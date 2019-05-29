Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Ebooks download Standard Pilot Log full DONWLOAD LAST PAGE !!!! DETAIL The finest and most versatile logbooks for aviators...
DONWLOAD LAST PAGE !!!! DOWNLOAD HERE !!!! Ebooks download Standard Pilot Log full Ebooks download Standard Pilot Log full
Ebooks download Standard Pilot Log full
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Ebooks download Standard Pilot Log full

8 views

Published on

The finest and most versatile logbooks for aviators, ASA's logbooks have been The Standard of the industry for over 30 years and comply with the FAA's record keeping requirements. Versatile, easy-to-use, including all instructor endorsements, and flexible enough to fit any pilot's needs—student or ATP—this is an essential resource for aviators.

Author : Aviation Supplies & Academics, Inc
Language : English
Grade Level : 1-2
Product Dimensions : 9.5 x 0.5 x 9.4 inches
Shipping Weight : 18.7 ounces
Format : PDF
Seller information : Aviation Supplies & Academics, Inc ( 10? )

Published in: Business
License: CC Attribution-NonCommercial License
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Ebooks download Standard Pilot Log full

  1. 1. Ebooks download Standard Pilot Log full DONWLOAD LAST PAGE !!!! DETAIL The finest and most versatile logbooks for aviators, ASA's logbooks have been "The Standard" of the industry for over 30 years and comply with the FAA's record keeping requirements. Versatile, easy-to-use, including all instructor endorsements, and flexible enough to fit any pilot's needs—student or ATP—this is an essential resource for aviators. Author : Aviation Supplies &Academics, Inc Language : English Grade Level : 1-2 Product Dimensions : 9.5 x 0.5 x 9.4 inches Shipping Weight : 18.7 ounces Format : PDF Seller information : Aviation Supplies &Academics, Inc ( 10? ) Author : Aviation Supplies &Academics, Incq Pages : 110 pagesq Publisher : Aviation Supplies &Academics, Inc.q Language : engq ISBN-10 : 1560273305q ISBN-13 : 9781560273301q Description The finest and most versatile logbooks for aviators, ASA's logbooks have been "The Standard" of the industry for over 30 years and comply with the FAA's record keeping requirements. Versatile, easy-to-use, including all instructor endorsements, and flexible enough to fit any pilot's needs—student or ATP—this is an essential resource for aviators.
  2. 2. DONWLOAD LAST PAGE !!!! DOWNLOAD HERE !!!! Ebooks download Standard Pilot Log full Ebooks download Standard Pilot Log full

×