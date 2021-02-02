Electrónica digital: Diseño de circuitos con VHDL

Successfully reported this slideshow.
Circuit Design with VHDL Volnei A. Pedroni
State Machines 163 8Maquinas de estado Las máquinas de estados finitos (FSM) constituyen una técnica de modelado especial ...
State Machines 163 en principio, ser modelado como una máquina de estado, esto no siempre es ventajoso. La razón es que el...
State Machines 163 8.2 Estilo de diseño #1 Se pueden concebir varios enfoques para diseñar un FSM. Describiremos en detall...
State Machines 163 Diseño de la Sección Superior (Combinacional) En la figura 8.1, la sección superior es completamente co...
State Machines 163 END PROCESS; Como se puede ver, este código también es muy simple y hace dos cosas: (a) asigna el valor...
State Machines 163 LIBRARY ieee; USE ieee.std_logic_1164.all; ----------------------------------------------------- ENTITY...
State Machines 167 rst Figure 8.2 States diagram of example 8.1. Example8.1: BCD Counter Un contador es un ejemplo de máqu...
State Machines 167 1 ------------------------------------------------- 2 LIBRARY ieee; 3 USE ieee.std_logic_1164.all; 4 --...
State Machines 167 25 PROCESS (pr_state) 26 BEGIN 27 CASE pr_state IS 28 WHEN zero => 29 count <= "0000"; 30 nx_state <= o...
State Machines 167 stateA (x=a) stateB (x=b) d=1 FSM 58 END CASE; 59 END PROCESS; 60 END state_machine; 61 ---------------...
State Machines 169 clk rst rst Figure 8.4 State machine of example 8.1. 3 PORT ( a, b, d, clk, rst: IN BIT; 4 x: OUT BIT);...
State Machines 169 Figure 8.5 Simulation results of example 8.2 31 IF (d='1') THEN nx_state <= stateA; 32 ELSE nx_state <=...
State Machines 169 Logic gates Logic gates 8.3 Estilo de diseño n. ° 2 (Salida almacenada) Como hemos visto, en el estilo ...
170 Chapter 8 Flip-flops (a) (b) Figure 8.6 Circuit diagrams for (a) Design Style #1 and (b) Design Style #2. pero solo pa...
170 Chapter 8 Comparando la plantilla del estilo de diseño # 2 con la del estilo de diseño # 1, verificamos que las únicas...
172 Chapter 8 11 BEGIN 12 ----- Lower section: ---------------------- 13 PROCESS (rst, clk) 14 BEGIN 15 IF (rst='1') THEN ...
172 Chapter 8 Al observar los archivos de informe producidos por el compilador, observamos que ahora se dedujeron dos fl i...
174 Chapter 8 Figure 8.8 States diagram for example 8.4. Ejemplo 8.4: Detector de cadenas Queremos diseñar un circuito que...
174 Chapter 8 22 END PROCESS; 23 ---------- Upper section: --------------- 24 PROCESS (d, pr_state) 25 BEGIN 26 CASE pr_st...
174 Chapter 8 Tenga en cuenta que en este ejemplo, la salida no depende de la entrada actual. Este hecho se puede observar...
State Machines 175 State Operation Mode REGULAR TEST STANDBY Time Time Time RG timeRG (30s) timeTEST (1s) --- RY timeRY (5...
State Machines 175 Figure 8.10 Speciﬁcations and states diagram (regular mode) for example 8.5.
176 Chapter 8 Aquí, el estilo de diseño # 1 puede ser empleado, como se muestra en el siguiente código. 1 ----------------...
176 Chapter 8 29 count := count + 1; 30 IF (count = time) THEN 31 pr_state <= nx_state; 32 count := 0; 33 END IF; 34 END I...
State Machines 183 36 -------- Upper section of state machine:---- 37 PROCESS (pr_state, test) 38 BEGIN 39 CASE pr_stateIS...
State Machines 183 65 r1<='0'; r2<='0'; y1<='1'; y2<='1'; g1<='0';g2<='0'; 66 nx_state <= RY; 67 END CASE; 68 END PROCESS;...
State Machines 183 1 ----------------------------------------- 2 ENTITY signal_gen IS 3 PORT ( clk: IN BIT; 4 outp: OUT BI...
State Machines 183 Figure 8.11 Simulation results of example 8.5. clk outp (a) (b) Figure 8.12 Waveforms of example 8.6: (...
State Machines 183 14 PROCESS(clk) 15 BEGIN 16 IF (clk'EVENT AND clk='1') THEN 17 pr_state1 <= nx_state1; 18 END IF; 19 EN...
State Machines 183 47 out2 <= '1'; 48 nx_state2 <= two; 49 WHEN two => 50 out2 <= '0'; 51 nx_state2 <= three; 52 WHEN thre...
State Machines 183 Table 8.1 State encoding of an 8-state FSM. Encoding Style STATE BINARY TWOHOT ONEHOT state0 000 00011 ...
State Machines 183 rst inp=0 inp state1 (outp =00) inp =1 state2 (outp=01) inp=1 inp=0 inp =1 inp=0 state4 (outp=11) state...
184 Chapter 8 Problema 8.3: Generador de señal n. ° 2 Diseñe una máquina de estado finito capaz de generar dos señales, AR...
184 Chapter 8 G O UP DOWN Figure P8.3 GO cambia a '1'. Si se confirma la entrada STOP, ambas salidas deben ir a '0' de for...
State Machines 185 out p inp dig it data ASCI I 01 1 0111 1 31h 1011 4 34h 1101 7 37h 1110 * 2Ah 10 1 0111 2 32h 1011 5 35...
9 Codificación: cada dígito debe codificarse utilizando el código ASCII (7 bits, con los valores hexadecimales correspondi...
21 Problema 8.6: Generador de señales n. ° 3 22 Resuelva el problema 8.2 sin utilizar el enfoque de máquina de estado fini...
