La conferencia
La conferencia
La conferencia

Hablemos de Expresion Oral y Escrita

  1. 1. Instituto Tecnológico Superior “Ibarra” Desarrollo de Software EXPRESIÓN ORAL Y ESCRITA L a C o n f e r e n c i a Zlumno:Santiago Tuquerres 2016 - 2017 Ibarra - Ecuador
  2. 2. Instituto Tecnológico Superior “Ibarra” Desarrollo de Software Expresión Oral y Escrita C O N F E R E N C I A Una conferencia es una de las formas de comunicación o conversación entre personas, donde se desarrolla una confrontación de ideas (científicas, médicas, filosóficas, políticas, educativas, o en cualquier otra temática) en relación a un determinado asunto considerado de importancia por los participantes.
  3. 3. Instituto Tecnológico Superior “Ibarra” Desarrollo de Software Expresión Oral y Escrita LA CONFERENCIA Una conferencia es una reunión de gente que debate, que expone sobre un determinado asunto, y puede referirse a: Un CONGRESO (reunión), denominación utilizada para diversas conferencias académicas y otro tipo de reuniones, con un fin de discusión, difusión o intercambio de conocimientos. Una DISERTACIÓN pública sobre un asunto científico, filosófico, literario o empresarial, o sea, exposición generalmente de un solo conferenciante o de unos pocos, a veces con una finalidad cultural, a veces académica. En algunas UNIVERSIDADES y ESTUDIOS, una clase en la que el docente tiene la palabra la mayor parte del tiempo. Se entiende en oposición a clase práctica.
  4. 4. Instituto Tecnológico Superior “Ibarra” Desarrollo de Software Expresión Oral y Escrita Una PLÁTICA entre dos o más personas para tratar de algún punto o negocio. Una REUNIÓN DE REPRESENTANTES DE GOBIERNOS O ESTADOS para negociar sobre un tema específico, por ejemplo, TLC. Una COMUNICACIÓN TELEFÓNICA, en especial si es interurbana o internacional. Una VIDEOCONFERENCIA. Una CONFERENCIA DE PRENSA O RUEDA DE PRENSA, acto informativo convocado por un organismo o entidad al que están invitados los medios de comunicación para que informen de lo que allí suceda.
  5. 5. Instituto Tecnológico Superior “Ibarra” Desarrollo de Software Expresión Oral y Escrita El conjunto de aportaciones realizadas en una conferencia en muchos casos es recogido o, al menos sus resúmenes o abstracts, en las actas de la reunión. (Notas) Su organización es generalmente formal y planificada, y reúne a uno o varios expositores (especialistas) y el público interesado (oponentes y competidores, ciudadanos y representantes de la sociedad civil, etc.).
  6. 6. Instituto Tecnológico Superior “Ibarra” Desarrollo de Software Expresión Oral y Escrita PARA PREPARAR UNA CONFERENCIA ES NECESARIO: Conocer el tema y el nivel de información de quienes conforman el auditorio. Recopilar toda la información y documentación que sean posibles, para con ellas fundamentar la conferencia. Hacer un esquema o guion de lo que se va a decir, destacando las ideas principales de las secundarias. En el esquema debe aparecer una introducción, la exposición y el análisis, soluciones, sugerencias y conclusiones. El discurso o la conferencia deben ser preparados previamente en casa, donde se puede recurrir a grabaciones para luego ir corrigiendo errores.
  7. 7. Instituto Tecnológico Superior “Ibarra” Desarrollo de Software Expresión Oral y Escrita U N A C O R F E R E N C I A S E E X P O N E A G R U P O S D E P E R S O N A S TLC

