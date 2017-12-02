LAS SECUENCIAS DIDACTICAS COMO ESTRATEGIA PARA EL RESCATE DE LA IDENTIDAD CULTURAL ACACIREÑA EN LOS ESTUDIANTES DE SEGUNDO...
rescue the Acacireña identity in the sample subject of study,through the actuion research in the four phases in based. Key...
La línea de investigación que abarca este proyecto es la pedagogía y didáctica y el tópico correspondiente es métodos y es...
hacerlo, por lo tanto solo contaban con el conocimiento que se les dio por parte de las investigadoras, siendo esta una de...
Interpretación de los resultados test 1 y test 2 Fuente: los investigadores Al observar y comparar los dos test se pudo no...
En el transcurso del ciclo dos se desea iniciar a dar soluciones a ésta problemática, teniendo en cuenta la importancia de...
Para avanzar en este ciclo las investigadoras realizaron las correcciones en los tiempos adecuados reuniéndose así constan...
Una vez finalizados los planes de acción del ciclo dos y aplicada la segunda secuencia didáctica correspondiente a los sím...
Resultados niveles de la variable Identidad Cultural y la variable Secuencia Didáctica Fuente: los investigadores De acuer...
En la categoría sentido de pertenencia se evidencio que la mitad de los estudiantes (17 estudiantes) tienen un sentido de ...
de Acacías para desgastarlos entre todos. Para que el avance del proyecto realmente se evidenciara en este ciclo, se reali...
HERNÁNDEZ ROJAS, Carlos María. 74 años de historia de Acacías-Meta, Colombia. Editorial Juan xxiii Ltda. 1 de julio de 199...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Articulo cientifico

8 views

Published on

información acerca del proyecto investigativo

Published in: Education
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Articulo cientifico

  1. 1. LAS SECUENCIAS DIDACTICAS COMO ESTRATEGIA PARA EL RESCATE DE LA IDENTIDAD CULTURAL ACACIREÑA EN LOS ESTUDIANTES DE SEGUNDO UNO DE LA INSTITUCIÓN EDUCATIVA JUAN HUMBERTO BAQUERO SOLER JORNADA TARDE. Aidy Yurley Rojas Riveros aidy_rojis1998ok@hotmail.com Sara Katherine Montenegro Ocampo skmo_09@hotmail.com Escuela Normal Superior de Acacías RESUMEN: A partir de la observación de la practica pedagógica y la aplicación de cada uno de los ciclos, se evidenció inicialmente que los estudiantes presentaban falta de identidad cultural, puesto que desconocensus costumbres, creencias, tradiciones, lenguaje, entre otras propias de su municipio, debido a que desde sus hogares no estimulan a los niños y niñas para que tengan un sentido de pertenencia propio porel patrimonio cultural, porque se dejan influenciar por otras culturas ajenas a la propia, aunque no todos son nacidos en Acacias, la mayoría han vivido gran parte de su vida aquí y no ponen en práctica los aspectos relacionados con el desenvolvimiento de su identidad cultural acacireña. Por este motivo se implementó las secuencias didácticas, obteniendo resultados satisfactorios y avances significativos que permitieron rescatar la identidad acacireña en la muestra sujeto de estudio, a través de la investigación acción en las cuatro fases que se fundamenta. Palabras claves: Cultura, Identidad, Patrimonio Cultural, Sentido de pertenencia y Secuencias didácticas ABSTRACT: From the observation of the pedagogical practice and the application of each of the cycles, it was initially evident that the students presented a lack of cultural identity, since they do not know their customs, beliefs, traditions, language,among others proper to their municipality, because from their homes they do not stimulate children to have a sense of belonging to their cultural heritage, because they are influenced by other cultures outside their own, although not all are born in Acacias, most have lived Much of his life here and do n ot put into practice the aspects related to the development of their cultural identity acacireña. For this reason, the didactic sequences were implemented, obtaining satisfactory results and significant advances that allowed to
