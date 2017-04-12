UNIVERSITAS MERCU BUANA MERUYA, JAKARTA SELATAN 2016/2017 Dosen: Prof. Dr. Ir. H. Hapzi Ali, MM Disusun Oleh: Sardi Lihard...
ABSTRAK Penelitian ini bertujuan untuk mengidentifikasi implementasi sistem informasi manajemen (SIM) pada sistem informas...
BAB I Pendahuluan 1.1 Komponen Sistem Informasi Akademik Terdapat 5 aktivitas dasar pengolahan informasi dalam sistem info...
 Basis Model, yaitu menyimpan model konseptual, matematik, dan logika yang menyatakan hubungan bisnis, perhitungan rutin,...
Manajemen sistem informasi dibedakan dengan sistem informasi biasa karena SIM digunakan untuk menganalisis sistem informas...
Terdapat 3 peran utama sistem informasi dalam bisnis yaitu: 1) Mendukung proses bisnis dan operasional. Mulai dari akuntan...
insinyur, pramuniaga, akuntan, atau manajer dan ditemukan pada semua level organisasi.Pada kenyataannya, sebagian besar da...
sistem informasi.Mereka menyadari bahwa data merupakan sumber daya organisasi yang berharga.Konsep data sebagai sumber day...
Sistem Informasi Akademik, modul keuangan dapat berupa kegiatan transaksi akutansi ataupun kegiatan transaksi kepegawaian ...
 Masukan daftar nama mahasiswa yang telah lulus yang didapat dari setiap jurusan yang telah dikumpulkan pada fakultas set...
2.4 Sistem informasi akademik Universitas IGI 1.User account management SIAK sudah memiliki fitur untuk mengingat password...
4. Updating informasi antara bagian administrasi akademik maupun dengan bagian keuangan yang merupakan validasi untuk stat...
b.Memaksa user untuk selalu mengganti password secara berkala. c.Mencegah usaha login coba-coba yang dilakukan secara bert...
a. IT Strategic Planb. b. IT Tactical Planc. c. IT Portfolio Management 2.Agar Universitas IGI melakukan pengembangan dan ...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Tugas pertemuan7 dosen_hapzi_ali

41 views

Published on

tugas sebelum uts

Published in: Education
0 Comments
0 Likes
Statistics
Notes
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

No Downloads
Views
Total views
41
On SlideShare
0
From Embeds
0
Number of Embeds
0
Actions
Shares
0
Downloads
0
Comments
0
Likes
0
Embeds 0
No embeds

No notes for slide

Tugas pertemuan7 dosen_hapzi_ali

  1. 1. UNIVERSITAS MERCU BUANA MERUYA, JAKARTA SELATAN 2016/2017 Dosen: Prof. Dr. Ir. H. Hapzi Ali, MM Disusun Oleh: Sardi Lihardo Purba 41813120099 Dosen Universitas Mercu Buana, Jakarta Indonesia Mahasiswa Universitas Mercu Buana, Jakarta Indonesia IMPLEMENTASI SISTEM INFORMASI MANAJEMEN PADA SISTEM INFORMASI AKADEMIK UNIVERSITAS MERCU BUANA
