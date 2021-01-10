Successfully reported this slideshow.
Programación delmicroatmega328p en ensamblador.Comocargar programas en proteusde Atmel Studio 7 a Arduino UNO y ejemplo en...
específico de cierta arquitectura de computador física (o virtual). Esto está en contraste con la mayoría de los lenguajes...
El valorde la expresiónpuede seren carácter,ejemplo: .EQU DATO4 = '2' ;carácter ASCII Puertosde entrada salida (configurac...
LDI R16, 0xFF ;R16 = 255 o 0b11111111 OUT DDRB,R16 ;Pone como salida el Puerto B NOP ;Espera un ciclo de reloj LDI R16, 0b...
Cambiar de estadouna salidaPD0 mediante cada que se pone en alto la entrada PB0 .include "m328pdef.inc" .include "delay.in...
ldi r17,0b00000000 ;r17=0 out PORTD,r17 ;PORTD = r17 jmp continuar1 ;Salta a continuar1 escero: ldi r17,0b00000001 ;r17=1 ...
dec r17 ; 1 ciclo brne repetir1 ; 2 ciclos ret ; 5 ciclo Instruccionesempleadas ;K Valor LDI Rd, K ;Carga el registro Rd c...
Ejemplo /* * delay.inc * * Created: 15/02/2017 12:17:22 p. m. * Author: NoeAdrian */ ;----------------------Esta es la sub...
ret ;----------------------Esta es la subrutina de retardo delay_10ms ------ ------------------- delay_10ms: ldi r17,99 ; ...
Configuracióndel microcontrolador(revisarsuconfiguración,que correspondaconlaimagen).
Al terminarenla práctica se deberáentregarunreporte porcada persona,seráhechoen computadoray contendrá: 1. Portada 1. Nomb...
5. Conclusiónpersonal Ayuda ldi r17,16 ;Se debe poner este registro a 16 para compararlo con el valor del puerto D inc r18...
Microcontroladores AVR y Arduino: Programación del microatmega328p en ensamblador

Microcontroladores AVR y Arduino

Microcontroladores AVR y Arduino: Programación del microatmega328p en ensamblador

  1. 1. Programación delmicroatmega328p en ensamblador.Comocargar programas en proteusde Atmel Studio 7 a Arduino UNO y ejemplo en ensamblador Este instructivoesútil cuandonecesitamos desarrollarprogramasque utilizancaracterísticasmás avanzadasy poderprogramarloenlenguaje ensamblador. Se integralascapacidadesde programaciónmediante USBde nuestratarjeta.Para hacereso utilizaremos"avrdude.exe"ylaopción"external tools"de AtmelStudio Primerodebemosinstalar  ArduinoIDE  Atmel Studio Paso 1: ConfigurandoAtmel Studio Ahoraconecta tu ArduinoUNOa tu PC y esperaa que se instalenloscontroladores. Cuando termine,toma nota de cual puerto está utilizando. Para mi caso esel COM4. Ahora: 1. Una vez abiertoAtmel Studiode clickenel menú"toos/externaltools"yse abrirá un cuadro de dialogodonde se nospedirállenaralgunosparámetros. 2. En title escribir"Sendto ArduinoUNO"o el nombre que quieras. 3. En command escribir"C:ProgramFiles (x86)Arduinohardwaretoolsavrbinavrdude.exe" 4. En arguments escribir" -C"C:ProgramFiles (x86)Arduinohardwaretoolsavretcavrdude.conf"-patmega328p -carduino -P COM5 -b 115200 -U flash:w:"$(ProjectDir)Debug$(TargetName).hex":i " En este caso necesitasreemplazarel puertoCOMpor el que estésempleando. Programación en lenguaje ensamblador Lenguaje ensamblador El lenguaje ensamblador, o assembler (en inglés assembly language y la abreviación asm), es un lenguaje de programación de bajo nivel. Consiste en un conjunto de mnemónicos que representan instrucciones básicas para los computadores, microprocesadores, microcontroladores y otros circuitos integrados programables. Implementa una representación simbólica de los códigos de máquina binarios y otras constantes necesarias para programar una arquitectura de procesador y constituye la representación más directa del código máquina específico para cada arquitectura legibleporunprogramador.Cada arquitecturade procesadortiene supropiolenguaje ensamblador que usualmente es definida por el fabricante de hardware, y está basada en los mnemónicos que simbolizan los pasos de procesamiento (las instrucciones), los registros del procesador, las posicionesdememoriayotrascaracterísticasdel lenguaje.Unlenguajeensambladoresporlotanto
