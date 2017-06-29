ЦЕНТР ПО САПРОПЕЛЮ Астрахань. ул. Ульянова, 67 тел. +79086132220, +79608517317 e-mail; danil@astranet.ru www.saprex.ru www...
В смеситель в ручном или автоматическом режиме загружаются компоненты производимых удобрений или грунтовой смеси. Один из ...
Вместительность бункера, м³ 3 3 3 Управления мобильным заводом автоматизированная система управления Режим работы автомати...
При необходимости Центр по сапропелю в составе поставки выполнит: 1. поисково-оценочные и геологоразведочные работы на мес...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Мобильный минизавод производства удобрений и грунтовых смесей

4 views

Published on

Предложение Центра по сапропелю

Published in: Business
0 Comments
0 Likes
Statistics
Notes
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

No Downloads
Views
Total views
4
On SlideShare
0
From Embeds
0
Number of Embeds
0
Actions
Shares
0
Downloads
0
Comments
0
Likes
0
Embeds 0
No embeds

No notes for slide

Мобильный минизавод производства удобрений и грунтовых смесей

  1. 1. ЦЕНТР ПО САПРОПЕЛЮ Астрахань. ул. Ульянова, 67 тел. +79086132220, +79608517317 e-mail; danil@astranet.ru www.saprex.ru www.sapropex.ru Мобильный минизавод для производства сапропелевых, торфо-сапропелевых удобрений и грунтовых смесей Центр по сапропелю поставляет для малого бизнеса и фермеров мобильные многофункциональные минизаводы для производства сапропелевых, торфо- сапропелевых удобрений и грунтовых смесей. Их компактная конструкция и вес позволяют разместить его на новом месте без проведения специальных строительных или подготовительных работ, что очень важно для оперативного начала открытия производства. Мобильный минизавод может быть автоматизирован, что позволит производить весь спектр удобрений и грунтовых смесей высокого качества. Универсальность применения оборудования минизавода позволит использовать его для выпуска: - сапропелевых, торфо-сапропелевых удобрений и почвосмесей, - сапропеле-глауконитовых, сапропеле-буроугольных, сапропеле-магниевых, сапропеле-цеолитовых, сапропеле-фосфатных удобрений, - сапропеле-вермикулитовых кормовых добавок, - сапропеле-грунтовых, минеральных и органо-минеральных смесей и почвообразователей. Это позволит быстро переориентировать Ваше производство в постоянно изменяемых условиях на рынке. Мобильный минизавод состоит из: мощной сварной рамы, способной выдержать вес смесителя, бункера на 2 компонента и дозаторов воды, минеральных или органических добавок.
  2. 2. В смеситель в ручном или автоматическом режиме загружаются компоненты производимых удобрений или грунтовой смеси. Один из компонентов можно загружать из растаривателя «Биг-Бегов» с помощью шнекового питателя. При необходимости технологии вода и добавки в жидком виде подаются с помощью дозаторов воды. Мобильный минизавод укомплектовывается для заказчика в трёх режимах: В ручном режиме смеситель взвешивает загруженные компоненты, а значение весов отображается на пульте управления. В полуавтоматическом режиме задаются значения весов и агрегаты сами набирают определённые значения. В автоматическом режиме работы мобильного минизавода задаётся параметр ТУ или ГОСТа производимой продукции и объём готовой смеси, автоматика сама всё сделает и выдаст отчёт о работе установки. Основные конструктивные особенности установки: В конструкции заложен принцип модульности. Все элементы компонуются на сварную раму. Мобильный минизавод имеет регулируемые по высоте опоры. Возможность комплектации на выбор одним смесителем из трёх различных серийных моделей. Возможность установки в любом месте без технологически сложной специальной подготовки опорной площадки. Вес установки позволяет перемещать её широким спектром манипуляторов и перевозить обычным автотранспортом. Монтаж оборудования мобильного минизавода осуществляют на месте установки без специально обученного персонала. Управление мобильным бетонным заводом полностью автоматизировано. Состав мобильного минизавода: смеситель принудительного действия СБ-375, СБ-500 или СБ-750; двойной бункер для компонентов, объём каждого бункера 3 м3 ; ленточный конвейер 2 штуки, подающие компоненты в бак смесителя; дозатор воды (поточного действия), с насосной станцией высокого давления; дозатор добавок (поточного действия) с насосной станцией и емкостью на 200 литров; регулируемая по высоте опорная рама; автоматизированная система управления (с сенсорной панелью), с возможностью ручного управления оборудованием. Технические характеристики мобильного минизавода Наименование МЗУ-375 МЗУ-500 MЗУ-750 Производительность, м³/ч 3-6 6-10 10-15 Тип смесителя циклический, принудительный Рабочий объем смесителя, л 375 500 750 Мощность привода смесителя, кВт 7,5 11 18,5 Бункер для компонентов, штук 2 Кол-тво компонентов, штук 2 Добавки 1 Фракция компонентов и добавок, мм До 50 до 70
  3. 3. Вместительность бункера, м³ 3 3 3 Управления мобильным заводом автоматизированная система управления Режим работы автоматический/ручной Дозирование компонентов и добавок весовое, на тензодатчиках Дозирование добавки объемное Точность дозирования - компоненты, % — вода, % - добавки, % +/- 2 +/- 2 +/- 2 Количество рецептов 12 Мощность водяного насоса, кВт 2,2 3 5,5 Давление воды в питающей системе, бар 3 Масса, кг 2500 3200 3500 Транспортные размеры (д×ш×в), мм 4900х2450х2400 4900х2450х2400 4900х2450х2400 Габаритные размеры (д×ш×в), мм 4900×2545×2950 4900×2545×2950 4900×2545×2950 Расстояние от пола до люка выгрузки смеси, мм 800 Крайняя точка загрузки бункеров, мм 2400 Напряжение питания, В 380 + 10% Частота тока, Гц 50 Установленная мощность, кВт 19 22,5 30 Варианты комплектации мобильного минизавода: Предлагаем укомплектовать мобильный минизавод дополнительным оборудованием: - растаривателем мешков типа «Биг-Бэг» или силосом для компонентов, а транспортировку компонента склад-смеситель, осуществлять с помощью шнекового питателя; - для выгрузки готовой продукции можно использовать ленточный транспортёр, в зависимости от его длинны и угла наклона выгружать смесь либо в тару или напрямую в автомобильный кузов.
  4. 4. При необходимости Центр по сапропелю в составе поставки выполнит: 1. поисково-оценочные и геологоразведочные работы на месторождении сапропеля, торфа, компонентных добавок и агроруд; 2. проектное техническое обоснование производства; 3. разработает технологические карты, рецептуры и дозировки, виды выпускаемой продукции из компонентов заказчика; 3. смонтирует и выведет минизавод в эксплуатационный режим. Сроки поставки минизавода – не более 1,5 мес.

×