  2. 2. ABSTRAK Penelitian ini bertujuan untuk mengidentifikasi implementasi sistem informasi manajemen (SIM) pada sistem informasi akademik (SIA) Universitas Mercu Buana dan mengetahui manfaat dan kelemahan dari sistem informasi akademik (SIA). Metode penelitian yang digunakan adalah metode kualitatif dengan studi literature dalam bidang ke ilmuan Management System Information (MIS) dan Information Technology (IT). Di samping itu berdasarkan pengalaman empiris 3 tahun terakhir serta pengamatan langsung pada objek penelitian Universitas Mercu Buana dan pada unit analisis Departemen/bagian MIS/EDP. Hasil penelitian menunjukkan bahwa, dengan adanya sistem informasi proses bisnis serta penyampaian komunikasi antar karyawan satu dengan yang lainnya bisa berjalan lancar, informasi yang terdapat di perusahaan menjadi batasan waktu dalam pencapaian kesuksesan, sehingga apabila penyampaian informasi dilakukan secara lambat maka akan mempengaruhi manajemen dalam pengambilan keputusan yang efektif dan efisien. Universitas Mercu Buana adalah salah satu perusahaan yang menggunakan jaringan sistem informasi untuk mempermudah jalannya bisnis. Sistem informasi pada lembaga pendidikan ini dibuat sebagai wadah aliran informasi untuk proses belajar mengajar tanpa tatap muka atau sering di sebut sebagai Sistem Informasi Akademik (SIA). SIA dapat memberikan kemudahan bagi mahasiswa dan dosen untuk memperoleh informasi terutama untuk kegiatan belajar mengajar. Kata Kunci: Sistem Informasi Manajemen, Sistem Informasi Akademik
  3. 3. BAB I Pendahuluan 1.1 Komponen Sistem Informasi Akademik Terdapat 5 aktivitas dasar pengolahan informasi dalam sistem informasi akademik, yaitu  Sumber Daya Input Data (Input). Data mengenai transaksi bisnis dan transaksi lainnya harus diambil dan disiapkan untuk diproses dengan kegiatan dasar entri data merekam dan mengedit.Pengguna akhir biasanya merekam data tentang transaksi pada beberapa jenis medium fisik, seperti paper, atau memasukkan secara langsung kedalam sistem komputer.Hal ini biasanya termasuk berbagai kegiatan mengedit untuk memastikan bahwa data yang telah dicatat benar. Saat data dimasukkan harus ditransfer kedalam machine readable media, seperti disket atau tape hingga saat pemrosesan.  Pemrosesan Data kedalam Informasi (Processing). Data biasanya dimanipulasi dengan kegiatan kalkulasi, perbandingan, pengurutan, klasifikasi, dan penjumlahan.Kegiatan mengorganisasi, menganalisis, dan memanipulasi data lalu mengkonversi data kedalam informasi oleh pengguna akhir. Kualitas data disimpan dalam sistem informasi dan harus dijaga dengan proses koreksi dan pembaharuan (updating) secara terus-menerus.  Output Produk Informasi (Output). Informasi dalam berbagai bentuk ditransmisi ke pengguna akhir dan membuat ketersediaan dalam kegiatan output.Tujuan sistem informasi adalah menghasilkan produk informasi yang tepat bagi pengguna akhir.Produk informasi yang umum adalah tampilan video, dokumen kertas, dan balasan audio yang menyediakan pesan, formulir, laporan, daftar, tampilan grafik, dll.  Penyimpanan Data, Model, dan Pengetahuan Sumber Daya (Storage). Penyimpanan adalah sistem komponen utama dari sistem informasi. Penyimpanan merupakan kegiatan sistem informasi yang mana sumber daya data dan informasi disimpan dalam sebuah cara pengorganisasian untuk selanjutnya dipergunakan. Sumber daya data dan informasi yang penting dari sebuah organisasi biasanya disimpan oleh sistem informasi dalam bentuk berikut:  Database, yaitu proses penyimpanan dan organisasi data yang dibutuhkan oleh perusahaan dan pengguna akhir.
