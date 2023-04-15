Successfully reported this slideshow.
Your SlideShare is downloading. ×

Custard apple

Apr. 15, 2023
0 likes 0 views
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Upcoming SlideShare
Hibiscus
Hibiscus
Loading in …3
×

Check these out next

Investigation & Analysis.pptx
MadisonHenderson7
Low-income households’ responses to residential dissatisfaction: a phenomenol...
saeidghezelseflou
Custard apple
santhisanthi25
Presentation by Julien Calas Agence Francaise de Développement OECD INSPIRE W...
OECD Environment
TOP 3 VIDEOS WILD NATURE
Laercio44
ENV & MAP File.pdf
AnkitMishra269442
socialissuesandenvironment-161129185634 (1).pdf
VanshikaGarg76
SIDDHARTH.pptx
SiddharthKhare18
1 of 19 Ad

Custard apple

Apr. 15, 2023
0 likes 0 views

Download to read offline

Environment

The fruit of the common custard apple ( Annona reticulata ), also called sugar apple or bullock’s-heart in the West Indies, is dark brown in colour and marked with depressions giving it a quilted appearance; its pulp is reddish yellow, sweetish, and very soft (hence the common name).

https://www.santhionlineplants.com/

The fruit of the common custard apple ( Annona reticulata ), also called sugar apple or bullock’s-heart in the West Indies, is dark brown in colour and marked with depressions giving it a quilted appearance; its pulp is reddish yellow, sweetish, and very soft (hence the common name).

https://www.santhionlineplants.com/

Environment
Advertisement

Recommended

Hibiscus
santhisanthi27
0 views
16 slides
Bougainvillea.
santhisanthi27
0 views
16 slides
Philodendron
santhisanthi27
0 views
16 slides
signmesh snapshot - the best of sustainability
signmesh
1.3k views
32 slides
The Science of a Great Career in Data Science
Kate Matsudaira
35.4k views
71 slides
The ABC’s of Living a Healthy Life
Dr. Omer Hameed
1.1M views
29 slides
CAREER FORWARD - THE TOOLS YOU NEED TO START MOVING
Kelly Services
1.2k views
68 slides
Top 5 Skills for Project Managers
LinkedIn Learning Solutions
20.2k views
22 slides
Advertisement

More Related Content

Recently uploaded (20)

Investigation & Analysis.pptx
MadisonHenderson7
4 views
Low-income households’ responses to residential dissatisfaction: a phenomenol...
saeidghezelseflou
4 views
Custard apple
santhisanthi25
0 views
Presentation by Julien Calas Agence Francaise de Développement OECD INSPIRE W...
OECD Environment
7 views
TOP 3 VIDEOS WILD NATURE
Laercio44
5 views
ENV & MAP File.pdf
AnkitMishra269442
5 views
socialissuesandenvironment-161129185634 (1).pdf
VanshikaGarg76
5 views
SIDDHARTH.pptx
SiddharthKhare18
3 views
Brand Now Credentials - Sustainability.pptx
Pacharee Pantoomano
3 views
MARCH MEMORIES.pptx
SITISHALIHAH1
22 views
bangladeshstudiespresentation-170329190209 2.pdf
FARAHASHIKANOOR
1 view
What-is-groundwater-WPS-Office (1).pptx
Jesell1
3 views
Philodendron
santhisanthi26
0 views
MMS Lesson learned document.pdf
Abnan Yazdani
4 views
Bougainvillea
santhisanthi26
0 views
MUPPANDAL WIND FARM PPT.pptx
VishnuPrasad416351
6 views
Humans and Sustainability-report.pptx
NinaAngela2
3 views
Env science.pptx
Kiran Sc
2 views
Energy consumption pattern and renewable energy alternatives in Madi Kalyanpu...
Manoj Aryal
0 views
Hibiscus.
santhisanthi24
0 views
Investigation & Analysis.pptx
MadisonHenderson7
4 views
16 slides
Low-income households’ responses to residential dissatisfaction: a phenomenol...
saeidghezelseflou
4 views
25 slides
Custard apple
santhisanthi25
0 views
19 slides
Presentation by Julien Calas Agence Francaise de Développement OECD INSPIRE W...
OECD Environment
7 views
8 slides
TOP 3 VIDEOS WILD NATURE
Laercio44
5 views
1 slide
ENV & MAP File.pdf
AnkitMishra269442
5 views
43 slides

