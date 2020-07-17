Introduction to Software Engineering

Successfully reported this slideshow.
Software Engineering Mrs. R.K.Santhia /Assistant Professor-CSE
Agenda What is Software? Component of Software Types of Software What is Good Software? Attributes of Software Role of Software What is Software Engineering?
What is Software?
Component of Software:
Essential Components of Software • Instructions - Functionality - Performance • Data Structure -Essential components -Main...
What is Software? “Software is a set of instructions to acquire inputs and to manipulate them to produce the desired outpu...
Types of Software
System Software Real-time Software Business Software Scientific and Engineering Software Embedded Software Artificial Inte...
System Software • A collection of programs written to service other programs at system level. • Provide interface to the o...
• Programs that monitor/analyze/ control real world events as they occur. Input data Analyze the data Take appropriate act...
Business Software • Software use is most prevalent in this application • Programs that access, analyze and process busines...
Scientific and Engineering Software • Scientific nature of the Computation they perform • Software using different science...
• Embedded software resides in read-only memory and is used to control products and systems for the consumer and industria...
Embedded Software • Resides in Read only memory • It gives products an intelligent look • For example: ATMs, Cell phones, ...
Artificial Intelligence (AI) Software • Programs make use of AI techniques and methods to solve complex • problems. Active...
Internet Software • Programs that support internet accesses and applications. For example : search engine, browser, e- com...
Classes of Application Software Application is a program or group of programs designed for end users For example : of an a...
Generic Software is designed for broad customer market whose requirements are very common, fairly stable and well understo...
What is Good Software? “Software has number of attributes which decide whether it is a good or bad . The definition of a g...
What are the attributes of good software? • The software should deliver the required functionality and performance to the ...
Maintainability • Allows organizations to identify improvement areas as well as determine the value supplied by current ap...
Correctness  The degree with which software adheres to its specified requirements
Reusability • The ease with which software can be reused in developing other software • The use of existing asset in some ...
Reliability • The frequency and criticality of software failure, when failure is an unacceptable effect or behavior occurr...
Portability • Measure of how easily an application can be transferred from one computer environment to another.
Efficiency • Ability to avoid wasting materials, energy, efforts, money, and time in doing something or in producing a des...
Why we need of Software ? • Each device needs at least one corresponding device drive, because a computer typically has at...
What is Engineering? • Engineering is the application of scientific and practical knowledge in order to invent, design, bu...
Software engineering methods provide the technical “how to” for building software. Methods --> how to encompass a broad ar...
What is Software Engineering? • A systematic collection of good program development practices and techniques. • The essenc...
To increase software productivity and quality. - To effectively control software schedule and planning. - To reduce the co...
  1. 1. Software Engineering Mrs. R.K.Santhia /Assistant Professor-CSE
  2. 2. Agenda What is Software? Component of Software Types of Software What is Good Software? Attributes of Software Role of Software What is Software Engineering?
  3. 3. What is Software?
  4. 4. Component of Software:
  5. 5. Essential Components of Software • Instructions - Functionality - Performance • Data Structure -Essential components -Maintains the data -Program logic -Design • Documents -User manual -Design manual
  6. 6. What is Software? “Software is a set of instructions to acquire inputs and to manipulate them to produce the desired output in terms of functions and performance as determined by the user of the software. It also include a set of documents, such as the software manual , meant for users to understand the software system.”
  7. 7. Types of Software
  8. 8. Types of Software
  9. 9. System Software Real-time Software Business Software Scientific and Engineering Software Embedded Software Artificial Intelligence (AI) Software Personal computer Software Internet Software Based on the Function Domain
  10. 10. System Software • A collection of programs written to service other programs at system level. • Provide interface to the other application For example : compiler, operating systems.
