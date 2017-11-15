PUBLIC Nitesh Saini, Prashant Kumar Industry Principal, ProfessionalServices Industry Create New Professional Services Rev...
Create New Professional Services Revenue Streams

Explore the business model transformation within the professional services industry. Up until recently, professional services models have been simple and linear, but digitization has disrupted this approach. Find out how services firms can evolve their offerings and create new revenue streams. SAP Hybris solutions can help provide online alternatives to the traditional, physical marketplace and offer dynamic, subscription-based solutions for clients' digital needs.

Create New Professional Services Revenue Streams

  1. 1. PUBLIC Nitesh Saini, Prashant Kumar Industry Principal, ProfessionalServices Industry Create New Professional Services Revenue Streams
  2. 2. 2PUBLIC© 2017 SAP SE or an SAP affiliate company. All rights reserved. ǀ Evolving Market Dynamics and Digitalization SAP Hybris Solutions in a Professional Services Context SAP Hybris Commerce Solution for Professional Services Why Professional Services Companies Should Choose SAP Hybris Solutions Agenda
  3. 3. 3PUBLIC© 2017 SAP SE or an SAP affiliate company. All rights reserved. ǀ Commoditized services Business-to- customer-like experiences Globally consistent solutions Digital expertise Automated service delivery Multichannel engagement Everything is turning digital 1. Outcome-based engagement Transforming business models; combining services, projects, and products into new offerings – often including the extended partner network 2. Multichannel customer interaction Becoming more customer-centric; delivering a consistent digital experience across all aspects of business 3. Knowledge-as-a-service delivery model Achieving operational excellence; streamlining the services portfolio; leveraging standardized, automated end-to-end processes on a global scale Digital imperatives leading the change from traditional linear business model to nonlinear growth model Changed professional services landscape
  4. 4. 4PUBLIC© 2017 SAP SE or an SAP affiliate company. All rights reserved. ǀ Automate service delivery and standardize billing experience Create reusable productized services Move to new pricing models and personalized selling Design and sell solutions for outcome based-clients Digital transformation drivers aligned to key professional services business processes Deal qualification Sales collaboration Opportunity management` Project plus services estimates Proposals Contracts Client insight Lead management Sales analytics Relationship management Billing Time and expense Forecasting Project setup Resource request Service design Project financial planning Order management Contract management Billing Resource request Execution, confirmation time, expense, and parts Request resources Accept, reject resources Search for qualified resources Offer resources Monitor staffing Hard book resources Skills and certifications Performance management Recruiting Career planning Learning Identify contingent workers Off-board Track and pay Evaluate Negotiate and contract Search and identify On-board Projects Services Business development, services sales Service delivery Talent management Contingent workforce management