  4. 4.  Basis Model, yaitu menyimpan model konseptual, matematik, dan logika yang menyatakan hubungan bisnis, perhitungan rutin, atau teknik analisis.  Basis Pengetahuan, yaitu menyimpan pengetahuan berupa subjek dalam berbagai bentuk seperti fakta atau peraturan.  Kontrol Kinerja Sistem (Control). Sebuah sistem informasi seharusnya menghasilkan umpan balik mengenai kegiatan input, processing, output, dan storage. Umpan balik ini harus diawasi dan dievaluasi untuk menentukan jika sistem memperlihatkan hasil standar.Lalu aktivitas sistem harus disesuaikan sehingga produk informasinya tepat diproduksi bagi pengguna akhir. 1.2 TINJAUAN PUSTAKA A. Sistem Informasi Sistem sangat dibutuhkan dalam suatu perusahaan karena sangat menunjang terhadap kinerja perusahaan, baik yang berskala kecil maupun besar.Supaya dapat berjalan dengan baik diperlukan kerjasama diantara unsur-unsur yang terkait dalam sistem tersebut. Sistem adalah suatu jaringan kerja dari prosedur-prosedur yang saling berhubungan, berkumpul bersama-sama untuk melakukan suatu kegiatan atau untuk menyelesaikan suatu sasaran yang tertentu. Dalam manajemen, informasi merupakan data yang telah diproses sehingga mempunyai arti tertentu bagi penerimanya.Sumber dari informasi adalah Data, sedangkan Data itu sendiri adalah Kenyataan yang menggambarkan suatu kejadian, sedangkan kejadian itu merupakan suatu peristiwa yang terjadi pada waktu tertentu.Dalam hal ini informasi dan data saling berkaitan.Informasi juga berarti kumpulan data yang diolah menjadi bentuk yang lebih berguna dan lebih berarti bagi yang menerimanya. Sistem Informasi Manajemen adalah sistem perencanaan bagian dari pengendalian internal suatu bisnis yang meliputi pemanfaatan manusia, dokumen, teknologi, dan prosedur oleh akuntansi manajemen untuk memecahkan masalah bisnis seperti biaya produk, layanan, atau suatu strategi bisnis. Menurut O’brien (2004) SIM merupakan kombinasi yang teratur antara people, hardware, software, communication network dan data resources (kelima unsur ini disebut komponen sistem informasi) yang mengumpulkan, merubah dan menyebarkan informasi dalam organisasi.
  5. 5. Manajemen sistem informasi dibedakan dengan sistem informasi biasa karena SIM digunakan untuk menganalisis sistem informasi lain yang diterapkan pada aktivitas operasional organisasi. Secara akademis, istilah ini umumnya digunakan untuk merujuk pada kelompok metode manajemen informasi yang bertalian dengan otomasi atau dukungan terhadap pengambilan keputusan manusia, misalnya sistem pendukung keputusan, sistem pakar, dan sistem informasi eksekutif. Sistem Informasi sangat mempengaruhi keberhasilan maupun kegagalan tujuan bisnis dari suatu perusahaan. Selain faktor sumber daya manusia, manajemen sistem informasi sangat penting implementasinya karena bekerja secara sinergis agar dapat melakukan minimalisasi sumber daya namun menghasilkan output maksimal. Selain itu, implementasi SIM ini di suatu perusahaan atau organisasi akan mengurangi resiko kegagalan terutama saat penggunaan sumber daya. Sistem informasi memegang peranan penting hampir di semua lini kehidupan sudah menggunakan aplikasi ini. Semua perangkat kehidupan banyak ditopang oleh aplikasi ini sebagai alat bantu, seperti: sistem scanner dibidang kedokteran, perbankan, teknologi hingga sistem keamanan yang semuanya sangat tergantung pada piranti lunak (software) dan piranti keras (hardware). Ketelitian, akurat dan hemat tenaga adalah kelebihan dari penggunaan sistem informasi ini. Namun kekurangannya, bila terjadi error bisa berakibat fatal, deleting data bahkan adanya pencurian data yang tentunya sangat merugikan baik pihak perusahaan maupun organisasi yang berkepentingan. Fungsi dari manajemen sistem informasi adalah: 1) Menyediakan informasi yang dipergunakan di dalam perhitungan harga pokok jasa, produk, dan tujuan lain yang diinginkan manajemen. 2) Menyediakan informasi yang dipergunakan dalam perencanaan, pengendalian, pengevaluasian, dan perbaikan berkelanjutan. 3) Menyediakan informasi untuk pengambilan keputusan. Sistem informasi manajeman digambarkan sebagai sebuah bangunan piramida dimana lapisan dasarnya terdiri dari informasi, penjelasan transaksi, penjelasan status, dan sebagainya. Lapisan kedua terdiri dari sumber-sumber informasi dalam mendukung operasi manajemen sehari-hari. Lapisan ketiga terdiri dari sumber daya sistem informasi untuk membantu perencanaan taktis dan pengambilan keputusan untuk pengendalian manajemen. Lapisan puncak terdiri dari sumber daya informasi utnuk mendukung perencanaan dan perumusan kebijakan oleh tingkat manajemen.
