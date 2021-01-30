Successfully reported this slideshow.
Ingeniería de control: análisis del lugar geométrico de la raíces

Ingeniería de control

Ingeniería de control: análisis del lugar geométrico de la raíces

  1. 1. UNIVERSIDAD AUTÓNOMA DE NUEVO LEÓN FACULTAD DE INGENIERÍA MECÁNICA Y ELÉCTRICA INGENIERÍA DE CONTROL M.C. JOSÉ MANUEL ROCHA NUÑEZ LUGAR GEOMÉTRICO DE LAS RAÍCES M.C. ELIZABETH GPE. LARA HDZ 1 Análisis del Lugar Geométrico de las Raíces (LGR) o Método de Evans La característica básica de la respuesta transitoria de un sistema en lazo cerrado se relaciona estrechamente con la ubicación de los polos en lazo cerrado. Si el sistema tiene una ganancia de lazo variable, la ubicación de los polos en lazo cerrado depende del valor de la ganancia de lazo elegida. Los polos en lazo cerrado son las raíces de la ecuación característica. W. R. Evans diseñó un método sencillo para encontrar las raíces de la ecuación característica, que se usa ampliamente en la ingeniería de control. Este método se denomina método del lugar geométrico de las raíces, y en él se grafican las raíces de la ecuación característica para todos los valores de un parámetro del sistema. Observe que el parámetro es, por lo general, la ganancia la cual se varía de cero a infinito, aunque es posible usar cualquier otra variable de la función de transferencia en lazo abierto. Sea el siguiente sistema de control La función de transferencia de lazo abierto y de lazo cerrado son ( ) ( ) 4 K G s s s = + ( ) ( ) 2 4 C s K R s s s K = + + La ecuación característica de lazo cerrado 2 4 0 s s K + + = Las raíces de la ecuación característica o polos de lazo cerrado son 1 2 , 2 4 s s K = − ± −
  2. 2. UNIVERSIDAD AUTÓNOMA DE NUEVO LEÓN FACULTAD DE INGENIERÍA MECÁNICA Y ELÉCTRICA INGENIERÍA DE CONTROL M.C. JOSÉ MANUEL ROCHA NUÑEZ LUGAR GEOMÉTRICO DE LAS RAÍCES M.C. ELIZABETH GPE. LARA HDZ 2 K 1 s 2 s 0 -4 0 1 -3.732 -0.267 2 -3.414 -0.585 3 -3 -1 4 -2 -2 5 -2-i -2+i 8 -2-2i -2+2i 13 -2-3i -2+3i Lugar geométrico de las raíces De la grafica: El sistema es estable si 0 K > , dado que en esta condición ambos polos están en el lado izquierdo del plano s . Respuesta transitoria 1. Sobreamortiguada ( ) 1 ζ > (Polos reales y diferentes) 0 4 K < < 2. Críticamente amortiguada ( ) 1 ζ = (Polos reales e iguales) 4 K = 3. Subamortiguada ( ) 0 1 ζ < < (Polos complejos conjugados) 4 K > 4. Sin amortiguamiento ( ) 0 ζ = (Polos imaginarios) No hay valor de K que haga que el sistema tenga este tipo de respuesta.
  3. 3. UNIVERSIDAD AUTÓNOMA DE NUEVO LEÓN FACULTAD DE INGENIERÍA MECÁNICA Y ELÉCTRICA INGENIERÍA DE CONTROL M.C. JOSÉ MANUEL ROCHA NUÑEZ LUGAR GEOMÉTRICO DE LAS RAÍCES M.C. ELIZABETH GPE. LARA HDZ 3 Gráfica del lugar geométrico de las raíces Considere el siguiente sistema de control, la función de transferencia de lazo cerrado es ( ) ( ) ( ) ( ) ( ) 1 C s G s R s G s H s = + La ecuación característica de este sistema es ( ) ( ) 1 0 G s H s + = o bien ( ) ( ) 1 G s H s = − El término ( ) ( ) G s H s es un cociente de polinomios en s . Como ( ) ( ) G s H s es una cantidad compleja se puede representar en, magnitud y ángulo Condición de ángulo ( ) ( ) ( ) ( ) 180º 2 1 0,1, 2, G s H s k k ∠ = ± + = K Condición de magnitud ( ) ( ) 1 G s H s = Los valores de s que cumplen tanto las condiciones de ángulo como las de magnitud son las raíces de la ecuación característica, o los polos en lazo cerrado. El lugar geométrico de las raíces es una gráfica de los puntos del plano complejo que sólo satisfacen la condición de ángulo. Las raíces de la ecuación característica (los polos en lazo cerrado) que corresponden a un valor específico de la ganancia se determinan a partir de la condición de magnitud. Magnitud y Ángulo en el plano s. Por ejemplo Si ( ) ( ) G s H s es ( ) ( ) ( ) ( )( )( )( ) 1 1 2 3 4 K s z G s H s s p s p s p s p + = + + + + en donde 2 3 p y p − − son polos complejos conjugados, el ángulo de ( ) ( ) G s H s es ( ) ( ) ( ) ( ) ( ) ( ) ( ) 1 1 2 3 4 G s H s s z s p s p s p s p ∠ = ∠ + − ∠ + − ∠ + − ∠ + − ∠ + ( ) ( ) 1 1 2 3 4 G s H s φ θ θ θ θ ∠ = − − − −
