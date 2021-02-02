Electrónica digital: Maquina de estados finitos I

Successfully reported this slideshow.
CIRCUITOS LÓGICOS SECUENCIALES Maquinas de Estados Finitos I
MAQUINA DE ESTADOS FINITOS (FSM)  La gran mayoría de algoritmos son implementados en software, esto se debe principalment...
MAQUINA DE ESTADOS FINITOS (FSM)  La solución para implementar estos algoritmos es utilizar hardware.  Cuando un algorit...
MAQUINA DE ESTADOS FINITOS (FSM)  Una FSM descompone un algoritmo en pasos (estados).  Las transiciones entre estado pue...
EJERCICIO 1  Especificar en lenguaje natural el funcionamiento de de maquina una maquina expendedora de tiquetes por medi...
EJERCICIO 1 – SOLUCIÓN  Paso 0 – Sistema en espera, permanece en este paso mientras el usuario no presione un botón de se...
DIAGRAMA DE ESTADOS  El Diagrama de Estados describe el comportamiento de un circuito secuencial en forma gráfica. Una FS...
DIAGRAMA DE ESTADOS  Ejemplos de Diagramas de Estado 1 entrada 1 salida 5 estados 1 entrada 1 salida 4 estados A (0) B (0...
DIAGRAMA DE ESTADOS  Es muy importante tener en cuenta que si se tiene una variable de entrada simple, cada estado en el ...
TABLA DE TRANSICION DE ESTADOS  La tabla de transición de estados es otra forma de representar circuitos secuenciales y F...
CIRCUITOS MOORE  Los circuitos cuyas salidas solamente son funciones del estado se denominan Circuitos Moore.  En los Ci...
CIRCUITOS MEALY  Si las salidas de un circuito dependen del estado actual y de las entradas se denominan Circuitos Mealy....
CIRCUITOS MEALY  Tabla de transición de estados en un circuito mealy. ESTADO ACTUAL ESTADO SIGUIENTE 0 1 A A/0 B/0 B D/0 ...
MOORE vs. MEALY  En el sistema de Moore la independencia de las salidas de las entradas hace más fácil seguir la operació...
MOORE vs. MEALY  NOTA:  Cualquier Sistema secuencial se puede implementar con alguna de los dos tipos de circuitos moore...
EJERCICIO 2  Dibuje el diagrama de estados y la tabla de transición de estados de un circuito secuencial el cual da una s...
EJERCICIO 2 – SOLUCIÓN MOORE A (0) B (0) C (0) 1 0 1 D (1) 1 1 ESTADO ACTUAL ESTADO SIGUIENTE SALIDA 0 1 A A B 0 B A C 0 C...
EJERCICIO 2 – SOLUCIÓN MEALY ESTADO ACTUAL ESTADO SIGUIENTE 0 1 A A/0 B/0 B A/0 C/0 C A/0 C/1 A B C 1/0 0/0 1/0 1/1 0/0 0/0
Electrónica digital: Maquina de estados finitos I

Electrónica digital

