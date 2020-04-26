IT Architecture by Ingenia CA

Successfully reported this slideshow.
IT ARCHITECTURE by Santiago Blanco - Ingenia
Definición de Arquitectura IT Enterprise Architecture como marco organizador Architectural Journey Archimate Archi AGENDA
“Una arquitectura es el conjunto de decisiones significativas sobre la organización de un sistema de software que define l...
ALGUNOSMITOS
La arquitectura es el diseño estratégico, de más alto nivel que se encarga no solo de establecer el ecosistema de módulos ...
Es el diseño y modelado coherente de los diferentes estados de una organización y los sistemas que soportan sus procesos, ...
ARCHITECTURALJOURNEY
ARCHIMATE ArchiMate (/ˈɑːrkɪmeɪt/ AR-ki- mayt; originally from Architecture-Animate) is an open and independent enterprise...
ARCHIMATE Archimate está formado basado en tres tipos de elementos: ➔ Aquellos que actúan: active elements ➔ Aquellos que ...
ARCHI Herramienta que soporta Archimate para el modelado y gestión de arquitecturas. ➔ Open Source ➔ Multi-plataforma ➔ Ec...
PERFILDEARQUITECTO Comunicador Lider Emprendedor Estratega Mentor Negociador Vendedor Influencer Curioso
¿PREGUNTAS?
GRACIAS
Presentación que describe como vemos a la práctica de arquitectura IT en Ingenia CA

Published in: Software
  1. 1. IT ARCHITECTURE by Santiago Blanco - Ingenia
  2. 2. Definición de Arquitectura IT Enterprise Architecture como marco organizador Architectural Journey Archimate Archi AGENDA
  3. 3. “Una arquitectura es el conjunto de decisiones significativas sobre la organización de un sistema de software que define los principios que guían el desarrollo, los componentes principales del sistema, sus responsabilidades y la forma en que se interrelacionan” DEFINICIÓN
  4. 4. ALGUNOSMITOS
  5. 5. La arquitectura es el diseño estratégico, de más alto nivel que se encarga no solo de establecer el ecosistema de módulos y componentes de la aplicación, sino también de la infraestructura y las decisiones organizacionales para poder construir la arquitectura. Se podrían considerar que las decisiones arquitecturales son las que: ARQUITECTURAYDISEÑO Afectan a muchas partes del sistema. Suelen ser difíciles de cambiar. Le dan estructura y organización al sistema. Muchas de ellas deben tomarse en forma temprana.
  6. 6. Es el diseño y modelado coherente de los diferentes estados de una organización y los sistemas que soportan sus procesos, en un estado actual y futuros, a través de decisiones conscientes en todos sus dominios: ➔ Negocio ➔ Información ➔ Aplicación ➔ Datos ➔ Infraestructura ENTERPRISE ARCHITECTURE BUSINESS Personas (+ roles y funciones) Procesos APP A APP B APP C Apps Data Software components Infraestructure LOGIC IT TECHNOLOGIC IT ACTUAL+FUTURO(S)
  7. 7. ARCHITECTURALJOURNEY
  8. 8. ARCHIMATE ArchiMate (/ˈɑːrkɪmeɪt/ AR-ki- mayt; originally from Architecture-Animate) is an open and independent enterprise architecture modeling language to support the description, analysis and visualization of architecture within and across business domains[1] in an unambiguous way. Strategy Business Application Technology Physical Implementation and Migration Motivation Behaviour Structure PassiveStructure Behaviour ActiveStructure
  9. 9. ARCHIMATE Archimate está formado basado en tres tipos de elementos: ➔ Aquellos que actúan: active elements ➔ Aquellos que representan comportamientos: behavioral elements ➔ Aquellos sobre los que actúa el comportamiento: passive elements. Business Object Data Object Business Process Application Function Application Service Business Service Business Role Application Component Application Interface Business Interface
  10. 10. ARCHI Herramienta que soporta Archimate para el modelado y gestión de arquitecturas. ➔ Open Source ➔ Multi-plataforma ➔ Eclipse-based ➔ Colaboración (via plugin) ➔ Scripting (via plugin) ➔ Extensible
  11. 11. PERFILDEARQUITECTO Comunicador Lider Emprendedor Estratega Mentor Negociador Vendedor Influencer Curioso
  12. 12. ¿PREGUNTAS?
  13. 13. GRACIAS