  1. 1. Circuit Design with VHDL Volnei A. Pedroni
  2. 2. State Machines 163 8Maquinas de estado Las máquinas de estados finitos (FSM) constituyen una técnica de modelado especial para circuitos lógicos secuenciales. Tal modelo puede ser muy útil en el diseño de ciertos tipos de sistemas, particularmente aquellos cuyas tareas forman una secuencia bien definida (controladores digitales, por ejemplo). Comenzamos el capítulo revisando los conceptos fundamentales relacionados con los FSM. A continuación, presentamos las correspondientes técnicas de codificación VHDL, seguidas de ejemplos completos de diseño. 8.1 Introduccion La Figura 8.1 muestra el diagrama de bloques de una máquina de estados monofásica. Como se indica en la fi gura, la sección inferior contiene la lógica secuencial (fl ip- fl ops), mientras que la sección superior contiene la lógica combinatoria. La sección combinatoria (superior) tiene dos entradas, siendo un pr_state (estado presente) y el otro la entrada externa propiamente dicha. También tiene dos salidas, nx_state (próximo estado) y la salida externa propiamente dicha. La sección secuencial (inferior) tiene tres entradas (reloj, reinicio y nx_estado) y una salida (pr_state). Dado que todos los fl ip-fl ops están en esta parte del sistema, el reloj y el reinicio deben estar conectados a él. Si la salida de la máquina depende no solo del estado actual sino también de la entrada actual, se llama una máquina Mealy. De lo contrario, si depende solo del estado actual, se llama máquina Moore. Los ejemplos de ambos se mostrarán más adelante. La separación del circuito en dos secciones (figura 8.1) también permite dividir el diseño en dos partes. Desde una perspectiva VHDL, está claro que la parte inferior, al ser secuencial, requerirá un PROCESO, mientras que la parte superior, al ser combinada, no lo hará. Sin embargo, recuerde que el código secuencial puede implementar ambos tipos de lógica, combinacional y secuencial. Por lo tanto, si se desea, la parte superior también se puede implementar usando un PROCESO. El reloj de señales y el reinicio normalmente aparecen en la lista de sensibilidad del PROCESO de la sección inferior (a menos que el restablecimiento sea síncrono o no se use, o se use WAIT en lugar de SI). Cuando se restablece el restablecimiento, pr_state se establecerá en el estado inicial del sistema. De lo contrario, en el borde del reloj apropiado, flip-fl ops almacenará nx_state, transfiriéndolo así a la salida de la sección inferior (pr_state). Un aspecto importante relacionado con el enfoque FSM es que, aunque cualquier circuito secuencial puede,
  3. 3. State Machines 163 en principio, ser modelado como una máquina de estado, esto no siempre es ventajoso. La razón es que el código puede volverse más largo, más complejo y más propenso a errores que en un enfoque convencional. Este es a menudo el caso con registro simple Figure 8.1 Mealy (Moore) state machine diagram. circuitos, como contadores. Como regla general, el enfoque FSM es aconsejable en sistemas cuyas tareas constituyen una lista bien estructurada para que todos los estados puedan ser fácilmente enumerados. Es decir, en una implementación de máquina de estados típica, al inicio de la ARQUITECTURA, encontraremos un tipo de datos enumerados definidos por el usuario, que contienen una lista de todos los posibles estados del sistema. Los controladores digitales son buenos ejemplos de tales circuitos. Otro aspecto importante, que ya se destacó al comienzo del capítulo 5, es que no todos los circuitos que poseen memoria son necesariamente secuenciales. Se proporcionó una RAM (memoria de acceso aleatorio) como ejemplo. En él, la operación de lectura de memoria depende únicamente de los bits de dirección actualmente aplicados a la RAM (entrada de corriente), y el valor recuperado no tiene nada que ver con accesos de memoria previos (entradas previas). En tales casos, el enfoque FSM no es aconsejable. input output pr_state nx_state clock reset Sequential logic Combinational logic
  4. 4. State Machines 163 8.2 Estilo de diseño #1 Se pueden concebir varios enfoques para diseñar un FSM. Describiremos en detalle un estilo que está bien estructurado y es fácilmente aplicable. En ella, el diseño de la sección inferior de la máquina de estado (figura 8.1) está completamente separado del de la sección superior. Todos los estados de la máquina siempre se declaran explícitamente utilizando un tipo de datos enumerados. Después de presentar un estilo de diseño así, lo examinaremos a partir de una información perspectiva de almacenamiento, para comprender mejor y refinar su construcción, lo que conducirá a un estilo de diseño n. ° 2. Diseño de la Sección Inferior (Secuencial) En la fi gura 8.1, las flip- flops están en la sección inferior, por lo que el reloj y el reinicio están conectados a ella. La entrada de la otra sección inferior es nx_state (estado siguiente), mientras que pr_state (estado presente) es su única salida. Siendo el circuito de la sección inferior secuencial, se requiere un PROCESO, en el que se puede emplear cualquiera de las declaraciones secuenciales (IF, WAIT, CASE o LOOP, capítulo 6). Una plantilla de diseño típica para la sección inferior es la siguiente: PROCESO (reinicio, reloj) COMIENCE IF (reset = '1') ENTONCES pr_state <= state0; ELSIF (clock'EVENT AND clock = '1') ENTONCES pr_state <= nx_state; TERMINARA SI; PROCESO FINALIZADO; El código mostrado arriba es muy simple. Consiste en un restablecimiento asincrónico, que determina el estado inicial del sistema (estado0), seguido del almacenamiento síncrono de nx_state (en la transición positiva del reloj), que producirá pr_state en la salida de la sección inferior (figura 8.1) . Una cosa buena de este enfoque es que el diseño de la sección inferior es básicamente estándar. Otra ventaja de este estilo de diseño es que la cantidad de registros es mínima. De la sección 7.5, sabemos que el número de fl ip-fl ops inferidas del código anterior es simplemente igual al número de bits necesarios para codificar todos los estados de la FSM (porque la única señal a la que se asigna un valor en la transición de otra la señal es pr_state). Por lo tanto, si se usa el estilo de codificación predeterminado (binario) (sección 8.4), entonces solo será necesario dlog2ne fl ip- fl ops, donde n es el número de estados.
