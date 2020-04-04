Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
ACOMPAÑAMIENTO EN TIEMPOS DE PANDEMIA LIC. NATALIA DOMECQ ETR. PSICOLOGIA COMUNITARIA Y PEDAGOGIA SOCIAL.
EN TIEMPOS COMPLEJOS… VAMOS HACIA ADELANTE!!!
¿QUÉ VAMOS A HACER CON LO QUE NOS TOCA?
• Desde los CIIES, insistimos en acompañar, promover debates y reflexiones. • Sabemos que están trabajando muchísimo, en t...
¿QUÉ ENTENDEMOS POR CONTINUIDAD PEDAGÓGICA HOY? El principio de continuidad pedagógica “se refiere a la necesidad de que l...
AQUÍ ALGUNAS PREGUNTAS QUE LOS INVITAMOS A PENSAR… • ¿Cómo propiciar el trabajo en red, en tiempos de aislamiento? • ¿Cómo...
¿QUÉ ES LO IMPORTANTE EN ESTE TIEMPO? “Hacerles saber que estamos lejos físicamente pero cercanos emocionalmente. E invita...
¡MUCHAS GRACIAS! ¡¡ESTAMOS PARA ACOMPAÑARNOS!! NATALIADOM@HOTMAIL.COM 291-643-3000
Acompañamiento en tiempos de pandemia
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Acompañamiento en tiempos de pandemia

31 views

Published on

Presentación de la ETR Natalia Domecq, para los docentes de Región XXII

Published in: Education
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Acompañamiento en tiempos de pandemia

  1. 1. ACOMPAÑAMIENTO EN TIEMPOS DE PANDEMIA LIC. NATALIA DOMECQ ETR. PSICOLOGIA COMUNITARIA Y PEDAGOGIA SOCIAL.
  2. 2. EN TIEMPOS COMPLEJOS… VAMOS HACIA ADELANTE!!!
  3. 3. ¿QUÉ VAMOS A HACER CON LO QUE NOS TOCA?
  4. 4. • Desde los CIIES, insistimos en acompañar, promover debates y reflexiones. • Sabemos que están trabajando muchísimo, en tiempos de urgencias, de angustias, para desde su rol, acompañar trayectorias, respetando a cada uno de los alumnos y sus familias. • Por eso, desde aquí, los invitamos a revisar nuestras prácticas en momentos inéditos como el que atravesamos.
  5. 5. ¿QUÉ ENTENDEMOS POR CONTINUIDAD PEDAGÓGICA HOY? El principio de continuidad pedagógica “se refiere a la necesidad de que los actores del sistema educativo provincial, en los distintos niveles de responsabilidad, establezcan en forma consensuada las estrategias que van a implementar para garantizar –durante el año- el aprendizaje de los alumnos y las alumnas, más allá de los problemas coyunturales o de las emergencias que puedan surgir”. Sin lugar a dudas, este principio se asocia a la priorización de las trayectorias educativas –sean estas de alumnos o de docentes- y a la necesidad de garantizar que las acciones programadas en los diferentes niveles de gestión no sean un factor de interrupción de esa continuidad, sino políticas específicas que prevean y atiendan las eventuales discontinuidades que se produzcan. En este sentido, planificar, gestionar y supervisar para asegurar la continuidad pedagógica implica tomar como punto de partida el impacto que la discontinuidad tiene sobre los procesos de enseñanza y de aprendizaje en todos los sujetos involucrados.
  6. 6. AQUÍ ALGUNAS PREGUNTAS QUE LOS INVITAMOS A PENSAR… • ¿Cómo propiciar el trabajo en red, en tiempos de aislamiento? • ¿Cómo generamos encuentro desde la virtualidad? • ¿Cómo acompañan los docentes a sus alumnos? Y ¿cómo nos acompañamos entre nosotros, dentro de las instituciones escolares? • ¿Cómo acompañamos a los docentes para mejorar sus intervenciones en términos de, viabilidad de la propuesta? ¿Propician autonomía en los alumnos? ¿Cómo hacer potenciar el trabajo? • ¿Las planificaciones hacen foco en las trayectorias más vulnerables? • Desde la especificidad del rol de cada uno de los integrantes del E.O.E., ¿cuál es su fortaleza a desplegar en este momento? • ¿Qué aporta el O.A., el O.E., O.S.? • ¿Cómo interviene el E.O.E. con respecto a las desigualdades sociales? • ¿Cómo habitamos la corresponsabilidad?
  7. 7. ¿QUÉ ES LO IMPORTANTE EN ESTE TIEMPO? “Hacerles saber que estamos lejos físicamente pero cercanos emocionalmente. E invitarlos a aventurarse a aprender a través de nuestras propuestas, sean virtuales, mediante cuadernillos y materiales impresos oficiales, por los canales de comunicación públicos y por tantas otras estrategias que los docentes podemos imaginar y valernos de lo que la tecnología educativa puede brindarnos. Pero insisto, lo más importante, es hacerles sentir que estamos disponibles para ellos, para intercambiar contenidos pero también para escuchar sobre sus miedos y preguntarles cómo podemos ayudarlos. Y hacerles saber que nos estamos cuidando mutuamente porque muy pronto nos veremos en la escuela, en la universidad, en el profesorado, y en todas las aulas argentinas. Nosotros también estamos necesitando del encuentro con nuestros estudiantes. Por ahora con distanciamiento físico pero con afectuosa proximidad pedagógica. Carina Kaplan
  8. 8. ¡MUCHAS GRACIAS! ¡¡ESTAMOS PARA ACOMPAÑARNOS!! NATALIADOM@HOTMAIL.COM 291-643-3000

×