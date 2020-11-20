Regulardor de temperatura

Successfully reported this slideshow.
RT 542 Regulación de Temperatura Descripción: Este regulador ofrecela posibilidad de estudiar los principios de la ingenie...
Datos Técnicos: Bomba de tres etapas  consumo de potencia máx.: 70W  caudal máx.: 3,6m3 /h  altura de elevación máx.: 4...
Componentes del Regulador de Temperatura 1.- Dispositivo de calefacción 2.- Armario de distribución 3.- Registrador de lín...
Caracteristicas  Introducción experimental a la ingeniería de control utilizando un ejemplo de control de temperatura.  ...
Captura de pantalla del softwareopcionalde controlde procesos RT650.50: respuesta escalonada al cambio en la variable de r...
RT 650.50 Software de control de procesos para RT 512 - serie RT 552 El software de control de proceso RT 650.50 ( SCADA )...
estado, límite superior / inferior) e información (control de estado, aproximándose al límite). El estado del mensaje está...
 límite superior e inferior del mensaje  comentarios sobre alarmas / mensajes pueden ser ingresados Base de software: La...
Instrumentacion

Engineering
RT 542 Regulación de Temperatura

  1. 1. RT 542 Regulación de Temperatura Descripción: Este regulador ofrecela posibilidad de estudiar los principios de la ingeniería de controla través de una regulación de temperatura. Una bomba de circulación transporta agua en un circuito cerrado, cuya cantidad puede regularse mediante una válvula manual. El circuito contiene además un dispositivo de calefacción, un cambiador de calor con ventilador y tres termopares integrados para la medida de temperatura. Los tiempos de retardo pueden simularse usando un sistema de tubos de diferentes longitudes. Como actuador se usa un regulador de potencia de tiristor. Como regulador seutiliza un regulador industrialdigital actual. El regulador sepuede configurar como continuo o como conmutador y puede activar el dispositivo decalefacción a través delactuador y / o del ventilador. La variable controlada X y la variable manipulada Y se representan directamente en el registrador integrado de línea continua de dos canales. Como alternativa, estas variables se pueden tomar como señales analógicas de los conectores existentes en el armario de distribución. De este modo, se pueden conectar equipos externos como un osciloscopio o un ploter plano. Esquema del proceso: según el modo de servicio, el regulador de potencia puede activar el actuador de potencia del calefactor (de forma continua o con conmutación) y / o el ventilador (con conmutación)
  2. 2. Datos Técnicos: Bomba de tres etapas  consumo de potencia máx.: 70W  caudal máx.: 3,6m3 /h  altura de elevación máx.: 4m Dispositivo de calefacción: 2kW Cambiador de calor: superficie aprox. 2,8m2 Ventilador  potencia: 250W  caudal máx.: 780m3 /h  diferencia de presión máx.: 430Pa  número de revoluciones: 2880min-1 Termopar: tipo J: 0…200°C Regulador de potencia de tiristor  corriente de carga máx.: 25A Registrador de línea continua  1x 4…20mA, 1x0…20mA  velocidad de avance: 0…7200mm/h, graduada Regulador  variables de proceso X, Y como señales analógicas: 4…20mA 230V, 50Hz, 1 fase 230V, 60Hz, 1 fase 230V, 60Hz, 3 fases UL/CSA opcional
  3. 3. Componentes del Regulador de Temperatura 1.- Dispositivo de calefacción 2.- Armario de distribución 3.- Registrador de línea continua 4.- Regulador 5.- Sistema de tubos de retardo 6.- Ventilador, 7.- Cambiador de calor, 8.- Grifo de bola con escala, 9.- Bomba, 10.- Termopares
  4. 4. Caracteristicas  Introducción experimental a la ingeniería de control utilizando un ejemplo de control de temperatura.  Construcción del sistema con componentes comúnmente utilizados en la industria.  Controlador digital con parámetros libremente seleccionables: P, I, D y todas las combinaciones  Controladores configurables: controlador continuo, controlador de 2 puntos o 3 puntos  Registrador de línea de 2 canales integrado  Software opcional de control de proceso RT 650.50 disponible  Se puede construir un sistema completo en red con la interfaz Profibus. Objetivos de aprendizaje / experimentos  fundamentos de la ingeniería de control  Componentes de ingeniería de control industrial real: controladores, transductores, actuadores  Operación, configuración y parametrización del controlador industrial local.  