  5. 5. State Machines 163 Diseño de la Sección Superior (Combinacional) En la figura 8.1, la sección superior es completamente combinacional, por lo que su código no necesita ser secuencial; código concurrente también puede ser utilizado. Sin embargo, en la plantilla de diseño que se muestra a continuación, se empleó un código secuencial, con la sentencia CASE desempeñando un papel central. En este caso, recuerde que deben observarse las reglas 1 y 2 de la sección 6.10. PROCESS (input, pr_state) BEGIN CASE pr_state IS WHEN state0 => IF (input = ...) THEN output <= <value>; nx_state <= state1; ELSE ... END IF; WHEN state1 => IF (input = ...) THEN output <= <value>; nx_state <= state2; ELSE ... END IF; WHEN state2 => IF (input = ...) THEN output <= <value>; nx_state <= state2; ELSE ... END IF; ... END CASE;
  6. 6. State Machines 163 END PROCESS; Como se puede ver, este código también es muy simple y hace dos cosas: (a) asigna el valor de salida y (b) establece el siguiente estado. Observe también que cumple con las reglas 1 y 2 de la sección 6.10, relativas al diseño de circuitos combinatorios que utilizan declaraciones secuenciales, para todas las señales de entrada están presentes en la lista de sensibilidad y todas las combinaciones de entrada / salida están especificadas. Finalmente, observe que no se asigna ninguna señal en la transición de otra señal, por lo que no se deducirán fl ip-fl ops (sección 7.5). Plantilla de máquina de estado para estilo de diseño n.º 1 Una plantilla completa se muestra a continuación. Observe que, además de los dos procesos presentados anteriormente, también contiene un tipo de datos enumerados definidos por el usuario (aquí llamado estado), que enumera todos los estados posibles de la máquina.
  7. 7. State Machines 163 LIBRARY ieee; USE ieee.std_logic_1164.all; ----------------------------------------------------- ENTITY <entity_name> IS PORT ( input: IN <data_type>; reset, clock: IN STD_LOGIC; output: OUT <data_type>); END <entity_name>; ----------------------------------------------------- ARCHITECTURE <arch_name> OF <entity_name> IS TYPE state IS (state0, state1, state2, state3, ...); SIGNAL pr_state, nx_state: state; BEGIN ---------- Lower section: ------------------------ PROCESS (reset, clock) BEGIN IF (reset='1') THEN pr_state <= state0; ELSIF (clock'EVENT AND clock='1') THEN pr_state <= nx_state; END IF; END PROCESS; ---------- Upper section: ------------------------ PROCESS (input, pr_state) BEGIN CASE pr_state IS WHEN state0 => IF (input = ...) THEN output <= <value>; nx_state <= state1; ELSE ... END IF; WHEN state1 => IF (input = ...) THEN output <= <value>; nx_state <= state2; ELSE ... END IF; WHEN state2 => IF (input = ...) THEN output <= <value>; nx_state <= state3; ELSE ... END IF; ... END CASE; END PROCESS; END <arch_name>;
  8. 8. State Machines 167 rst Figure 8.2 States diagram of example 8.1. Example8.1: BCD Counter Un contador es un ejemplo de máquina Moore, ya que la salida depende únicamente del estado almacenado (presente). Como un simple circuito registrado y como un secuenciador, se puede implementar fácilmente en cualquiera de los enfoques: convencional (como ya lo hemos hecho en capítulos anteriores) o tipo de FSM. El problema con este último es que cuando el número de estados es grande, resulta engorroso enumerarlos todos, un problema que se evita fácilmente utilizando la instrucción LOOP en un enfoque convencional. El diagrama de estado de un contador circular de 0 a 9 se muestra en la figura 8.2. Los estados se llamaron cero, uno, ..., nueve, cada nombre corresponde al valor decimal de la salida. A continuación, se presenta un código VHDL, que se asemeja directamente a la plantilla de estilo de diseño # 1. Un tipo de datos enumerados (estado) aparece en las líneas 11-12. El diseño de la sección inferior (cronometrada) se presenta en las líneas 16-23, y el de la sección superior (combinacional), en las líneas 25-59. En este ejemplo, el número de registros es dlog210e ¼ 4. Los resultados de la simulación se muestran en la figura 8.3. Como se puede ver, la salida (recuento) crece de 0 a 9, y luego se reinicia desde 0 nuevamente. two (0010) three (0011) one (0001) four (0100) zero (0000) five (0101) nine (1001) eight (1000) seven (0111) six (0110)
  9. 9. State Machines 167 1 ------------------------------------------------- 2 LIBRARY ieee; 3 USE ieee.std_logic_1164.all; 4 ------------------------------------------------- 5 ENTITY counter IS Figure 8.3 Simulation results of example 8.1. 6 PORT ( clk, rst: IN STD_LOGIC; 7 count: OUT STD_LOGIC_VECTOR (3 DOWNTO 0)); 8 END counter; 9 ------------------------------------------------- 10 ARCHITECTURE state_machine OF counter IS 11 TYPE state IS (zero, one, two, three, four, 12 five, six, seven, eight, nine); 13 SIGNAL pr_state, nx_state: state; 14 BEGIN 15 ------------- Lower section: ----------------- 16 PROCESS (rst, clk) 17 BEGIN 18 IF (rst='1') THEN 19 pr_state <= zero; 20 ELSIF (clk'EVENT AND clk='1') THEN 21 pr_state <= nx_state; 22 END IF; 23 END PROCESS; 24 ------------- Upper section: -----------------
  10. 10. State Machines 167 25 PROCESS (pr_state) 26 BEGIN 27 CASE pr_state IS 28 WHEN zero => 29 count <= "0000"; 30 nx_state <= one; 31 WHEN one => 32 count <= "0001"; 33 nx_state <= two; 34 WHEN two => 35 count <= "0010"; 36 nx_state <= three; 37 WHEN three => 38 count <= "0011"; 39 nx_state <= four; 40 WHEN four => 41 count <= "0100"; 42 nx_state <= five; 43 WHEN five => 44 count <= "0101"; 45 nx_state <= six; 46 WHEN six => 47 count <= "0110"; 48 nx_state <= seven; 49 WHEN seven => 50 count <= "0111"; 51 nx_state <= eight; 52 WHEN eight => 53 count <= "1000"; 54 nx_state <= nine; 55 WHEN nine => 56 count <= "1001"; 57 nx_state <= zero;