  6. 6. Terdapat 3 peran utama sistem informasi dalam bisnis yaitu: 1) Mendukung proses bisnis dan operasional. Mulai dari akuntansi sampai dengan penelusuran pesanan pelanggan, sistem informasi menyediakan dukungan bagi manajemen dalam operasi/kegiatan bisnis sehari-hari. Ketika tanggapan/respon yang cepat menjadi penting, maka kemampuan Sistem Informasi untuk dapat mengumpulkan dan mengintegrasikan informasi keberbagai fungsi bisnis menjadi kritis/penting. 2) Mendukung pengambilan keputusan. Sistem informasi dapat mengkombinasikan informasi untuk membantu manager menjalankan menjalankan bisnis dengan lebih baik, informasi yang sama dapat membantu para manajer mengidentifikasikan kecenderungan dan untuk mengevaluasi hasil dari keputusan sebelumnya. Sistem Informasi akan membantu para manajer membuat keputusan yang lebih baik, lebih cepat, dan lebih bermakna. 3) Mendukung strategi untuk keunggulan kompetitif. Sistem informasi yang dirancang untuk membantu pencapaian sasaran strategis perusahaan dapat men-ciptakan keunggulan bersaing di pasar. 1.3 Sumber Daya Sistem Informasi Sebuah sistem informasi terdiri dari 5 jenis sumber daya utama, yaitu:  Sumber Daya Manusia Pengguna akhir (Pengguna atau klien). Pengguna adalah orang yang menggunakan produk sistem informasi atau informasi.Mereka dapat menjadi pelanggan, sales,
  7. 7. insinyur, pramuniaga, akuntan, atau manajer dan ditemukan pada semua level organisasi.Pada kenyataannya, sebagian besar dari kita adalah pengguna akhir sistem informasi. Banyak dari pengguna akhir dibisnis adalah knowledge workers yang merupakan orang yang menghabiskan banyak waktu mereka mengkomunikasikan dan mengkolaborasikan ditim atau kelompok kerja untuk menciptakan, menggunakan, dan mendistribusikan informasi.  Spesialis sistem informasi. Spesialis adalah orang yang mengembangkan dan mengoperasikan sistem informasi.Mereka adalah sistem analis, pengembang software, operator sistem, teknikal, dan manajerial lainnya.Singkatnya sistem informasi berdasarkan permintaan pengguna akhir lalu pengembang software menciptakan program komputer berdasarkan spesifikasi sistem analis, dan operator sistem membantu memonitor dan mengoperasikan sistem komputer dan jaringan yang besar.  Sumber Daya Hardware. Konsep sumber daya hardware termasuk semua peralatan fisik dan material yang digunakan dalam proses informasi. Secara khusus, tidak hanya mesin dan komputer serta peralatan lainnya, tetapi juga semua media data berupa objek berwujud yang dicatat dari lembar kertas ke disket optik atau magnetik. Contoh hardware komputer berdasarkan sistem informasi adalah Sistem computer dan Perangkat computer.  Sumber Daya Software. Sumber daya software termasuk semua kelompok intruksi pengolahan informasi.Konsep umum perangkat lunak tidak hanya mencakup intruksi pengoperasian yang disebut program, yang secara langsung mengontrol hardware computer, tetapi juga intruksi pengolahan informasi yang disebut prosedur. Berikut contoh sumber daya software:  Software sistem, seperti program sistem operasi yang mengontrol dan mendukung operasi sistem komputer. Microsoft Windows adalah contoh dari sistem operasi komputer yang terkenal.  Software aplikasi, merupakan program yang langsung memproses penggunaan komputer oleh pengguna akhir. Contohnya, analisis sales, upah, dan program pengolahan kata.  Prosedur, merupakan intruksi operasi bagi orang yang akan menggunakan sebuah sistem informasi.  Sumber Daya Data. Pengertian data lebih daripada raw material pada sistem informasi.Konsep sumber daya data diperluas oleh manajer dan para professional