  4. 4. UNIVERSIDAD AUTÓNOMA DE NUEVO LEÓN FACULTAD DE INGENIERÍA MECÁNICA Y ELÉCTRICA INGENIERÍA DE CONTROL M.C. JOSÉ MANUEL ROCHA NUÑEZ LUGAR GEOMÉTRICO DE LAS RAÍCES M.C. ELIZABETH GPE. LARA HDZ 4 La magnitud de ( ) ( ) G s H s para este sistema es ( ) ( ) 1 1 2 3 4 K s z G s H s s p s p s p s p + = + + + + ( ) ( ) 1 1 2 3 4 K B G s H s A A A A =
  5. 5. UNIVERSIDAD AUTÓNOMA DE NUEVO LEÓN FACULTAD DE INGENIERÍA MECÁNICA Y ELÉCTRICA INGENIERÍA DE CONTROL M.C. JOSÉ MANUEL ROCHA NUÑEZ LUGAR GEOMÉTRICO DE LAS RAÍCES M.C. ELIZABETH GPE. LARA HDZ 5 Reglas generales para construir los lugares geométricos de las raíces. 1 Inicio y final de las trayectorias Las trayectorias del lugar geométrico de las raíces empiezan en los polos en lazo abierto ( ) ( ) G s H s con 0 K = y terminan en los ceros de ( ) ( ) G s H s o en el infinito (ceros finitos o ceros en infinitos) con K = ∞ . 2 Trayectorias sobre el eje real: Cada parte del lugar geométrico de las raíces sobre el eje real se extiende sobre un rango de un polo o cero a otro polo o cero. Existen trayectorias sobre el eje real si la cantidad total de polos y ceros reales de ( ) ( ) G s H s a la derecha de un punto de prueba es impar. 3 Ubicación de los ceros infinitos: Cuando el lugar geométrico de las raíces tiende a infinito ( ) s → ∞ lo hace en forma asintótica (en línea recta). a Número de asíntotas ( ) As # z p n n As − = # donde: = p n Número de polos de ( ) ( ) s H s G = z n Número de ceros finitos de ( ) ( ) s H s G b Centroide de las asíntotas ( ) o σ z p i i o n n Z P − ∑ − ∑ = σ donde: = ∑ i P Suma de valores de los polos = ∑ i Z Suma de valores de los ceros c Angulo de las asíntotas ( ) As ∠ ( ) ( ) K o , 2 , 1 , 0 1 2 180 = − + ± = ∠ k n n k As z p 4 Puntos de quiebre o de ruptura ( ) q S a Cuando existen trayectorias entre dos polos o dos ceros reales, existe puntos de ruptura en el cuál el lugar de las raíces deja el eje real.
  6. 6. UNIVERSIDAD AUTÓNOMA DE NUEVO LEÓN FACULTAD DE INGENIERÍA MECÁNICA Y ELÉCTRICA INGENIERÍA DE CONTROL M.C. JOSÉ MANUEL ROCHA NUÑEZ LUGAR GEOMÉTRICO DE LAS RAÍCES M.C. ELIZABETH GPE. LARA HDZ 6 Procedimientos para determinar los puntos de quiebre i) De la ecuación característica, despejar K ii) Derivar una vez con respecto a s e igualar a cero la ecuación resultante. iii) Obtener las raíces de la ecuación obtenidas en el inciso (ii) , seleccionar el o los puntos de quiebre del sistema. Si ( ) ( ) ( ) ( ) s B s KA s H s G = La ec. característica sería ( ) ( ) ( ) ( ) ( ) ( ) 0 1 1 = + = + = + s KA s B s B s KA s H s G Despejando K ( ) ( ) s A s B K − = Los puntos de ruptura se determinan resolviendo la siguiente ecuación. 0 = ds dK 5. Ganancia de quiebre ( ) q K Es el valor de K en el punto de quiebre. Se obtiene utilizando la condición de magnitud en el punto q S 6. Ganancia Critica ( ) c K Es el valor de K que hace que el sistema se encuentre en el límite de estabilidad. Se obtiene aplicando el criterio de Routh-Hurwitz en la ecuación característica, se establece el rango de valores de K para que el sistema sea estable. Los límites de ese rango definirán los c K . 7. Frecuencia Critica ( ) c ω El valor de los raíces (polos) cuando se cruza el eje imaginario; esto es cuando c K K = Se obtiene sustituyendo c K en el polinomio auxiliar de la tabla de Routh. 8. Pertenencia de un punto a la trayectoria del L.G.R. Para que un punto s pertenezca a la trayectoria del L.G.R. debe cumplir la condición de ángulo: ( ) ( ) ( ) ( ) K , 2 , 1 , 0 1 2 º 180 = + ± = ∠ k k s H s G ( ) ( ) ( ) 1 2 180 ) ( ) ( ) ( ) ( + ± =      ∑ −       ∑ k s punto al s H s G del polos los de angulos los de s punto al s H s G de finitos ceros los de angulos los de o 9. Cálculo de K para cualquier punto s del L.G.R.
