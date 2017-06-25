Sla 2017-finding facts-tompson-final

Finding Facts in the Alternative World: Only Librarians Know For Sure Panel. Remarks by Sara Tompson* 19 June 2017, 3:30...
Finding Facts Panel: Sara Tompson - Introduction 1) I’ve been a STEM Librarian since 1987 (SLA member since 1991) • (Sans ...
Finding Facts: Tompson – Tools to Use We want the subtitle of this panel presentation to be true, right? “…Librarians kno...
Finding Facts: Tompson – Tools to Use http://www.radcab.com/
Finding Facts: Tompson – Tools to Use http://www.radcab.com/pdfs/radcab-rubric-2.pdf
Finding Facts: Tompson – Tools to Use Carl Sagan on The Fine Art of Baloney Detection: • Sagan’s “The Fine Art of Baloney ...
Finding Facts: Tompson – Tools to Use Carl Sagan’s “Baloney Detection” Checklist, summary: • Wherever possible there must ...
Finding Facts: Tompson – Tools to Use Plus ça change, plus c'est la même chose! • Tompson, Sara. Evaluating Information Re...
Finding Facts: Tompson – Tools to Use The Skeptics Guide to the Universe • http://www.theskepticsguide.org/ • Logical fall...
Finding Facts: Tompson – Tools to Use Just a few of the 20+ fallacies the SGU Team describes: • Ad hominem – “…any [argume...
Final Thoughts -- the Second A in RADCAB: • Authority get confused and misused. • Trust Subject Matter Experts (SMEs) in ...
Finding Facts: Tompson – Tools to Use Thank you!! sara.r.tompson@jpl.nasa.gov www.linkedin.com/in/saratompson
Slides from my "Tools to Use" portion of the #SLA2017 panel on Finding Facts in the Alternative World: Only Librarians Know for Sure!

Published in: Internet
  1. 1. Finding Facts in the Alternative World: Only Librarians Know For Sure Panel. Remarks by Sara Tompson* 19 June 2017, 3:30-5pm *Manager, Library, Archives & Records Section, Jet Propulsion Laboratory © 2017 California Institute of Technology. Government sponsorship acknowledged.
  2. 2. Finding Facts Panel: Sara Tompson - Introduction 1) I’ve been a STEM Librarian since 1987 (SLA member since 1991) • (Sans 4.5 years as an Associate Dean, then Instruction, Orientation Head) 2) Now working at second Federally Funded Research & Development Center (FFRDC) in my career -- the Jet Propulsion Laboratory, run by Caltech under contract to NASA • FFRDCs do professional, rigorous STEM work with government funding • Universities and agencies do the same 3) But I’m not here to convince you about #2 -- 4) Instead, let’s discuss some: • Falling-short examples in our profession, then… • Some tools for vetting information so we do not succumb to fake facts! Reference herein to any specific commercial product, process, or service by trade name, trademark, manufacturer, or otherwise, does not constitute or imply its endorsement by the United States Government or the Jet Propulsion Laboratory, California Institute of Technology.
  3. 3. Finding Facts: Tompson – Tools to Use We want the subtitle of this panel presentation to be true, right? “…Librarians know for sure” • Professional horror stories • Mine • Yours to share? • We info pros must be good examples, not bad! • Even, or perhaps more so, on social media! • Please, please, please: • Do not forward without reading what you forward • Do check the date of the piece you are forwarding • See more tips on following slides
  4. 4. Finding Facts: Tompson – Tools to Use http://www.radcab.com/
  5. 5. Finding Facts: Tompson – Tools to Use http://www.radcab.com/pdfs/radcab-rubric-2.pdf
  6. 6. Finding Facts: Tompson – Tools to Use Carl Sagan on The Fine Art of Baloney Detection: • Sagan’s “The Fine Art of Baloney Detection” is a chapter in his 1995 The Demon-Haunted World: Science As a Candle in the Dark • Fulltext of the book is on the Internet Archive! • https://archive.org/stream/DemonHauntedWorld_carlSagan/Saga n_-_The_Demon- Haunted_World___Science_as_a_candle_in_the_dark_djvu.txt • See also this post: “Lie-proof Your Life with Carl Sagan’s ‘Baloney Detection’ Checklist” • https://qz.com/959775/carl-sagans-baloney-detection-kit-can- help-you-spot-fake-news-and-weaponized-lies/
  7. 7. Finding Facts: Tompson – Tools to Use Carl Sagan’s “Baloney Detection” Checklist, summary: • Wherever possible there must be independent confirmation of the “facts” • Encourage substantive debate • Arguments from authority carry little weight • Spin more than one hypothesis • Try not to get overly attached to any of your hypotheses • Ask if the hypothesis can be falsified • Quantify • In a chained argument, every link must hold up • Apply Occam’s Razor! (Simplest truth most likely)
  8. 8. Finding Facts: Tompson – Tools to Use Plus ça change, plus c'est la même chose! • Tompson, Sara. Evaluating Information Resources OR Bibliographic Baloney Detection (with apologies to Dr. Sagan!). Invited panelist, North Suburban Special Librarians program, March 5, 2002.
  9. 9. Finding Facts: Tompson – Tools to Use The Skeptics Guide to the Universe • http://www.theskepticsguide.org/ • Logical fallacies page is very instructive: • http://www.theskepticsguide.org/resources/logical-fallacies • Lively weekly podcast
  10. 10. Finding Facts: Tompson – Tools to Use Just a few of the 20+ fallacies the SGU Team describes: • Ad hominem – “…any [argument] that attempts to counter another’s claims or conclusions by attacking the person, rather than addressing the argument itself.” Not the same as name- calling in and of itself. • Ad ignorantiam – “…basically states that a specific belief is true because we don’t know that it isn’t true.” UFO proponents’ basis • Post-hoc ergo propter hoc – “…assumes cause and effect for two events just because they are temporally related...” Somewhat similar to false causation. E.g. I had a cough. I saw a white dove. The cough went away. The dove was a positive spirit. DOES get complicated, with the placebo effect at work!
  11. 11. Final Thoughts -- the Second A in RADCAB: • Authority get confused and misused. • Trust Subject Matter Experts (SMEs) in their expertises. Not, necessarily, in other domains. • Key to being a good STEM librarian is to let your customers be the SMEs they are! LISTEN! • But just because your engineer is brilliant at machine performance in vacuums does not mean she can give you the best advice on cat vets. • In conclusion: I trust Gwyneth Paltrow on acting techniques, but NOT on nutrition! J Finding Facts: Tompson – Tools to Use
  12. 12. Finding Facts: Tompson – Tools to Use Thank you!! sara.r.tompson@jpl.nasa.gov www.linkedin.com/in/saratompson