  8. 8. sistem informasi.Mereka menyadari bahwa data merupakan sumber daya organisasi yang berharga.Konsep data sebagai sumber daya organisasi dihasilkan dalam berbagai perubahan di organisasi modern.  Sumber Daya Jaringan. Teknologi komunikasi dan jaringan seperti internet, intranet, dan extranet merupakan hal yang penting terhadap kesuksesan bisnis dan perdagangan komersial dari seluruh jenis organisasi dan komputer organisasi berdasarkan sistem informasi. BAB II Sistem Informasi Manajemen 2.1 Implementasi Sistem Informasi akademik UNIVERSITAS IGI Sistem informasi Akademik melakukan kegiatan proses administrasi mahasiswa dalam melakukan kegiatan administrasi akademik, melakukan proses pada transaksi belajar- mengajar antara dosen dan mahasiswa, melakukan proses administrasi akademi baik yang menyangkut kelengkapan dokumen dan biaya yang muncul pada kegiatan registrasi ataupun kegiatan operasional harian administrasi akademik. Proses pengolahan data keuangan dilakukan setiap kali terjadi transaksi keuangan yang dilakukan oleh mahasiswa, sehingga pada proses ini Sistem Informasi Akademi dapat melakukan update untuk data mahasiswa. Beberapa bagian yang bersangkutan dengan modul keuangan dapat diintegrasikan dibawah
  9. 9. Sistem Informasi Akademik, modul keuangan dapat berupa kegiatan transaksi akutansi ataupun kegiatan transaksi kepegawaian yang merupakan proses yang terjadi pada kegiatan di Universitas ataupun Akademik. 2.2. Elemen-elemen system informasi akademik UNIVERSITAS IGI  Memperoleh keyakinan yang layak bahwa laporan keuangan secara keseluruhan telah bebas dari salah saji yang material, baik karena.  Tujuan dari Sistem Informasi Akademik. Secara umun tujuan dari sistem informasi akademik adalah memberikan informasi tentang kepentingan akademik misalnya saja: data mahasiswa, KRS, KHS, dll.  Masukan (input) dari Sistem Informasi Akademik, antara lain: Data Mahasiswa, Data dosen, Data Mata Kuliah, KRS, Daftar Nilai Mahasiswa, Data mahasiswa yang sudah lulus, dan Data Keuangan.  Keluaran (output) dari Sistem Informasi Akademik, antara lain: Daftar nama mahasiswa, Daftar nama dosen, Jadwal Kuliah, KHS, Absen Mahasiswa, Daftar Nama Wisudawan, dan Data mahasiswa yang aktif dalam perkuliahan.  Proses dari Sistem Informasi Akademik  Masukan data mahasiswa yang didapat dari mahasiswa yang bersangkutan saat registrasi ulang (pendaftaran) dengan keluaran daftar nama mahasiswa.  Masukan data dosen yang didapat dari setiap Fakultas yang sudah dikoordinasi dengan jurusan yang memberikan keluaran berupa daftar nama baik itu dosen lama yang masih tetap aktif mengajar, serta daftar nama dosen baru yang mulai mengajar.  Masukan data mata kuliah yang didapat dari setiap jurusan di lingkungan Universitas dengan memiliki keluaran jadwal kuliah dan jumlah sks tiap mata kuliah yang sudah ditentukan.  Masukan KRS didapat dari pilihan mahasiswa untuk mata kuliah yang akan diambil dan dengan ketentuan yang berlaku. Masukan KRS ini memiliki keluaran absen mahasiswa per setiap mata kuliahnya.  Masukan daftar nilai mahasiswa didapat dari setiap jurusan di lingkungan Universitas. Mahasiswa wajib mengisi KRS, karena itu merupakan salah satu syarat agar KHS dapat keluar.
