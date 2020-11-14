Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
El ABORTO Contenido El Aborto ...............................................................................................
El Aborto El aborto es la interrupción espontánea o provocada de un embarazo menor de 20-22 semanas. Ola pérdida de unembr...
Aborto Espontáneo Se considera aborto espontáneo a aquel tipo de aborto o interrupción del embarazo debido a causas natura...
Aborto Terapéutico Cuya finalidad evacuar científicamente, por medio de maniobras regladas, la cavidad uterina, vaciándola...
Aborto Frustro La retención del embrión en la cavidad uterina por lo menos durante 4 semanas después de su muerte, se cono...
Aborto Séptico Es el aborto completo o incompleto acompañada de infección, la cual se puede manifestar por fiebre, flujo s...
Puede producirse un shock séptico, que causa hipotermia, oliguria y distrés respiratorio. La sepsis por C. perfringens pue...
Consecuencias del aborto El aborto es la finalización de forma brusca de un embarazo por la muerte del embrión o del feto....
✓ poca disponibilidad de servicios; ✓ costos elevados; ✓ estigmatización; ✓ objeción de conciencia del personal sanitario;...
webgrafía 1. https://cuidateplus.marca.com/reproduccion/embarazo/diccionario/aborto.html 2. https://www.euroinnova.edu.es/...
El aborto
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