  5. 5. 5PUBLIC© 2017 SAP SE or an SAP affiliate company. All rights reserved. ǀ Digital transformation drivers aligned to key professional services business processes DEAL QUALIFICATION SALES COLLABORATION OPPORTUNITY MANAGEMENT` PROJECT + SERVICES ESTIMATES PROPOSALS CONTRACTS CLIENT INSIGHT LEAD MANAGEMENT SALES ANALYTICS RELATIONSHIP MANAGEMENT BILLING TIME AND EXPENSE FORECASTING PROJECT SETUP RESOURCE REQUEST SERVICE DESIGN PROJECT FINANCIAL PLANNING ORDER MGMT. CONTRACT MGMT. BILLING RESOURCE REQUEST EXECUTION / CONFIRMATION T&E, PARTS RESOURCE REQUEST ACCEPT/REJECT RESOURCES SEARCH FOR QUALIFIED RESOURCES OFFER RESOURCES MONITOR STAFFING HARD BOOK RESOURCES SKILLS & CERTIFICATIONS PERFORMANCE MANAGEMENT RECRUITING CAREER PLANNING LEARNING IDENTIFY CONTINGENT W ORKERS OFF-BOARD TRACK & PAY EVALUATE NEGOTIATE & CONTRACT SEARCH & IDENTIFY ON-BOARD PROJECTS SERVICES BIZDEV AND SERVICES SALES SERVICE DELIVERY TALENT MANAGEMENT CONTINGENT WORKFORCE MGMT. DEAL QUALIFICATION SALES COLLABORATION OPPORTUNITY MANAGEMENT` PROJECT + SERVICES ESTIMATES PROPOSALS CONTRACTS CLIENT INSIGHT LEAD MANAGEMENT SALES ANALYTICS RELATIONSHIP MANAGEMENT BILLING TIME AND EXPENSE FORECASTING PROJECT SETUP RESOURCE REQUEST SERVICE DESIGN PROJECT FINANCIAL PLANNING ORDER MGMT. CONTRACT MGMT. BILLING RESOURCE REQUEST EXECUTION / CONFIRMATION T&E, PARTS RESOURCE REQUEST ACCEPT/REJECT RESOURCES SEARCH FOR QUALIFIED RESOURCES OFFER RESOURCES MONITOR STAFFING HARD BOOK RESOURCES SKILLS & CERTIFICATIONS PERFORMANCE MANAGEMENT RECRUITING CAREER PLANNING LEARNING IDENTIFY CONTINGENT W ORKERS OFF-BOARD TRACK & PAY EVALUATE NEGOTIATE & CONTRACT SEARCH & IDENTIFY ON-BOARD PROJECTS SERVICES Business development, services sales Service delivery Talent management Contingent workforce management é Project profitability é On-time and on-budget projects é Project team productivity SAP S/4HANA,SAP Jam ECM BY OPENTEXT | FSB é Billable utilization é Customer satisfaction ê Time2staff ResourceManagement forProfessional Services or SAP S/4HANA é Compensation in % of revenue é Billable utilization é Time2hire, time2bill ê Contingent workforce spend ê Time2fill é Compliance Create reusable productized services Move to new pricing models and personalized selling Design and sell solutions for outcome-based clients é Revenue and sales FTEs é Profitable bids é User adoption Commerce Marketing Cloud forSales SAP S/4HANA Billing Cloud for Service é Service and solution profitability é Acceleratedtime to market é Operational excellence Automate service delivery and standardize billing experience
  6. 6. 6PUBLIC© 2017 SAP SE or an SAP affiliate company. All rights reserved. ǀ SAP Hybris solutions address disruption from a front-office perspective Nonlinear business models. Client acquisition. Client relations. Greater revenue generation from existing clients. Global collaboration.
  7. 7. 7PUBLIC© 2017 SAP SE or an SAP affiliate company. All rights reserved. ǀ A few benefits of SAP Hybris solutions for professional services companies… (Cintas*,Aramark**, SAP***, T Systems|,Movento# , Swisscom1 ) Our customers speak for us, like Cintas: § Digital transformation is very important to us. We have to embrace change. With the SAP Hybris Commerce solution integrated into our back-end software, we have a platform that enables us to give our customers exactly what they want: 24x7 availability, mobile access, and a seamless e-commerce experience. How professional services companies benefit from SAP Hybris solutions Commerce § 40% increase in incoming orders through mobile devices* § 255% increase in sales in 2 years** § 50% reduction in catalog production costs** Billing § 15% reduction in total cost of ownership| § Reduction in manual efforts for billing and full control over billing and invoicing process for usage services1 Marketing § 92% faster response processing time*** § 50% reduction in campaign preparation time*** § 40% higher lead creation*** Sales and service § Over 95% reduction in time lag for entering leads into the system# § Higher quality of contact information, conversations, and follow-ups# § Closer relationships with prospects and customers#
  8. 8. Thank you. Contact information: Nitesh Saini Industry Principal nitesh.saini@sap.com +91 80 4329 3286 Prashant Kumar Industry Principal prashant.kumar05@sap.com +49 152 56467-647

