  1. 1. DAGMA 1 DAGMA JHON MARIO DIAZ SANTIAGO GIRALDO RICARDO PABÓN SERNA NICOLAS VIVAS GRADO 11-3 GUILLERMO MONDRAGON Lic. en Tecnología I.E LICEO DEPARTAMENTAL ÁREA DE TECNOLOGÍA SANTIAGO DE CALI 2020 Tabla de contenido
  2. 2. DAGMA 2 ¿Por qué es importante crear conciencia en la gente?. ………………………………………..4 ¿En qué radica la importancia de nuestros recursos?.................................................................4 ¿Qué es la contaminación?.........................................................................................................5 ¿Qué es la contaminación ambiental?........................................................................................6 Causas..………………………………………………………………………………………..6 Problemas ambientales globales………………………………………………………………6 Cambio climático……………………………………………………………………...7 Destrucción de la capa de ozono………………………………………………………8 Degradación de los ecosistemas……………………………………………………….9 Pérdida de la biodiversidad…………………………………………………………..10 Escasez de agua………………………………………………………………………11 Impacto ambiental de los residuos sólidos en Cali…………………………………………..12 El manejo integral de residuos:................................................................................................14 Residuos No Peligrosos……………………………………………………………...15 Residuos biodegradables:............................................................................................15 Residuos Reciclables………………………………………………………………...15 Residuos Inertes:..........................................................................................................16 Residuos Ordinarios o Comunes……………………………………………………..16 Residuos Especiales………………………………………………………………….16 Residuos Peligrosos…………………………………………………………………..16 Separación en la fuente………………………………………………………………………16 Color gris reciclaje (demás desechos)..........................................................................17 Color Verde Reciclaje………………………………………………………………18 Color azul reciclaje………………………………………………………………….18 Color rojo reciclaje (basura peligrosa)........................................................................18
  3. 3. DAGMA 3 Color amarillo reciclaje (latas y residuos plásticos)................................................... 19 Color naranja reciclaje (orgánico)...............................................................................19 Referencias…………………………………………………………………………………..20
  4. 4. DAGMA 4 - ¿Por qué es importante crear conciencia en la gente? La importancia de crear conciencia en la gente, es la mayor meta que se deberia tener como sociedad. Las personas son poco consientes al hablar de la situacion actual del planeta. evidenetemente la tierra, se podria decir, esta en una de sus peores condiciones con el pasar de los años, y toda la culpa la tenemos como sociedad, los seres humanos que nos encargamos de saquearla sin pensar en la consecuencias. Las personas fuimos tan egoistas, que no pensamos en sanar el planeta que nos brindo las condiciones optimas para vivir, solamente nos enfocamos en el bien propio. Entonces diciendo esto, concluimos que lo importante de crear conciencia en la gente, es el hecho de que todo en la vida tiene solucion, si se hace un conjunto mundial en el cual la iniciativa sea salvar lo que nos produce todas las condiciones para la vida, se puede lograr un cambio y regenerar la tierra. - ¿ En que radican nuestros recursos? Recurso natural es todo material que se obtiene del planeta tierra, como el agua superficial o subterránea y los océanos, los minerales (plata, hierro, carbón mineral ), los energéticos (petróleo y carbón mineral), las rocas (arcillas para cerámica, fosfatos, arena de cuarzo, caliza, agregados pétreos), además de los recursos bióticos que son objeto de explotación: el ganado, los peces, y los bosques. Los recursos naturales renovables (el agua en acuíferos , la madera de los bosques, bancos de peces, y otros) tienen rangos de recuperación dentro de la escala de tiempo del desarrollo de la sociedad.
  5. 5. DAGMA 5 Los recursos naturales no renovables (como el petróleo, el hierro y el carbón, etc.) se forman en tiempos geológicos tan lentos que suman millones de años. Una vez que se consumen, es necesario quitarlos de los inventarios y de las reservas cuantificadas, su sobreexplotación conduce inevitablemente a su agotamiento y finalmente a su desaparición. La lista de materiales consumibles es variable con la época y va a depender de las necesidades de la sociedad y su entorno, costumbres y también de la tecnología adquirida. Todas estas variables determinan la utilidad y el valor de un material en determinada época y su desuso o abandono en otra. - ¿Qué es la contaminación? Es la introducción de sustancias u otros elementos físicos en un medio, que provocan que este sea inseguro o no apto para su uso. El medio puede ser un ecosistema, un medio físico o un ser vivo. El contaminante puede ser una sustancia química o energía (como sonido, calor, luz o radiactividad).