  2. 2. rescue the Acacireña identity in the sample subject of study,through the actuion research in the four phases in based. Key words: Culture, Identity, Cultural heritage, Sense of belonging and didactics sequence. INTRODUCCIÓN: En los grados de primaria, los estudiantes afrontan distintos intercambios culturales con sus compañeros y docentes porque suele haber entre ellos personas que no tienen su mismo lugar de origen, perteneciendo a otra cultura; la comunidad educativa está conformada por un 78%, oriundos de esta región y un 22% de personas que llegan de otras partes del país, familias desplazadas de la cordillera y otros municipios que buscan una mejor vida, la gran mayoría conservando sus costumbres del campo pues muchos de ellos siguen ejerciendo esta clase de trabajos. Tales intercambios los pueden compartir con otros por medio de la interacción, participación e integración de sus conocimientos de una manera recíproca. Una vez aplicadas las praxis planeadas en el ciclo cero y analizados los datos recolectado se concluye que en esta población es necesario el rescate de la identidad cultural acacireña, porque,aunque la mayoría nacieron en otras ciudades diferentes a Acacías, pero aquí es donde han vivido gran parte de su vida y dejándose influenciar por otras culturas ajenas a la propia perdiendo amor, respeto y sentido de pertenencia por su cultura. Al realizar actividades relacionadas con el rescate de la identidad cultural acacireña, se pudo ver que la mayoría de los estudiantes desconocen los símbolos patrios, algunos lo identifican como éstos,pero no saben con seguridad a donde pertenecen, también no tienen clara una visión de su municipio, pues no se interesan por sabercómo se verá su municipio en un futuro, teniendo en cuenta el daño ambiental que se le está haciendo actualmente; y no logran trabajar del todo en grupo, porque les cuesta estar de acuerdo en una sola cosa y respetar las opiniones de sus otros compañeros. Debido a la falta de identidad cultural por el municipio de Acacías, que se evidenció en el aula de clases del grado segundo uno de la Institución Educativa Juan Humberto Baquero Soler, durante los días de observación se plantea la siguiente pregunta: ¿Son las secuencias didácticas una estrategia para el rescate de la identidad cultural acacireña? DESCRIPCIÓN DE LA INVESTIGACIÓN
  3. 3. La línea de investigación que abarca este proyecto es la pedagogía y didáctica y el tópico correspondiente es métodos y estrategias educativas, puesto la investigación va enfocada que a partir de estrategias pedagógicas como lo son las secuencias didácticas, se le enseñe a los estudiantes todo lo relacionado con la cultura de su municipio y así establecer una buena identidad cultural acacireña. Para la recolección de evidencias, se aplicaron diferentes planes de acción en cada uno de los ciclos, integrando diferentes instrumentos como: diarios de campo, listas de chequeo,entrevistas,encuestas,registros anecdóticos, entre otros.Para la realización de este proyecto de investigación,se tomó como muestra los estudiantes de grado segundo uno de la sede principal, jornada de la tarde, el cual cuenta con 34 estudiantes,que se encuentran en la edad de 6 – 8 años. Antes de revalidar la problemática que se ha planteado en la muestra seleccionada se procede a tramitar cada una de las autorizaciones por parte del Rector de la institución, de la docente Titular de grado segundo uno y de los padres de familia. Una vez obtenidas todas las autorizaciones se continúa con la realización del proyecto. Antes de continuar con la planificación del ciclo uno, se piensa acerca de qué instrumentos aplicar de acuerdo a la secuencia didáctica que se diseñó para este ciclo, planteando así la aplicación de dos test y un diario de campo y de esta manera revalidar la problemática propuesta en el ciclo