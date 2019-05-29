

The Essential Diet



The Healing Power of Essential Oils



The immediate success of Dr. Z's first book, The Healing Power of Essential Oils, showed how people are hungry to heal their bodies with essential oils. As this market continues to grow, word is getting out that you can consume these powerful plant compounds and tap into their power to help you lose weight. The Essential Diet teaches readers how bioactive plant compounds--those found in essential oils and in foods like matcha green tea, chia seeds, almonds, and avocados--can aid in weight loss, boost energy levels, and trigger the body's natural immune defenses to fight chronic diseases like type 2 diabetes and autoimmunity. The book includes a two-phase program to lose up to 20 pounds in just one month and heal the digestive tract for rapid weight loss and improved health. Step 1 is the Essential Fast Track, a 30-day program that features an essential oil-infused eating plan (think grapefruit oil for fat burning; peppermint, cinnamon, and black pepper oils to reduce cravings; and thyme and rose for gut healing) and daily essential oil practices. Step 2 is the Essential Lifestyle phase, a maintenance program that allows for a wider array of bioactive foods. The book will include 75 recipes, including Healing Lemon Oil Cooler, Mama Z's Rose Quinoa Porridge, No-Bake Cardamom Chocolate Oatmeal Cookies, and more.