  6. 6. DAGMA 6 1. ¿Qué es la contaminación ambiental? La contaminación es la presencia en el ambiente de sustancias o elementos dañinos para los seres humanos y los ecosistemas (seres vivos). Existen diferentes tipos de contaminación, pero básicamente se pueden dividir en: contaminación del aire, contaminación de suelos (tierra) y contaminación del agua. 2. Causas En el caso del aire, se debe controlar la cantidad de humo que sueltan las industrias y los automóviles., tratar de usar la bicicleta con mayor frecuencia y caminar todos los días. Cada año en tu ciudad se celebra el 'Día sin carro' para que pensemos y actuemos frente al tema de la contaminación ambiental. Para cuidar el agua, lo ideal es evitar que todas las sustancias dañinas entren en contacto con ella como el petróleo o artefactos sólidos que terminan en el mar y por lo tanto pondrá en riesgo la vida de las especies marinas. Consumir menos productos desechables, ser más ecológicos. Es decir, entender que lo que hagamos o dejemos de hacer al medio ambiente, influye sobre nuestras vidas y nuestro futuro, pues como consumir productos los cuales sus envases o envoltorios están constituido por plásticos. 3. Problemas ambientales globales.
  7. 7. DAGMA 7 Los diversos y graves desastres ecológicos ocasionados por la actividad humana desarrollada han provocado una mayor preocupación. El medio ambiente es la principal fuente de recursos para el desarrollo de procesos productivos, para el consumo directo y por tanto, para la economía. Los problemas ambientales pueden ser enunciados a diferentes niveles, mundial, regional, local, particular..., correspondiendo a cada problema un nivel de actuación más apropiado para su tratamiento. Sin embargo, todos responden a una expresión ampliamente divulgada: “pensar globalmente, actuar individualmente”. *Cambio climático Se podría definir como la variación global del clima en la tierra, que tiene como origen tanto causas naturales, como las actividades humanas. Esta variación puede presentarse en muy diversas escalas de tiempo y sobre todos los parámetros climáticos: temperatura, precipitaciones, nubosidad; así como en la intensidad y distribución de las lluvias a lo largo del año, entre otras. Otro fenómeno relacionado con la explicación del cambio climático, es el efecto invernadero, el cual se refiere a la retención del calor del sol en la atmósfera de nuestro planeta, ocasionado por una capa de gases presentes en la misma.En consecuencia, el dióxido de carbono y otros contaminantes que son liberados a la atmósfera por la industria, la agricultura y la combustión de combustibles fósiles como la gasolina y el diesel, se acumulan y forman una capa cada vez más gruesa que atrapa el calor del sol y provoca que nuestro planeta se caliente. *Destrucción de la capa de ozono
  8. 8. DAGMA 8 Se encuentra entre los 10 y los 50 kilómetros de altura sobre el nivel del mar. Actúa como una capa protectora natural que filtra el paso de los rayos solares UV-A y absorbe la potente radiación ultravioleta UV-B, impidiendo que sus componentes dañinos atraviesen la atmósfera y caigan directamente en la superficie terrestre. De esta manera, la función de la capa de ozono es permitir la vida en el planeta. Pero en los últimos cien años, el hombre ha sido responsable de que esa capa haya comenzado a deteriorarse. La destrucción o adelgazamiento de la capa ozono no es más que la disminución de la cantidad de ozono en la estratosfera terrestre. Se produce, principalmente, por la liberación de átomos de cloro y bromo que son los que destruyen el ozono. Entre las causas naturales que contribuyen al agotamiento de la capa de ozono, se encuentran: ● Las erupciones volcánicas. ● Las corrientes de aire de la estratosfera. ● La actividad solar. ● Las bajas temperaturas, especialmente en invierno, que hacen que aumenten los niveles de cloro y de bromo, elementos que acaban rápidamente con el ozono. Por eso en la Antártida, en el Polo Sur, es donde tiene su origen el agujero de la capa de ozono, allí el frío extremo y las grandes cantidades de luz aceleran la conversión de los clorofluorocarbonos en cloro. La Antártida es entonces la zona con menos ozono del planeta. ● El calentamiento global es causa y efecto de la destrucción de la capa de ozono. Por un lado, es perjudicial, pero por el otro, permite su regeneración. La subida de la temperatura en la superficie terrestre conlleva una disminución en la estratósfera donde se concentra 90% de las reservas de ozono. Ahora bien,
  9. 9. DAGMA 9 mientras más grande se hace el agujero en la capa de ozono, mayor será el aumento de la temperatura terrestre. *Degradación de los ecosistemas. La degradación del ecosistema es un problema ambiental que disminuye la capacidad de las especies para subsistir. Esta degradación ocurre de diferentes formas y se manifiesta en una disminución de la riqueza de los ecosistemas así como en su diversidad biológica y en los bienes y servicios que pudieran ofrecer, afectando especies autóctonas y/o migratorias. La degradación de los ecosistemas debida a la sobreexplotación de sus recursos, aunque sirve a un propósito económico de corto plazo, en el mediano y largo plazo tiene efectos directos y negativos sobre el bienestar social. El ecosistema, mientras no se degrade, representa una fuente de riqueza para la sociedad y de allí la importancia de conservarlo en buenas condiciones. Una de las causas principales que contribuyen a la degradación de los ecosistemas es la deforestación debido al avance de la agricultura y a la explotación inadecuada de los bosques. Más tierra está siendo deforestada para la agricultura y ganadería comercial y debido a la sobreexplotación de los bosques para madera y electricidad. *Pérdida de la biodiversidad. La biodiversidad es la variedad de seres vivos que habitan el planeta. El término engloba tanto a organismos individuales como a aquellos ecosistemas que conforman los seres vivos como bosques, selvas, ríos, mares, océanos…