cero. Con anticipación se solicita a la docente titular una hora a la semana para la realización de cada una de las praxis planeadas Se diseñaron tres praxis con el fin de revalidar y evidenciar los avances acerca de la problemática, permitiéndonos aplicar la estrategia planteada para dar solución a esta. Para realizar la praxis 1 y 2: “Historia de Acacías” fue necesario llegar con anticipación para organizar a los estudiantes de forma individual con los materiales requeridos para la contestación deltest 1, el cual los estudiantes contestaron de acuerdo a sus saberes previos, para después continuarcon la exposición del tema organizados en stand,en cada uno se explicaba una temática relacionada con la historia de Acacías. Luego se aplica el test 2 respondiéndolo de acuerdo a los conocimientos adquiridos luego de escuchar las exposiciones en los stands; cada test se realizó en el tiempo planeado, Al iniciar con el desarrollo de los stand se presentaron algunos inconvenientes, debido a que los estudiantes hablaban entre ellos dificultando la exposición por parte de las investigadoras, por eso se decide dividir los niños de las niñas en grupos diferentes,para que cada uno de los grupos pasen los siguientes dos standde forma ordena, esta táctica fue muy efectiva porque de esta manera se captó la atención de cada uno de los grupos y fue mayor su participación. Con anticipación se les pide a los estudiantes que consulten en otras fuentes acerca de la historia y fundación de Acacías, para desarrollar la praxis 3: “Construyendo Acacías”, pero ningún estudiante tuvo la molestia de
  4. 4. hacerlo, por lo tanto solo contaban con el conocimiento que se les dio por parte de las investigadoras, siendo esta una de las principales falencias para el desarrollo de la actividad, pero de todas formas se decide continuar con lo que se traía planeado, haciendo un refuerzo del tema y a cada grupo se le entrega el material requerido para el progreso de la praxis fuera del aula de clases,debido a la confusión de los estudiantes porel tema, ellos deciden hacernos preguntas para mejorar sus dibujos acerca de Acacías, pero a la hora de salir a exponer siente temor de que sus demás compañeros se burlen de ellos, por lo tanto se decide alagarlos con aplausos y así motivarlos a exponer. Finalmente se obtuvo que el desarrollo de estas actividades son de interés para ellos, pero al ser ellos los expositores se angustian,creyendo que no van a recibir la atención que necesitan; Alnarrar sucesos acontecidos en el municipio de Acacías, se evidenció que los estudiantes compartían experiencias vividas por ellos, relacionándolas con el tema, pero en realidad se salían del contexto. Esto permitió detectar que aún hay un desconocimiento propio porla cultura acacireña en esta población. El progreso del proyecto investigativo hasta el momento ha sido correcto, siempre se trata de tener un buen dialogo y conversación para el desarrollo de este de cada uno de los participantes como de los investigadores,docentes,asesoras y estudiantes,también se emplea un buen manejo del tiempo, puesto que cada una de las actividades se realizan en los horarios acordados con anticipación, tanto los avances y correcciones del proyecto, como la ejecución de las praxis. El trabajo con las asesoras (metodológico y disciplinar) fue muy constante,siempre se cuenta con el apoyo de ellas para la realización del proyecto, motivándonos a sacarlo adelante este proyecto por su gran relevancia en el desarrollo cultural de los estudiantes e indicándonos la manera de acercarnos más a la solución de la problemática recomendándonos archivos y tesis similares. Para poder realizar las praxis se gestiona las autorizaciones de cada uno de los estudiantes porparte de los padres de familia, donde autorizan la participación y publicación de fotografías, entablando buenos diálogos y relaciones, para así contar con su participación en el desarrollo del proyecto investigativo.
