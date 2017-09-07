ANALISIS DE PRODUCCION DE PVC Y DOP EN EL ENTORNO INTERNACIONAL Y NACIONAL Diseño de Procesos Químicos y Bioquímicos Loren...
RESULTADOS  MERCADO INTERNACIONALPVCPLASTIFICADO 1100000 1150000 1200000 1250000 2012 2013 2014 2015 2016 Toneladas Año C...
 MERCADO INTERNACIONALDELDOP 0 500000 1000000 2012 2013 2014 2015 2016 Toneladas Año Cantidad de DOP en el mercado intern...
 MERCADO NACIONALDEPVCPLASTIFICADO 1500000.0 3500000.0 5500000.0 7500000.0 9500000.0 2010 2011 2012 2013 2014 2015 2016 K...
 MERCADO NACIONALDEDOP CONCLUSIONES Es posible evidenciar que las producciones de PVC a nivel global conservan una tenden...
Para el DOP se presentaunatendenciaestableenlosúltimos añosenproducciónanivel nacional , sin embargo para el caso mundial ...
Analisis de produccion de pvc y dop en el entorno internacional y nacional

Recopilación de información de las exportaciones e importaciones de PVC y DOP en el marcado

Analisis de produccion de pvc y dop en el entorno internacional y nacional

  1. 1. ANALISIS DE PRODUCCION DE PVC Y DOP EN EL ENTORNO INTERNACIONAL Y NACIONAL Diseño de Procesos Químicos y Bioquímicos Lorena Galván, Sebastián Roballo, Nicolás Rodríguez, Julián Pérez, Santiago Castillo INTRODUCCION Eneste documentosepresentalarecopilaciónde losestudiosrealizadosenbasealasimportaciones y exportaciones tanto para el Poli clorurode vinilo como también para el dioctil Ftalato, tomando como partida de búsqueda de información al ministerio de comercio, industria y turismo de Colombia para los datos nacionales, y a TradeMap® como fuente de información para los datos internacionales. METODOLOGIA Se desarrollalabúsquedade informaciónpartiendode loscódigosarancelariosparacadaproducto, pero debido a que nos enfocamos en la producción de PVC flexible, se toma únicamente al PVC plastificadocomoobjetode búsquedaynoal PVCrígido, loscódigosarancelariosusadospara esta búsqueda son: 3904220000-PVC enforma primariamezcladoconotrassustancias,Plastificado 2917320000- Ortoftalatode dioctilo Se recurre a una fuente de información web para recolectar los datos del mercado internacional, TradeMap®,esta es una fuente de datos gratuita la cual nos permite tomarestimativosacercadel comportamiento en el mercado para cualquier sustancia reportada, por otra parte, para la recolección de datos en el ámbito nacional de manera confiable, se procede a usar las bases de datosdel Ministeriode IndustriayComercio paraobtenerdichainformacionesnecesarioacercarse a las instalaciones del ministerio y solicitar permiso para acceder a las bases de datos dentro de estas instalaciones.
  2. 2. RESULTADOS  MERCADO INTERNACIONALPVCPLASTIFICADO 1100000 1150000 1200000 1250000 2012 2013 2014 2015 2016 Toneladas Año Cantidad de PVC plastificado en el mercado internacional Series1 Series2 1700000 1900000 2100000 2300000 2012 2013 2014 2015 2016 PrecioenUSD Año Precio del PVCen el mercado internacional Exportaciones Importaciones
  3. 3.  MERCADO INTERNACIONALDELDOP 0 500000 1000000 2012 2013 2014 2015 2016 Toneladas Año Cantidad de DOP en el mercado internacional Exportaciones Importaciones 0 500000 1000000 2012 2013 2014 2015 2016 USD Año Precio del DOP en el mercado internacional Exportaciones Importaciones
  4. 4.  MERCADO NACIONALDEPVCPLASTIFICADO 1500000.0 3500000.0 5500000.0 7500000.0 9500000.0 2010 2011 2012 2013 2014 2015 2016 Kg/año;USD/año Año Exportaciones de PVC en el mercado Nacional Produccion toneladas Precio 0 3500000 7000000 10500000 14000000 17500000 2009 2010 2011 2012 2013 2014 2015 2016 Kg/año;USD/año Año Importaciones dePVC mercado Nacional Produccion toneladas Precio
  5. 5.  MERCADO NACIONALDEDOP CONCLUSIONES Es posible evidenciar que las producciones de PVC a nivel global conservan una tendencia leve al incremento sin embargoel costo de este material ha disminuido en aproximadamente un 14% en el mercado mundial y a nivel nacional el valor presenta un descenso del_____, por ello es posible inferirque si bieneste mercadoestáen auge,es necesarioimplementarmateriasprimasque sean económicas y que permitan darle mayor valor agregado al producto final proveniente del PVC 2000000.0 4000000.0 6000000.0 8000000.0 10000000.0 2010 2011 2012 2013 2014 2015 2016 Kg/año;USD/año Axis Title Importaciones deDOP en el Mercado Nacional Produccion Precio 1500000.0 3500000.0 5500000.0 7500000.0 9500000.0 11500000.0 13500000.0 2010 2011 2012 2013 2014 2015 2016 Kg/año;USD/año Axis Title Exportaciones de DOP en el Mercado Nacional Produccion Precio
  6. 6. Para el DOP se presentaunatendenciaestableenlosúltimos añosenproducciónanivel nacional , sin embargo para el caso mundial los datos son insuficientespara evaluar cómo han cambiado las cantidades exportadas o importadas, por otro lado algo claro es que el precio de dicha sustancia está disminuyendo, probablemente debido a que la normatividad actual intenta frenar su producciónenciertamediday lasindustriastienenque vendereste productode cualquiermanera para evitar pérdidas graves.

