Successfully reported this slideshow.
Your SlideShare is downloading. ×

Iron-ical - Iron pyrophosphate.pptx

Apr. 17, 2023
0 likes 0 views
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Upcoming SlideShare
Iron - Health Professional Fact Sheet.pdf
Iron - Health Professional Fact Sheet.pdf
Loading in …3
×

Check these out next

Thyroid Disorder in Pregnancy
Md. Redwan Jannah
UAE Telehealth Market Growth Opportunity, Current Share, and Future Scope
Oliviadsouza11
Oxy. pptx
Toodle2
treatment.pptx
BlessedAdetutu1
BODY SCAN MEDITATION
SajidQayyum7
Gestational Diabetes Mellitus.pptx
Md. Redwan Jannah
patient safety.pptx
MOZAID5
Pulmonalogy
JinasAhammed1
1 of 12 Ad

Iron-ical - Iron pyrophosphate.pptx

Apr. 17, 2023
0 likes 0 views

Download to read offline

Healthcare

Iron pyrophosphate

Iron pyrophosphate

Healthcare
Advertisement

Recommended

Iron - Health Professional Fact Sheet.pdf
saritha508340
0 views
23 slides
SEO+Week+2+-+Effective+SEO_Final.pdf
saritha508340
0 views
12 slides
Search+Engine+Optimization+-+Week+2.pdf
saritha508340
0 views
29 slides
oral-health-ind-2022-country-profile.pptx
saritha508340
0 views
2 slides
Work life balance women.pptx
saritha508340
0 views
6 slides
signmesh snapshot - the best of sustainability
signmesh
1.4k views
32 slides
The Science of a Great Career in Data Science
Kate Matsudaira
35.5k views
71 slides
The ABC’s of Living a Healthy Life
Dr. Omer Hameed
1.1M views
29 slides
Advertisement

More Related Content

Recently uploaded (20)

Thyroid Disorder in Pregnancy
Md. Redwan Jannah
0 views
UAE Telehealth Market Growth Opportunity, Current Share, and Future Scope
Oliviadsouza11
0 views
Oxy. pptx
Toodle2
0 views
treatment.pptx
BlessedAdetutu1
0 views
BODY SCAN MEDITATION
SajidQayyum7
0 views
Gestational Diabetes Mellitus.pptx
Md. Redwan Jannah
0 views
patient safety.pptx
MOZAID5
0 views
Pulmonalogy
JinasAhammed1
0 views
Precision Psychiatry .pptx
AbinashAchary1
0 views
ultrasound JP.pptx
jayapandiyan Paraman
0 views
Antimicrobials -3 final.pptx
KipronoKeitanyTimoth
0 views
NUHM.pptx
MALATESHUNDI1
0 views
clinical.pptx
BlessedAdetutu1
0 views
chart2.pdf
nileshchoudhary47
0 views
infographic-reaching-chronic-care-patients-circlelink-health.pdf
CircleLink Health
0 views
1500 calorie mean plan.pdf
Hiral Prajapati
0 views
phyto atomy seabuckthorn | phyto atomy seabuckthorn juice
jayviru7
0 views
whooping cough lecture...ppt
GustavoEduardoVasque
0 views
What is the treatment of Black Fungus_.pdf
beactive4health
0 views
NHS - Audience Profile and Research - evidence.pptx
SaulCotton
0 views
Thyroid Disorder in Pregnancy
Md. Redwan Jannah
0 views
17 slides
UAE Telehealth Market Growth Opportunity, Current Share, and Future Scope
Oliviadsouza11
0 views
17 slides
Oxy. pptx
Toodle2
0 views
23 slides
treatment.pptx
BlessedAdetutu1
0 views
4 slides
BODY SCAN MEDITATION
SajidQayyum7
0 views
3 slides
Gestational Diabetes Mellitus.pptx
Md. Redwan Jannah
0 views
15 slides

Featured (20)

CAREER FORWARD - THE TOOLS YOU NEED TO START MOVING
Kelly Services
1.3k views
Top 5 Skills for Project Managers
LinkedIn Learning Solutions
20.3k views
Mind-Blowing Facts About National Parks
Ethos3
41.6k views
8 Easy Ways to Relieve Stress At Work (Backed By Science)
True Stress Management
939 views
ChatGPT What It Is and How Writers Can Use It.pdf
Adsy
26.1k views
Pixar's 22 Rules to Phenomenal Storytelling
Gavin McMahon
4.6M views
2022 Women in the Workplace Briefing
McKinsey & Company
18.3k views
10 Steps great leaders take when things go wrong
GetSmarter
82.1k views
Forgotten women in tech history.
Domo
143k views
A Product Manager's Job
joshelman
802.8k views
Top 10 Tips for Getting a Good Night's Sleep
Dana-Farber Cancer Institute
49.9k views
The Road to Financial Wellness
Experian_US
9.7k views
24 Time Management Hacks to Develop for Increased Productivity
Iulian Olariu
1.9M views
GO BRAND YOURSELF. How to land a job with personal branding in 5 steps
Lorenzo Galbiati
195.6k views
Trillion Dollar Coach Book (Bill Campbell)
Eric Schmidt
2M views
Global Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion Debrief
McKinsey & Company
20.8k views
The Minimum Loveable Product
The Happy Startup School
4.1M views
Six things to remember while writing feedback 2020
Rajesh Soundararajan
4.8k views
20 Steps To Your Life Passion
Barrie Davenport
31.6k views
LinkedIn on Mentorship #thankyourmentor
LinkedIn Editors' Picks
194k views
CAREER FORWARD - THE TOOLS YOU NEED TO START MOVING
Kelly Services
1.3k views
68 slides
Top 5 Skills for Project Managers
LinkedIn Learning Solutions
20.3k views
22 slides
Mind-Blowing Facts About National Parks
Ethos3
41.6k views
17 slides
8 Easy Ways to Relieve Stress At Work (Backed By Science)
True Stress Management
939 views
16 slides
ChatGPT What It Is and How Writers Can Use It.pdf
Adsy
26.1k views
16 slides
Pixar's 22 Rules to Phenomenal Storytelling
Gavin McMahon
4.6M views
24 slides
Advertisement