  5. 5. Interpretación de los resultados test 1 y test 2 Fuente: los investigadores Al observar y comparar los dos test se pudo notarque en las categorías herencia y motivo, hubo un progreso en sus respuestas,elconocermás a fondo sobre la historia de Acacías,les facilito su contestación a estascategorías; por el contrario en las categorías animales de caza, habitante fundador y cultivos se observó que no hubo un avance en sus respuestas,puesto que no comprendieron lo explicado en las clases, presentando asíconfusión a la hora de responder las preguntas correspondiente a cada categoría. Al aplicar el plan de acción uno se comprobó que algunos estudiantes reconocen algunos aspectos relacionados con la historia de Acacías, tales como: el habitante fundador, los animales de caza y los cultivos pertenecientes a este municipio, pero este conocimiento no fue significativo para ellos, puesto que en las siguientes clases se hacían preguntas referentes al tema y no recordaban completamente todo o se confundían dando respuesta incorrectas a temas no correspondientes. En cuanto a los aspectos como la herencia que los antepasados de Acacías dejaron y el motivo por el que llegaron los primeros pobladores a lo que hoy se conoce como Acacías, presentaban una leve confusión entre estos dos, debido a que los relacionaban como algo similar. Al narrar suceso acontecidos en el municipio de Acacías, se evidenció que los estudiantes compartían experiencias vividas por ellos, relacionándolas con el tema, pero en realidad se salían del contexto. Esto permitió detectar que aún hay un desconocimiento propio por la cultura acacireña en esta población. 13 33 32 32 15 20 0 1 1 18 28 29 31 20 32 5 4 2 13 1 0 5 10 15 20 25 30 35 Herencia Animales de caza Habitante fundador Cultivos Motivo TEST 1 Y TEST 2 Nivel Alto1 Nivel Bajo1 Nivel Alto2 Nivel Bajo2
  6. 6. En el transcurso del ciclo dos se desea iniciar a dar soluciones a ésta problemática, teniendo en cuenta la importancia de realizar actividades grupales para que de esta manera interactúen entre ellos y puedan compartir los conocimientos que han adquirido durante el desarrollo de las clases. Se continúa con la aplicación de la estrategia planteada en este ciclo, para reflexionar y dar solución a esta problemática, mejorando así los aspectos,esto con el fin de que fuera eficaz y de interés para los estudiantes.Para la realización de cada una de las praxis planeadas se solicita con anticipación a la docente titular una hora a la semana. Se realizaron dos praxis, con el fin de continuarcon la aplicación la estrategia y evidenciar los avances acerca de la problemática. Para dar inicio a la aplicación de la estrategia planeada para esta praxis “debate musical” se organizaron a los estudiantes en dos grupos,a uno de los grupo se les llamo “grupo A” y al otro “grupo B” esto se hizo con el fin de que los estudiantes se integren entre ellos y que de esta manera participen activamente en la actividad propuesta. Se presenta mayor participación por parte de los estudiantes cuando las actividades son más lúdicas ya que cada uno se motiva y busca que su equipo sea el mejor contribuyendo con éste. Se puede evidenciar que los estudiantes al realizar esta actividad conocen y aprenden a entonar de manera adecuada los himnos correspondientes a la institución y al municipio y de esta manera podrán identificar dichos himnos por sí mismos. La aplicación de esta estrategia fue motivadora puesto que los estudiantes mostraron interés por desarrollar esta actividad; aunque no podían entonar el himno completo de ninguno de los dos himnos, debido a esto se les permitió entonarsolo el coro, esto facilito mucho la actividad ya que a los estudiantes les parecía más sencillo aprenderse y entonar bien estos himnos. Para continuar con la aplicación de la estrategia planteada “Me divierto aprendiendo” se le entrego a cada uno de los estudiantes una actividad de aplicación, la cual debían desarrollar en un lapso de media hora. Se les hizo entrega de dos guías, una de ellas tenía el escudo el cual podía ser de la institución o del municipio y la otra tenía la bandera (municipio o de la institución). Se puede notar que los estudiantes desarrollaron esta actividad de manera adecuada puesto que estuvieron muy atentos a la explicación que se les hizo al inicio de la clase; no hubo problema alguno en cuanto a volver a explicar la actividad, ellos mismos coloreaban de acuerdo a lo que se acordaban, identificaron muy bien los diferentes escudos y banderas. Esto da a entender que se obtuvo un avance favorable por parte de los estudiantes y que se interesan por aprenderlos temas que se quieren tratar con ellos.