  2. 2. específico de cierta arquitectura de computador física (o virtual). Esto está en contraste con la mayoría de los lenguajes de programación de alto nivel, que idealmente son portátiles. .DEVICE La directivadevice permite al usuariodeciral Ensambladorque dispositivoysobre que código se va a ejecutar. Syntax: DEVICEatmega328p .ORG La directivaorg es usadapara indicarel comienzode ladirección,puede serempleadatantopara códigocomo para dato. Syntax: .ORG exprasión Ejemplo .ORG 0x00 .INCLUDE La directivainclude le dice al lenguaje ensambladro AVRque agregue el contenidode unarchivoa nuestroprograma. Ejemplo include "m328pdef.inc" .EQU Ésta es utilizadaparadar unvalorconstante a una direcciónfija. Syntax: .EQU etiqueta=exprasión El valorde la expresiónpuede ser enhexadecimal,ejemplo: .EQU DATO1 = 0x39 ;numeroenhexadecimal El valorde la expresiónpuede seren binario,ejemplo: .EQU DATO2 = 0b00110101 ;Binario(35 en hexadecimal) El valorde la expresiónpuede seren decimal,ejemplo: .EQU DATO3 = 39 ;numerodecimal (27en hexadecimal)
  3. 3. El valorde la expresiónpuede seren carácter,ejemplo: .EQU DATO4 = '2' ;carácter ASCII Puertosde entrada salida (configuraciones) Ejemplosde código en ensamblador Cambiar de estadouna salidacada 500 milisegundos(lalibreríade los delayviene más abajo) ; ; blink_led.asm ; ; Created: 15/02/2017 08:56:19 a. m. ; Author : NoeAdrian ; .include "m328pdef.inc" .include "delay.inc" ;Library a de retardos .device atmega328p ;---------Configuración de puertos --------------- .ORG 0x00 ; Comienzo del código en la posición 0 ;inicializa el SP LDI R16, HIGH(RAMEND) ; Carga el SPH OUT SPH, R16 LDI R16, LOW(RAMEND) ;Carga el SPL OUT SPL, R16
  4. 4. LDI R16, 0xFF ;R16 = 255 o 0b11111111 OUT DDRB,R16 ;Pone como salida el Puerto B NOP ;Espera un ciclo de reloj LDI R16, 0b00100000 ;R16 = 0b00100000 OUT PORTB, R16 ;Enciende el led Start: LDI R16, 0b00100000 ;R16 = 0b00100000 OUT PORTB, R16 ; enciende el led call delay_500ms ;Retado de 500 milisegundos LDI R16, 0b00000000 ;R16 = 0b0000000 OUT PORTB, R16 ; enciende el led call delay_500ms ;Retado de 500 milisegundos jmp Start Instruccionesempleadas ;K Valor LDI Rd, K ;Carga el registro Rd con el valor K IN Rd, PINn ;Carga el valor de un registro como PINn a Rd OUT PORTn, Rd ;Carga Rd a PORTn. Es empleada para mandar algún valor a un puerto JMP k ;Salta a la dirección k. En este caso la etiqueta start
  5. 5. Cambiar de estadouna salidaPD0 mediante cada que se pone en alto la entrada PB0 .include "m328pdef.inc" .include "delay.inc" .device atmega328p ;---------Configuración de puertos --------------- .ORG 0x00 ;Comienzo del código en la posición 0 ; Inicializa el SP LDI R16, HIGH(RAMEND) ; Carga el SPH OUT SPH, R16 LDI R16, LOW(RAMEND) ;Carga el SPL OUT SPL, R16 LDI R16, 0x00 ;R16 = 0 OUT DDRB,R16 ;Pone como entrada el Puerto B NOP ;Espera un ciclo de reloj LDI R16, 0xFF ;R16 = 0x0FF OUT DDRD,R16 ;Pone como salida el Puerto B NOP ;Espera un ciclo de reloj LDI R16,0xFF ;Pone resistencia de pull up OUT PORTB, R16 ;Pone en cero el puerto b start: sbis PINB,0 ;Salta la siguiente línea si PB0 es 1 jmp continuar1 ;salta a continuar1 call delay_100ms ;espera 100 milisegundos para evitar rebotes call delay_100ms ;espera 100 milisegundos para evitar rebotes call delay_100ms ;espera 100 milisegundos para evitar rebotes sbis PIND,0 ;Salta la siguiente línea si PD0 es 1 jmp escero ;Salta a escero
