 4. PARTS OF THE CNS • CENTRAL NERVOUS SYSTEM CONSISTS OF BRAIN AND SPINAL CORD • PERIPHERAL NERVOUS SYSTEM CONSITS OF CRANIAL NERVES, SPINAL NERVES AND GANGLIA. FUNCTIONALLY NERVOUS SYSTEM IS ALSO DIVIDED IN TO TWO PARTS:- SOMATIC NERVOUS SYSTEM AUTONOMIC NERVOUS SYSTEMM CONCERNED WITH VOLUNTARY STRUCTURES OF THE BODY Eg:SKELETAL MUSCLES CONCERNED WITH INVOLUNTARY STRUCTURES OF THE BODY Eg:HEART, SMOOTH MUSCLES AND GLANDS
  5. 5. THE BRAIN • THE LARGEST ORGAN IN THE NERVOUS SYSTEM; COMPOSED OF ABOUT 100 BILLION NEURONS (INTERESTINGLY, ALTHOUGH THE NEURONS CONTAIN DNA, THERE IS NO DNA REPLICATION OR MITOSIS IN THE BRAIN, AS A RESULT THE NUMBER OF NEURONS DECREASES AS A PERSON AGES) • DIVIDED INTO 3 MAIN REGIONS: CEREBRUM, CEREBELLUM, AND THE BRAIN STEM. • CONTAINS SPACES CALLED VENTRICLES WHERE CHOROID
  6. 6. PARTS OF THE BRAIN AND THEIR FUNCTIONS Frontal lobe controls skeletal muscle movement and intellectual processes. Parietal lobe controls sensations and speech.  Temporal lobe controls hearing and memory. Occipital lobe controls vision.
  7. 7. BRAIN STEM • Made of brain tissue at the base of cerebrum, connecting the cerebrum to the spinal cord. • Functions largely for autonomous activities. • Subdivided into • diencephalon, midbrain, pons and medulla oblongata.
  8. 8. BRAIN STEM • DIENCEPHALON: • CONSISTS OF THALAMUS AND HYPOTHALAMUS. • A) THALAMUS- IT IS A MAJOR RELAY CENTER TO DIRECT NERVE IMPULSES FROM VARIOUS SOURCES TO THE PROPER DESTINATIONS. • B) HYPOTHALAMUS (AN IMPORTANT AREA FOR REGULATING HOMEOSTATIC
  9. 9. HYPOTHALAMUS REGULATES:…… • 1)HEART RATE AND ARTERIAL BLOOD PRESSURE. • 2) BODY TEMP. • 3) WATER & ELECTROLYTE BALANCE. • 4) CONTROL OF HANGER & BODY WEIGHT. • 5) CONTROL OF MOVEMENTS AND GLANDULAR SECRETION OF THE STOMACH & INTESTINES. • 6) PRODUCTION OF NEUROSECRETORY SUBSTANCES THAT STIMULATE THE PITUITARY GLAND TO RELEASE HORMONES THAT HELP REGULATE GROWTH AND INFLUENCE REPRODUCTION • 7) SLEEP AND WAKEFULNESS
  10. 10. CONTD……. • MIDBRAIN: SERVES AS A MAJOR CEREBRAL REFLEX CENTER, AND ALSO HELPS DIRECT CSF FROM THE THIRD VENTRICLE TO FOURTH VENTRICLE • PONS: CONTAINS AT LEAST 2 "RESPIRATORY CENTERS" (GROUPS OF SPECIALIZED NEURONS) WHICH REGULATE THE DURATION AND DEPTH OF BREATHING. • MEDULLA OBLONGATA: AT THE BASE OF BASE OF BRAIN STEM AND CONTINUOUS TO BECOME SPINAL CORD. IT CONTAINS SPECIALIZED NEURONS THAT FORM "CARDIAC CENTERS" (TO CONTROL HEART RATE), "VASOMOTOR CENTERS" (TO CONTROL BLOOD FLOW
  11. 11. SPINAL CORD • A LONG NERVE CORD THAT BEGINS AT THE FORAMEN MAGNUM AND ENDS AT THE FIRST OR SECOND LUMBAR VERTEBRA. • DIVIDED INTO 31 SEGMENTS (NAMED AFTER THE VERTEBRAL REGIONS), EACH SEGMENT GIVES RISE TO A PAIR OF SPINAL NERVES (PART OF THE PNS). • IN GENERAL, THE LOCATION OF THE SPINAL NERVE CORRESPONDS WITH THE LOCATION OF THE EFFECTOR ORGAN (E.G.
  12. 12. MOST IMPORTANT SPINAL NERVES… • C1 TO C4 FROM CERVICAL PLEXUS WHICH SERVES THE HEAD, FACE, AND NECK. • C5 TO T1 FROM BRACHIAL PLEXUS WHICH SERVES THE SHOULDER, ARM, AND HANDS. • T 2 TO T11 DO NOT FROM ANY PLEXUS. • T12 TO S5 FORM LUMBOSACRAL PLEXUS WHICH SERVES THE LOWER BODY AND LOWER LIMBS. • COCCYGEAL NERVES DO NOT FORM ANY PLEXUS.
  13. 13. CNS DISORDERS: • CONCUSSION: SLIGHT BRAIN INJURY CAUSING DIZZINES & LOSS OF CONSCIOUSNESS. • CEREBROVASCULAR ACCIDENT: COMMONLY KNOWN AS STROKE OCCURS WHEN BLOOD FLOW TO BRAIN IS BLOCKED. • ALZHEIMER’S DISEASE: PROGRESSIVE DISEASE CAUSING DEGENERATION OF BRAIN, LOSS OF MEMORY, LANGUAGE AND DISORIENTATION. • EPILEPSY: DISORDER OF THE CNS THAT IS CAUSED BY TEMPORARY DISTURBANCES IN NORMAL BRAIN FUNCTION (IMPULSES) AND IS ACCOMPANIED BY SEIZURES AND LOSS OF CONSCIOUSNESS. • PARKINSON’S DISEASE : DISORDER OF BRAIN CAUSING PILL-ROLLING MOVEMENT OF FINGERS TREMOR, HEAD NODDING, AND LACK OF FACIAL EXPRESSION. • ENCEPHALOPATHY: ANY DISORDER OF THE BRAIN. • NEURALGIA: SHARP RECURRING PAIN ASSOCIATED WITH A NERVE, USUALLY
  14. 14. BODY SYSTEMS AND THEIR FUNCTIONS
  15. 15. BODY SYSTEMS AND THEIR FUNCTIONS BODY SYSTEMS AND THEIR FUNCTIONS
  16. 16. BODY SYSTEMS AND THEIR FUNCTIONS BODY SYSTEMS AND THEIR FUNCTIONS
  17. 17. THANK YOU SIR… JVSR SARMA – GUNTUR

×