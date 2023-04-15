Check these out next
The fruit of the common custard apple ( Annona reticulata ), also called sugar apple or bullock’s-heart in the West Indies, is dark brown in colour and marked with depressions giving it a quilted appearance; its pulp is reddish yellow, sweetish, and very soft (hence the common name).