  11. 11. State Machines 167 stateA (x=a) stateB (x=b) d=1 FSM 58 END CASE; 59 END PROCESS; 60 END state_machine; 61 ------------------------------------------------- Example 8.2: Simple FSM #1 La figura 8.4 muestra el diagrama de estados de un FSM muy simple. El sistema tiene dos estados (stateA y stateB), y debe cambiar de uno a otro cada vez que se recibe d ¼ '1'. La salida deseada es x ¼ a cuando la máquina está en estado A, o x ¼ b cuando está en estado B. El estado inicial (reinicio) es stateA. A continuación se muestra un código VHDL para este circuito, que emplea el estilo de diseño n. ° 1. 1 ---------------------------------------------- 2 ENTITY simple_fsm IS a b x d=0 d d= 1 d=0
  12. 12. State Machines 169 clk rst rst Figure 8.4 State machine of example 8.1. 3 PORT ( a, b, d, clk, rst: IN BIT; 4 x: OUT BIT); 5 END simple_fsm; 6 ---------------------------------------------- 7 ARCHITECTURE simple_fsm OF simple_fsm IS 8 TYPE state IS (stateA, stateB); 9 SIGNAL pr_state, nx_state: state; 10 BEGIN 11 ----- Lower section: ---------------------- 12 PROCESS (rst, clk) 13 BEGIN 14 IF (rst='1') THEN 15 pr_state <= stateA; 16 ELSIF (clk'EVENT AND clk='1') THEN 17 pr_state <= nx_state; 18 END IF; 19 END PROCESS; 20 ---------- Upper section: ----------------- 21 PROCESS (a, b, d, pr_state) 22 BEGIN 23 CASE pr_state IS 24 WHEN stateA => 25 x <= a; 26 IF (d='1') THEN nx_state <= stateB; 27 ELSE nx_state <= stateA; 28 END IF; 29 WHEN stateB => 30 x <= b;
  13. 13. State Machines 169 Figure 8.5 Simulation results of example 8.2 31 IF (d='1') THEN nx_state <= stateA; 32 ELSE nx_state <= stateB; 33 END IF; 34 END CASE; 35 END PROCESS; 36 END simple_fsm; 37 ---------------------------------------------- Los resultados de simulación relativos al código anterior se muestran en la figura 8.5. Tenga en cuenta que el circuito funciona como se esperaba. De hecho, mirando los archivos de informes, uno verificará que, como se esperaba, solo se requirió una fl ip- fl op para implementar este circuito porque solo hay dos estados para codificar. Observe también que la sección superior es de hecho combinacional, ya que la salida (x), que en este caso depende de las entradas (aob, dependiendo de en qué estado se encuentre la máquina), varía cuando varían ayb, sin importar clk. Si se requiriera una salida sincrónica, se debería emplear el estilo de diseño n. ° 2.
  14. 14. State Machines 169 Logic gates Logic gates 8.3 Estilo de diseño n. ° 2 (Salida almacenada) Como hemos visto, en el estilo de diseño n. ° 1 solo se almacena pr_state. Por lo tanto, el circuito general puede resumirse como en la figura 8.6 (a). Observe que en este caso, si se trata de una máquina Mealy (una cuya salida depende de la entrada actual), la salida puede cambiar cuando la entrada cambie (salida asíncrona). En muchas aplicaciones, se requiere que las señales sean síncronas, por lo que la salida debe actualizarse solo cuando se produce el borde del reloj adecuado. Para hacer que las máquinas Mealy sean síncronas, la salida también debe almacenarse, como se muestra en la figura 8.6 (b). Esta estructura es el objeto del estilo de diseño # 2. Para implementar esta nueva estructura, se necesitan muy pocas modificaciones. Por ejemplo, podemos usar una señal adicional (por ejemplo, temperatura) para calcular el valor de salida (sección superior). input outp ut input output
  15. 15. 170 Chapter 8 Flip-flops (a) (b) Figure 8.6 Circuit diagrams for (a) Design Style #1 and (b) Design Style #2. pero solo pasa su valor a la señal de salida real cuando ocurre un evento de reloj (sección inferior). Estas modi fi caciones se pueden observar en la plantilla que se muestra a continuación. Plantilla de máquina de estado para estilo de diseño n.º 2 Flip-flops Flip-flops LIBRARY ieee; USE ieee.std_logic_1164.all; ------------------------------------------------------- ENTITY <ent_name> IS PORT (input: IN <data_type>; reset, clock: IN STD_LOGIC; output: OUT <data_type>); END <ent_name>; ------------------------------------------------------- ARCHITECTURE <arch_name> OF <ent_name> IS TYPE states IS (state0, state1, state2, state3, ...); SIGNAL pr_state, nx_state: states; SIGNAL temp: <data_type>; BEGIN ---------- Lower section: -------------------------- PROCESS (reset, clock) BEGIN IF (reset='1') THEN pr_state <= state0; ELSIF (clock'EVENT AND clock='1') THEN output <= temp; pr_state <= nx_state; END IF; END PROCESS;
  16. 16. 170 Chapter 8 Comparando la plantilla del estilo de diseño # 2 con la del estilo de diseño # 1, verificamos que las únicas diferencias son las relacionadas con la introducción de la temperatura de la señal interna. Esta señal causará que se almacene la salida de la máquina de estado, ya que su valor se pasa a la salida solo cuando ocurre clk'EVENT. Ejemplo 8.3: FSM simple n. ° 2 Consideremos el diseño del ejemplo 8.2 una vez más. Sin embargo, digamos que ahora queremos que la salida sea sincrónica (para cambiar solo cuando el reloj suba). Como se trata de una máquina Mealy, se requiere un estilo de diseño n. ° 2. 1 ---------------------------------------------- 2 ENTITY simple_fsm IS 3 PORT ( a, b, d, clk, rst: IN BIT; 4 x: OUT BIT); 5 END simple_fsm; 6 ---------------------------------------------- 7 ARCHITECTURE simple_fsm OF simple_fsm IS 8 TYPE state IS (stateA, stateB); 9 SIGNAL pr_state, nx_state: state; 10 SIGNAL temp: BIT; ---------- Upper section: -------------------------- PROCESS (pr_state) BEGIN CASE pr_state IS WHEN state0 => temp <= <value>; IF (condition) THEN nx_state <= state1; ... END IF; WHEN state1 => temp <= <value>; IF (condition) THEN nx_state <= state2; ... END IF; WHEN state2 => temp <= <value>; IF (condition) THEN nx_state <= state3; ... END IF; ... END CASE; END PROCESS; END <arch_name>;