El aborto

3 views

Published on

Los diferentes tipos de aborto, causas, sintomas

Published in: Education
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

El aborto

  1. 1. El ABORTO Contenido El Aborto ......................................................................................................................................3 Tipos De Aborto ...........................................................................................................................3 Aborto Espontáneo ..................................................................................................................4 Aborto Terapéutico ..................................................................................................................5 Aborto Frustro..........................................................................................................................6 Aborto Séptico .........................................................................................................................7 Aborto Inducido o Provocado ..................................................................................................8 Consecuencias del aborto .............................................................................................................9 Signos y síntomas...................................................................................................................10 webgrafía ...................................................................................................................................11
  2. 2. El Aborto El aborto es la interrupción espontánea o provocada de un embarazo menor de 20-22 semanas. Ola pérdida de unembriónounfetoconunpesomenorde 500gramos,odecualquierproducto de gestación de cualquier peso o edad gestacional absolutamente no viable. Se puede producir tanto de forma espontánea como inducida. Sea cual sea el caso, el aborto concluye con la expulsión del feto a través del canal vaginal. Tipos De Aborto Es posible realizar una clasificación de diferentes tipos de aborto en función de diferentes criterios, tales como si es natural o provocado, los mecanismos empleados para interrumpir el embarazo o las razones que provocan su realización. ➢ Aborto Espontáneo ➢ Aborto Terapéutico ➢ Aborto Frustro ➢ Aborto Séptico ➢ Aborto Inducido o Provocado
  3. 3. Aborto Espontáneo Se considera aborto espontáneo a aquel tipo de aborto o interrupción del embarazo debido a causas naturales, no siendo voluntario ni provocado. Puede deberse a alteraciones cromosómicas del feto, enfermedades o malformaciones de la madre, infecciones (como en el aborto séptico). La aparición de este tipo de abortos suele ocurrir en las doce primeras semanas. Un aborto espontáneo ocurre cuando un embarazo termina de manera abrupta. Un 8 y 15 por ciento de los embarazos. De manera análoga, también la mayoría de los abortos inducidos se dan con anterioridad a las 12 semanas. Cuando se da de manera muy inicial de forma que aún no estamos ante un feto sino ante un embrión pueden no presentarse síntomas e incluso pasar desapercibido el hecho de haber quedado embarazada (se estima que una gran cantidad de embarazos terminan así sin ser detectados). Sin embargo, si el desprendimiento o muerte del feto se produce a lo largo del desarrollo del feto suele aparecer junto a una hemorragia importante y dolor en el útero, el cual se abre para abrir paso a los restos. En algunos casos los restos del feto no son completamente expulsados (especialmente si son abortos tardíos), en cuyo caso será necesario realizar una intervención. Desafortunadamente, una vez que se inició un aborto espontáneo, no hay tratamientos para detenerlo. Sin embargo, se pueden usar medicamentos o procedimientos (como la dilatación y el legrado) para evitar complicaciones. También se recomienda asistir a terapia y a grupos de apoyo.
  4. 4. Aborto Terapéutico Cuya finalidad evacuar científicamente, por medio de maniobras regladas, la cavidad uterina, vaciándola de todos sus contenidos. Este aborto lo verifica un médico específico y se toman las medidas precisas para salvaguardar la vida de la paciente, seriamente amenazada. Se lleva a cabo cuando la vida del feto se considera perdida. O en caso de pueda ser un gravísimo peligro para la madre. También se denominan del mismo modo aquellos abortos que se practican ante la presencia de alteraciones o enfermedades graves del feto que imposibilitan su supervivencia o su desarrollo normativo. En la mayoría de los casos se requiere de una intervención quirúrgica, ya que solo se puede recurrir al aborto farmacológico (que consiste en el suministro de la píldora RU486) durante los dos primeros meses de embarazo. No debemos confundir este tipo de aborto con el aborto voluntario, porque no siempre lo es. El aborto terapéutico, aunque es una elección libre, no siempre es deseada: en muchas ocasiones la gestante recurre a este procedimiento a pesar de que desea ser madre porque supone un riesgo para su salud.
  5. 5. Aborto Frustro La retención del embrión en la cavidad uterina por lo menos durante 4 semanas después de su muerte, se conoce como aborto frustro. Definir el tiempo entre la muerte y el diagnóstico es difícil. Según la edad gestacional, la paciente observará primero que los movimientos fetales han desaparecido. Que el crecimiento uterino se para y que después disminuye, los cambios mamarios propios del embarazo regresan y el sangrado es escaso, de color café negruzco, el cual persiste por varios días. Trastorno en el que un embrión feto inmaduro muerto no sale del útero hasta 2 o más meses después. El útero disminuye de tamaño desaparecen los síntomas de embarazo; pueden aparecer infecciones y trastornos de la coagulación en la sangre materna. Cuando tiene lugar un aborto, lo que sucede, normalmente, es que el útero de forma espontánea empieza a contraerse, dando lugar a la expulsión del embrión, la placenta y restos de anejos del embarazo. Sin embargo, en el caso de un aborto retenido o diferido esto sucede así de forma natural. Las razones por las que no se produce la expulsión en el aborto diferido pueden deberse a: • Estrechez del cuello uterino o falta de permeabilidad de la vía. • Falta de contracciones uterinas, que es la causa más frecuente. • Especialmente a partir de la décima semana de embarazo, falta de desprendimiento del huevo