manualmente (por el software del teclado / controlador RT 450.14 )  utilizando el software de control de procesos RT 650.50  respuesta de control a  control de conmutación (controlador de 2 puntos / 3 puntos)  control continuo  tiempos muertos  Investigación de perturbación y respuesta de control.  optimización del controlador  Investigación de las propiedades de los bucles de control abiertos y cerrados.  Procesamiento de variables de proceso utilizando equipos externos, p. ej. osciloscopio o plotter  junto con el accesorio RT 650.50 y otros entrenadores ( RT 512 - RT 532 , RT 552 ): familiarización y uso del software de control de procesos ( SCADA )
  5. 5. Captura de pantalla del softwareopcionalde controlde procesos RT650.50: respuesta escalonada al cambio en la variable de referencia, controlador PI
  6. 6. RT 650.50 Software de control de procesos para RT 512 - serie RT 552 El software de control de proceso RT 650.50 ( SCADA ) fue desarrollado especialmente para la seriede entrenadores RT512 - RT 552. Puede detectar automáticamente qué unidades están conectadas para su funcionamiento. Se pueden conectar simultáneamente hasta cinco unidades. El programa y los formadores secomunican a través de los módulos Profibus DP. Los cambios en el software se transmiten al controlador del capacitador correspondiente. Junto con el esquema del proceso, la configuración del controlador y las funciones del registrador, elsoftwaretambién proporciona funciones deprogramador, mensajería y estación de control. Los esquemas de proceso muestran las variables de proceso y las variables de referencia, controladas y manipuladoras en tiempo real. También permiten cambiar la variable de referencia, los parámetros del controlador y el modo del controlador. También hay pantallas de estado para las alarmas. El elemento de menú "Gráficos" ofrece características que incluyen la configuración de parámetrosdel controladory la selección del modo,la configuraciónde la variablede referencia y los valores límite para la función de alarma, así como la visualización de las variables controladas y de manipulación. La característica de la variable de referencia en el tiempo (por ejemplo, entrada de paso, rampa, etc.) se especifica en el programador. Hay un total de tres programas disponibles, cada uno con 15 módulos de software, y cada uno incluye sus propios parámetros de controlador personalizados.Los mensajes sedividen en alarmas (indicadores de
  7. 7. estado, límite superior / inferior) e información (control de estado, aproximándose al límite). El estado del mensaje está codificado por colores. La función de la sala de control permite el monitoreo simultáneo y, cuando sea apropiado,el accesoa todos loscapacitadores conectados. Especificación 1. Software de control de procesos interactivo y controlado por menús ( SCADA ) para la operación y monitoreo de procesos de control 2. Función dela estación de controlpara la operación simultánea de entrenadoresmúltiples 3. función de alarma 4. programador 5. Visualización de datos relevantes en PC. 6. comunicación de datos a través de Profibus DP 7. Software de control de procesos GUNT a través de PCI e bajo Windows 7, 8.1, 10 8. utilizar junto con la tarjeta Profibus RT 650.12 ; se requiere una tarjeta Profibus RT 650.12 por estación de trabajo de PC Datos técnicos Operación y parametrización de controladores de hardware. Función de grabación con ahorro de datos.  Funciones de grabación y ahorro de tiempo.  Evaluación de respuestas escalonadas con tangente de inflexión generada automáticamente. Selección de idioma  4 idiomas preseleccionables  1 idioma definido por el usuario posible Programador  Hasta 3 programas con 15 valores en cada uno.  Parámetros de controlador personalizados para cada programa.  bucle posible Función de alarma con 4 valores programables.  límite de alarma superior e inferior
  8. 8.  límite superior e inferior del mensaje  comentarios sobre alarmas / mensajes pueden ser ingresados Base de software: LabVIEW

