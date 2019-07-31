The Day the Streets Stood Still Audiobook Free Audiobooks Free

Successfully reported this slideshow.
The Day the Streets Stood Still Audiobook Free New York Times bestseller JaQuavis Coleman's The Day the Streets Stood Stil...
  The Day the Streets Stood Still Audiobook Free
  2. 2. The Day the Streets Stood Still Audiobook Free New York Times bestseller JaQuavis Coleman’s The Day the Streets Stood Still is an intricate, fast­paced street thriller that tells a bold story of true love, addiction, and murder. Sean was raised by a hustling, well­connected mother who taught him early about street survival. When she is brutally murdered, Sean is thrust into a cold world all alone, until an old friend of his mother takes Sean under his wing and introduces him to a life of drug dealing at its highest level. Sean becomes King Sean, making a solid name for himself and rising quickly up the drug game’s totem pole. Sean’s only weakness is a beauty named Sunny, who is a friend from childhood—and the love of his life. Sunny has a problem with drugs, and as she travels down her own path of addiction, Sean falls victim to the vice as well—and his downward spiral from street fame will be filled with murder, lies, backstabbing, and a struggle to survive. Walk along the journey with Sunny and Sean as they hit rock bottom, stealing and lying to support their addiction. Someone will die, but not until the end will the truth be revealed. JaQuavis Coleman delivers another instant street classic with The Day the Streets Stood Still.