  10. 10. DAGMA 10 La importancia de la biodiversidad se encuentra en sí misma, es decir, en el valor natural que posee la vida de todos los seres vivos y los ecosistemas que crean. Genera un equilibrio entre las especies que hace que el planeta sea diverso y rico en ellas. Pero, además, supone un bien de enorme valor para el ser humano. Su cuidado y conservación ayuda a la supervivencia de los humanos en cuanto a que, de la biodiversidad, obtiene alimentos, agua, materias primas y recursos naturales esenciales para la vida. Las causas pueden resumirse en los siguientes factores: ● Sobreexplotación del medio natural. El uso descontrolado de los recursos naturales. El ser humano extrae estos recursos por encima de la capacidad natural de un ecosistema determinado para regenerarse. ● Pérdida de los hábitats de las especies. La destrucción o modificación de los hábitats naturales para suplir las necesidades humanas ponen en peligro a las especies que los habitan. La deforestación, la transformación de selvas y bosques o el drenaje de humedales son algunas de las prácticas más extendidas en cuanto a la reducción parcial o completa de un ecosistema. ● Contaminación del medio ambiente. La presencia de agentes contaminantes en el agua, en el aire y en el suelo produce una alteración nociva en todos los ecosistemas. Aunque la contaminación tiene causas naturales, las más graves proceden de la actividad humana. La contaminación es una de las causas de pérdida de biodiversidad en mayor extensión. ● Introducción de especies exóticas invasoras. Las especies invasoras son aquellas que producen cambios en los ecosistemas a los que llegan al desplazar a las especies que se encontraban allí de manera natural. Las especies que deben marcharse pueden
  11. 11. DAGMA 11 llegar a morir y extinguirse. La introducción de estas especies puede ser voluntaria o involuntaria, y ha crecido en los últimos años. ● Efectos del cambio climático. Según avanzan los efectos del cambio climático, puede convertirse en la causa principal de esta pérdida de biodiversidad. Las alteraciones que está produciendo en todos los ecosistemas del planeta ocasionan que muchas especies no puedan sobrevivir al no poder adaptarse a las nuevas condiciones climáticas. Esto provoca un incremento de las especies amenazadas. *Escasezde agua Existen diversas causas que producen la escasez de agua en el mundo, entre las que podemos destacar: ● La contaminación. Nos referimos tanto a la contaminación de aguas dulces como a la contaminación de la tierra o del aire, ya que la contaminación se puede filtrar al agua y también puede afectar al aire. ● La sequía. Debido al fenómeno del cambio climático se potencia la aparición o desarrollo de las sequías, que suponen que durante un tiempo prolongado no haya lluvia, por lo que causa escasez de agua tanto para el consumo humano como para los cultivos o la industria. ● Uso descontrolado del agua. Tanto a gran escala, en las fábricas, como a pequeña escala, en nuestras propias casas, en algunas ocasiones malgastamos el agua y no recordamos que es un recurso escaso. 4- Impacto ambiental de los residuos sólidos en Cali
  12. 12. DAGMA 12 Residuo sólido: Es cualquier objeto, material, sustancia o elemento sólido resultante del consumo o uso de este en actividades domésticas, industriales, comerciales, institucionales, de servicios, que el consumidor abandona, rechaza o entrega y que es susceptible de aprovechamiento o transformación en un nuevo bien, con valor económico o de disposición final. Estos residuos sólidos se dividen en: aprovechables y no aprovechables. Los residuos sólidos por el tipo de manejo se clasifican en: ★ v Residuos no peligrosos son: biodegradables, reciclables, inertes y ordinarios. ★ v Residuos peligrosos son: 1. Infecciosos: los biosanitarios, los corto punzantes y animales. 2. Químicos: Fármacos, citotóxicos, metales pesados, reactivos y aceites. * Impacto ambiental de los residuos sólidos en Cali Para hablar del impacto ambiental de los residuos sólidos en Cali, debemos saber cuál es la cantidad que se crea de estos mismos residuos. Según lo investigado, en Cali se producen 1816 toneladas de basura cada día; y aunque existen alrededor de 3925 personas haciendo la labor de reciclar, sólo se estima que el cuarenta por ciento de residuos generados en la ciudad de Cali son reciclados. Estos datos los ofrece el DAGMA a conocimiento público. Ahora ya que sabemos la cantidad de basura generada, veamos cuales son los epicentros de los basureros más difíciles de erradicar.
