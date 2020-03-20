Modulo 1 tarea 3 pechakucha_sara.docx

Successfully reported this slideshow.
PECHA KUCHA 20 X 20 MALTRATO INFANTIL SARA GARC�A GARC�A
�NDICE 1.DEFINICI�N DE MALTRATO AL MENOR 2.EL CENTRO ESCOLAR Y EL MALTRATO AL MENOR 3.TIPOS DE MALTRATO 4.ACOSO ESCOLAR 4....
La OMS define el maltrato infantil como los abusos y la desatenci�n de que son objeto los menores de 18 a�os, e incluye to...
Una convivencia escolar positiva anticipa y previene problemas La mayor parte de los alumnos que acogen los centros docent...
Por ello es muy importante que todo el personal de los centros educativos conozca - las formas de prevenir la violencia - ...
1. Maltrato f�sico 2. Maltrato por abandono y negligencia 3. Maltrato psicol�gico 4. Maltrato sexual 5. Maltrato Instituci...
Y una forma de violencia muy especial LA VIOLENCIA ENTRE IGUALES, ACOS ESCOLAR O BULLYING 4. ACOSO ESCOLAR
4.1 CONCEPTO DE ACOSO ESCOLAR El uso del anglicismo �bullying� se ha extendido para referirse al acoso que se produce en e...
El acoso escolar o bullying "es una conducta de persecuci�n f�sica y/o psicol�gica que realiza un alumno contra otro, al q...
Las palabras claves del acoso: INDEFENSI�N, FRECUENCIA, REPETICI�N e INTENCIONALIDAD Por tanto, para considerar que se da ...
2. Gratuidad de la agresi�n, no se da un conflicto de intereses contrapuestos. 3. Es una relaci�n interpersonal que se car...
4. 2 CIBER ACOSO Es un tipo de acoso escolar que ocurre a trav�s de m�viles, tabletas, ordenadores, etc. En estos casos el...
4.3 S�NTOMAS DEL MENOR ACOSADO Tristeza, humor inestable y poco comunicativo Irascibilidad, ataques de ira o rabia. Dificu...
4.4 CONSECUENCIAS -Bajo rendimiento acad�mico y fracaso escolar -Ansiedad y depresi�n -Sentimiento de culpabilidad, baja a...
4.5 POSIBLES MEDIDAS PREVENTIVAS EN LOS CENTROS Modelo Olweus da mucha importancia a la participaci�n de las familias e in...
Modelo Sheffield, utiliza estrategias para el entrenamiento de las destrezas sociales de los implicados, por ello, se prop...
1. Mantener, mediante una atenci�n individualizada, una relaci�n directa con el alumnado ante cualquier indicio de conflic...
5.Trabajar las habilidades sociales y destrezas de gesti�n de emociones b�sicas para la convivencia en el aula. Ejercitar ...
8. Poner en marcha estrategias de transformaci�n y resoluci�n de conflictos mediante el di�logo: proyectos de mediaci�n en...
FIN
