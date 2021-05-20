Successfully reported this slideshow.
LA EDAD MODERNA. UNA NUEVA ERA Y FORMA DE PENSAR Unidad 6
¿QUÉ VAMOS A ESTUDIAR?  1. Tiempo de exploraciones  2. Descubrimiento de América  3. Primera vuelta al mundo  4. Améri...
¿ Q U É S E C O N O C Í A H A S TA E N S I G L O X V ? ¿ Q U É N O S E C O N O C Í A ?  Europa  África: costas del norte...
A lo largo del S. XV se desarrollan nuevos inventos que facilitan la navegación y los descubrimientos territoriales:  Brú...
Portulano
EXPLORACIONES PORTUGUESAS Y CASTELLANAS  La conquista de Constantinopla en 1453 por los turcos hizo más peligrosas las ru...
PORTUGAL  Exploran las costas africanas y crean factorías proporcionan recursos.  Expediciones destacadas:  Bartolomé D...
CASTILLA  Cristóbal Colón defendía que la tierra era redonda y que podría llegar a las Indias por el oeste más rápidament...
Cristóbal Colón parte del puerto de Palos con 3 naves( Pinta, Niña y Sta. María) Llega a América el 12 de Octubre de 1492....
Portugal reclamará sus derechos en las nuevas tierras.( T. Alcaçovas) Los Reyes Católicos piden ayuda al Papa Firman un nu...
Viajes Colón
3. LA PRIMERA VUELTA AL MUNDO   Magallanes Elcano.
4. AMÉRICA PRECOLOMBINA  Cuando llegaron al nuevo continente habitaban varios pueblos conocidos como pueblos PRECOLOMBINO...
Mayas • Ocupaban: pen. Yucatán y aledaños Incas • Ocupaban: cordillera de los Andes • Construcciones: Machu Picchu Aztecas...
Minas
Machu Picchu
Chichén Itzá
Calendario
5. NUEVAS FORMAS DE PENSAR
5.1. HUMANISMO Antroponcentrismo razón-el método científico Grecia y Roma lenguas vernáculas
Imprenta de Gutenberg
Galileo Galilei
5 . 2 L A R E F O R M A P R O T E S TA N T E ( N U E VA S I D E A S R E L I G I O S A S ) a)Protestantes b)Calvinismo c)An...
A) PROTESTANTES ( L U T E R A N O S )
Difusión de la Reforma
Iglesias protestantes
6. LA CONTRARREFORMA RELIGIOSA Definición: movimiento religioso que pretende renovar la Iglesia para acabar con las divisi...
C O N S E C U E N C I A S D E L A S D I V I S I O N E S R E L I G I O S A S  Guerras de religión  Intolerancia: se persi...
Auto de fe. Goya Auto de fe. Berruguete
¿Qué significa la expresión “poner el sambenito”?
7. ARTE: RENACIMIENTO
7.1 CARACTERÍSTICAS GENERALES  Cronología:  Surge en Italia. Se extiende por Europa.  Inspiración en Grecia y Roma  Ob...
ARQUITECTURA  Importancia de las Iglesias, pero también de palacios y edificios públicos.  Simetría  Proporción  Eleme...
Villa Rotonda Palladio
San Pedro del Vaticano Miguel Ángel y Bramante
Interior del Vaticano
Catedral de Florencia Bruneleschi
ESCULTURA  Importancia del cuerpo humano -desnudos-  Buenos estudios anatómicos  Proporción  Belleza  Autores y obras...
David de Miguel Ángel
La Piedad Miguel Ángel
David Donatello
PINTURA  Temas: religiosos pero mayor importancia de mitología, retratos y paisajes  Profundidad  Claroscuros (contrast...
Boticelli “El nacimiento de Venus”
Mona Lisa de El Prado
La Última Cena
Capilla Sixtina
Detalle de la Capilla Sixtina: “ La creación de Adán”
EJEMPLOS RENACIMIENTO EN ESPAÑA Universidad de Salamanca Palacio de Carlos V ( Alhambra) San Lorenzo de El Escorial El Gre...
Estilo Plateresco -Decoración abundante Ej. Univ. Salamanca Estilo Clasicista -Armonia -Equlibrio geométrico -(menos decor...
