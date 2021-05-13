Successfully reported this slideshow.
PERIODO DE ENTREGUERRAS 1919-1929
Vocabulario: Jueves Negro New Deal Proteccionismo
1. El crack del 29
Causas del Crack(crisis) ● Superproducción: La industria producía más de lo que se podía vender (se generan excedentes per...
EL JUEVES NEGRO Y LA GRAN DEPRESIÓN 24-octubre-1929 ● Primer hundimiento de la Bolsa de Nueva York (otros posteriormente) ...
Consecuencias  Se extendió por todo el mundo ● EE.UU pide a Europa el dinero prestado en la IGM y posguerra ● Cierre de e...
Suburbio Hoverville
Cola de parados en Hannover. 1930
MEDIDAS PARA SALIR DE LA CRISIS EE.UU: Roosevelt ganó las elecciones en 1932 y estableció el New Deal: ( politica keynesia...
Europa: Protestas, huelgas, manifestaciones... Se pone en duda el sistema democrático. El miedo a una revolución comunista...
La crisis del 29 en el cine y literatura
