PC_SIMU Arduino

Manual de ARDUINO con el simulador de PC_SIMU (SCADA)

Published in: Engineering
PC_SIMU Arduino

  1. 1. PC_SIMU Arduino canalPLC Librer�a PC_SIMU Arduino. La librer�a "PC_SIMU" permite conectar el programa PC_SIMU con los controladores Arduino y comprobar el funcionamiento de los programas Arduino sin necesidad de realizar el conexionado de entradas y salidas. https://www.arduino.cc/en/Main/ArduinoBoardUno https://underc0de.org/foro/arduino-raspberry-pi/comenzando-con-arduino-uno/ Con la librer�a PC_SIMU se establece la conexi�n por los puertos USB y permite el intercambio de entradas y salidas.
  2. 2. PC_SIMU Arduino canalPLC Especificaciones. - Comunicaci�n USB con Arduino UNO. - Intercambio de entradas y salidas en tiempo real. - Entradas salidas, m�ximo de 12 entradas/salidas digitales configurables. - No es necesario el conectar entradas y salidas para comprobar el funcionamiento del programa Arduino. - Software libre y abierto. Hardware necesario. - Placa Arduino UNO. - Cable de comunicaciones USB-Arduino. Software necesario. Descarga. - Arduino Software (IDE). https://www.arduino.cc/en/Main/Software - Instalar la librer�a "TimerOne". Descargable desde el software Arduino. - Instalar librer�a "PC_SIMU". http://canalplc.blogspot.com.es/p/blog-page_14.html - Instalar programa PC_SIMU. http://canalplc.blogspot.com.es/p/blog-page_14.html Entradas y salidas ARDUINO-PC_SIMU.
  3. 3. PC_SIMU Arduino canalPLC 1.- Instalaci�n de la librer�a "TimeOne". Esta librer�a es necesaria para poder programar las interrupciones de comunicaci�n y se descarga desde el propio software de Arduino. En el men� del programa Arduino sigue los siguientes pasos: Programa>Incluir Librer�a>Gestionar librer�as y en T�pico seleccionas Temporizado. Localizar la librer�a "TimerOne". Selecciona en "More Info", seleccionar la ultima versi�n e instalar. 2.- Instalaci�n de la librer�a PC_SIMU. Una vez instalada la librer�a TimerOne descomprime la librer�a PC_SIMU-Arduino donde el programa Arduino instale las librer�as.
  4. 4. PC_SIMU Arduino canalPLC Cuando se arranque de nuevo el programa Arduino tiene que aparecer la librer�a PC_SIMU instalada en el gestor de librer�a. Dentro de la carpeta PC_SIMU se encuentra una carpeta con los ejemplos. Las dos librer�as "PC_SIMU" y "TimerONE" ya est�n listas para poder ser usadas por el programa.
  5. 5. PC_SIMU Arduino canalPLC 3.- Ejemplo sem�foro. Las siguientes tres l�neas de c�digo son necesarias para compilar la librer�a PC_SIMU. En la carpeta de ejemplos se encuentra la carpeta "_3_Traffic_Light".
  6. 6. PC_SIMU Arduino canalPLC 4.- Conectar la placa Arduino UNO y seleccionar el puerto USB. Verificar que no hay errores en el programa. Transferir el programa a la placa Arduino UNO.
  7. 7. PC_SIMU Arduino canalPLC 5.- Cargar el programa PC_SIMU. - Al arrancar el programa introducir la clave de acceso y cargar el programa de prueba. Configurar el puerto donde est� conectada la placa seleccionado en el men�: Archivo>Configuraci�n.
  8. 8. PC_SIMU Arduino canalPLC - Establecer la comunicaci�n con la placa, seleccionando el bot�n de "Conexi�n con el S7-200". - Arrancar la simulaci�n, seleccionando el bot�n de "Inicio". http://canalplc.blogspot.com.es https://www.youtube.com/user/canalPLC canalplc@movistar.es