  7. 7. UNIVERSIDAD AUTÓNOMA DE NUEVO LEÓN FACULTAD DE INGENIERÍA MECÁNICA Y ELÉCTRICA INGENIERÍA DE CONTROL M.C. JOSÉ MANUEL ROCHA NUÑEZ LUGAR GEOMÉTRICO DE LAS RAÍCES M.C. ELIZABETH GPE. LARA HDZ 7 Si un punto s pertenece al L.G.R. se puede obtener la ganancia K que permite tener ese punto. ( ) [ ] ( ) [ ] ) ( ) ( ) ( ) ( S H s G de ceros los y s punto el entre longitudes las de producto S H s G de polos los y s punto el entre longitudes las de producto K = 10. Cálculo de el ángulo de salida (o ángulo de llegada) de un trayectoria a partir de un polo complejo (un cero complejo) Para trazar los lugares geométricos de las raíces con una precisión razonable, debemos encontrar las direcciones de los lugares geométricos de las raíces cercanas a los polos y ceros complejos. Si se selecciona un punto de prueba y se mueve en la cercanía precisa del polo complejo (o del cero complejo), se considera que no cambia la suma de las contribuciones angulares de todos los otros polos y ceros. Ángulo de salida desde un polo complejo = 180° - (suma de los ángulos de vectores hacia el polo complejo en cuestión desde otros polos) + (suma de los ángulos de vectores hacia el polo complejo en cuestión desde los ceros) Ángulo de llegada a un cero complejo = 180° - (suma de los ángulos de vectores hacia el cero complejo en cuestión desde otros ceros) + (suma de los ángulos de vectores hacia el cero complejo en cuestión desde los polos) Ejemplo 1 Considere el sistema de la figura. ( ) ( ) ( )( ) 2 1 + + = s s s K s H s G Trace la gráfica del lugar geométrico de las raíces y determine el valor de K tal que el factor de amortiguamiento relativo ζ de los polos dominantes complejos conjugados en lazo cerrado sea 0.5. Para el sistema determinado, la condición de ángulo se convierte en ( ) ( ) ( )( ) ( ) ( ) ( ) ( ) ( ) K , 1 , 0 1 2 º 180 2 1 2 1 = + ± = + ∠ − + ∠ − −∠ = + + ∠ = ∠ k k s s s s s s K s H s G La condición de magnitud es
  8. 8. UNIVERSIDAD AUTÓNOMA DE NUEVO LEÓN FACULTAD DE INGENIERÍA MECÁNICA Y ELÉCTRICA INGENIERÍA DE CONTROL M.C. JOSÉ MANUEL ROCHA NUÑEZ LUGAR GEOMÉTRICO DE LAS RAÍCES M.C. ELIZABETH GPE. LARA HDZ 8 ( ) ( ) ( )( ) 1 2 1 = + + = s s s K s H s G 2 1 + + = s s s K 1. Inicio y final de las trayectorias: Las trayectorias del L.G.R. empiezan en los polos de lazo abierto ( ) 2 1 , 0 − − y con 0 = K , y terminan en el infinito con ∞ = K 2. Trayectorias sobre el eje real: Las trayectorias del L.G.R. sobre el eje real existen entre los polos ( ) 1 0 − y y de ( ) ∞ − − a 2 . 3. Ubicación de los ceros infinitos: La cantidad de trayectorias del L.G.R. que tienden a infinito son 3, ya que no existen ceros finitos. 3 0 3 # = − = − = z p n n As ( ) ( ) 1 3 0 2 1 0 0 − = − − − = − ∑ − ∑ = z p i n n Zi P σ ( ) ( ) ( ) ° ± ° ± = + ° ± = + ° ± = − + ° ± = ∠ 180 , 60 1 2 60 3 1 2 180 1 2 180 k k n n k As z p 4. Puntos de quiebre o de ruptura ( ) q S . Como existe lugar de las raíces entre dos polos (0 y -1), entonces existe un punto de quiebre. De la ecuación característica despejamos K ( )( ) 0 2 1 1 = + + + s s s K ( ) s s s K 2 3 2 3 + + − = derivando K respecto a s e igualando a ceros ( ) 0 2 6 3 2 = + + − = s s ds dK 0 2 6 3 2 = + + s s resolviendo 422 . 0 − = s 577 . 1 − = s Como el punto de ruptura debe estar entre (0 y -1) entonces el punto sería 422 . 0 − = q s 5. Ganancia de quiebre ( ) q K Utilizando el punto de quiebre q s calculamos la ganancia de quiebre con la condición de magnitud ( )( ) 385 . 0 ) 578 . 1 )( 578 . 0 )( 422 . 0 ( 2 1 = = + + = q S s s s K