  17. 17. 172 Chapter 8 11 BEGIN 12 ----- Lower section: ---------------------- 13 PROCESS (rst, clk) 14 BEGIN 15 IF (rst='1') THEN 16 pr_state <= stateA; 17 ELSIF (clk'EVENT AND clk='1') THEN 18 x <= temp; 19 pr_state <= nx_state; 20 END IF; 21 END PROCESS; 22 ---------- Upper section: ----------------- 23 PROCESS (a, b, d, pr_state) 24 BEGIN 25 CASE pr_state IS 26 WHEN stateA => 27 temp <= a; 28 IF (d='1') THEN nx_state <= stateB; 29 ELSE nx_state <= stateA; 30 END IF; 31 WHEN stateB => 32 temp <= b; 33 IF (d='1') THEN nx_state <= stateA; 34 ELSE nx_state <= stateB; 35 END IF; 36 END CASE; 37 END PROCESS; 38 END simple_fsm; 39 ----------------------------------------------
  18. 18. 172 Chapter 8 Al observar los archivos de informe producidos por el compilador, observamos que ahora se dedujeron dos fl ip-fl ops, una para codificar los estados de la máquina y la otra para almacenar la salida. Los resultados de la simulación se muestran en la figura 8.7. Recuerde que cuando se almacena una señal, su valor permanecerá necesariamente estático entre dos bordes de reloj consecutivos. Por lo tanto, si la entrada (a o b en el ejemplo anterior) cambia durante este intervalo, el cambio puede no ser observado por el circuito; además, cuando se observa, se retrasará con respecto a la entrada (que es propia de los circuitos síncronos). Figure 8.7 Simulation results of example 8.3. rst zer o (q= 0) d = 0 d=1 d=0 one (q=0) d=0 d=0 d=1 three (q=1) two (q=0) d=1 d=1
  19. 19. 174 Chapter 8 Figure 8.8 States diagram for example 8.4. Ejemplo 8.4: Detector de cadenas Queremos diseñar un circuito que tome como entrada un flujo de bits en serie y genere un '1' siempre que ocurra la secuencia '' 111 ''. Las superposiciones también deben considerarse, es decir, si. . . 0111110. . . ocurre, entonces la salida debe permanecer activa durante tres ciclos de reloj consecutivos. El diagrama de estado de nuestra máquina se muestra en la figura 8.8. Hay cuatro estados, que llamamos cero, uno, dos y tres, con el nombre correspondiente al número de '1' consecutivos detectados. La solución que se muestra a continuación utiliza el estilo de diseño n. ° 1. 1 -------------------------------------------- 2 LIBRARY ieee; 3 USE ieee.std_logic_1164.all; 4 -------------------------------------------- 5 ENTITY string_detector IS 6 PORT ( d, clk, rst: IN BIT; 7 q: OUT BIT); 8 END string_detector; 9 -------------------------------------------- 10 ARCHITECTURE my_arch OF string_detector IS 11 TYPE state IS (zero, one, two, three); 12 SIGNAL pr_state, nx_state: state; 13 BEGIN 14 ----- Lower section: -------------------- 15 PROCESS (rst, clk) 16 BEGIN 17 IF (rst='1') THEN 18 pr_state <= zero; 19 ELSIF (clk'EVENT AND clk='1') THEN 20 pr_state <= nx_state; 21 END IF;
  20. 20. 174 Chapter 8 22 END PROCESS; 23 ---------- Upper section: --------------- 24 PROCESS (d, pr_state) 25 BEGIN 26 CASE pr_state IS 27 WHEN zero => 28 q <= '0'; 29 IF (d='1') THEN nx_state <= one; 30 ELSE nx_state <= zero; 31 END IF; 32 WHEN one => 33 q <= '0'; 34 IF (d='1') THEN nx_state <= two; 35 ELSE nx_state <= zero; 36 END IF; 37 WHEN two => 38 q <= '0'; 39 IF (d='1') THEN nx_state <= three; 40 ELSE nx_state <= zero; 41 END IF; 42 WHEN three => 43 q <= '1'; 44 IF (d='0') THEN nx_state <= zero; 45 ELSE nx_state <= three; 46 END IF; 47 END CASE; 48 END PROCESS; 49 END my_arch; 50 --------------------------------------------
  21. 21. 174 Chapter 8 Tenga en cuenta que en este ejemplo, la salida no depende de la entrada actual. Este hecho se puede observar en las líneas 28, 33, 38 y 43 del código anterior, que muestran que todas las asignaciones a q son incondicionales (es decir, no dependen de d). Por lo tanto, la salida es automáticamente sincrónica (una máquina Moore), por lo que el uso del estilo de diseño n. ° 2 es innecesario. El circuito requiere dos fl ip-fl ops, que codifican los cuatro estados de la máquina de estados, a partir de los cuales se computa q. Los resultados de la simulación se muestran en la figura 8.9. Como se puede ver, la secuencia de datos d ¼ '' 011101100 '' se aplicó al circuito, dando como resultado la respuesta q ¼ '' 000100000 '' en la salida. Ejemplo 8.5: Controlador de luz Tra ‰ c (TLC) Como se mencionó anteriormente, los controladores digitales son buenos ejemplos de circuitos que se pueden implementar de manera eficiente cuando se modelan como máquinas de estado. En el presente ejemplo, queremos diseñar un TLC con las características resumidas en la tabla de la figura 8.10, es decir: ● Tres modos de operación: Regular, Prueba y En espera. ● Modo regular: cuatro estados, cada uno con un tiempo programable e independiente, pasan al circuito por medio de CONSTANTE. ● Modo de prueba: permite sobrescribir todos los tiempos preprogramados (mediante un interruptor manual) con un valor pequeño, de modo que el sistema pueda probarse fácilmente durante el mantenimiento (1 segundo por estado). Este valor también debe ser programable y pasar al circuito usando un CONSTANTE. ● Modo de espera: si está configurado (por un sensor que acusa un mal funcionamiento, por ejemplo, o un interruptor manual), el sistema debe activar las luces amarillas en ambas direcciones y permanecer así mientras la señal de espera esté activa. ● Suponga que está disponible un reloj de 60 Hz (obtenido de la línea de alimentación).