Featured (20)

Mind-Blowing Facts About National Parks
Ethos3
41.6k views
8 Easy Ways to Relieve Stress At Work (Backed By Science)
True Stress Management
862 views
ChatGPT What It Is and How Writers Can Use It.pdf
Adsy
26k views
Pixar's 22 Rules to Phenomenal Storytelling
Gavin McMahon
4.6M views
2022 Women in the Workplace Briefing
McKinsey & Company
18.3k views
10 Steps great leaders take when things go wrong
GetSmarter
82.1k views
Forgotten women in tech history.
Domo
143k views
A Product Manager's Job
joshelman
802.8k views
Top 10 Tips for Getting a Good Night's Sleep
Dana-Farber Cancer Institute
49.9k views
The Road to Financial Wellness
Experian_US
9.7k views
24 Time Management Hacks to Develop for Increased Productivity
Iulian Olariu
1.9M views
GO BRAND YOURSELF. How to land a job with personal branding in 5 steps
Lorenzo Galbiati
195.6k views
Trillion Dollar Coach Book (Bill Campbell)
Eric Schmidt
2M views
Global Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion Debrief
McKinsey & Company
20.8k views
The Minimum Loveable Product
The Happy Startup School
4.1M views
Six things to remember while writing feedback 2020
Rajesh Soundararajan
4.8k views
20 Steps To Your Life Passion
Barrie Davenport
31.6k views
LinkedIn on Mentorship #thankyourmentor
LinkedIn Editors' Picks
194k views
The Unintended Outcomes of Unconscious Bias in Performance Management
InsideOut Development
5.7k views
Science of music for work productivity
PGi
19.4k views
Mind-Blowing Facts About National Parks
Ethos3
41.6k views
17 slides
8 Easy Ways to Relieve Stress At Work (Backed By Science)
True Stress Management
862 views
16 slides
ChatGPT What It Is and How Writers Can Use It.pdf
Adsy
26k views
16 slides
Pixar's 22 Rules to Phenomenal Storytelling
Gavin McMahon
4.6M views
24 slides
2022 Women in the Workplace Briefing
McKinsey & Company
18.3k views
25 slides
10 Steps great leaders take when things go wrong
GetSmarter
82.1k views
63 slides
Advertisement

Custard apple

  1. 1. Custard apple
  2. 2. Custard apple The custard apple is also known as sethapazham. It is a type of aggregate fruit, and it has a sweet aroma, comes with a different flavor.
  3. 3. Custard apple Fruit is an irregular shape, light green color with more segments, and soft creamy, and sweet flesh. It is an edible, delicious, and tasty fruit.
  4. 4. Annona reticulata Annona reticulata is the scientific name of the custard apple plant it belongs to the Annonaceae family.
  5. 5. - These flowers blossom between spring to summer.
  6. 6. - Three to four years once to bear fruit.
  7. 7. - Arranged in oppositely, leathery, dark green to woolly green and simple leaf.
  8. 8. - Love to grow in organically rich well draining soil or Good organic potting mix.
  9. 9. - It needs deep-level watering at regular intervals. Ensure regular irrigations at 10 to 15 days interval. In January Leaf fall may take place due to low winter temperature. Ensure regular irrigations at 10 to 15 days interval. In February Irrigate the plants at 7 to 10 days interval regularly.
  10. 10. Sun-lover plants like to grow in direct sunlight for at least 8-12 hours.
  11. 11. - Sun-lover plants like to grow in direct sunlight for at least 8-12 hours.
  12. 12. - After harvesting prune damaged branches and shoots. Improve fruit production and encourage plant growth.
  13. 13. - Improper management causes pest attacks like aphids and mealybugs.
  14. 14. - Spray neem oil or panchagavya in diluted form and eliminate pest attacks in the plant.
  15. 15. - Apply organic manure like cow manure, citrus fertilizer, and vermicompost. To amend the soil, supply nutrients, and make the plant healthy.
  16. 16. - Between August to October.
  17. 17. Benefit • It has excellent sources of vitamins B6, C, and A and rich in good fiber and dietary content. • Fruit can be eaten raw and prepared with juice, and ice cream and cooked into sauce. • Dried fruits, bark, or leaves are used for traditional medicine purposes.
  18. 18. www.santhionlineplants.com Phone : +91 63844 11222 Thankyou

×