  9. 9. UNIVERSIDAD AUTÓNOMA DE NUEVO LEÓN FACULTAD DE INGENIERÍA MECÁNICA Y ELÉCTRICA INGENIERÍA DE CONTROL M.C. JOSÉ MANUEL ROCHA NUÑEZ LUGAR GEOMÉTRICO DE LAS RAÍCES M.C. ELIZABETH GPE. LARA HDZ 9 6. Ganancia Critica ( ) c K : Se obtiene aplicando el criterio de Routh-Hurwitz en la ecuación característica La ecuación característica es 0 2 3 2 3 = + + + K s s s La tabla de Routh es P(s) Auxiliar Polinomio K s K s K s s ← − 0 1 2 3 0 3 6 3 2 1 La ganancia crítica se obtiene de 0 3 6 = − c K 6 = c K 7. El punto crítico se obtiene del polinomio auxiliar 0 3 2 = + c c K s 0 6 3 2 = + c s j sc 414 . 1 ± = Para determinar la ganancia K que permite tener una respuesta con relación de amortiguamiento 5 . 0 = ζ Primero se determina el punto s, que este sobre el L.G.R. y que este sobre la recta de relación de amortiguamiento 5 . 0 = ζ Se determina la ecuación de la recta de 5 . 0 = ζ ( ) º 60 5 . 0 cos cos 1 1 = = = − − ζ β ( ) x x y 732 . 1 º 120 tan − = =
  10. 10. UNIVERSIDAD AUTÓNOMA DE NUEVO LEÓN FACULTAD DE INGENIERÍA MECÁNICA Y ELÉCTRICA INGENIERÍA DE CONTROL M.C. JOSÉ MANUEL ROCHA NUÑEZ LUGAR GEOMÉTRICO DE LAS RAÍCES M.C. ELIZABETH GPE. LARA HDZ 10 con esta ecuación de la recta se propone un valor en x y se determina el valor en y el punto debe de cumplir la condición de ángulo para que este sobre el LGR y j x s + = ( ) s ∠ − ( ) 1 + ∠ − s ( ) 2 + ∠ − s = -180° -0.4+j0.693 -120º -49.11º -23.42º -192.53º -0.3+j0.52 -120º -36.61º -17º -173.61º -0.333+j0.577 -120° -40.86° -19.09° -179.95° El punto que cumple con las dos condiciones es 577 . 0 333 . 0 j s + − = Aplicando la condición de magnitud ( )( )( ) 036 . 1 764 . 1 882 . 0 666 . 0 2 1 577 . 0 333 . 0 = = + + = + − = j s s s s K La ganancia que me permite tener una respuesta con una relación de amortiguamiento 5 . 0 = ζ es 036 . 1 = K
  11. 11. UNIVERSIDAD AUTÓNOMA DE NUEVO LEÓN FACULTAD DE INGENIERÍA MECÁNICA Y ELÉCTRICA INGENIERÍA DE CONTROL M.C. JOSÉ MANUEL ROCHA NUÑEZ LUGAR GEOMÉTRICO DE LAS RAÍCES M.C. ELIZABETH GPE. LARA HDZ 11 Ejemplo 2 Considere el sistema de la figura. ( ) ( ) ( )( ) 2 1 ) 5 ( + + + = s s s s K s H s G Trace la gráfica del lugar geométrico de las raíces y determine el valor de K tal que el factor de amortiguamiento relativo ζ de los polos dominantes complejos conjugados en lazo cerrado sea 0.6. Para el sistema determinado, la condición de ángulo se convierte en ( ) ° ± = + ∠ − + ∠ − ∠ − + ∠ = + + + ∠ = ∠ 180 ) 2 ( ) 1 ( ) ( ) 5 ( ) 2 )( 1 ( ) 5 ( ) ( s s s s s s s s K s H s G La condición de magnitud es ( ) 1 ) 2 )( 1 ( ) 5 ( ) ( = + + + = s s s s K s H s G 5 2 1 + + + = s s s s K 1. Inicio y final de las trayectorias: Las trayectorias del L.G.R. empiezan en los polos de lazo abierto ( ) 2 1 , 0 − − y con 0 = K , y terminan, una en ( ) 5 − y dos en el infinito con ∞ = K 2. Trayectorias sobre el eje real: Las trayectorias del L.G.R. sobre el eje real existen entre los polos ( ) 1 0 − y y de ( ) 5 2 − − a . 