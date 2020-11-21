Successfully reported this slideshow.
Examen de la unidad 1 de introduccion a las telecomunicaciones

Examen

Published in: Engineering
Examen de la unidad 1 de introduccion a las telecomunicaciones

  1. 1. 1.- De acuerdo al diagrama a bloques del sistema de Telecomunicaciones es el elemento donde se transporta la informacion. * Transductor Medio de Comunicaci�n Transmisor 2.- Cual es la frecuencia de la electricidad de CA si el tiempo del ciclo es de 20 mseg * 50 Hz 60 Hz 20 HZ 3.- Entre mayor sea el ancho de banda de un de medio transmisi�n, MAYOR es la velocidad de datos que podr� transmitirse. * Verdadero Falso 4.- Cual es la frecuencia de una se�al senoidal si en 10 segundos se completan 1,000 ciclos * 1 KHz 100 Hz 10 Hz 5.- Si tenemos un cable coaxial de longitud 150m. Su especificaci�n dice que se aten�a la se�al 5dB / 1,000 m. Cual sera la atenuaci�n en dB de este cable? * Tu respuesta 6.- De acuerdo al comportamiento de las reactancias capacitivas. Estas aumentan su oposici�n al paso de una se�al al bajar la frecuencia. * Verdadero Falso 7.-Cual es la relaci�n Se�al a Ruido en dB si la se�al es de 0 dBm y el promedio de ruido es de 1mW. *
  2. 2. 8.- Una se�al de onda cuadrada de 3000 MHz. Cual es la frecuencia de la primera arm�nica que aparece en el espectro. * Tu respuesta 9.- Como se llama al tipo de ruido que aparece en todas las frecuencia. * Blanco Rosa Cosmico 10.- Si se descompone una se�al en 5 ondas senoidales con frecuencias de 1Kz, 3Khz, 5Khz, 7Khz y 9 Khz. Cual es el ancho de banda de esa se�al. * 1 KHz 0 KHz 9 KHz 11.- Cual es la ganancia de potencia si tenemos dos amplificadores conectados en cascada de ganancia de 10 veces cada uno. * 100 10 20 dB 12. Cuando una se�al cae su potencia en un 50%. Cuantos dB equivale esta cantidad. * 50 dB 0 dB 3 dB Ninguno de los anteriores 13.- Si se tiene una se�al de (-) 50 dBm el cual pasa por un amplificador de 40 dB y luego es transportado por un coaxial por 50 m cuya caracter�stica de atenuaci�n es de 6 dB/10m. Cual es el valor de la se�al al extremo del cable. *
  3. 3. 14.- Identifique el nombre del conector tipo N * Conector 1 Conector 2 15.- Cual es cable que escoger�as para transportar una se�al cuadrada de 20 KHz seg�n el rango de frecuencias que permiten como se muestran a continuaci�n. * Cable 1 (20 Khz - 100 Khz) Cable 2 (20 Hz - 20 Khz) Cable 3 (20 Khz - 60 Khz) 16.- Es el mejor medio de comunicacion de todos porque ofrece menos perdidas de potencia, un gran ancho de banda y es inmune al ruido. * Fibra optica Cable coaxial Cable Telef�nico 17.- Cual es el ciclo de trabajo de una se�al de 1 Khz si el tiempo de encendido es de 500 uSeg * 10 % 80 % 50 % 18.- Cual es la amplitud de la 3ra arm�nica de una se�al cuadrada si la amplitud de la 1ra arm�nica es de 6mV * 3 mV 2 mV 1 mV 19.- Cual es la velocidad de propagaci�n de una se�al en m/seg a trav�s de un cable que por su fabricante dice que posee un factor de velocidad del 95% * goo.gl/KW3k6p

