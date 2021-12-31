Did kenan thompson have weight loss surgery

Kenan Thompson lost a lot of weight when he looked at his old pictures. It's not clear how much weight he lost. His weight loss story was on The Wendy Williams Show. When Thompson told the story, he said he didn't plan to lose weight. It just happened when he changed his ways and kept up with them. The main reason for the comedian's weight loss was to cut back on sugar. During his childhood, Thompson said, I was a big soda drinker. I cut out sugars and started paying more attention to how many rings I had to close on my Apple watch.