  10. 10.  Masukan daftar nama mahasiswa yang telah lulus yang didapat dari setiap jurusan yang telah dikumpulkan pada fakultas setelah itu ke lembaga yang menghasilkan keluaran berupa daftar nama wisudawan.  Masukkan data keuangan yang didapat dari puskom yang telah dikoordinasikan baik pada setiap jurusan melalui fakultas, dengan keluaran data mahasiswa yang masih aktif dan dapat mengikuti perkuliahan semester berikutnya. Proses pengolahan data keuangan dilakukan setiap kali terjadi transaksi keuangan yang dilakukan oleh mahasiswa, sehingga pada proses ini Sistem Informasi Akademi dapat melakukan update untuk data mahasiswa.  Umpan Balik. Setiap mahasiswa mengkoreksi apakah data yang telah mereka isi sama dengan data yang mereka terima karena bisa saja terjadi kesalahan pemasukan data. Jika terjadi kesalahan data mahasiswa maka mahasiswa dapat memperbaikinya dengan cara menginformasikannya ke fakultas dan fakultas yang akan mengurusnya ke lembaga. 2.3 Komponen Sistem Informasi Akademik UNIVERSITAS IGI Sistem informasi akademik mempunyai komponen yang sama dengan sistem informasi secara umum, yaitu: komponen input, komponen model, komponen basis data, dan komponen output. Perbedaan komponen-komponen ini antar sistem-sistem informasi lainnya adalah konteks letak dari sistem informasinya. 1. Komponen Input Akademik. Sistem informasi akademik mengumpulkan data yang berkaitan dengan pengelolaan data misalnya nilai mahasiswa, mata kuliah, data staf pengajar (dosen) serta administrasi fakultas/jurusan, dll. 2. Komponen Model Akademik. Model digunakan untuk menghasilkan informasi yang relevan yang sesuai dengan kebutuhan pemakai sistemnya. Model merupakan cetakan yang merubah bentuk input menjadi output. Model di sistem informasi akademik banyak digunakan untuk menghasilkan informasi – informasi tentang pengelolaan data mahasiswa, dosen, dll. 3. Komponen Basis Data Akademik. Data yang digunakan untuk output berasal dari data base. 4. Komponen Output Akademik. Tiap subsistem output menyediakan informasi tentang subsistem itu sebagai bagian dari bauran. Subsistem jurusan menyediakan informasi mengenai jurusan. Subsistem fakultas menyediakan informasi mengenai fakultasnya.
  11. 11. 2.4 Sistem informasi akademik Universitas IGI 1.User account management SIAK sudah memiliki fitur untuk mengingat password tanpa harus tergantung pada staf unitCybernet tetapi belum berjalan dengan yangdiharapkan, pengguna masih bertanya kepadastaf Cybernet perihal lupa password. 2. Penggunaana. SIAK belum memiliki bantuan asistensi penggunaan aplikasi dalam bentuk menu standar help. b.Dikarenakan pengembangan SIAK tidakmengikuti fase-fase pengembangan proyek seperti user requirement, maka dirasa masih banyak kekurangan atau ketidaksesuaianyang dirasa oleh user. 3. Proses kerjaUntuk pengisian nilai yang dimulai dari periodeUTS, SIAK belum dapat menampilkan datakelas dan mahasiswa yang up to date. 2.5 Kelebihan Sistem Informasi Akademik UNIVERSITAS IGI Beberapa kelebihan yang dapat diperoleh dengan penerapan Sistem Informasi Akademik Universitas Mercubuana ini adalah: 1. Kemudahan bagi mahasiswa untuk memperoleh informasi tanpa harus melakukan interaksi langsung dengan bagian administrasi karena informasi tersebut dapat diperoleh dengan melakukan pencarian data melalui komputer yang terkoneksi secara internet. 2. Kemudahan bagi bagian administrasi dikarenakan berkurangnya interaksi secara langsung dan lebih dilakukan interaksi terhadap data-data yang diinputkan oleh mahasiswa yang merupakan kebutuhan untuk proses pengolahan data. 3. Penyimpanan data yang terstruktur dikarenakan Sistem Informasi Akademik menggunakan database yang tersimpan didalam komputer.