  13. 13. DAGMA 13 Según el periódico el Tiempo, tenemos un top cuatro de zonas, con abundante basura y que es evidente para todo caleño no reconocerlo. La primera zona que tenemos es la famosa “Galería de Santa Elena”, todos conocemos este lugar, no solo por ser uno de los más famosos, sino también, por ser uno de los menos aseados que se puede encontrar. La galería de Santa Elena, la plaza de mercado donde se encuentra cualquier alimento que sea deseado a un buen precio, también genera 1000 toneladas de basura mensual y, al uno recorrer las calles de esa zona buscando el mercado, se notan los residuos abundantes en todo lugar, además de un olor muy desagradable provocado por los mismos. Pasamos al segundo basurero y este es el lugar más conocido por los caleños, el emblemático “centro de Cali”, un lugar comercial muy amado por lo caleños, debido a el manejo la mercancía y los buenos precios; el problema de que este lugar ocupe el segundo puesto, son sus barrios aledaños: El Calvario, Sucre, San Pascual, etc. La increíble cifra de residuos es de 40 toneladas cada día, que mayormente son generadas en las horas nocturnas. El tercer lugar en este top hecho por el periódico el Tiempo, es para la Laguna el Pondaje. Esta zona es menos conocida para una parte de Cali y está ubicada en el oriente. La mayoría de residuos generados en esta zona, es por los habitantes de calles que al buscar la basura que tiene valor, dejan la que no lo tiene, generando un aumento de contaminación en el área. La última zona es la Avenida 3N con calle 69N, se ubica en Sameco, en la parte trasera de la terminal de Menga. Se dice por múltiples organizaciones que además de los residuos sólidos comunes, también se encuentran escombros. Por esto último, se han puesto en alarma por estas zonas debido a que los índices de residuos están ascendiendo.
  14. 14. DAGMA 14 El impacto que generan los residuos sólidos en grandes cantidades como las que se mostraron, es muy impactante ya que esto además de afectar la flora, afecta a los ciudadanos de un forma de la que ellos no se dan cuenta, que es tapando los drenajes de las calles y con este llegar a que en épocas de lluvias, la ciudad se inunde. También los residuos sólidos muchas veces terminan en ríos y zonas con abundante vegetación deteriorándose y llevándolas a su final. ¿Por qué es importante crear conciencia en la gente? La importancia de crear conciencia en la gente, es la mayor meta que se deberia tener como sociedad. Las personas son poco consientes al hablar de la situacion actual del planeta. evidenetemente la tierra, se podria decir, esta en una de sus peores condiciones con el pasar de los años, y toda la culpa la tenemos como sociedad, los seres humanos que nos encargamos de saquearla sin pensar en la consecuencias. Las personas fuimos tan egoistas, que no pensamos en sanar el planeta que nos brindo las condiciones optimas para vivir, solamente nos enfocamos en el bien propio. Entonces diciendo esto, concluimos que lo importante de crear conciencia en la gente, es el hecho de que todo en la vida tiene solucion, si se hace un conjunto mundial en el cual la iniciativa sea salvar lo que nos produce todas las condiciones para la vida, se puede lograr un cambio y regenerar la tierra. 5. El manejo integral de residuos: El Manejo Integral de Residuos implica la adopción de todas las medidas necesarias en las actividades de prevención, minimización, separación en la fuente, almacenamiento,
  15. 15. DAGMA 15 transporte, aprovechamiento, valorización, tratamiento y/o disposición final, importación y exportación de residuos peligrosos, no peligrosos y especiales que se realizan de manera individual o interrelacionadas de manera adecuada y en condiciones que propendan por el cuidado de la salud humana y el ambiente. Para ello se clasifican los residuos en: *Residuos No Peligrosos: son aquellos producidos por el generador en cualquier lugar y en desarrollo de su actividad, que no presentan riesgo para la salud humana o el medio ambiente. Los residuos no peligrosos se clasifican en: * Residuos biodegradables: son aquellos residuos de origen orgánico que se descomponen fácilmente en el ambiente en un tiempo máximo de seis meses, ya sea en forma natural o por fraccionamiento. En estos restos se encuentran los vegetales, residuos alimenticios no infectados, jabones y detergentes biodegradables y otros residuos que puedan ser transformados fácilmente en materia orgánica. *Residuos Reciclables: son aquellos que no se descomponen fácilmente y pueden volver a ser utilizados en procesos productivos como materia prima. Entre estos residuos se encuentran: algunos papeles y plásticos, madera, virutas, aserrines, chatarra, vidrio, telas, radiografías, partes y equipos obsoletos o en desuso, entre otros. *Residuos Inertes:
  16. 16. DAGMA 16 son aquellos que no se descomponen ni se transforman en materia prima y su degradación natural requiere grandes períodos de tiempo. Entre estos se encuentran: el icopor, algunos tipos de papel como el papel carbón y algunos plásticos. *Residuos Ordinarios o Comunes: son aquellos generados en el desempeño normal de las actividades. Estos residuos se generan en oficinas, pasillos, áreas comunes, cafeterías, salas de espera, auditorios y en general en todos los sitios del establecimiento. *Residuos Especiales: son aquellos residuos que por su naturaleza, composición, tamaño, volumen y peso no puedan ser recolectados, manejados, tratados o dispuestos normalmente por la persona prestadora del servicio. Incluye los residuos producto de las actividades de corte de césped y poda de árboles ubicados en las vías y áreas públicas; aquellos provenientes del barrido y limpieza de vías y áreas públicas, y los residuos provenientes de actividades de construcción y demás obras civiles. *Residuos Peligrosos: es aquel residuo o desecho que por sus características corrosivas, reactivas, explosivas, tóxicas, inflamables, infecciosas o radiactivas puede causar riesgo o daño para la salud humana y el ambiente. Así mismo, se considera residuo o desecho peligroso los envases, empaques y embalajes que hayan estado en contacto con ellos. 6. Separación en la fuente:
  17. 17. DAGMA 17 La separación en la fuente es la actividad de seleccionar y almacenar los diferentes residuos sólidos en su lugar de origen, para facilitar su posterior manejo y aprovechamiento. Estos se realizan en contenedores de diferentes colores, los cuales nos colaboran a la hora de poder ayudarnos a diferenciar los tipos de residuos que podemos colocar en ellos. Conocer el significado de los colores del reciclaje es muy importante porque es una manera de poder concientizar a todas las personas de una manera muy efectiva. Además de que es fundamental para dar un correcto tratamiento a los residuos y evitar así el vertido de desechos impropios que perjudican el proceso de reciclaje. Los colores de los botes son los siguientes: 1. Color gris reciclaje (demás desechos): Los contenedores de color gris no son los más comunes tampoco, y si bien es cierto que se depositan en ellos sobre todo materiales biodegradables, también se usan principalmente para guardar todo tipo de residuos que no entran en los demás colores. Se suelen ver muchos en zonas urbanas, centros, playas y lugares donde concurre mucha gente asiduamente. Afortunadamente poco a poco también se están extendiendo para lograr así una mayor conciencia respecto a la clasificación de residuos a nivel mundial. 2. Color Verde Reciclaje:
  18. 18. DAGMA 18 En este contenedor se depositan exclusivamente todos los envases de vidrios como, por ejemplo: botellas de vidrios. No cristal. Como medida general antes de depositar los materiales de vidrio se ruega quitar los tapones, papeles, adhesivos, corchos, etc que puedan llegar a estar pegados en la botella, de esta forma el vidrio llega directo a la procesadora sin tener que limpiarlo antes por un técnico de la empresa, algo que alza los costes y alarga tiempos del reciclaje del vidrio. 3. Color azul reciclaje: El contenedor de color azul es usado para alojar todos los residuos como papel y cartón, esto incluye papeles de oficina, papeles de nuestros cuadernos, volantes, envases de cartón, cajas, envases de alimentos, revistas, periódicos, folletos, flyers, etc. Lo ideal, sobre todo con el cartón, es doblarlos (plegarlos) de tal forma que ocupen la menor cantidad posible de espacio, pues en sus formas originales ocuparían mucho tamaño, haciendo que su transporte se dificulte. 4. Color rojo reciclaje (basura peligrosa) No se suelen ver muy seguido, pero los contenedores rojos de reciclaje son bastante útiles, por qué cuando veamos un color rojo en una papelera de reciclaje o contenedor, tenemos que saber que la basura o desechos que están allí pueden ser potencialmente peligrosos para el humano y el medio ambiente. Ejemplos de desechos peligrosos son aerosoles, aceites, pilas, baterías, insecticidas, pinturas o productos de origen tecnológico que pueden ser dañinos. Si bien no es considerado un color universal para estos desechos, es uno de los más utilizados para este tipo de materiales.