3. Ubicación de los ceros infinitos: La cantidad de trayectorias del L.G.R. que tienden a infinito son 2, ya que solo existe un cero finito. 2 1 3 # = − = − = z p n n As ( ) ( ) 1 2 5 2 1 0 0 = − − − − = − ∑ − ∑ = z p i n n Zi P σ ( ) ( ) ° ± = + ° ± = − + ° ± = ∠ 90 2 1 2 180 1 2 180 k n n k As z p 4. Puntos de quiebre o de ruptura ( q S ). Como existe lugar de las raíces entre dos polos ( ) 1 0 − y , entonces existe un punto de quiebre. De la ecuación característica despejamos K
  12. 12. UNIVERSIDAD AUTÓNOMA DE NUEVO LEÓN FACULTAD DE INGENIERÍA MECÁNICA Y ELÉCTRICA INGENIERÍA DE CONTROL M.C. JOSÉ MANUEL ROCHA NUÑEZ LUGAR GEOMÉTRICO DE LAS RAÍCES M.C. ELIZABETH GPE. LARA HDZ 12 ( )( ) ) 5 ( 2 1 + + + − = s s s s K derivando K respecto a s e igualando a ceros ( ) ( ) 0 5 5 15 9 2 2 2 3 = + + + + − = s s s s ds dK 0 5 15 9 2 3 = + + + s s s Resolviendo 447 . 0 − = s 609 . 1 − = s 943 . 6 − = s Como el punto de ruptura debe estar entre (0 y -1) entonces el punto sería 447 . 0 − = q s 5. Ganancia de quiebre ( q K ) Utilizando el punto de quiebre q s calculamos la ganancia de quiebre con la condición de magnitud ( )( ) 084 . 0 553 . 4 ) 553 . 1 )( 553 . 0 )( 447 . 0 ( 5 2 1 ) 5 ( 2 1 447 . 0 = + + + = + + + = − = s S s s s s s s s s K q 6. Ganancia Critica ( c K ): Se obtiene aplicando el criterio de Routh-Hurwitz en la ecuación característica La ecuación característica es 0 5 ) 2 ( 3 2 3 = + + + + K s K s s La tabla de Routh es P(s) Auxiliar Polinomio 5 0 3 2 6 5 3 2 1 0 1 2 3 ← − + K s K s K s K s La ganancia crítica se obtiene de 0 3 2 6 = − c K 3 = c K 7. El punto crítico se obtiene del polinomio auxiliar 0 5 3 2 = + c c K s 0 15 3 2 = + c s j sc 236 . 2 ± = Para determinar la ganancia K que permite tener una respuesta con relación de amortiguamiento 6 . 0 = ζ
  13. 13. UNIVERSIDAD AUTÓNOMA DE NUEVO LEÓN FACULTAD DE INGENIERÍA MECÁNICA Y ELÉCTRICA INGENIERÍA DE CONTROL M.C. JOSÉ MANUEL ROCHA NUÑEZ LUGAR GEOMÉTRICO DE LAS RAÍCES M.C. ELIZABETH GPE. LARA HDZ 13 Primero se determina el punto s, que este sobre el L.G.R. y que este sobre la recta de relación de amortiguamiento 6 . 0 = ζ Se determinan los puntos que estén sobre la recta de 6 . 0 = ζ ( ) ° = = = − − 13 . 53 6 . 0 cos cos 1 1 ζ β ( ) x x y 333 . 1 87 . 126 tan − = ° = con esta ecuación de la recta se propone un valor en x y se determina el valor en y el punto debe de cumplir la condición de ángulo para que este sobre el LGR y j x s + = ( ) 5 + ∠ s ( ) s ∠ − ( ) 1 + ∠ − s ( ) 2 + ∠ − s = -180° -0.4+0.533j 6.61º -126.89º -41.61º -18.42º = -180.31º -0.398+0.532j 6.59º -126.8º -41.46º -18.37º = -180.04º El punto que cumple con las dos condiciones es j s 532 . 0 398 . 0 + − = Aplicando la condición de magnitud ( )( )( ) ( ) 194 . 0 632 . 4 688 . 1 803 . 0 664 . 0 5 2 1 532 . 0 398 . 0 = = + + + = + − = j s s s s s K La ganancia que me permite tener una respuesta con una relación de amortiguamiento 6 . 0 = ζ es 194 . 0 = K
