Act 1 uv. filtros activos

TECNOLÓGICO NACIONAL DE MÉXICO Instituto Tecnológicode matamoros Ingeniería Electrónica Actividad #1 unidad 5 Filtros Acti...
Los filtros activos es un circuito diseñado para dejar pasar una banda de frecuencias especificadas mientras atenúen todas...
Filtro Pasa baja El circuito de la figura es un filtro activo pasa bajas de uso común el filtrado se hace el circuito RC y...
Introducciónal filtro de butterworth En muchas aplicaciones de filtro pasa baja es necesario que la ganancia de lazo cerra...
Filtro pasa alto Un filtro paso alto es un circuito que se atenua todas las señales debajo de una frecuencia de corte ꙍc e...
Filtro pasa banda Un filtro pasa banda es un selector de frecuencia permite seleccionar o pasar únicamente una banda parti...
Para construir un filtro de rechaza banda a la señal original se le resta la salida de un filtro pasa banda para la frecue...
Amplificadores operaciones

Engineering
  1. 1. TECNOLÓGICO NACIONAL DE MÉXICO Instituto Tecnológicode matamoros Ingeniería Electrónica Actividad #1 unidad 5 Filtros Activos Amplificadores Operacionales Nombre(s) de alumno(s) Núm. de control Santiago Pablo Alberto ................................................................................15260144 Profesor: Ing. Carlos de la Cerda H. MATAMOROS,TAM. 06 de Diciembre del2018
  2. 2. Los filtros activos es un circuito diseñado para dejar pasar una banda de frecuencias especificadas mientras atenúen todas las señales fuera de esta banda los circuitos de filtros pueden ser activos o pasivos. Los circuitos de filtro pasivos contienen solo resistencias capacitores y bobinas. Los filtros activos que son el único tipo que se cubre en este texto emplean transistores o amplificadores operacionales más resistencias capacitores y bobinas. Hay cuatro tipos de filtros activos: pasa alta, pasa baja, pasa banda y pasa rechaza-banda como se muestra en la siguiente figura:
  3. 3. Filtro Pasa baja El circuito de la figura es un filtro activo pasa bajas de uso común el filtrado se hace el circuito RC y el amplificador operacional se utiliza como amplificador de ganancia unitaria. Figura 11.2 filtro pasa baja y grafica de respuesta de frecuencia para un filtro con una pendiente de -20 dB/década
  4. 4. Introducciónal filtro de butterworth En muchas aplicaciones de filtro pasa baja es necesario que la ganancia de lazo cerrado están aproximada como sea posible a 1 dentro del pasa banda. El filtro butterworth también se denomina filtro de máximo plano o filtro plano-plano.
  5. 5. Filtro pasa alto Un filtro paso alto es un circuito que se atenua todas las señales debajo de una frecuencia de corte ꙍc especificada y dejar pasar todas las señales cuya frecuencia está arriba de la frecuencia de corte.
  6. 6. Filtro pasa banda Un filtro pasa banda es un selector de frecuencia permite seleccionar o pasar únicamente una banda particular de frecuencias de entre otras que pueden estar presentes en un circuito. Este tipo de filtro posee una ganancia máxima a una frecuencia resonante fr. Filtro rechaza banda El filtro rechaza banda es llamado así por la forma peculiar de su curva de respuesta en frecuencia que se observa en la figura la frecuencias indeseables quedan atenuadas en la banda de detención B. las frecuencias deseadas son transmitidas en la pasabanda que está a ambos lados de la muesca.
  7. 7. Para construir un filtro de rechaza banda a la señal original se le resta la salida de un filtro pasa banda para la frecuencia de filtro de muesca en la pasa banda la salida de la sección del filtro pasabanda se aproxima a cero. Por tanto la entrada Ei se transmiten a través de la resistencia R1 de la entrada al sumador que lleva el voltaje Vo a un valor igual a –Ei así Vo = -Ei en los paso banda. Conclusiones: En esta conclusión que hemos investigamos acerca de los filtros activos que tiene muchas aplicaciones de esos filtros que existe en este tipo de filtros que son paso alto, bajo, banda y rechaza banda y como otros tipo de filtros especiales este caso que estos que posee la gráfica de la respuesta en frecuencia que utiliza mediante de un diagrama de bode con que constituye entre dos grafica primero que es la ganancia y la fase

