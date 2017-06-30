PESCA DE SENTIMIENTOS COMPETENCIA:Reconozcay comunique sentimientosconseguridadparamejorarsu expresióncorporal mediantelar...
TIEMPO: 20 minutos ESPACIOS:dentrodel aula ORGANIZACIÓN DELGRUPO: Sentadosfrente alaeducadora. RECURSOS: Peces,cañasde pes...
“Juguemos” Competencia general: Que los niños sean capaces de regular su conducta en diferentes ámbitos en los que se dese...
Inicio: En plenaria en el aula cuestionare a los niños: ¿conocen los pantanos”?, respecto a sus comentarios les mostrare a...
2/2 Actividad: “Rapipase” Contenidos: d) Conceptual: Sepan trabajar en colaboración con sus compañeros. e) Procedimental: ...
Actividad Permanente: “Tiempo de compartir” Competencia: Que los niños sean capaces de comunicar estados de ánimo, sentimi...
Desarrollo personal y social
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Desarrollo personal y social

6 views

Published on

planeacion preescolarr

Published in: Education
0 Comments
0 Likes
Statistics
Notes
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

No Downloads
Views
Total views
6
On SlideShare
0
From Embeds
0
Number of Embeds
0
Actions
Shares
0
Downloads
0
Comments
0
Likes
0
Embeds 0
No embeds

