ALZHEIMER'S DISEASE Jvsr Sarma Guntur asm
WHAT IS ALZHEIMER'S DISEASE ALZHEIMER'S DISEASE IS A PROGRESSIVE DISORDER THAT CAUSES BRAIN CELLS TO WASTE AWAY (DEGENERAT...
WHAT HAPPENS ALZHEIMER'S DISEASE Usually, in alzheimers the brain gets shrinked off due to the death of nerve cells becaus...
WHAT AFFECTED IN BRAIN WITH ALZHEIMER'S DISEASE THE STRUCTURAL AND FUNCTIONAL UNIT OF BRAIN IS NEURON CELLS. THESE NEURONS...
STAGES OF ALZHEIMER'S DISEASE  EARLIEST ALZHEIMER'S - CHANGES MAY BEGIN 20 YEARS OR MORE BEFORE DIAGNOSIS.  MILD TO MODE...
PATHOPHYSIOLOGY OF ALZHEIMER'S DISEASE The Pathophysiology of Alzheimer's disease amyloid Hypothesis Cholinergic hypothe...
CHOLINERGIC HYPOTHESIS Loss of cholinergic neurons is another well established pathogenesis in Alzhiemer’s disease. By the...
TREATMENT FOR ALZHEIMER'S DISEASES MOA:- Memantine and Donepezil: Drug Type and Use: NMDA antagonist and cholinesterase in...
FOR OUR BASKET TO TREAT THE DISEASE WE HAVE ALZIGO – M10
COMPETITION:- DONECEPT M FORTE CIPLA 19.36 DONAMEM SUN PHARMA 20.30 ALZIL-M 10 INTAS 23.20 ARICEP –M FORTE EISAI 18.38 LAR...
TARGETTED DRS & POSITIONING OF THE BRAND PSYCHIATRIST NEUROLOGIST NEURO SURGEON GENERAL PHYSICIAN  USP’s, BRAND ADVANTAGE...
THANK YOU SIR… JVSR SARMA GUNTUR - ASM
Alzheimer's disease

