Latihan 7 juwita sari (e1 g018121)

  1. 1. PRAKTIKUMPENGENALAN POWERPOINT 2007 D3 MI UNILA 2011/2012
  2. 2. Keunggulan PowerPoint 2007  Mudah digunakan  Pengaturan animasi slide dan teks lebih mudah  Dapat mencetak dokumen dalam bentuk Slide, Outline, atau Note Page  Tampilan interface yang lebih menarik 4/18/2020 Navigasi ke Slide 5
  3. 3. Fungsi Presentasi Menggunakan Media Presentasi menggunakan media memberikan kemudahan dan membantu dalam memperjelas penyampaian informasi. Informasi yang akan disampaikan menjadi lebih menarik, interaktif dan tidak monoton. Selain itu, media teknologi tidak terlalu menguras tenaga untuk menyampaikan informasi kepada setiap orang
  4. 4. Belajar PowerPoint 2007
  5. 5. 4/18/2020LATIHAN
  6. 6. 4/18/2020LATIHAN
  7. 7. 4/18/2020LATIHAN No Nama Barang Satuan Harga 1 Komputer PC Core 2 Duo Unit 5.000.000 2 Laptop Compaq CQ40 Unit 4.000.000 3 Printer Cannon IP1980 Unit 400.000
  8. 8. 4/18/2020LATIHAN Andry Rizka Adink Jeny TIK 80 75 85 60 90 Matematika 70 100 90 65 95 Biologi 50 60 90 75 100 Kimia 90 80 95 100 80 0 20 40 60 80 100 120 N i l a i S i s w a Nilai Siswa Kelas XII