No notes for slide

Desarrollo personal y social

  1. 1. PESCA DE SENTIMIENTOS COMPETENCIA:Reconozcay comunique sentimientosconseguridadparamejorarsu expresióncorporal mediantelarepresentaciónde emociones. ESTRATEGIA BÁSICA:Aprendizaje atravésdel juego. MODALIDAD: Sinmodalidad. ♠ INICIO:Mencionaré alosalumnosque se me hizointeresante llevarlosapescaperocomo no podemosirmuylejosparahacer estaactividad,entoncespescaremosenel patio, les presentaré unospecesque contiene unospapletlitospegadosasucostado enlosque se encuentranescritosunossentimientos,ellosdeberánpescarylesdiré que al terminode unos segundos,deberándejarde pescar,tomarsuspececitos y sentarse enel pisoparaque los contemosyplatiquemossobre lossentimientosque ahíse encuentran. ♠ DESARROLLO:Mientrasse desarrolle el juegoesteraréconlosalumnosechandoporras,así cuandocada unotenga mínimounpez,así losalumnosdeberánrepresentar,sinhablar,segúnel papelitoque le tocó,unsentimientoyel restode suscompañerosdeberánreconocerde que se trata, que eslo que lesenojayporque,losdemáspodráncompartircon él.Los barcostienen diferentessentimientosescritos,asíque losalumnosdeberánrepresentarloasuscompañeros. ♠ CIERRE: Se interrogaráa los alumnossobre sufacilidadodificultadparapescar ¿Por qué?, ¿Qué lesenoja?, ¿Coincide?, ¿quélesemociona?, ¿Quiénfue el máschistoso?, ¿de quién adivinamosprimero?, ¿fue necesariohablarparaque losdemáslo entendieran?,entonces ¿ademásde hablacomo nospodemoscomunicar? CONTENIDOS: Expresiónoral, Expresiónde sentimientos,Leguajesartísticos CAMPOFORMATIVO: Lenguaje yComunicación Desarrollopersonal ysocial Expresiónyapreciaciónartística
  2. 2. TIEMPO: 20 minutos ESPACIOS:dentrodel aula ORGANIZACIÓN DELGRUPO: Sentadosfrente alaeducadora. RECURSOS: Peces,cañasde pescar,cubetitacon agua; Papelitosconmensaje. VARIANTE:Puedenhacerselaactividadenel patiooenel antiguosalón EVALUACIÓN:Losalumnosse expresaronlibremente,nopresentaronresistencia,comunican corporalmente loque consuspalabrasmencionan. Autoevaluación:Se cumplióconel propósito,losalumnosmuestrasfacilidadparapescar, demostraronsussentimientoscondiferenteslenguajes.Aperturaparalaspropuestasde los alumnos.Resuelve adecuadamente losimprevistos.
  3. 3. “Juguemos” Competencia general: Que los niños sean capaces de regular su conducta en diferentes ámbitos en los que se desenvuelven logren comprender que hay criterios y reglas de convivencia.  Contenido: reglas de convivencia.  Modalidad: sin modalidad.  Campo formativo: Desarrollo Personal y Social. Inicio: Preguntaré a los niños: ¿Qué actividades realizamos en la cancha?, después de sus respuestas les comentaré que podemos hacer juegos, ¿Saben que es un juego? Para posteriormente indicarles que durante esta semana realizaremos dos juegos en la cancha. Desarrollo: Actividad Contenido Campo formativo Estrategia Recursos “Cruzando el pantano” Trabajo colaborativo DesarrolloPersonal y Social. Juego Cuadros de cartón. “Rapipase” Trabajo colaborativo DesarrolloPersonal y Social. Juego Diversos objetos (pelotas, peluches, figuras, material de construcción, bolsas etc.), gises, dos recipientes. Cierre:Para finalizar,despuésde losjuegoslespreguntaré:¿Qué reglastuvieronlosjuegos?,¿Para qué sirven?, ¿En donde más hay reglas?, ¿Son las mismas?. 1/2 Actividad: “Cruzando el Pantano”  Contenidos: a) Conceptual: Sepan trabajar en colaboración con sus compañeros. b) Procedimental: Logren participar en el juego en colaboración con sus compañeros. c) Actitudinal: Sean respetosos al compartir puntos de vista.  Modalidad: Sin modalidad.  Campo formativo: Desarrollo Personal y Social.  Estrategia básica de Aprendizaje: Juego.  Tiempo: 30 minutos aprox.  Recursos: Cuadros de cartón.  Organización grupal: dos quipos aprox.  Espacio: Salón de clases y cancha.
  4. 4. Inicio: En plenaria en el aula cuestionare a los niños: ¿conocen los pantanos”?, respecto a sus comentarios les mostrare algunas imágenes de un pantano, posterior a ello les indicaré que van a imaginar que iremos a pasear a una selva pero que para llegar al otro lado de la selva donde están las casa debemos de pasar por un pantano donde hay cocodrilos hambrientos y la única forma de pasar es ir formado en fila por que pasaran por una cuerda, para esto cada uno de ustedes tendrá un cartón como este (mostrándoselos) y e colocarán arriba de el, el ultimo niño (a) de la fila lo pasara por arriba hacia delante para que llegue al primer niño(a) y éste lo coloque enfrente de él para que dé un paso al frente colocándose arriba de el cartón y todos avancen hasta que lleguen al otro lado del pantano sin que se caigan y los coman los cocodrilos; (para esto realizare un ejemplo con dos niños y mi participación para que visualicen lo que van hacer). Preguntaré si mis indicaciones fueron claras sino para repetirlas. Antes de salir formaré los equipos por medio de un sorteo y planteare las reglas del juego:  Saldremos a la cancha con nuestro equipo y en orden sin correr.  Cuando lleguen a la cancha se colocarán en un extremo de la cancha que es un círculo de color rojo para un equipo y otro de color verde para el otro equipo.  Ya en la cancha permaneceremos ahí sin correr o ir a otro lado ya que el material que utilizaremos para el juego está en la cancha y no se debe mover.  Cuando estemos en el juego debemos pasar el cartón por arriba y con cuidado para no golpear al compañero. Desarrollo: Dadas las indicaciones proseguiré a realizar la actividad; primero el sorteo para formar los equipos y podamos salir a la cancha; ya en el patio formare a los niños en el punto de salida y les mostrare hasta donde deben avanzar planteándoles con anterioridad sin explique bien lo que van hacer o quieren que lo vuelva a explicar. Después de esto daré a los niños sus cartones y comenzarán a realizar el juego, mientras yo estaré supervisando que lo estén haciendo conforme a las indicaciones. Cierre: Cuando los niños ya hayan cruzado el pantano, pediré que lleven sus cartones y los coloquen en el lugar que indique, se sentaran en un extremo de la cancha y les preguntaré: ¿Qué tuvieron que hacer para llegar al otro lado? ¿Qué reglas tiene este juego? ¿Qué pasaba si no las cumplíamos? Evaluación:  ¿Se cumplió el propósito?, ¿Cómo se hizo evidente?, ¿la actividad fue acorde para lograr el cumplimiento del propósito?, ¿Los materiales fueron los adecuados?  ¿Cómo fue la participación de los niños?, ¿Cómo se mostraron ante esta actividad, cuáles fueron sus actitudes?  ¿Cómo fue mi intervención?, ¿Qué mejoraría?, ¿Qué retos me quedan?