Iron-ical - Iron pyrophosphate.pptx

  1. 1. There is absolutely a need for a HEMATINIC Iron-ical R.SRIKRISHNAN – GROUP PRODUCT MANAGER, ENDURA
  2. 2. Welcome!! Tackling iron deficiency anaemia (IDA), one of the biggest issues during pregnancy is a great challenge today as there are umpteen number of products claim to serve the purpose.. Here we present a novel way to address this issue .. .
  3. 3. The Proposal ….. Each tablet/capsule to contain: Iron Pyrophosphate Liposomes Equivalent to Elemental Iron – 30mg + Vitamin C – 50mg + VitaminB12 – 0.75mcg + Folic acid – 300mcg Novel isn’t it? IRON PYROPHOSPHATE For an Iron health
  4. 4. What is Liposomal iron? • Iron liposome is a new type of iron supplement that can be absorbed without the limitation of iron uptake and export proteins. • Iron liposome has the superiority of liposome that can cross the duodenum through membrane fusion, membrane diffusion or phagocytosis. • Iron compounds are elements that present an optimal microencapsulation capacity due to its hydrophilic nature which allows them to be retained in the inside of the liposome. Iron liposome liposomal technique is by far the best one Lets see how…?
  5. 5. What is Liposome? • A liposome is a vesicle structure with spherical shape composed of one or several phospholipid bilayers. • The image illustrates the composition of a simple liposome composed by a mono lamellar phospholipid bilayer. • The formation and structure of the liposomes is due to the amphiphilic nature (with hydrophilic and hydrophobic regions) of the phospholipids that compose it, whose homologous regions are united in aqueous medium, so it is essentially a mechanical process of phospholipids hydration. • When the encapsulated compound is soluble in water, it is positioned inside the structure while in the case of a hydrophobic compound, would be placed in the liposome membrane Liposome Hence, liposomal technique is by far the best one!! Representation of the structure and formation of the phospholipid bilayer in a simple liposome
  6. 6. Why Liposomal microencapsulation? There are other processes of microencapsulation but the liposomal technique is by far the best one because its properties give it the following advantages: • High product stability particularly in the gastrointestinal tract. • Ability to modulate the release of the microencapsulated content under certain conditions, specifically adapted to the needs of the product. Liposome encapsulation This innovative process has generated interest because of the possibility of designing liposomes “customized” with multiple functions and that act as carriers of active ingredients
  7. 7. Why Liposomal iron? • To promote iron absorption using more efficient parallel mechanisms such as the M cells • Conceals the characteristic of the iron compounds which are responsible for the therapeutic abandonment besides the metallic taste • To reduce pro-oxidant effect of iron on protein and dietary lipids • To reduce interactions with elements that inhibits absorption as tannins, polyphenols and phytates in the diet • To reduce significantly the irritation of the gastric mucosa often associated with the intake of iron supplements Iron liposome
  8. 8. Iron-ical Market 01 02 03 04 Hematinic market is by far the largest in the supplements market. Valued at Rs.2291 Crores growing at 5.4% annually MARKET PLACE Hematinic oral solids constitute Rs.1180 Crores and growing at about 5% annually. Every gynecologist prescribes at least one oral solid hematinic ORAL SOLIDS Oral hematinics constitute Rs.1869 Crores growing at a healthy pace of close to 6%. The most prescribed supplements are the hematinic orals HEMATINIC ORALS Launched in between Sep-Nov 2017, Iron pyrophosphate market has touched the Rs.12 Crores growing at an average 17.5% month after month. Only 4 brands contribute to this market place IRON PYROPHOSPHATE
  9. 9. 2 BRANDS SHARE Rs.7 CRORES • Wockhardt’s PP26 Forte and Sederom of Lupin share the maximum. • Lupin has 2 brands Lupinfer and Sederom valued together at Rs.5.1 crores SKU COMPANY MAT VAL JUN ‘18 INNOVFOL INNOVCARE 1.8 LUPINFER LUPIN 2.0 MUMFER MAX GLENMARK 2.3 PP 26 FORTE WOCKHARDT 3.7 SEDEROM LUPIN 3.1 GRAND TOTAL 12.9 Value in Crores Source: AWACS July 2018 SKU MAT VAL SEP‘18 LUPINFER TABLET 10 3.1 MUMFER MAX TABLET 10 4.6 PP 26 FORTE TABLET 10 6.2 SEDEROM TABLET 10 5.3 Grand Total 19.2
  10. 10. How the Competitors look.. LUPINFER Lupin MUMFER MAX Glenmark PP 26 FORTE Wockhardt SEDEROM Lupin MRP:Rs.120 MRP:Rs.129 MRP:Rs.145 MRP:Rs.120
  11. 11. Tactical Advantage We have a better equity with Gynaecs already with our Ossopan and Epidosin brands Gynecologists We have been operating in this market for more than 50 years and we know the supplement market as the back of the palm Knowing the supplement market We have pan India operation with more than 500 field force covering around 21250 gynaecs Pan India operations We have well defined infrastructure manufacturing and handling such a huge market Infrastructure We already possess the strength of well trained PMT and field staff Strong PMT & field force
  12. 12. Recommending for this product to be launched immediately as we can have early bird advantage. Thank you Any questions?

×