  7. 7. Para avanzar en este ciclo las investigadoras realizaron las correcciones en los tiempos adecuados reuniéndose así constantemente llegando puntuales al lugar y hora acordada, compartiendo opiniones, ideas entre otras que permitieran mejorar el desarrollo de las actividades. Los encuentros con la asesora se realizaron de forma presencial, permitiendo así conocerlas correcciones dadas por la docente y conociendo los diferentes puntos de vista de la asesora con respecto al desarrollo de las actividades. Por otra parte se manejó una buena comunicación y relación profesional con la docente titular del grado puesto que a ella le gusto las actividades propuestas para desarrollar en la clase. Al trabajar e interactuar con los estudiantes en las aplicaciones de las praxis se les daba a conocer la finalidad de estas y se establecieron buenos diálogos, afectos entre otros. Para ayudar a dar solución a la problemática se realizaron y aplicaron actividades motivantes y acordes a la teoría que sustenta elproyecto y teniendo en cuenta lo planeado en las praxis, organizando adecuadamente los materiales que se utilizarían para esta y revisando que dichos materiales estuvieran en buen estado. Interpretación de los resultados Praxis 2 Fuente: los investigadores 13 15 9 5 10 0 5 7 8 3 9 9 7 4 8 5 1 2 6 3 4 1 6 8 7 0 2 4 6 8 10 12 14 16 Himnos Escudo Colegio Escudo Acacías Entonar Himno Colores y Significados ENCUESTA Casi Siempre Frecuentemente A Veces Pocas Veces Casi Nunca
  8. 8. Una vez finalizados los planes de acción del ciclo dos y aplicada la segunda secuencia didáctica correspondiente a los símbolos patrios del municipio de Acacías y de la Institución Educativa Juan Humberto Baquero Soler, se obtuvo que la mayoría de los estudiantes del grado segundo identifican, reconocen y entonan acertadamente cada uno de los símbolos patrios, puesto que al momento de realizar actividades musicales donde ellos podían entonar los himnos de manera grupal y con ayuda canción de cada uno de los himnos reproducida en una grabadora para que los estudiantes siguieran la letra y el ritmo de estos.En cuanto a las banderas del municipio y del colegio, se presentó dificultad cuando iban a colorear, porque confundieron el orden de los colores, a pesar de que al lado de la imagen se encontraba el significado de cada uno de los colores empleados en estas.Y con los escudos del colegio y el municipio se observó un mejor desenvolvimiento de esta actividad, puesto q ue al leerles el significado de cada uno de los símbolos que conforman el escudo lo memorizaron rápidamente, facilitándoles a la mayoría de los estudiantes colorear correctamente los escudos. Durante la ejecución del ciclo tres, se pretende evaluar a cada estudiante en forma individual para evidenciar los avances obtenidos hasta el momento, categorizando a cada niño en un nivel, de acuerdo a la variable evaluada en cada una de las praxis. Se realizaron dos praxis, con el fin de continuarcon la aplicación la estrategia y evidenciar los avances acerca de la problemática. Se iniciara aplicando un test con algunas preguntas relacionadas con los sitios representativos de Acacías,seguidamente se proyectara un video en eltablero digital, en donde se muestre los sitios representativos del municipio, durante el transcurso del video y al finalizar se les hará preguntas a los estudiantes respecto a lo que se les está proyectando (sitios representativos del municipio de Acacías). Después de finalizar se realizara nuevamente la aplicación del test,para contrastarlas respuestas del primero test con el segundo test y así evaluar el avance de la secuencia didáctica aplicada. Además durante tres días se propondrán que realicen actividades artísticas y manuales en grupo, la primera actividad consiste en plasmar el lugar de Acacias que consideran ser el más bello y visitado, la segunda actividad radica en plasmar cómo se imaginan ese lugar en un futuro y la tercera en dibujar el lugar que le gustaría mejorar y que de esta manera tuviera una mejor imagen antes sus visitantes; con la intensión de que reflexionen en que están contribuyendo al sentido de pertenencia por la cultura propia de su municipio.