  11. 11. • Programs that monitor/analyze/ control real world events as they occur. Input data Analyze the data Take appropriate action For example :Air traffic control system, Flood control system, Network management system. Real-time Software
  12. 12. Business Software • Software use is most prevalent in this application • Programs that access, analyze and process business information. For example : Payroll system, Sales analysis system etc.,
  13. 13. Scientific and Engineering Software • Scientific nature of the Computation they perform • Software using different science and applications. System Simulation, Computer-Aided Design. • For example : Auto CAD,MAT Lab etc.,
  14. 14. • Embedded software resides in read-only memory and is used to control products and systems for the consumer and industrial markets. • It has very limited and esoteric functions and control capability. Embedded Software
  15. 15. Embedded Software • Resides in Read only memory • It gives products an intelligent look • For example: ATMs, Cell phones, Printers, Calculators, etc.,
  16. 16. Artificial Intelligence (AI) Software • Programs make use of AI techniques and methods to solve complex • problems. Active areas are expert systems, pattern recognition, games For example : Manufacturing robots, Smart assistants, Social media monitoring
  17. 17. Internet Software • Programs that support internet accesses and applications. For example : search engine, browser, e- commerce software, authoring tools.
  18. 18. Classes of Application Software Application is a program or group of programs designed for end users For example : of an application include a word processor, a spreadsheet, an accounting application, a web browser, an email client, a media player, a file viewer, simulators, a console game or a photo editor. Software is classified into two classes Generic Software Customized Software
  19. 19. Generic Software is designed for broad customer market whose requirements are very common, fairly stable and well understood by the software engineer. Customized Software is developed for a customer where domain , environment and requirements are being unique to that customer and cannot be satisfied by generic products. Classes of Application Software
  20. 20. What is Good Software? “Software has number of attributes which decide whether it is a good or bad . The definition of a good software changes with the person who evaluates it. The software is required by the customer , used by the end users of an organization and developed by software engineer . Each one will evaluate the different attributes differently in order to decide whether the software is good."
  21. 21. What are the attributes of good software? • The software should deliver the required functionality and performance to the user and should Maintainability Correctness Reusability Reliability Portability Efficiency
  22. 22. Maintainability • Allows organizations to identify improvement areas as well as determine the value supplied by current applications or during development changes.
  23. 23. Correctness  The degree with which software adheres to its specified requirements
  24. 24. Reusability • The ease with which software can be reused in developing other software • The use of existing asset in some from within the software product development process • Assets are products and by- products of the software development life cycle and include code, software components, test suites, deigns and documentation.
  25. 25. Reliability • The frequency and criticality of software failure, when failure is an unacceptable effect or behavior occurring under permissible operating conditions. • The probability of failure free software operation for a specified period of time in a specified environment.
  26. 26. Portability • Measure of how easily an application can be transferred from one computer environment to another.
  27. 27. Efficiency • Ability to avoid wasting materials, energy, efforts, money, and time in doing something or in producing a desired results. • In a more general sense, it is the ability to do things well, successfully, and without waste.
  28. 28. Why we need of Software ? • Each device needs at least one corresponding device drive, because a computer typically has at minimum at least one input device and at least one output device, a computer typically needs more than one device driver
  29. 29. What is Engineering? • Engineering is the application of scientific and practical knowledge in order to invent, design, build, maintain and improve systems, processes, etc.,
  30. 30. Software engineering methods provide the technical “how to” for building software. Methods --> how to encompass a broad array of tasks:- requirements analysis, design, coding, testing, and maintenance Software engineering methods rely on a set of basic principles. What is Software Engineering?
  31. 31. What is Software Engineering? • A systematic collection of good program development practices and techniques. • The essence of all past programming experiences and innovations for writing good quality programs in cost- effective and efficient ways have been systematically organized into a body of knowledge. • This knowledge forms the foundation of the software engineering principles.
  32. 32. To increase software productivity and quality. - To effectively control software schedule and planning. - To reduce the cost of software development. - To meet the customers’ needs and requirements. - To enhance the conduction of software engineering process. - To improve the current software engineering practice. - To support the engineers’ activities in a systematic and efficient manner. Major Role Software Engineering?