  14. 14. UNIVERSIDAD AUTÓNOMA DE NUEVO LEÓN FACULTAD DE INGENIERÍA MECÁNICA Y ELÉCTRICA INGENIERÍA DE CONTROL M.C. JOSÉ MANUEL ROCHA NUÑEZ LUGAR GEOMÉTRICO DE LAS RAÍCES M.C. ELIZABETH GPE. LARA HDZ 14
  15. 15. UNIVERSIDAD AUTÓNOMA DE NUEVO LEÓN FACULTAD DE INGENIERÍA MECÁNICA Y ELÉCTRICA INGENIERÍA DE CONTROL M.C. JOSÉ MANUEL ROCHA NUÑEZ LUGAR GEOMÉTRICO DE LAS RAÍCES M.C. ELIZABETH GPE. LARA HDZ 15 Ejemplo 3 Considere el sistema de la figura. ( ) ( ) ( ) 8 4 2 + + = s s s K s H s G ( ) ( ) ( )( ) j s j s s K s H s G 2 2 2 2 − + + + = Para el sistema determinado, la condición de ángulo es ( ) ( )( ) ° ± = − + ∠ − + + ∠ − −∠ = − + + + ∠ = ∠ 180 ) 2 2 ( ) 2 2 ( ) ( 2 2 2 2 ) ( j s j s s j s j s s K s H s G La condición de magnitud es ( ) ( )( ) 1 2 2 2 2 ) ( = − + + + = j s j s s K s H s G j s j s s K 2 2 2 2 − + + + = 1. Inicio y final de las trayectorias: Las trayectorias del L.G.R. empiezan en los polos de lazo abierto ( ) j y j 2 2 2 2 , 0 + − − − con 0 = K , y terminan, en el infinito con ∞ = K . 2. Trayectorias sobre el eje real: Las trayectorias del L.G.R. sobre el eje real existen entre ∞ − y 0 . 3. Ubicación de los ceros infinitos: La cantidad de trayectorias del L.G.R. que tienden a infinito son 3, ya que no existen ceros finitos. 3 0 3 # = − = − = z p n n As ( ) 333 . 1 3 2 2 2 2 0 0 − = − − + − = − ∑ − ∑ = j j n n Zi P z p i σ ( ) ( ) º 180 , 60 3 1 2 180 1 2 180 ° ± = + ° ± = − + ° ± = ∠ k n n k As z p 4. Puntos de quiebre o de ruptura ( q S ): No existe punto de quiebre. 5. Ganancia de quiebre ( q K ): No existe ganancia de quiebre 6. Ganancia Critica ( c K ): Se obtiene aplicando el criterio de Routh-Hurwitz en la ecuación característica La ecuación característica es 0 8 4 2 3 = + + + K s s s La tabla de Routh es
  16. 16. UNIVERSIDAD AUTÓNOMA DE NUEVO LEÓN FACULTAD DE INGENIERÍA MECÁNICA Y ELÉCTRICA INGENIERÍA DE CONTROL M.C. JOSÉ MANUEL ROCHA NUÑEZ LUGAR GEOMÉTRICO DE LAS RAÍCES M.C. ELIZABETH GPE. LARA HDZ 16 P(s) Auxiliar Polinomio K s K s K s s ← − 0 1 2 3 0 4 32 4 8 1 La ganancia crítica se obtiene de 0 4 32 = − c K 32 = c K 7. El punto crítico se obtiene del polinomio auxiliar 0 4 2 = + c c K s 0 32 4 2 = + c s j sc 828 . 2 ± = 10. Cálculo de el ángulo de salida (o ángulo de llegada) de un trayectoria a partir de un polo complejo (un cero complejo) Se toma como polo complejo j s 2 2 + − = Ángulo de salida = ( ) ( ) ( ) ( ) ° − = ° + ° − ° = + + ∠ + ∠ − ° 45 90 135 180 2 2 180 j s s
  17. 17. UNIVERSIDAD AUTÓNOMA DE NUEVO LEÓN FACULTAD DE INGENIERÍA MECÁNICA Y ELÉCTRICA INGENIERÍA DE CONTROL M.C. JOSÉ MANUEL ROCHA NUÑEZ LUGAR GEOMÉTRICO DE LAS RAÍCES M.C. ELIZABETH GPE. LARA HDZ 17 Ejemplo 4 Considere el sistema de la figura. ( ) ( ) ( ) ( ) 13 4 4 2 + + + = s s s K s H s G ( ) ( ) ( ) ( )( ) 4 2 3 2 3 K s G s H s s j s j + = + + + − Para el sistema determinado, la condición de ángulo es ( ) ( ) ( )( ) ( ) ° ± = − + ∠ − + + ∠ − + ∠ = − + + + + ∠ = ∠ 180 ) 3 2 ( ) 3 2 ( 4 3 2 3 2 4 ) ( j s j s s j s j s s K s H s G La condición de magnitud es ( ) ( ) ( )( ) 1 3 2 3 2 4 ) ( = − + + + + = j s j s s K s H s G 4 3 2 3 2 + − + + + = s j s j s K 1. Inicio y final de las trayectorias: Las trayectorias del L.G.R. empiezan en los polos de lazo abierto ( ) j y j 3 2 3 2 − − + − con 0 = K , y terminan, una en el cero ( ) 4 − y la otra en el infinito con ∞ = K 2. Trayectorias sobre el eje real: Las trayectorias del L.G.R. sobre el eje real existen entre ( ) ∞ − − y 4 . 