  9. 9. Resultados niveles de la variable Identidad Cultural y la variable Secuencia Didáctica Fuente: los investigadores De acuerdo con la tabla y la figura se puede evidenciar que la categoría Patrimonio cultural mayoría de los estudiantes (27 estudiantes) poseen un patrimonio cultural material e inmaterial en porciones iguales al momento de realizar las actividades planeadas en cada secuencia didáctica, pues el patrimonio cultural se construye a lo largo de la historia, siendo está la que distingue, identifica y alimenta la identidad cultural, aportando al desarrollo integral del ser humano; también se observa en la gráfica que son muy pocos los estudiantes que se encuentran en un patrimonio cultural material o inmaterial, demostrando la necesidad por integrar estos dos para hacer de este un solo patrimonio, debido a que el patrimonio cultural no solo es toda forma con características especiales: un paisaje perteneciente a un grupo (una montaña o un río) o en objetos profusamente trabajados, estructuras o conjuntos construidos, sino que también las creaciones de una comunidad cultural fundadas en las tradiciones expresada por individuos que responden a la expectativas de su grupo, como expresión de identidad cultural y social, además de los valores transmitidos oralmente como la lengua, la literatura, la música, la danza, los juegos, la mitología los ritos, las costumbres, los conocimiento ancestrales,la arquitectura y la manufactura de artesanías.Por esto se puede decir que durante la aplicación de las secuencias didácticas se obtuvo resultados favorables en cuanto a la reconstrucción del patrimonio cultural material e inmaterial en cada uno de los estudiantes, favoreciendo este al el rescate de la identidad cultural acacireña. 3 27 4 16 17 1 22 12 0 0 5 10 15 20 25 30 Inmaterial Ambos Material Autentica Admisible Inadecuada Avance satisfactorio Avance moderado Pocoavance Patrimonio Cultural Sentido de Pertenencia Secuencia Didáctica # Estudiantes Patrimonio Cultural Inmaterial Patrimonio Cultural Ambos Patrimonio Cultural Material Sentido de Pertenencia Autentica Sentido de Pertenencia Admisible Sentido de Pertenencia Inadecuada Secuencia Didáctica Avance satisfactorio Secuencia Didáctica Avance moderado Secuencia Didáctica Poco avance
  10. 10. En la categoría sentido de pertenencia se evidencio que la mitad de los estudiantes (17 estudiantes) tienen un sentido de pertenencia admisible y el resto de estudiantes un sentido de pertenencia autentico, pues en el desarrollo de las actividades reflejan los valores y costumbres que le han inculcado en sus hogares compartiendo con cada uno de sus compañeros de clases sin importar las relaciones sociales que tienen con ellos, en cambio los estudiantes que se encuentran en un sentido de pertenencia admisible, tienen debilidad al relacionarse pues el sentido de pertenencia no se produce con solo pertenecer a una colectividad, sino con sentirse pertenecer.Por eso es importante que esta desarrolle procesos de cooperación social en donde el individuo pueda realizar actividades en grupo, y es en este aspecto donde el avance ha sido muy poco porque a la hora de trabajar con personas diferentes a sus mejores amigos, se le dificulta estarde acuerdo para construirun producto relacionado con el rescate de la identidad cultural. En cuanto a la categoría secuencia didáctica se evidencia un efectivo progreso al ser estas ejecutadas en el aula de clases, debido a que antes de poner en práctica la secuencia, se evalúan los conocimientos previos de los estudiantes sobre el tema para luego contrastarlos con los conocimientos que adquieren una vez finaliza la secuencia. De esta manera como se observa en la gráfica un favorable avance en las respuestas de los estudiantes, pues la mayoría de los estudiantes se encuentran en un nivel de avance satisfactorio en esta categoría, demostrando que la tercera parte del total de estudiantes presentanun avance moderado en ocasiones porque no asisten a clases el día en que se aplica la secuencia didáctica haciendo que se cofundan en sus respuestas o por falta de interés en rescatar su propia identidad cultural acacireña. En el trascurso del ciclo cuatro se pretendió evidenciar el alcance de cada uno de los objetivos propuestos al iniciar la construcción