  19. 19. DAGMA 19 5. Color amarillo reciclaje (latas y residuos plásticos): En este contenedor se depositan todos los tipos de envases y productos hechos de plástico como, por ejemplo: latas, botellas de plástico, envase de alimentación o bolsas. 6. Color naranja reciclaje (orgánico): Los contenedores de color naranja se usan mayoritariamente para alojar contenidos, desechos y residuos de origen orgánico. Allí podrás depositar todas tus cáscaras de frutas, restos de verduras y comidas orgánicas que vayas a tirar en tu casa u oficina. Esta basura orgánica se utiliza en el tan conocido reciclaje orgánico que se lleva a cabo en tantas ciudades y comunidades. Cuando el contenedor naranja no está presente, se suele usar el contenedor de color gris, que sirve para el resto de los desechos no clasificados.
  20. 20. DAGMA 20 Referencias ● La contaminación ambiental (2020). Bogotanitos. Recuperado de https://www.culturarecreacionydeporte.gov.co/es/bogotanitos/biodiverciudad/la- contaminacion-ambiental#:~:text=La%20contaminaci%C3%B3n%20ambiental- ,La%20contaminaci%C3%B3n%20ambiental,los%20ecosistemas%20(seres%20vivos ).&text=Sin%20embargo%2C%20hay%20muchos%20elementos,plantas%20y%20en %20los%20animales. ● Problemas ambientales globales. (s.f). AEC . Recuperado de https://www.aec.es/web/guest/centro-conocimiento/problemas-ambientales-globales ● Problemas relacionados con la degradación del ecosistema. (s.f).Procuenca san juan. Recuperado de http://www.oas.org/sanjuan/spanish/documentos/adt/informacion/ecosistemas.html#:~ :text=La%20degradaci%C3%B3n%20del%20ecosistema%20es,de%20las%20especie s%20para%20subsistir.&text=Una%20de%20las%20causas%20principales,explotaci %C3%B3n%20inadecuada%20de%20los%20bosques. ● La capa de ozono y su importancia(2020). La contaminación. Recuperado de https://lacontaminacion.org/la-capa-de-ozono-se-destruye/ ● Causas de la pérdida de biodiversidad. (s.f). AQUAE FUNDACIÓN. Recuperado de https://www.fundacionaquae.org/causas-perdida-biodiversidad/ ● Escasez de agua en el mundo: causas y consecuencias.(2019). UNHCR ACNUR. Recuperado de https://eacnur.org/blog/escasez-agua-en-el-mundo- tc_alt45664n_o_pstn_o_pst/ ● El 40 % de los residuos que generan los caleños pueden reciclarse (2019) EL TIEMPO. Recuperado de https://www.eltiempo.com/colombia/cali/el-40-de-los- residuos-que-generan-los-calenos-pueden-reciclarsee-387026
  21. 21. DAGMA 21 ● Top cuatro de los basureros de Cali más difíciles de erradicar. (2015) El país. Recuperado de https://www.elpais.com.co/cali/top-cuatro-de-los-basureros-de-mas- dificiles-de-erradicar.html ● En Cali se generan 1700 toneladas diarias de residuos sólidos y solo se recicla el 10 %(2017) EL TIEMPO. Recuperado de https://m.elpais.com.co/cali/en-se-generan-1700-toneladas-diarias-de-residuos- solidos-y-solo-se-recicla-el-10.html

