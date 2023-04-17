Iron-ical - Iron pyrophosphate.pptx

1.
There is absolutely a need for a HEMATINIC
Iron-ical
R.SRIKRISHNAN – GROUP PRODUCT MANAGER, ENDURA
Tackling iron deficiency anaemia (IDA), one of the biggest
issues during pregnancy is a great challenge today as there are
umpteen number of products claim to serve the purpose..
Here we present a novel way to address this issue .. .
The Proposal …..
Each tablet/capsule to contain:
Iron Pyrophosphate Liposomes
Equivalent to
Elemental Iron – 30mg +
Vitamin C – 50mg +
VitaminB12 – 0.75mcg +
Folic acid – 300mcg
Novel isn’t it?
IRON PYROPHOSPHATE
For an Iron health
What is
Liposomal
iron?
• Iron liposome is a new type of iron supplement
that can be absorbed without the limitation of iron
uptake and export proteins.
• Iron liposome has the superiority of liposome that
can cross the duodenum through membrane
fusion, membrane diffusion or phagocytosis.
• Iron compounds are elements that present an
optimal microencapsulation capacity due to its
hydrophilic nature which allows them to be
retained in the inside of the liposome.
Iron liposome
liposomal technique is by far the best one
Lets see how…?
What is Liposome?
• A liposome is a vesicle structure with spherical shape
composed of one or several phospholipid bilayers.
• The image illustrates the composition of a simple liposome
composed by a mono lamellar phospholipid bilayer.
• The formation and structure of the liposomes is due to the
amphiphilic nature (with hydrophilic and hydrophobic
regions) of the phospholipids that compose it, whose
homologous regions are united in aqueous medium, so it
is essentially a mechanical process of phospholipids
hydration.
• When the encapsulated compound is soluble in water, it is
positioned inside the structure while in the case of a
hydrophobic compound, would be placed in the liposome
membrane
Liposome
Hence, liposomal technique is by far the best one!!
Representation of the structure and formation
of the phospholipid bilayer in a simple liposome
Why
Liposomal
microencapsulation?
There are other processes of microencapsulation
but the liposomal technique is by far the best one
because its properties give it the following
advantages:
• High product stability particularly in the
gastrointestinal tract.
• Ability to modulate the release of the
microencapsulated content under certain
conditions, specifically adapted to the needs of
the product.
Liposome encapsulation
This innovative process has generated interest because of the possibility of designing liposomes “customized” with
multiple functions and that act as carriers of active ingredients
Why
Liposomal
iron?
• To promote iron absorption using more efficient
parallel mechanisms such as the M cells
• Conceals the characteristic of the iron compounds
which are responsible for the therapeutic
abandonment besides the metallic taste
• To reduce pro-oxidant effect of iron on protein and
dietary lipids
• To reduce interactions with elements that inhibits
absorption as tannins, polyphenols and phytates in
the diet
• To reduce significantly the irritation of the gastric
mucosa often associated with the intake of iron
supplements
Iron liposome
Iron-ical Market
01
02
03
04
Hematinic market is by far the largest in
the supplements market.
Valued at Rs.2291 Crores growing at
5.4% annually
MARKET PLACE
Hematinic oral solids constitute
Rs.1180 Crores and growing at
about 5% annually.
Every gynecologist prescribes at
least one oral solid hematinic
ORAL SOLIDS
Oral hematinics constitute Rs.1869 Crores
growing at a healthy pace of close to 6%.
The most prescribed supplements are the
hematinic orals
HEMATINIC ORALS
Launched in between Sep-Nov 2017, Iron
pyrophosphate market has touched the
Rs.12 Crores growing at an average 17.5%
month after month.
Only 4 brands contribute to this market place
IRON PYROPHOSPHATE
2 BRANDS
SHARE
Rs.7 CRORES
• Wockhardt’s PP26 Forte and Sederom of
Lupin share the maximum.
• Lupin has 2 brands Lupinfer and Sederom
valued together at Rs.5.1 crores
SKU COMPANY
MAT
VAL
JUN ‘18
INNOVFOL INNOVCARE 1.8
LUPINFER LUPIN 2.0
MUMFER MAX GLENMARK 2.3
PP 26 FORTE WOCKHARDT 3.7
SEDEROM LUPIN 3.1
GRAND TOTAL 12.9
Value in Crores
Source: AWACS July 2018
SKU
MAT VAL
SEP‘18
LUPINFER TABLET 10 3.1
MUMFER MAX TABLET 10 4.6
PP 26 FORTE TABLET 10 6.2
SEDEROM TABLET 10 5.3
Grand Total 19.2
How the Competitors look..
LUPINFER
Lupin
MUMFER MAX
Glenmark
PP 26 FORTE
Wockhardt
SEDEROM
Lupin
MRP:Rs.120 MRP:Rs.129 MRP:Rs.145 MRP:Rs.120
Tactical Advantage
We have a better equity with
Gynaecs already with our
Ossopan and Epidosin brands
Gynecologists
We have been operating in this
market for more than 50 years and
we know the supplement market as
the back of the palm
Knowing the supplement market
We have pan India operation
with more than 500 field force
covering around 21250 gynaecs
Pan India operations
We have well defined
infrastructure manufacturing
and handling such a huge
market
Infrastructure
We already possess the
strength of well trained PMT
and field staff
Strong PMT & field force
12.
