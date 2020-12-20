Successfully reported this slideshow.
Diagrama de circuito del voltímetro digital usando ICL7107

  1. 1. Diagramadecircuito delvoltímetrodigitalusando ICL7107 / 7106 con PCB Construyamos un circuito voltímetro digital ICL7107. Es una base importante para otros circuitosde herramientas de medición. Hace treinta años, creamos este circuito muy difícil. Ahora, la construcción de un circuitovoltímetro digital no requiere alta tecnología ni un gran circuito. He construido este circuito. Cuando era adolescente. En ese momento usé un circuito grande. Hay veinte circuitos integrados. Pero ahora nuestra vida es más fácil y también salva. Recomendamos ICL7107-IC, convertidores de analógico a digital (ADC) de 31⁄2 dígitos con controladores de pantalla LED. Porque…  Usando solo un chip IC y algunas partes.  La pantalla LED de 3 1 / 2dígitos y 7 segmentos.  Mayor precisión que los medidores analógicos comunes.  Es un dispositivo CMOS por lo que usa una corriente más baja. Baja disipación de energía: normalmente menos de 10 mW  Más barato solo $ 5us. ICL7107 Pinout / hoja de datos El corazón de este circuitoes IC-ICL7107. Ahora es increíblemente barato. En la Figura siguiente se muestra la distribución de pines ICL7107 / 7106. Este IC es un modelo de 40 pines. El cual indicando la posición y función de cada pin está listo con características importantes.
  2. 2. ICL7107 de uso básico Veamos un circuitode uso básico de ICL7107 para aplicaciones simples. El valor de los dispositivos en el circuitopuede determinar 2 casos.  El ajuste de rango máximo.  El voltaje de entrada máximo que se puede medir. Tendrá un valor que será dos veces el voltaje Vref. Entonces, si queremos medir la señal de voltaje que tiene una escala completa de 200 mV. Entonces, debemos ajustar el Vref es igual a 100mV. O, si desea medir el rango máximo de 2 voltios. Tenemos que ajustar el Vref es igual a 1 voltio.
  3. 3. Circuito generador de señal de reloj El corazón del funcionamiento de los circuitos digitales es una señal de reloj. Para este circuitotiene una frecuenciaadecuada de uso son 48 KHz y 40 KHz
  4. 4. Tenemos muchas formas de hacer el circuito generador de señal de reloj. Por ejemplo…  Tome una señal de una fuente de oscilador externa conectada directamente al pin 40.  Utilice un cristal como la frecuencia deseada, entre el pin 39 y el pin 40.  La forma más sencilla es el circuitooscilador RC. Como se muestra en la Figura 3, podemos calcular el RC a partir de… F = 0,45 / RC En el cálculo, podemos cambiar la capacitancia a la frecuencia deseada. Al determinar la resistencia = 100K y el valor de frecuenciade 48 KHz, la C será igual a 100pF. Cómo elegir los dispositivos Un condensador de referencia, o abreviado como "C ref" . Está conectado entre el pin 33 y 34. Usamos una capacitancia de al menos 0.1μF.
  5. 5. Una resistencia integradora (R int) que está en el pin 28 que para usar el valor apropiado depende del rango máximo que desee. Por ejemplo, el rango 2V usamos el valor R = 470K, y el ciclo del rango máximo de 200 mV al valor R es 47K. Un condensador integrador (C int) en caso de que usemos la frecuenciade reloj de 48KHz. Debe usar un valor de 0.22μF. Un condensador de cero automático (ceroautomático) es un condensador. Actúa para controlar el circuito a mostrar es cero mientras no hay señal de entrada. Su capacitancia depende del rango. Como el rango de 2 voltios, usamos 0.047μF y el rango de 200mV usamos de 0.47μF. Para generar voltaje negativo Este circuitosiempre utiliza tres terminales de una fuente de alimentación que consta de positivo, negativo y tierra. Si lo usamos en un laboratorio, podemos crear un circuitono es difícil. Pero si quieres la facilidad de uso. Puede convertir una batería. En condiciones
  6. 6. normales, alimenta solo un voltaje positivo. Luego, construimos un circuito generador de voltaje negativo en la Figura 4. El generador de voltaje negativo recibe una señal de reloj del pin 38 de IC1. Luego, la puerta del inversor IC2-CD4049 y algunos componentes convierten una señal a un voltaje negativo de -3,3 V CC para suministrar el IC1 en el pin 26.
  7. 7. Figura 5 El circuitodel medidor digital de CC simple está completamente En la Figura 5 está el circuito del voltímetro digital diseñado para aplicaciones generales. Que requiere el rango máximo igual a 200mV. Si quieres más el rango de voltaje. Lo que pueden hacer. El circuitopara reducir el voltaje, el circuito consta de RX, RY, calculado de la siguiente manera. RY = 2000 / (rango - 0,2) Kohmios…… Rx = 10M Partes que necesitarás IC1: ICL7017 IC2: CD4049, CMOS Convertidor / búfer de inversión hexagonal D1, D2: 1N4148,75V 150mA Diodos ZD1: 2.4V 0.5W Diodo Zener 0.25W Tolerancia de resistencias: 1% R1: 10K R2: 47K R3: 100K R4: 1M VR1: Potenciómetro de ajuste de 2K a 5K Condensadores C3, C6: 0.1μF MKT (Capacitor de película de poliéster metalizado) C2: 0.47μF MKT (Capacitor de película de poliéster metalizado) C1: 0.22μF Multicapa C4: 100pF Poliestireno C5: 0.01μF Multicapa C7: 10μF 16V Tantalio Pantalla LED de siete segmentos Ánodo común Construcción de circuito voltímetro digital Soldamos los componentes como el circuito de la Figura 6 correctamente. Luego, aplicó energía al circuito. Compruebe el voltaje negativo de 5 V (aproximadamente -3,3 V) en el pin 26 de IC1. Lo que indica que el circuito del oscilador está funcionando correctamente.
  8. 8. Figura 6 el diseño de PCB y componentes del circuitovoltímetro digital simple Luego, ajuste VR1 hasta que el voltaje en el pin 36 sea igual a 100 mV. Intente conectar el pin 37 (pin TEST) con el voltaje positivo. Entonces, la pantalla se mostrará en 1888. Indica que el circuito IC está funcionando correctamente. A continuación, intente cortocircuito en la entrada, el número se muestra como 000. Pero si no se muestra, indica que el cero automático no funciona correctamente. Deberías aumentar la capacitancia. Si todo es correcto. Tendremos un circuito de voltímetro digital con una sensibilidad de entrada de 200mV para usar.