  6. 6. ldi r17,0b00000000 ;r17=0 out PORTD,r17 ;PORTD = r17 jmp continuar1 ;Salta a continuar1 escero: ldi r17,0b00000001 ;r17=1 out PORTD,r17 ;PORTD = r17 continuar1: jmp start Como crear una subrutinade retardo Para este caso lasubrutinaestáenotro archivoel cual nombraremosdelay.inc 1. Damos clickderechoenel nombre del proyecto 2. ClickenAdd/new ítem... 3. Seleccionamosincludefile ynombramosel archivo 4. Una vez creadahay que añadirla libreríacon .include ;------------------------- subrutina de retardo delay_10ms -------------- ------------------- .ORG 0x300 ;coloca la rutina de retardo en la dirección 0x300 dealy_10ms: ldi r17,99 ; 1 ciclo repetir1: ldi r18,199 ; 1 ciclo repetir: nop ; 1 ciclo nop ; 1 ciclo nop ; 1 ciclo nop ; 1 ciclo nop ; 1 ciclo dec r18 ; 1 ciclo brne repetir ; 2 ciclos
  7. 7. dec r17 ; 1 ciclo brne repetir1 ; 2 ciclos ret ; 5 ciclo Instruccionesempleadas ;K Valor LDI Rd, K ;Carga el registro Rd con el valor K. NOP ;No hace ninguna operación. DEC Rd ;Carga Rd = Rd-1. BRNE k ;Salta a la dirección k +1. En si el valor no es cero o z=0. RET ;regresa a la dirección donde fue llamada + 1. ¿Cómose calculó? Buenoenprimerlugarse utilizóunafrecuenciade trabajode 16 MHz por loque (1/(16x10^6))(1+1+100(200(8))+4))=0.01 seg= 10 ms Se repite primero100 vecespor 200 veces8 ciclosque sonlosnop,dec y brne. Si se utilizaotrafrecuenciade trabajoparael micro se deberáhaceruna subrutinaparecidapero adecuadaa la frecuenciade trabajo. Con estopodemosrealizar una nueva rutina de 100ms repitiendo10 vecesla subrutina de 10ms y de la misma manera podemoscrear más.
  8. 8. Ejemplo /* * delay.inc * * Created: 15/02/2017 12:17:22 p. m. * Author: NoeAdrian */ ;----------------------Esta es la subrutina de retardo dalay_500ms ----- -------------------- .ORG 0x300 ;coloca la rutina de retardo en la dirección 0x300 delay_500ms: call delay_100ms call delay_100ms call delay_100ms call delay_100ms call delay_100ms ret ;----------------------Esta es la subrutina de retardo delay_100ms ----- -------------------- delay_100ms: call delay_10ms call delay_10ms call delay_10ms call delay_10ms call delay_10ms call delay_10ms call delay_10ms call delay_10ms call delay_10ms call delay_10ms
  9. 9. ret ;----------------------Esta es la subrutina de retardo delay_10ms ------ ------------------- delay_10ms: ldi r17,99 ; 1 ciclo repetir1: ldi r18,199 ; 1 ciclo repetir: nop nop nop nop nop dec r18 ; 1 ciclo brne repetir ; 2 ciclos dec r17 ; 1 ciclo brne repetir1 ; 2 ciclos ret Practica 1 Realizarel unprograma que mediante unbotónconectadoal PUERTO B incremente el valorde la salidadel PUERTO D en1, mostrandoel valorcon undisplay7SEG-BCDsegmentos que vayade 0 a F. El códigoserásimuladoenProteus. Componentes 1. 7SEG-BCD 2. CAPACITOR22pF 3. ATMEGA328P 4. BUTTON 5. CRISTAL 6. RES
  10. 10. Configuracióndel microcontrolador(revisarsuconfiguración,que correspondaconlaimagen).
  11. 11. Al terminarenla práctica se deberáentregarunreporte porcada persona,seráhechoen computadoray contendrá: 1. Portada 1. Nombre de lainstitución 2. Carrera 3. Semestre 4. Númerode lapráctica, unidadynombre de la práctica 5. Nombre del Alumno 6. Nombre del profesor 7. Lugar y fecha 2. Introducción 3. Objetivos 4. Desarrollo 1. Códigodel programacon comentarios. 2. Fotografíasde los resultadosde lasimulación
  12. 12. 5. Conclusiónpersonal Ayuda ldi r17,16 ;Se debe poner este registro a 16 para compararlo con el valor del puerto D inc r18 ;r18 = r18+1 cp r18,r17 ;compara r18 con r17 breq mayora15 ;si es igual salta a mayora15

