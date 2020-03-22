Successfully reported this slideshow.
UNIVERSIDAD ABIERTA PARA ADULTOS (UAPA) Asignatura: Administración de Sistema de Información Tema: Aplicación de Sistemas
Despu�s de buscar y gestionar la informaci�n y haber le�do y estudiado los contenidos de la unidad, realiza las siguientes...
Importancia La importancia de la cadena de suministros radica en el compromiso que tienen las organizaciones las unas con ...
Logro de la excelencia operativa y de relaciones con el cliente La Excelencia Operacional se define como la gesti�n sist�m...
Mercados digitales Es un espacio virtual utilizado por otras empresas para realizar sus ventas online y a trav�s de este m...
organizaciones para compartirlo y utilizarlo entre sus miembros, as� como para valorarlo y asimilarlo si se encuentra en e...
Bibliograf�a https://www.eoi.es/blogs/scm/2013/02/21/sistemas-de-informacion-empresarial/ http://amazon-tec-scm.over-blog....
Tarea 3

Tarea 3

Tarea 3

  1. 1. UNIVERSIDAD ABIERTA PARA ADULTOS (UAPA) Asignatura: Administraci�n de Sistema de Informaci�n Tema: Aplicaci�n de Sistemas Importante para la Era Digital Facilitador: Hilda Estrella Participante: Sarai Abreu Contreras Matricula: 17-0049 Fecha: 22/3/2020 Santiago de los Caballeros, Rep�blica Dominicana
  2. 2. Despu�s de buscar y gestionar la informaci�n y haber le�do y estudiado los contenidos de la unidad, realiza las siguientes actividades: Realiza el siguiente informe sobre los contenidos presentados debes subirlo a slideshare Aplicaci�n de sistemas importante para la era digital �Qu� son los sistemas empresariales? Los sistemas empresariales son el sistema central de la organizaci�n, que garantiza que la informaci�n se pueda transmitir atreves de todas las funciones empresariales, y todos los niveles de gesti�n, para soportar la operaci�n y administraci�n de una empresa. Este sistema debe ser eficaz y eficiente. Es eficaz si facilita la informaci�n necesaria, y es eficiente si lo realiza con los menores recursos posibles. Sistemas de administraci�n de la cadena de suministro. Es el proceso de planificaci�n, ejecuci�n y control de las operaciones de la cadena de suministros con el prop�sito de satisfacer una necesidad del cliente. La cadena de suministros o log�stica integral es un conjunto de organizaciones, proveedores y clientes que se organizan para satisfacer una necesidad espec�fica del mercado.
  3. 3. Importancia La importancia de la cadena de suministros radica en el compromiso que tienen las organizaciones las unas con las otras, este compromiso es de realizar su trabajo de la manera m�s �ptima para reducir todos los costos posibles y en cada fase del proceso se proporcione un valor agregado al producto, lo que resulta en un producto altamente competitivo. Sistemas de administraci�n de relaciones con el cliente El sistema de administraci�n de las relaciones con el cliente representa una oportunidad para las empresas de lograr ventajas competitivas a trav�s de mercadotecnia enfocada, reducci�n de precios, personalizaci�n de promociones, entre otras. El presente art�culo se enfoca a la aplicaci�n de esta tecnolog�a en las cadenas de supermercados, mencionando algunas fuerzas, debilidades, aplicaciones y ejemplos que permiten un mayor entendimiento de las implicaciones que lleva consigo la implementaci�n de CRM.
  4. 4. Logro de la excelencia operativa y de relaciones con el cliente La Excelencia Operacional se define como la gesti�n sist�mica y sistem�tica de la seguridad, salud ocupacional, medio ambiente, productividad, calidad, confiabilidad, y excelencia para lograr un desempe�o de Categor�a Mundial, implica usar la capacidad total de la compa��a para implementar estrategias de optimizaci�n que garanticen la efectividad de las operaciones, para el �xito del negocio. La Excelencia Operacional se logra cuando todos y cada uno, de los miembros de la empresa, pueden ver el flujo permanente de valor hacia el cliente, y aportan con sus actividades a la continuidad del flujo, para evitar que este se interrumpa. Comercio electr�nico: Mercados digitales, productos digitales El comercio electr�nico consiste en la compra y venta de productos o de servicios a trav�s de medios electr�nicos, tales como redes sociales y otras p�ginas web.
  5. 5. Mercados digitales Es un espacio virtual utilizado por otras empresas para realizar sus ventas online y a trav�s de este medio, un negocio no necesita establecer su propia tienda en l�nea. Productos digitales Los productos digitales no son m�s que materiales con informaci�n que se crean y se distribuyen en formato digital. En otras palabras, un producto digital proporciona informaci�n para educar, resolver un problema o facilitar de alguna manera tu vida con respecto a aquel tema enfocado. Administraci�n del conocimiento Es un concepto aplicado en las organizaciones. Tiene el fin de transferir el conocimiento desde el lugar donde se genera hasta el lugar en d�nde se va a emplear e implica el desarrollo de las competencias necesarias al interior de las
  6. 6. organizaciones para compartirlo y utilizarlo entre sus miembros, as� como para valorarlo y asimilarlo si se encuentra en el exterior de �stas. Mejora en la toma de decisiones La toma de decisiones es fundamental en cada actividad humana. En este sentido todos somos tomadores de decisiones. Sin embargo, tomar una decisi�n acertada empieza con un proceso de razonamiento constante y focal, que puede incluir varias disciplinas como la filosof�a del conocimiento, la ciencia y la l�gica, y por, sobre todo, la creatividad.
  7. 7. Bibliograf�a https://www.eoi.es/blogs/scm/2013/02/21/sistemas-de-informacion-empresarial/ http://amazon-tec-scm.over-blog.es/article-28318655.html https://blog.hotmart.com/es/tipos-crear-productos-digitales/ https://es.wikipedia.org/wiki/Gesti%C3%B3n_del_conocimiento