3. Ubicación de los ceros infinitos: La cantidad de trayectorias del L.G.R. que tienden a infinito es 1, ya que solo existe un cero finito. 1 1 2 # = − = − = z p n n As ( ) 4 1 3 2 3 2 0 − = − − + − = − ∑ − ∑ = j j n n Zi P z p i σ ( ) ( ) ° ± = + ° ± = − + ° ± = ∠ 180 1 1 2 180 1 2 180 k n n k As z p 4. Puntos de quiebre o de ruptura ( q S ): Como existe lugar de las raíces entre un cero y el infinito ( ) ∞ − − y 4 , entonces existe un punto de quiebre. De la ecuación característica despejamos K
  18. 18. UNIVERSIDAD AUTÓNOMA DE NUEVO LEÓN FACULTAD DE INGENIERÍA MECÁNICA Y ELÉCTRICA INGENIERÍA DE CONTROL M.C. JOSÉ MANUEL ROCHA NUÑEZ LUGAR GEOMÉTRICO DE LAS RAÍCES M.C. ELIZABETH GPE. LARA HDZ 18 ( )( ) ) 4 ( 3 2 3 2 + − + + + − = s j s j s K derivando K respecto a s e igualando a ceros ( ) 0 ) 4 ( 3 8 2 2 = + + + − = s s s ds dK 0 3 8 2 = + + s s resolviendo 394 . 0 − = s 605 . 7 − = s Como el punto de ruptura debe estar entre ( ) ∞ − − y 4 entonces el punto sería 605 . 7 − = q s 5. Ganancia de quiebre ( q K ): Utilizando el punto de quiebre q s calculamos la ganancia de quiebre con la condición de magnitud ( )( ) 211 . 11 605 . 3 ) 357 . 6 )( 357 . 6 ( 4 3 2 3 2 ) 4 ( 3 2 3 2 605 . 7 = + − + + + = + − + + + = − = s S s j s j s s j s j s K q 6. Ganancia Critica ( ) c K : No existe ganancia crítica porque el LGR no cruza el eje imaginario 7. El punto crítico ( ) c s : No existe punto crítico 10. Cálculo de el ángulo de salida (o ángulo de llegada) de un trayectoria a partir de un polo complejo (un cero complejo) Se toma como polo complejo j s 3 2 + − = Ángulo de salida = ( ) ( ) ° = ° + ° − ° = + ∠ + + + ∠ − ° 31 . 146 31 . 56 90 180 4 3 2 180 s j s
  19. 19. UNIVERSIDAD AUTÓNOMA DE NUEVO LEÓN FACULTAD DE INGENIERÍA MECÁNICA Y ELÉCTRICA INGENIERÍA DE CONTROL M.C. JOSÉ MANUEL ROCHA NUÑEZ LUGAR GEOMÉTRICO DE LAS RAÍCES M.C. ELIZABETH GPE. LARA HDZ 19
  20. 20. UNIVERSIDAD AUTÓNOMA DE NUEVO LEÓN FACULTAD DE INGENIERÍA MECÁNICA Y ELÉCTRICA INGENIERÍA DE CONTROL M.C. JOSÉ MANUEL ROCHA NUÑEZ LUGAR GEOMÉTRICO DE LAS RAÍCES M.C. ELIZABETH GPE. LARA HDZ 20 Ejemplo 4 Considere el sistema de la figura. ( ) ( ) ( )( ) ( )( ) 1 2 4 3 + − + + = s s s s K s H s G Para el sistema determinado, la condición de ángulo se convierte en ( ) ( )( ) ( )( ) ( ) ( ) ° ± = + ∠ − − ∠ − + ∠ + + ∠ = + − + + ∠ = ∠ 180 ) 1 ( ) 2 ( 4 3 1 2 4 3 ) ( s s s s s s s s K s H s G La condición de magnitud es ( ) ( )( ) ( )( ) 1 1 2 4 3 ) ( = + − + + = s s s s K s H s G 4 3 1 2 + + + − = s s s s K 1. Inicio y final de las trayectorias: Las trayectorias del L.G.R. empiezan en los polos de lazo abierto ( ) 1 2 − y con 0 = K , y terminan, en los ceros ( ) 4 3 − − y con ∞ = K . 