Univ. Salamanca
Palacio de Carlos V (Alhambra)
Palacio de Carlos V
San Lorenzo de El Escorial
Fachada El Escorial
El entierro del conde Orgaz El caballero de la mano en el pecho El Greco
Sacrificio de Isaac Berruguete
Unidad 6

  1. 1. LA EDAD MODERNA. UNA NUEVA ERA Y FORMA DE PENSAR Unidad 6
  2. 2. ¿QUÉ VAMOS A ESTUDIAR?  1. Tiempo de exploraciones  2. Descubrimiento de América  3. Primera vuelta al mundo  4. América precolombina  5. Nuevas formas de pensar  6. Contrarreforma  7. Arte. Renacimiento
  3. 3. ¿ Q U É S E C O N O C Í A H A S TA E N S I G L O X V ? ¿ Q U É N O S E C O N O C Í A ?  Europa  África: costas del norte, noroeste y noreste  Asia: India, China, Japón, Corea ( ruta de la seda)  América  Oceanía  África: interior y sur  Asía interior y norte  Antártida 1. TIEMPO DE EXPLORACIONES
  4. 4. A lo largo del S. XV se desarrollan nuevos inventos que facilitan la navegación y los descubrimientos territoriales:  Brújula  Astrolabio: latitud  Portulano: mapas de las costas  Corredera y ampolleta: velocidad  Timón más preciso  Carabela: más ligera y mayor capacidad de carga
  5. 5. Portulano
  6. 6. EXPLORACIONES PORTUGUESAS Y CASTELLANAS  La conquista de Constantinopla en 1453 por los turcos hizo más peligrosas las rutas terrestres hacia oriente (ruta de la seda) y hubo que buscar alternativas.  Portugal y Castilla se reparten la exploración del mundo conocido por el Tratado de Alcaçovas  Se establece una línea horizontal (C.Bojador) Norte para Castilla y Sur Portugal
  7. 7. PORTUGAL  Exploran las costas africanas y crean factorías proporcionan recursos.  Expediciones destacadas:  Bartolomé Diaz : descubre el cabo de Buena Esperanza.  Vasco de Gama: llega hasta la India por el cabo de Buena Esperanza
  8. 8. CASTILLA  Cristóbal Colón defendía que la tierra era redonda y que podría llegar a las Indias por el oeste más rápidamente.  Plantea el proyecto a Portugal: lo rechaza.  Plantea el proyecto a Castilla: Los RR.CC: -primero lo rechazan (estaban inmersos en la conquista de Granada) -posteriormente lo aceptan
  9. 9. Cristóbal Colón parte del puerto de Palos con 3 naves( Pinta, Niña y Sta. María) Llega a América el 12 de Octubre de 1492. Creía que había llegado a Japón. En realidad habían llegado a una isla que bautizaron como San Salvador. Llegó a realizar 3 viajes más. Muere convencido de haber llegado a Asia Será Américo Vespucio quién demuestre que es un nuevo continente y llevará su nombre. 2. DESCUBRMIENTO DE AMÉRICA
  10. 10. Portugal reclamará sus derechos en las nuevas tierras.( T. Alcaçovas) Los Reyes Católicos piden ayuda al Papa Firman un nuevo acuerdo: Tratado de Tordesillas(1494) Se traza un meridiano a 370 leguas al oeste de las Azores. Las tierras al oeste serían de Castilla y al este para Portugal.
  11. 11. Viajes Colón
  12. 12. 3. LA PRIMERA VUELTA AL MUNDO   Magallanes Elcano.
  13. 13. 4. AMÉRICA PRECOLOMBINA  Cuando llegaron al nuevo continente habitaban varios pueblos conocidos como pueblos PRECOLOMBINOS.  Los principales Mayas Incas Aztecas
  14. 14. Mayas • Ocupaban: pen. Yucatán y aledaños Incas • Ocupaban: cordillera de los Andes • Construcciones: Machu Picchu Aztecas • Territorios de México PUEBLOS PRECOLOMBINOS Pueblos desarrollados: -Rica agricultura( se introdujeron en Castilla nuevos productos: tomate, patata, piña, cacao, etc) - Importante minería - Conocían escritura - Grandes conocimientos arquitectura ( palacios y templos escalonados) - Conocimientos astronómicos( calendarios) -Politeístas Características
  15. 15. Minas
  16. 16. Machu Picchu
  17. 17. Chichén Itzá
  18. 18. Calendario
  19. 19. 5. NUEVAS FORMAS DE PENSAR
  20. 20. 5.1. HUMANISMO Antroponcentrismo razón-el método científico Grecia y Roma lenguas vernáculas
  21. 21. Imprenta de Gutenberg
  22. 22. Galileo Galilei
  23. 23. 5 . 2 L A R E F O R M A P R O T E S TA N T E ( N U E VA S I D E A S R E L I G I O S A S ) a)Protestantes b)Calvinismo c)Anglicanismo
  24. 24. A) PROTESTANTES ( L U T E R A N O S )
  25. 25. Difusión de la Reforma
  26. 26. Iglesias protestantes
  27. 27. 6. LA CONTRARREFORMA RELIGIOSA Definición: movimiento religioso que pretende renovar la Iglesia para acabar con las divisiones y críticas.  Se reúnen en el Concilio de Trento: reafirman las creencias tradicionales, se mejorará la formación del clero en los seminarios y se dictan normas de conducta.  Se crea la Compañía de Jesús (Jesuitas): orden religiosa que ayudará predicar el cristianismo San Ignacio de Loyola)
  28. 28. C O N S E C U E N C I A S D E L A S D I V I S I O N E S R E L I G I O S A S  Guerras de religión  Intolerancia: se persigue otras creencias y se prohíben libros con ideas contrarias a la religión.  La Inquisición perseguirá a cualquiera que se opusiera al catolicismo  Importancia de la limpieza de sangre Tribunal eclesiástico establecido para descubrir y castigar las faltas contra la fe
  29. 29. Auto de fe. Goya Auto de fe. Berruguete
  30. 30. ¿Qué significa la expresión “poner el sambenito”?
