Create Virtual Pop-Up Stores with SAP Hybris Solutions ONE STEP AHEAD. RUBEN VIEHRIG, GK SOFTWARE AG OCTOBER 18, 2017
“The World has never been more peaceful than at present times.” Harari, Yuval Noah
What differences do you see between those two guys?
1920 2017
SECURITY
INTEGRATION
BORDERS
COMPLEXITY
AVAILABILITY
FREEDOM OF CHOICE
FREEDOM OF CHOICEAVAILABILITY COMPLEXITYBORDERS INTEGRATIONSECURITY
FREEDOM OF CHOICEAVAILABILITY COMPLEXITYBORDERS INTEGRATIONSECURITY
FREEDOM OF CHOICEAVAILABILITY COMPLEXITYBORDERS INTEGRATIONSECURITY
FREEDOM OF CHOICEAVAILABILITY COMPLEXITYBORDERS INTEGRATIONSECURITY
Customer Touch Points CREATE VIRTUAL POP-UP STORES WITH SAP HYBRIS SOLUTIONS … Creative Agency Offer Transactions Target G...
CREATE VIRTUAL POP-UP STORES WITH SAP HYBRIS SOLUTIONS ShoppingEverywhere Total Customer ExperienceOne Customer – One Bask...
Unlimited Customer Loyalty Leading Operational Excellence THANK YOU. ONE STEP AHEAD. RUBEN VIEHRIG SENIOR SOLUTION CONSULT...
Create Virtual Pop-Up Stores with SAP Hybris Solutions
Create Virtual Pop-Up Stores with SAP Hybris Solutions
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Create Virtual Pop-Up Stores with SAP Hybris Solutions

7 views

Published on

Pop up commerce between clicks and bricks. In this showcase presentation, we will explain and demonstrate live how easily retailers can generate impulse buying decisions anywhere. We will tell the story of personalization, show a path to purchase using the SAP Hybris Mobile Consumer Assistant solution by GK and SAP Omnichannel Point-of-Sale application by GK, and reveal how virtual stores can pop up anywhere. Learn more: https://www.hybris.com/

no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Create Virtual Pop-Up Stores with SAP Hybris Solutions

  1. 1. Create Virtual Pop-Up Stores with SAP Hybris Solutions ONE STEP AHEAD. RUBEN VIEHRIG, GK SOFTWARE AG OCTOBER 18, 2017
  2. 2. “The World has never been more peaceful than at present times.” Harari, Yuval Noah
  3. 3. What differences do you see between those two guys?
  4. 4. 1920 2017
  5. 5. SECURITY
  6. 6. INTEGRATION
  7. 7. BORDERS
  8. 8. COMPLEXITY
  9. 9. AVAILABILITY
  10. 10. FREEDOM OF CHOICE
  11. 11. FREEDOM OF CHOICEAVAILABILITY COMPLEXITYBORDERS INTEGRATIONSECURITY
  12. 12. FREEDOM OF CHOICEAVAILABILITY COMPLEXITYBORDERS INTEGRATIONSECURITY
  13. 13. FREEDOM OF CHOICEAVAILABILITY COMPLEXITYBORDERS INTEGRATIONSECURITY
  14. 14. FREEDOM OF CHOICEAVAILABILITY COMPLEXITYBORDERS INTEGRATIONSECURITY
  15. 15. Customer Touch Points CREATE VIRTUAL POP-UP STORES WITH SAP HYBRIS SOLUTIONS … Creative Agency Offer Transactions Target Group Ref. Coupon Reference Optional: Digital Content Request visualization relevant eCoupon data from all Sales Channels Create Sales Transactions Legend: OfferPlanning OfferPublishing Price Determination Sales Price Determination by considering Coupon rules Digital Content Optional: Offer (Text/Financial) Content Coupon Offer Reference Interactions * Coupon Management Service on SCP not yet existing - planned 1Coupon ID / Customer (For validation) Omnichannel Price & Promotional Offer Execution SAP Hybris Commerce Mobile App on Consumer device SAP Mobile Consumer Assistant by GK Offer Maintenance Omnichannel Price & Promotional Offer Execution SAP Customer Activity Repository Offer publishing Offer Recommendation Intelligence Interaction Management Customer Segmentation SAP Hybris Marketing Coupon Management Coupon publishing Coupon Management Service on SCP* Asset Management SAP Digital Asset Management by OpenText Omnichannel Price & Promotional Offer Execution SAP Omnichannel Point-of-Saleby GK 1 2 4 6 2 3 1 4 53 1
  16. 16. CREATE VIRTUAL POP-UP STORES WITH SAP HYBRIS SOLUTIONS ShoppingEverywhere Total Customer ExperienceOne Customer – One Basket
  17. 17. Unlimited Customer Loyalty Leading Operational Excellence THANK YOU. ONE STEP AHEAD. RUBEN VIEHRIG SENIOR SOLUTION CONSULTANT Friedrichstrasse 204, Berlin +49 151 26 40 42 16

×