  22. 22. State Machines 175 State Operation Mode REGULAR TEST STANDBY Time Time Time RG timeRG (30s) timeTEST (1s) --- RY timeRY (5s) timeTEST (1s) --- GR timeGR (45s) timeTEST (1s) --- YR timeYR (5s) timeTEST (1s) --- YY --- --- Indefinite Figure 8.9 Simulation results of example 8.4. timeGR stby stby timeRG R Y G R Y G timeRY GR timeGR RY timeRY YR timeYR timeRG RG timeYR YY
  23. 23. State Machines 175 Figure 8.10 Speciﬁcations and states diagram (regular mode) for example 8.5.
  24. 24. 176 Chapter 8 Aquí, el estilo de diseño # 1 puede ser empleado, como se muestra en el siguiente código. 1 ------------------------------------------------- 2 LIBRARY ieee; 3 USE ieee.std_logic_1164.all; 4 ------------------------------------------------- 5 ENTITY tlc IS 6 PORT ( clk, stby, test: INSTD_LOGIC; 7 r1, r2, y1, y2, g1, g2: OUTSTD_LOGIC); 8 END tlc; 9 ------------------------------------------------- 10 ARCHITECTURE behavior OF tlc IS 11 CONSTANT timeMAX : INTEGER := 2700; 12 CONSTANT timeRG : INTEGER := 1800; 13 CONSTANT timeRY : INTEGER := 300; 14 CONSTANT timeGR : INTEGER := 2700; 15 CONSTANT timeYR : INTEGER := 300; 16 CONSTANT timeTEST : INTEGER := 60; 17 TYPE state IS (RG, RY, GR, YR,YY); 18 SIGNAL pr_state, nx_state: state; 19 SIGNAL time : INTEGER RANGE 0 TOtimeMAX; 20 BEGIN 21 -------- Lower section of state machine:---- 22 PROCESS (clk, stby) 23 VARIABLE count : INTEGER RANGE 0 TOtimeMAX; 24 BEGIN 25 IF (stby='1') THEN 26 pr_state <= YY; 27 count := 0; 28 ELSIF (clk'EVENT AND clk='1') THEN
  25. 25. 176 Chapter 8 29 count := count + 1; 30 IF (count = time) THEN 31 pr_state <= nx_state; 32 count := 0; 33 END IF; 34 END IF; 35 END PROCESS;
  26. 26. State Machines 183 36 -------- Upper section of state machine:---- 37 PROCESS (pr_state, test) 38 BEGIN 39 CASE pr_stateIS 40 WHEN RG => 41 r1<='1'; r2<='0'; y1<='0'; y2<='0'; g1<='0';g2<='1'; 42 nx_state <= RY; 43 IF (test='0') THEN time <=timeRG; 44 ELSE time <= timeTEST; 45 END IF; 46 WHEN RY => 47 r1<='1'; r2<='0'; y1<='0'; y2<='1'; g1<='0';g2<='0'; 48 nx_state <= GR; 49 IF (test='0') THEN time <=timeRY; 50 ELSE time <= timeTEST; 51 END IF; 52 WHEN GR => 53 r1<='0'; r2<='1'; y1<='0'; y2<='0'; g1<='1';g2<='0'; 54 nx_state <= YR; 55 IF (test='0') THEN time <=timeGR; 56 ELSE time <= timeTEST; 57 END IF; 58 WHEN YR => 59 r1<='0'; r2<='1'; y1<='1'; y2<='0'; g1<='0';g2<='0'; 60 nx_state <= RG; 61 IF (test='0') THEN time <=timeYR; 62 ELSE time <= timeTEST; 63 END IF; 64 WHEN YY =>
  27. 27. State Machines 183 65 r1<='0'; r2<='0'; y1<='1'; y2<='1'; g1<='0';g2<='0'; 66 nx_state <= RY; 67 END CASE; 68 END PROCESS; 69 END behavior; 70 ---------------------------------------------------- El número esperado de fl ip-fl ops requerido para implementar este circuito es 15; tres para almacenar pr_state (la máquina tiene cinco estados, por lo que se necesitan tres bits para codificar ellos), más doce para el contador (es un contador de 12 bits, ya que debe contar hasta timeMAX ¼ 2700). Los resultados de la simulación se muestran en la figura 8.11. Para que los resultados se ajusten adecuadamente en los gráficos, adoptamos valores de tiempo pequeños, con todas las CONSTANTS igual a 3 excepto timeTEST, que se hizo igual a 1. Por lo tanto, se espera que el sistema cambie de estado cada tres ciclos de reloj cuando esté en Regular operación, o cada ciclo de reloj si está en modo Prueba. Estos dos casos se pueden observar en los primeros dos gráficos de la figura 8.11, respectivamente. El tercer gráfico muestra el modo de espera activado. Como era de esperar, stby es asíncrono y tiene mayor prioridad que la prueba, lo que hace que el sistema permanezca en estado YY (estado 4) mientras que stby está activo. La señal de prueba, por otro lado, es sincrónica, pero no necesita esperar a que se active el tiempo actual del estado para finalizar, como se puede observar en el segundo gráfico. Ejemplo 8.6: Generador de señal Queremos diseñar un circuito que, desde una señal de reloj clk, dé origen a la señal de salida mostrada en la figura 8.12 (a). Observe que el circuito debe operar en ambos bordes (subir y bajar) de clk. Para eludir el aspecto de dos bordes (sección 6.9), una alternativa es implementar dos máquinas, una que opera exclusivamente en la transición positiva de clk y otra que opera exclusivamente en el borde negativo, generando así las señales intermedias out1 y out2. presentado en la figura 8.12 (b). Estas señales se pueden AND para dar origen a la señal deseada outp. Tenga en cuenta que este circuito no tiene entradas externas (excepto por clk, por supuesto), por lo que la salida solo puede cambiar cuando clk cambia (salida síncrona).