2. Trayectorias sobre el eje real: Las trayectorias del L.G.R. sobre el eje real existen entre ( ) 1 2 − y ( ) 4 3 − − y . 3. Ubicación de los ceros infinitos: No existen trayectorias del L.G.R. que tiendan a infinito. 4. Puntos de quiebre o de ruptura ( q S ): Como existe lugar de las raíces entre ( ) 1 2 − y y el infinito ( ) ∞ − − y 4 , entonces existe un punto de quiebre. De la ecuación característica despejamos K ( )( ) ) 4 )( 3 ( 1 2 + + + − − = s s s s K derivando K respecto a s e igualando a cero ( )( ) ( ) 0 ) 4 ( ) 3 ( 2 28 8 ) 4 )( 3 ( 1 2 2 2 2 = + + + + − =         + + + − − s s s s s s s s ds d 0 2 28 8 2 = + + s s resolviendo 073 . 0 − = s 427 . 3 − = s Los dos puntos son puntos de ruptura ya que están entre ( ) 1 2 − y y ( ) ∞ − − y 4 073 . 0 1 − = q s 427 . 3 2 − = q s
  21. 21. UNIVERSIDAD AUTÓNOMA DE NUEVO LEÓN FACULTAD DE INGENIERÍA MECÁNICA Y ELÉCTRICA INGENIERÍA DE CONTROL M.C. JOSÉ MANUEL ROCHA NUÑEZ LUGAR GEOMÉTRICO DE LAS RAÍCES M.C. ELIZABETH GPE. LARA HDZ 21 5. Ganancia de quiebre ( q K ): Utilizando los puntos de quiebre 2 1 q q s y s , calculamos las ganancias de quiebre con la condición de magnitud ( )( ) ( )( ) ( )( ) ( )( ) ( )( ) ( )( ) 833 . 53 573 . 0 427 . 0 427 . 2 427 . 5 4 3 1 2 ) 4 )( 3 ( 1 2 167 . 0 927 . 3 927 . 3 927 . 0 073 . 2 4 3 1 2 ) 4 )( 3 ( 1 2 427 . 3 2 073 . 0 1 2 2 1 1 = = + + + − = + + + − = = = + + + − = + + + − = − = − = q q q q S S q S S q s s s s s s s s K s s s s s s s s K 6. Ganancia Critica ( ) c K : No existe ganancia crítica porque el LGR no cruza el eje imaginario 7. Punto crítico ( ) c s : No existe punto crítico
  22. 22. UNIVERSIDAD AUTÓNOMA DE NUEVO LEÓN FACULTAD DE INGENIERÍA MECÁNICA Y ELÉCTRICA INGENIERÍA DE CONTROL M.C. JOSÉ MANUEL ROCHA NUÑEZ LUGAR GEOMÉTRICO DE LAS RAÍCES M.C. ELIZABETH GPE. LARA HDZ 22
  23. 23. UNIVERSIDAD AUTÓNOMA DE NUEVO LEÓN FACULTAD DE INGENIERÍA MECÁNICA Y ELÉCTRICA INGENIERÍA DE CONTROL M.C. JOSÉ MANUEL ROCHA NUÑEZ LUGAR GEOMÉTRICO DE LAS RAÍCES M.C. ELIZABETH GPE. LARA HDZ 23 3 = K 4 = K 8 = K 13 = K 20 = K
  24. 24. UNIVERSIDAD AUTÓNOMA DE NUEVO LEÓN FACULTAD DE INGENIERÍA MECÁNICA Y ELÉCTRICA INGENIERÍA DE CONTROL M.C. JOSÉ MANUEL ROCHA NUÑEZ LUGAR GEOMÉTRICO DE LAS RAÍCES M.C. ELIZABETH GPE. LARA HDZ 24 ( ) ( ) ( )( ) 2 1 + + = s s s K s H s G 05 . 0 = K 2 . 0 = K 3849 . 0 = K
  25. 25. UNIVERSIDAD AUTÓNOMA DE NUEVO LEÓN FACULTAD DE INGENIERÍA MECÁNICA Y ELÉCTRICA INGENIERÍA DE CONTROL M.C. JOSÉ MANUEL ROCHA NUÑEZ LUGAR GEOMÉTRICO DE LAS RAÍCES M.C. ELIZABETH GPE. LARA HDZ 25 5 . 2 = K 5 . 5 = K 6 = K
  26. 26. UNIVERSIDAD AUTÓNOMA DE NUEVO LEÓN FACULTAD DE INGENIERÍA MECÁNICA Y ELÉCTRICA INGENIERÍA DE CONTROL M.C. JOSÉ MANUEL ROCHA NUÑEZ LUGAR GEOMÉTRICO DE LAS RAÍCES M.C. ELIZABETH GPE. LARA HDZ 26 9 = K K Mp Tp Ts .05 151 .2 33.7 .3849 14.3 1.036 16 5.96 12.4 2.5 48 3.69 17.8 5.5 86 2.64 164 6 9
  27. 27. UNIVERSIDAD AUTÓNOMA DE NUEVO LEÓN FACULTAD DE INGENIERÍA MECÁNICA Y ELÉCTRICA INGENIERÍA DE CONTROL M.C. JOSÉ MANUEL ROCHA NUÑEZ LUGAR GEOMÉTRICO DE LAS RAÍCES M.C. ELIZABETH GPE. LARA HDZ 27 K=0.05 K=0.2 K=0.3849 K=1.036 K=2.5 K=5.5 K=6 K=9 ( ) ( ) ( )( ) 2 1 + + = s s s K s H s G