  12. 12. 4. Updating informasi antara bagian administrasi akademik maupun dengan bagian keuangan yang merupakan validasi untuk status mahasiswa sehingga dapat melakukan kegiatan belajar mengajar , dimana terjadi interaksi data secara langsung tanpa memerlukan update data secara manual. Update data dari Sistem Keuangan dan Sistem Akademik merupakan proses penting dimana proses ini mengupdate status mahasiswa dalam interval waktu tertentu . 5. Kemudahan bagi pengajar untuk melakukan kegiatan belajar mengajar dimana pada komponen Front End Web dan komponen Back End Web dapat membantu para pengajar untuk menyampaikan informasi secara on-line dan menerima informasi secara on-line dari mahasiswa . 6. Pada sistem ini dapat mereduksi waktu yang dilakukan pada Sistem Akademik secara manual . 7. Pengolahan data keuangan yang lebih efektif dengan menggunakan aplikasi yang dapat mendukung proses keuangan dan proses kepegawaian. 2.6 Kelemahan Sistem Informasi Akademik UNIVERSITAS IGI Beberapa kelemahan penerapan Sistem Informasi Akademik adalah: 1. Ditemukan hambatan server time out ketika akses secara serentak oleh banyak user 2. Menggunakannya harus tersambung jaringan internet yang cepat SISTER Online ialah layanan berbasis internet (web), maka setiap kampus harus memiliki beberapa tempat yang memiliki jaringan internet / hotspot area agar para mahasiswa atau dosen dapat melihat dan mengetahui informasi-informasi seputar perkuliahan secara cepat dan real time 3. Content sistem baru dapat diisi atau update ketika mendapat persetujuan dari admin 4. Banyak item-item/forum layanan yang tidak bisa digunakan alias tidak berfungsi, terdapat beberapa layanan SISTER yang tidak dapat berfungsi seperti portal akademik universitas, seringakali hanya bisa dibuka atau diakses menjelang pengisian KRS saja atau tidak bisa digunakan setiap saat. 2.7 Rekomendasi Jangka Pendek 1. Agar Universitas IGI meminta unit Cyber untukmenyempurnakan fitur untuk: a.Mensosialisasikan cara untuk mengingat password dengan cara mandiri tanpa harusmelalui bantuan staf unit Cybernet.
  13. 13. b.Memaksa user untuk selalu mengganti password secara berkala. c.Mencegah usaha login coba-coba yang dilakukan secara berturut-turut. d.Merekam usaha login yang tidak berhasil. e.Merekam setiap transaksi yang dilakukan oleh pengguna. f.Menambah fasilitas help yang akan mempermudah dalam penggunaan aplikasi SIAK. g.Memperbaiki skema basis data h.Melakukan backup dengan kondisi: >Frekuensi pembuatan >backup lebih sering. >Backup dilakukan terhadap data Audit trail (log ) DBMS i.Membuat rencana tertulis yang menjelaskansecara lengkap rencana perubahan/modifikasi/upgrade aplikasi SIAK. j.Menyediakan antivirus pada setiap komputer dan melakukan update rutin dari server. k.Menyelesaikan masalah-masalah penggunaan aplikasi SIAK kepada semua user melalui penyediaan manual penggunaan aplikasi, asistensi langsungsecara proaktif. l.Merancangan arsitektur jaringan di Universitas IGI berdasarkan pada fungsiunit bukan berdasarkan lokasi device denganmenggunkan VLAN. m.Mengatur security jaringan di tingkat fisik dengan cara menempatkan switch/router pada tempat tersendiri dan diberi pengamanyang memadai seperti kunci sendiri kedalamruangan tersebut. 2.8 Rekomendasi Jangka Panjang 1.Agar Universitas IGI melakukan pengembangan atau penyempurnaan dan pemberlakuan perencanaan strate gis TI yangmeliputi:
  14. 14. a. IT Strategic Planb. b. IT Tactical Planc. c. IT Portfolio Management 2.Agar Universitas IGI melakukan pengembangan dan pemberlakuan arah teknologi Universitas IGI yang meliputi: a. Technological Direction Planb. b. Technological Infrastructure Plan 3. Agar Universitas IGI melakukan pengembangan dan pemberlakuan arsitekturinformasi organisasi Universitas yang meliputi: a. Enterprise Information Architecture Modelb. b. Enterprises Data Dictionary and DataSyntax Rulesc. c. Data Classification Scheme 4.Agar Universitas IGI melakukan usaha-usaha untuk merealisasikan unit Cybernet dan PPS dalam sebuah unit TI yang berada pada satudirektorat yang sama. Sumber : https://sitisuntamah.wordpress.com/2017/01/08/implementasi-sistem-informasi-manajemen- pada-sistem-informasi-akademik-universitas-mercu-buana/ http://www.academia.edu/9486086/AUDIT_SISTEM_INFORMASI_TEKNOLOGI_INFOR MASI_DENGAN_KERANGKA_KERJA_COBIT_UNTUK_EVALUASI_MANAJEMEN_ TEKNOLOGI_INFORMASI_DI_UNIVERSITAS_XYZ

×