  28. 28. State Machines 183 1 ----------------------------------------- 2 ENTITY signal_gen IS 3 PORT ( clk: IN BIT; 4 outp: OUT BIT); 5 END signal_gen; 6 ----------------------------------------- 7 ARCHITECTURE fsm OF signal_gen IS 8 TYPE state IS (one, two, three); 9 SIGNAL pr_state1, nx_state1: state; 10 SIGNAL pr_state2, nx_state2: state; 11 SIGNAL out1, out2: BIT; 12 BEGIN
  29. 29. State Machines 183 Figure 8.11 Simulation results of example 8.5. clk outp (a) (b) Figure 8.12 Waveforms of example 8.6: (a) signal outp to be generated from clk and (b) intermediate signals out1 and out2 (outp ¼ out1 AND out2). 13 ----- Lower section of machine #1: --- clk out1 st1 st2 st3 out2 st1 st2 st3 outp
  30. 30. State Machines 183 14 PROCESS(clk) 15 BEGIN 16 IF (clk'EVENT AND clk='1') THEN 17 pr_state1 <= nx_state1; 18 END IF; 19 END PROCESS; 20 ----- Lower section of machine #2: --- 21 PROCESS(clk) 22 BEGIN 23 IF (clk'EVENT AND clk='0') THEN 24 pr_state2 <= nx_state2; 25 END IF; 26 END PROCESS; 27 ---- Upper section of machine #1: ----- 28 PROCESS (pr_state1) 29 BEGIN 30 CASE pr_state1 IS 31 WHEN one => 32 out1 <= '0'; 33 nx_state1 <= two; 34 WHEN two => 35 out1 <= '1'; 36 nx_state1 <= three; 37 WHEN three => 38 out1 <= '1'; 39 nx_state1 <= one; 40 END CASE; 41 END PROCESS; 42 ---- Upper section of machine #2: ----- 43 PROCESS (pr_state2) 44 BEGIN 45 CASE pr_state2 IS 46 WHEN one =>
  31. 31. State Machines 183 47 out2 <= '1'; 48 nx_state2 <= two; 49 WHEN two => 50 out2 <= '0'; 51 nx_state2 <= three; 52 WHEN three => 53 out2 <= '1'; 54 nx_state2 <= one; 55 END CASE; 56 END PROCESS; 57 outp <= out1 AND out2; 58 END fsm; 59 ------------------------------------------ Los resultados de la simulación del circuito sintetizado con el código anterior se muestran en la figura 8.13 8.3 Estilo de codificación: de binario a OneHot Para codificar los estados de una máquina de estados, podemos seleccionar uno entre varios estilos disponibles. El estilo predeterminado es binario. Su ventaja es que requiere la menor cantidad de Figure 8.13 Simulation results of example 8.6.
  32. 32. State Machines 183 Table 8.1 State encoding of an 8-state FSM. Encoding Style STATE BINARY TWOHOT ONEHOT state0 000 00011 00000001 state1 001 00101 00000010 state2 010 01001 00000100 state3 011 10001 00001000 state4 100 00110 00010000 state5 101 01010 00100000 state6 110 10010 01000000 state7 111 01100 10000000 fl ip- fl ops. En este caso, con n fl ip- fl ops (n bits), se pueden codificar hasta 2n estados. La desventaja de este esquema de codificación es que requiere más lógica y es más lento que los demás. En el otro extremo está el estilo de codificación onehot, que usa un fl ip-fl op por estado. Por lo tanto, exige la mayor cantidad de fl ip-fl ops. En este caso, con n fl ip- fl ops (n bits), solo se pueden codificar n estados. Por otro lado, este enfoque requiere la menor cantidad de lógica adicional y es el más rápido. Un estilo que está entre los dos estilos anteriores es el esquema de codificación twohot, que presenta dos bits activos por estado. Por lo tanto, con n fl ip- fl ops (n bits), se pueden codificar hasta n (n - 1) / 2 estados. El estilo onehot se recomienda en aplicaciones donde fl ip-fl ops son abundantes, como en FPGA (Field Programmable Gate Arrays). Por otro lado, en los ASIC (circuitos integrados específicos de aplicación), generalmente se prefiere el estilo binario. Como ejemplo, diga que nuestra máquina de estado tiene ocho estados. Entonces la codificación sería la que se muestra en la tabla 8.1. El número de fl ip-fl ops requerido en cada caso es de tres (para binario), cinco (twohot) u ocho (onehot). Otros detalles también se presentan en la tabla.