del proyecto investigativo realizando actividades tanto individuales como grupales, donde se demuestre el desarrollo de cada uno de los objetivos aplicando la estrategia, que en este caso son las secuencias didácticas. Para la ejecución de cada uno de los planes de acción se solicita permiso a la docente titular para realizar cada una de las actividades planeadas.Se realizan dos praxis con la intensión de evidenciar el alcance de cada uno de los objetivos planteados. Para dar cierre al desarrollo de cada una de las secuencias, se realiza un festival llanero donde se presentaran alguna muestras culturales de la cultura acacireña como: el baile, el canto y la gastronomía; para esto se traerá a la clase una pareja de bailarines de joropo, los cuales realizaran un baile y luego enseñaran paso porpaso para que los estudiantes los sigan y así escogera los mejores para mostrarla a otros estudiantes.También se traerá una cantante de música llanera, quien entonara una canción (Carmentea) y luego enseñara verso por verso a los estudiantes para que ellos también la entonen. Finalmente se llevaran algunos platos típico de la gastronomía
  11. 11. de Acacías para desgastarlos entre todos. Para que el avance del proyecto realmente se evidenciara en este ciclo, se realizaron las correcciones pertinentes al contenido del proyecto investigativo dadas por las asesoras disciplinar y metodológicas, siguiendo cada una de las indicaciones asignadas por ellas, contando con los aportes de acuerdo a la experiencia de cada una de las asesoras.Teniendo como resultado del ciclo cuatro una avance totalmente satisfactorio, tal como se evidencia en el siguiente análisis. Al finalizar los planes de acción del ciclo cuatro, aplicada la cuarta secuencia didáctica correspondiente a la cultura de Acacías y con el trabajo investigativo de un año con la población y muestra escogida en la Institución Educativa Juan Humberto Baquero Soler, se obtuvo que el implementar las secuencias didácticas como estrategia para rescatar la identidad cultural acacireña, fue de gran éxito, puesto que los estudiantes en su mayoría lograron rescatar su cultura al trasversalizar las áreas de ciencias sociales, lengua castellana, artística y ética y valores; también a lo largo de la investigación se identificaron las manifestaciones culturales de gran relevancia para los estudiantes, reforzando cada una de estas a través de la aplicación de la secuencia CONCLUSIONES: La investigación permitió concluir las siguientes categorías:  Por medio del diseño y aplicación de secuencias didácticas, se logró la transversalidad de áreas como Ciencias Sociales, Español, Artística y Ética y valores.  Los estudiantes identificaron diferentes manifestaciones culturales tales como: gastronomía, música, folclor, entre otros.  Se diseñaron diferentes secuencias didácticas enfocadas al rescate de la identidad cultural acacireña y se le dio su aplicación.  Al interactuar con los estudiantes se evidencia los avances en cuanto al conocimiento y aprobación de las manifestaciones culturales, historia, tradiciones, costumbres, símbolos patrios del municipio de Acacías. REFERENTES BIBLIOGRAFICOS: BREA, Leyda Mercedes. Factores determinantes del sentido de pertenencia de los estudiantes de Arquitectura de la Pontificia Universidad Católica Madre y Maestra Campus Santo Tomás de Aquino. Murcia- España.2014.p.196
  12. 12. HERNÁNDEZ ROJAS, Carlos María. 74 años de historia de Acacías-Meta, Colombia. Editorial Juan xxiii Ltda. 1 de julio de 1994. p. 318. MANCILLA LE-QUESNE, Viviana y NORAMBUENA URRUTIA, Paola. La identidad cultural como fuente de aprendizaje significativo. Universidad de Los Lagos, Osorno, Chile. Departamento de Ciencias Sociales. Recibido: noviembre 2004 Aceptado: febrero 2005.p.16. MOLANO, Olga Lucia. Identidad cultural un concepto que evoluciona. Universidad Externado de Colombia. Bogotá-Colombia. 7de mayo de 200. pp. 69-84.p.16. Sandra Luz. Mi sala amarilla. Citado en 2009. Actualizado 2014. Disponible en internet:<https://salaamarilla2009.blogspot.com/2014/02/que-son-las-secuencias-didacticas.html> UNESCO. Declaración Universal sobre la Diversidad Cultural. Johannesburgo.Documento preparado para la Cumbre Mundial sobre el Desarrollo Sostenible. 26 de agosto – 4 de setiembre 2002.p

×