  5. 5. 2/2 Actividad: “Rapipase” Contenidos: d) Conceptual: Sepan trabajar en colaboración con sus compañeros. e) Procedimental: Logren participar en el juego en colaboración con sus compañeros. f) Actitudinal: Sean respetosos al compartir puntos de vista.  Modalidad: Sin modalidad.  Campo formativo: Desarrollo Personal y Social.  Estrategia básica de aprendizaje: Juego.  Tiempo: 30 minutos aprox.  Recursos: Diversos objetos (pelotas, peluches, figuras, material de construcción, bolsas etc.), gises, dos recipientes.  Organización grupal: dos quipos aprox.  Espacio: Cancha. Inicio: En plenaria en la cuestionare a los niños: ¿conocen el juego Rapipase”?, respecto a sus comentarios les indicaré de que se trata este de forma visual: formaran dos equipos y estarán formados en fila separados uno de otro. El niño (a) que está en éste extremo irá a recoger alguno de los objetos que están en este recipiente y se lo aventara a uno de sus compañeros del equipo su compañero tratara de cacharlo con una bolsa que yo les daré, si lo cacharon con la bolsa lo tomarán y se lo pasarán al compañero que sigue hasta que llegue a este recipiente ganara el equipo que tenga más objetos en su recipiente. Preguntaré si mis indicaciones fueron claras sino para repetirlas. Antes de salir formaré los equipos por medio de un sorteo y planteare las reglas del juego:  El objeto lo aventaran con mucho cuidado para no pegarle a su compañero.  Sólo aventaran un objeto y esperaran a que llegue al final porque sino en la fila tendrán muchos objetos. Desarrollo: Dadas las indicaciones proseguiremos con el juego; primero el sorteo para formar los equipos; los niños se colocarán donde les indique, les daré sus bolsas y cuando escuchen mi silbatazo iniciaran. Mientras yo supervisare cómo se está realizando el juego. Cierre: Cuando los niños ya hayan pasado sus objetos al otro extremo, nos sentaremos en un lado de la cancha para contar los objetos de cada equipo y señalar quien obtuvo más y lanzarles una porra. Además les preguntaré: ¿Qué tuvieron que hacer para que los objetos llegar al otro lado? ¿Qué reglas tiene este juego? ¿Qué pasaba si no las cumplíamos? Evaluación:  ¿Se cumplió el propósito?, ¿Cómo se hizo evidente?, ¿la actividad fue acorde para lograr el cumplimiento del propósito?, ¿Los materiales fueron los adecuados?  ¿Cómo fue la participación de los niños?, ¿Cómo se mostraron ante esta actividad, cuáles fueron sus actitudes?  ¿Cómo fue mi intervención?, ¿Qué mejoraría?, ¿Qué retos me quedan?
  6. 6. Actividad Permanente: “Tiempo de compartir” Competencia: Que los niños sean capaces de comunicar estados de ánimo, sentimientos, emociones y experiencias con sus pares a través del lenguaje oral para favorecer la escucha atenta.  Contenido: Escucha atenta.  Modalidad: Sin modalidad.  Campo formativo: Lenguaje y Comunicación.  Tiempo: 15 minutos aprox.  Recursos:  Organización grupal: individual.  Espacio: Salón de clases. Inicio: Esta actividad la aplicaré durante mi primera intervención de forma permanente antes de que los niños tomen su refrigerio. Primero mencionare a los niños que durante mi instancia en el jardín realizaremos una actividad que se llama “tiempo de compartir”, donde por día antes de tomar el refrigerio un niño(a) pasara al frente y nos platicara sobre algo que hizo en la tarde de ayer y le gusto mucho, sobre su película favorita, un cuento, su mascota, un juguete, etc. Mientras sus compañeros y yo escucharemos atentamente porque cuando el termine de platicarnos yo haré alguna pregunta a alguno de los que escucharon para darme cuenta si pusieron atención. Les mencionaré las reglas de esta actividad:  Se mantendrán sentados en su lugar mientras su compañero participa.  Si desean preguntar algo o hacer un comentario, levantaran la mano para pedir la palabra.  Deberán guardar silencio y estar atentos mientras su compañero participa. Desarrollo: Después de haber mencionado las indicaciones iniciaré con esta actividad permanente. Para seleccionar al niño(a) que pasara al frente haremos un sorteo para delimitar el orden y todos los niños pasen. El niño seleccionado pasara al frente y nos comentara algo en relación con lo que les dije; si se siente muy inhibido yo guiare su participación con algunas preguntas e incitándolo a que participe. Cierre: Ya para finalizar, preguntare a uno o dos niños si le quieren preguntar algo más a su compañero respecto a lo que nos platico y lanzare una pregunta sobre que fue lo que nos dijo su compañero (a). Preguntaré: ¿Por qué es importante poner atención mientras alguien más habla? ¿Qué pasa si todos hablamos al mismo tiempo? Evaluación:  ¿Se cumplió el propósito?, ¿Cómo se hizo evidente?, ¿la actividad fue acorde para lograr el cumplimiento del propósito?, ¿Los materiales fueron los adecuados?  ¿Cómo fue la participación de los niños?, ¿Cómo se mostraron ante esta actividad, cuáles fueron sus actitudes?  ¿Cómo fue mi intervención?, ¿Qué mejoraría?, ¿Qué retos me quedan?

×