  33. 33. State Machines 183 rst inp=0 inp state1 (outp =00) inp =1 state2 (outp=01) inp=1 inp=0 inp =1 inp=0 state4 (outp=11) state3 (outp =10) inp=1 inp =0 Figure P8.1 8.3 Problemas Cada solución a los problemas propuestos a continuación debe ir acompañada de síntesis y resultados de simulación. Verifique, al menos, lo siguiente: número de fl ip- fl ops inferidas y funcionalidad del circuito. Problema 8.1: FSM Escriba un código VHDL que implemente el FSM descrito por el diagrama de estados de la figura P8.1. Problema 8.2: Generador de señales n. ° 1 Usando el enfoque de FSM, diseñe un circuito capaz de generar las dos señales representadas en la figura P8.2 (out1, out2) a partir de una señal de reloj clk. Las señales son periódicas y tienen el mismo período. Sin embargo, mientras uno solo cambia en el borde ascendente de clk, el otro tiene cambios en ambos bordes.
  34. 34. 184 Chapter 8 Problema 8.3: Generador de señal n. ° 2 Diseñe una máquina de estado finito capaz de generar dos señales, ARRIBA y ABAJO, como se ilustra en la figura P8.3. Estas señales están controladas por dos entradas, GO y STOP. Cuando GO cambia de '0' a '1', la salida UP debe ir también a '1', pero T ¼ 10 ms después. Si GO vuelve a '0', entonces UP debe regresar a '0' inmediatamente. Sin embargo, la salida ABAJO ahora debe ir a '1', otra vez 10 ms más tarde, volviendo a '0' inmediatamente si clk out 1 out2 Figure P8.2 GO STO P clk UP DO WN ST OP 1 period T Signal Generator
  35. 35. 184 Chapter 8 G O UP DOWN Figure P8.3 GO cambia a '1'. Si se confirma la entrada STOP, ambas salidas deben ir a '0' de forma inmediata e incondicional. Supongamos que hay disponible un reloj de 10 kHz. Problema 8.4: Teclado Debouncer y Encoder Considere el teclado que se muestra en el diagrama de la figura P8.4. Una forma común de leer una tecla es mediante una técnica llamada escaneo o sondeo, que reduce la cantidad de cables necesarios para interconectar el teclado al circuito principal. Consiste en enviar una columna a la vez, mientras lee cada fila secuencialmente. Si se presiona una tecla, la fila correspondiente será baja, mientras que las otras permanecerán altas (debido a las resistencias pull-up).
  36. 36. State Machines 185 out p inp dig it data ASCI I 01 1 0111 1 31h 1011 4 34h 1101 7 37h 1110 * 2Ah 10 1 0111 2 32h 1011 5 35h 1101 8 38h 1110 0 30h 11 0 0111 3 33h 1011 6 36h 1101 9 39h 1110 # 23h Figure P8.4 VDD 1 4 7 * 2 5 8 0 3 6 9 # outp2 outp1 outp0 inp4 new_data inp3 data6 ... data1 data0 inp1 inp2
  37. 37. 9 Codificación: cada dígito debe codificarse utilizando el código ASCII (7 bits, con los valores hexadecimales correspondientes listados en la tabla de la figura P8.4). Cuando hay una nueva lectura disponible en la salida, el bit new_data debe establecerse en '1'. Esto evitará interpretar una tecla presionada durante mucho tiempo como una larga serie del mismo personaje. 10 Eliminación de rebotes: un problema inherente a los interruptores mecánicos es el rebote del interruptor, que ocurre antes de que se establezca definitivamente un contacto firme. El asentamiento generalmente toma unos pocos milisegundos. Por lo tanto, la elección de la frecuencia del reloj es muy importante. Se le pedirá que lo elija de modo que se produzcan al menos tres lecturas en un intervalo de 5 ms. Por lo tanto, el bit new_data debe volverse alto solo cuando se obtenga el mismo resultado en todas las lecturas consecutivas dentro de un intervalo de 5 ms. 11 Problema 8.5: Controlador de luz Tra ‰ c 12 Usando su herramienta de síntesis más un kit de desarrollo CPLD / FPGA, implemente el TLC del ejemplo 8.5. Verifique, en los archivos de informe generados por su software, qué pins del chip se asignaron a las entradas (clk, stby, test) y a las salidas (r1, y1, g1, r2, y2, g2). Luego haga las siguientes conexiones físicas en su tablero: 13 ● una señal de onda cuadrada de 60 Hz (desde un generador de señal), con los niveles lógicos apropiados, al pin clk. 14 ● un interruptor VDD / GND para pin stby. 15 ● un interruptor VDD / GND para probar el pin. 16 ● un LED (rojo, si es posible), con una resistencia de serie de 330-1kohm, para pin r1 (resistencia conectada entre r1 y el ánodo del LED, y cátodo conectado a GND). 17 ● un LED (amarillo, si es posible) para pin y1, con una resistencia en serie como la de arriba. 18 ● un LED (verde, si es posible) para pin g1, con una resistencia en serie como la de arriba. 19 ● Finalmente, instale otros 3 LED, como los de arriba, para r2, y2 y g2. 20 Ahora descargue el archivo de programa de su PC al kit de desarrollo y verifique el funcionamiento del TLC. Juega con los interruptores para probar todos los modos de operación. También puede aumentar la frecuencia del reloj para acelerar la transición de rojo a amarillo, etc.
  38. 38. 21 Problema 8.6: Generador de señales n. ° 3 22 Resuelva el problema 8.2 sin utilizar el enfoque de máquina de estado finito. 23 Problema 8.7: Generador de señales n. ° 4 24 Resuelva el ejemplo 8.6 sin usar el enfoque FSM. 25 Para más trabajo es esta área, consulte los problemas 9.3, 9.4 y 9.6 del capítulo 9.

