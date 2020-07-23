Interchange 3 5 th edition _a_students_book_www.frenglish.ru

Teach with confidence, using the world's favorite English course.





Interchange is a four-level, American English course that has been used by over 50 million students worldwide. This Level 3 Student's Book includes 16 units, eight progress checks, and a Grammar Plus section to ensure that students receive all of the practice they need. Inside each book is a single-use code for online self-study material. This gives access to videos and hundreds of automatically graded exercises, and works on PCs and Macs. Also included is a single-use code for the Online Workbook, which contains even more practice, as well as games.\

