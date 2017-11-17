Create Virtual Pop-Up Stores with SAP Hybris Solutions

-
Pop up commerce between clicks and bricks. In this showcase presentation, we will explain and demonstrate live how easily retailers can generate impulse buying decisions anywhere. We will tell the story of personalization, show a path to purchase using the SAP Hybris Mobile Consumer Assistant solution by GK and SAP Omnichannel Point-of-Sale application by GK, and reveal how virtual stores can pop up anywhere. Learn more: https://www.hybris.com/
