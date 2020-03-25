Successfully reported this slideshow.
INSTITUTO ADVENTISTA METROPOLITANO EXPOCISION SOCIOLOGIA PRESENTADO A: MILIXA OSEGUERA GRUPO #2 INTEGRANTES: ZEUSS CALIX
¿Qué es la Diversidad cultural? Diversidad cultural es la convivencia e interacción que existe entre diferentes culturas d...
Diversidad cultural en Honduras La cultura también se define en las ciencias sociales como un conjunto de ideas, comportam...
“Signos, símbolos y señales” Signo: Es una unidad capaz de trasmitir contenidos representativos, es decir, es un objeto ma...
Expo sociologia grupo 2

Sociologia
Definicion de conceptos como diversidad cultural
Desarrollo cultural en Honduras

Expo sociologia grupo 2

  1. 1. INSTITUTO ADVENTISTA METROPOLITANO EXPOCISION SOCIOLOGIA PRESENTADO A: MILIXA OSEGUERA GRUPO #2 INTEGRANTES: ZEUSS CALIX JESSICA CALIX SARA MOLINA EDUARDO ALVAREZ MONTSERRAT KAFATI GRADO: 10MO FECHA: 26/05/2019
  2. 2. ¿Qué es la Diversidad cultural? Diversidad cultural es la convivencia e interacción que existe entre diferentes culturas dentro de un mismo espacio geográfico compartido por un grupo de personas o sociedad. A través de la diversidad cultural se pueden apreciar las diferentes expresiones culturales propias de un pueblo, país o región que, a su vez, han sido modificadas o afectadas porlas expresiones culturales provenientes de otros territorios gracias a diversos factores. Por ello, se puede afirmar que la diversidad cultural poseela cualidad de aceptar y compartir, de manera recíproca, características propias de una u otra cultura en un espacio geográfico en particular. Por tanto, el concepto de diversidad cultural está íntimamente relacionado con los significados de identidad cultural, interculturalidad y multiculturalidad, que implican el contacto entre diversas lenguas, etnias, religiones, expresiones artísticas, valores, gastronomías, cosmovisiones, entre otros. Estos contactos e intercambios de conocimientos y expresiones son los que enriquecen el capital cultural de un país o región. La diversidad cultural ha fomentado el reconocimiento de aquello que resulta ajeno, así como, el intercambio de conocimientos y de valores como, el respeto, la tolerancia, la comprensión y la convivencia entre los diferentes grupos de personas que viven en un mismo espacio. Sin embargo, entre las consecuencias negativas de la diversidad está el hecho de que se esté configurando una cultura común, en la que se pierden las identidades culturales de los grupos minoritarios sobrelos dominantes. La diversidad cultural inicio como un proceso lento que conel pasar del tiempo y el desarrollo de las actividades humanas ha tomado una velocidad indetenible. Por ejemplo, la diversidad cultural existe desdelos procesos deinvasiones, batallas y conquistas de nuevos territorios en los que hubo encuentros de personas de distintas procedencias. En la actualidad, la diversidad cultural está en todas partes y ha permitido el desarrollo de nuevos conocimientos.
  3. 3. Diversidad cultural en Honduras La cultura también se define en las ciencias sociales como un conjunto de ideas, comportamientos, símbolos y prácticas sociales, aprendidos de generación en generación a través de la vida en sociedad. Sería el patrimonio social de la humanidad o, específicamente, una variante particular del patrimonio social. Cuando hablamos de diversidad cultural en Honduras nos referimos a todas aquellas características propias de nuestro país en distintos ambientes. Podemos iniciar diciendo que diversidad se refiere a las distintas maneras en que vemos nuestro entorno y cultura a todo lo que refiere a pertenencia nuestra, en otras palabras todas las tradiciones y costumbres que hemos heredados a través del tiempo. Cada grupo es un mundo de tradiciones es porello que cada persona o individuo en grupo hace que una sociedad sea propia. Algo que no podemos olvidar es nuestras comidas típicas, que son recetas antiguas que tiene cada pueblo. Honduras cuenta conuna variedad de platillos tradicionales: Los tamales, los ticucos, frijolitos, Atol dulce o chuco, etc. Son algunas de nuestras comidas tradicionales que nuestros antepasados solían acostumbrar comer. Nuestra literatura es muy importante conocerla ya que esta se remonta hace muchos años y esta fue desarrollada en nuestro país pornuestra civilización maya. La escritura maya de nuestros antepasados que emplean símbolos que representan algo o un significado a las cosas y que se encuentra conservadaen estelas, monumentos o templos sagrados. Culturas Vivas en Honduras Ocho grupos indígenas y afroamericanos viven en Honduras con sus costumbres, valores y cultura: pech, tawahka, misquitos, tolupanes, garífunas, negros creoles, chortíes y lencas. De todos, solo el pueblo lenca ha perdido su lengua natal. De acuerdo con el más reciente censo, Honduras poseemás de 8 millones de habitantes. Cerca del 10% de ellos pertenecen a los grupos étnicos y el 90 % restante son mestizos o latinos. Cada uno de estos pueblos ocupauna zona o región determinada a lo largo de este hermoso país.
  4. 4. “Signos, símbolos y señales” Signo: Es una unidad capaz de trasmitir contenidos representativos, es decir, es un objeto material, llamado significante, que se percibe gracias a los sentidos y que en el proceso comunicativo es portadorde una información llamada significado. Símbolo: Cuando un signo no sólo informa de un significado, sino que además evoca valores y sentimientos, representando ideas abstractas de una manera metafórica o alegórica, se conocecomo símbolo. Señal: Es un tipo de signo que tiene por finalidad cambiar u originar una acción y actúa de manera directa e inmediata sobreel receptor del mensaje. Cuando vemos una señal, ella nos indica que debemos prestar atención a un hecho en un momento determinado o modificar una actividad prevista. Las normas morales como expresión de los valores Sin asumir posturas pesimistas, es necesario reconoceruna realidad: en gran medida el comportamiento de la sociedad indica que se están dejando de asumir los valores morales, y en cambio se asumen otros que podemos llamar antivalores, lo cual degrada las relaciones humanas. Las causas pueden ser diversas y combinadas, como:el individualismo marcado, en dondeno importa lo que personalmente se necesita, y no el bien común, el egoísmo excesivo, la influencia de algunos medios de información, conflictos familiares, padres irresponsables en la crianza de sus hijos, presiones económicas, pobreza, etc.; pero sobre todo se manifiesta la necesidad urgente de recordar a los valores, como una forma de pensamiento y acción en todos los momentos de nuestra vida. Todavíaexisten personas que revelan una gran calidad humana, es decir, que asumen las normas universales de toda sociedad, tales como la responsabilidad, la humildad, la honradez, la solidaridad, el respeto, entre otras; la mayor parte de la población reproduce lo opuesto como por ejemplo: la negligencia, el engaño, la agresividad, la envidia, etc.