  31. 31. 7. ARTE: RENACIMIENTO
  32. 32. 7.1 CARACTERÍSTICAS GENERALES  Cronología:  Surge en Italia. Se extiende por Europa.  Inspiración en Grecia y Roma  Objetivo: conseguir el ideal de belleza y proporción.  Importancia de los mecenas: familia Medici Conocido como Quattrocento Centro Florencia " Cinquecento " Roma S. XV S. XVI
  33. 33. ARQUITECTURA  Importancia de las Iglesias, pero también de palacios y edificios públicos.  Simetría  Proporción  Elementos clásicos:  Artistas y obras: -Arco medio punto -Bóvedas de cañón -Cúpulas -Columnas griegas, -Frontón -Casetones Catedral de Florencia Bruneleschi San Pedro del Vaticano Miguel Ángel y Bramante Villa Rotonda Palladio
  34. 34. Villa Rotonda Palladio
  35. 35. San Pedro del Vaticano Miguel Ángel y Bramante
  36. 36. Interior del Vaticano
  37. 37. Catedral de Florencia Bruneleschi
  38. 38. ESCULTURA  Importancia del cuerpo humano -desnudos-  Buenos estudios anatómicos  Proporción  Belleza  Autores y obras: Donatello -“David” Miguel Ángel -”David” -”Piedad”
  39. 39. David de Miguel Ángel
  40. 40. La Piedad Miguel Ángel
  41. 41. David Donatello
  42. 42. PINTURA  Temas: religiosos pero mayor importancia de mitología, retratos y paisajes  Profundidad  Claroscuros (contrastes de luces y sombras)  Color con diferentes gradaciones  Escorzo (figuras perpendiculares al espectador)  Sfumato (difuminar contornos)  Autores y obras: Boticelli “El nacimiento de Venus” Leonardo da Vinci “La Gioconda” “La última Cena” Miguel Ángel “Capilla Sixtina” (Vaticano)
  43. 43. Boticelli “El nacimiento de Venus”
  44. 44. Mona Lisa de El Prado
  45. 45. La Última Cena
  46. 46. Capilla Sixtina
  47. 47. Detalle de la Capilla Sixtina: “ La creación de Adán”
  48. 48. EJEMPLOS RENACIMIENTO EN ESPAÑA Universidad de Salamanca Palacio de Carlos V ( Alhambra) San Lorenzo de El Escorial El Greco –figuras alargadas. Berruguete: tema religiosos. Representa sentimientos. Arquitectura Escultura Pintura
  49. 49. Estilo Plateresco -Decoración abundante Ej. Univ. Salamanca Estilo Clasicista -Armonia -Equlibrio geométrico -(menos decoración) Ej. Palacio de Carlos V Estilo herreriano -Sobriedad -Ausencia de decoración Ej. San Lorenzo de El Escorial Dentro de la arquitectura en España se distinguen 3 estilos
  50. 50. Univ. Salamanca
  51. 51. Palacio de Carlos V (Alhambra)
  52. 52. Palacio de Carlos V
  53. 53. San Lorenzo de El Escorial
  54. 54. Fachada El Escorial
  55. 55. El entierro del conde Orgaz El caballero de la mano en el pecho El Greco
  56. 56. Sacrificio de Isaac Berruguete