  6. 6. Aborto Séptico Es el aborto completo o incompleto acompañada de infección, la cual se puede manifestar por fiebre, flujo sanguinolento o purulento y dolor hipogástrico. Casi todas las embarazadas ingresan a los hospitales con el antecedente de una maniobra abortiva. El aborto séptico se establece como un grave problema por su elevada incidencia y por las complicaciones que produce. Se trata de un subtipo de aborto en el que se genera una infección que afecta a placenta o feto y termina con la muerte del segundo. También se denomina así al resultado de un aborto en que el sistema reproductor femenino sufre una infección por la presencia de restos de un aborto o por lesiones derivadas de la realización de uno. Los signos y síntomas del aborto séptico se presentan típicamente dentro de 24 a 48 horas después de un aborto y son similares a los de la enfermedad inflamatoria pélvica (p. ej., escalofríos, fiebre, flujo vaginal, a menudo peritonitis) y, con frecuencia, a los de la amenaza de aborto y el aborto incompleto (p. ej., sangrado vaginal, dilatación cervical, pérdida de productos de la concepción). La perforación del útero durante el aborto suele causar dolor abdominal intenso.
  7. 7. Puede producirse un shock séptico, que causa hipotermia, oliguria y distrés respiratorio. La sepsis por C. perfringens puede producir trombocitopenia, equimosis y signos de hemólisis intravascular (p. ej., anuria, anemia, ictericia, hemoglobinuria, hemosiderinuria). Aborto Inducido o Provocado El aborto inducido, según la definición de la Organización Mundial de la Salud (O.M.S.). Se trata del resultante de maniobras practicadas con intención de interrumpir el embarazo. Las maniobras pueden ser efectuadas por la propia embarazada o por otra persona por encargo de esta. Desde las primeras leyes a principios del siglo pasado, el aborto provocado ha ido siendo despenalizado en muchos países. Traduciéndose en una disminución drástica de la morbilidad y mortalidad materna. Se trata del aborto provocado voluntariamente, es decir el resultado de aplicar determinados procedimientos de manera voluntaria para interrumpir la gestación. Dentro de éste pueden encontrarse otros como el terapéutico, los que son resultado de violación o los que se deciden libremente.
  8. 8. Consecuencias del aborto El aborto es la finalización de forma brusca de un embarazo por la muerte del embrión o del feto. El procedimiento del aborto provocado o inducido no está exento de riesgos físicos para la mujer que se somete al mismo, riesgos que pueden desencadenar además en problemas para concebir y para mantener un nuevo embarazo en el futuro. El aborto inducido, además, al ser un acontecimiento dramático en la vida afectiva tanto de la mujer como del hombre, puede afectar a la relación de pareja. Por otro lado, hay estudios médicos que señalan posibles riesgos psíquicos para la mujer. Por todo ello, debes conocer las consecuencias que puede tener para ti. Sea cual sea la técnica utilizada, el aborto provocado es un procedimiento quirúrgico o químico, que siempre se acompaña de un riesgo para la salud Las mujeres, incluidas las adolescentes, con embarazos no deseados suelen recurrir al aborto peligroso si no pueden acceder al aborto seguro. Los obstáculos para acceder al aborto seguro incluyen: ✓ legislación restrictiva;
  9. 9. ✓ poca disponibilidad de servicios; ✓ costos elevados; ✓ estigmatización; ✓ objeción de conciencia del personal sanitario; ✓ requisitos innecesarios tales como: ✓ períodos de espera obligatorios ✓ asesoramiento obligatorio ✓ suministro de información engañosa ✓ autorización de terceros ✓ pruebas médicas innecesarias que retrasan la atención. Signos y síntomas Es preciso realizar una evaluación inicial exacta para asegurar el tratamiento adecuado y el envío rápido de casos de aborto peligroso con complicaciones. Los signos y síntomas críticos de las complicaciones que exigen atención inmediata incluyen: sangrado vaginal anormal; dolor abdominal; infección; y choque (colapso del sistema circulatorio). Las complicaciones derivadas del aborto peligroso pueden ser difíciles de diagnosticar. Por ejemplo, una mujer con un embarazo extrauterino o ectópico (desarrollo anormal de un cigoto fuera del útero) puede tener síntomas similares a los de un aborto incompleto. Por consiguiente, es esencial que el personal sanitario esté preparado para realizar envíos de pacientes ydisponer lo necesario para su traslado a un centro en el que se pueda realizar un diagnóstico definitivo y dispensar rápidamente la atención apropiada.
  10. 10. webgrafía 1. https://cuidateplus.marca.com/reproduccion/embarazo/diccionario/aborto.html 2. https://www.euroinnova.edu.es/blog/cuales-son-los-tipos-de-aborto 3. https://psicologiaymente.com/salud/tipos-de-aborto 4. https://www.enfemenino.com/embarazo/aborto-terapeutico-cuando-como-se- realiza- s4005368.html#:~:text=El%20aborto%20terap%C3%A9utico%20es%20la,la%20madre %20o%20del%20feto. 5. https://sisbib.unmsm.edu.pe/bibvirtual/tesis/salud/huaman_p_c/cap2.htm#:~:text=A borto%20Frustro%3A%20Trastorno%20en%20el,coagulaci%C3%B3n%20en%20la%20s angre% 6. https://www.studocu.com/pe/document/universidad-andina-del- cusco/embriologia/informe/aborto-frustro/6512717/view 7. https://www.msdmanuals.com/es/professional/ginecolog%C3%ADa-y- obstetricia/anomal%C3%ADas-del-embarazo/aborto- s%C3%A9ptico#:~:text=Un%20aborto%20s%C3%A9ptico%20es%20una,poco%20despu %C3%A9s%20de%20un%20aborto. 8. https://www.redmadre.es/consecuencias-del-aborto#.X7AZtWhKjcd 9. https://www.who.int/es/news-room/fact-sheets/detail/preventing-unsafe-abortion

×