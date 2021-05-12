Successfully reported this slideshow.
© 2003 By Default! Slide 1 Poverty Measures Dr. Santanu Chakraborty Assistant Professor Department of Economics Bhairab Ga...
© 2003 By Default! Slide 2 Headcount Index  measures the proportion of the population that is in poverty  the headcount ...
© 2003 By Default! Slide 3 Poverty Indices: Headcount Index Formally, where N = total population (.) = an indicator functi...
© 2003 By Default! Slide 4 Headcount Index  the great virtue of the headcount index is that it is simple to construct and...
© 2003 By Default! Slide 5 Headcount Index Weaknesses:  The headcount index does not take the intensity of poverty into a...
© 2003 By Default! Slide 6 Example: There is greater poverty in country A but the headcount index does not capture this. E...
© 2003 By Default! Slide 7 Headcount Index  As a welfare function, the headcount index violates the transfer principle – ...
© 2003 By Default! Slide 8 Headcount Index  The headcount index is very simple to construct and easy to understand.  How...
© 2003 By Default! Slide 9 Headcount Index  The easiest way to reduce the headcount index is to target benefits to people...
© 2003 By Default! Slide 10 Headcount Index  What we calculate using the headcount index is the percentage of individuals...
© 2003 By Default! Slide 11 Poverty Gap Index  A moderately popular measure of poverty which adds up the extent to which ...
© 2003 By Default! Slide 12 Poverty Gap Index  This measure is also thought of as the cost of eliminating poverty (relati...
© 2003 By Default! Slide 13 Poverty Gap Index  However this interpretation is only reasonable if the transfers could be m...
© 2003 By Default! Slide 14 Poverty Gap Index  At the other extreme, one can consider the maximum cost of eliminating pov...
© 2003 By Default! Slide 15 Poverty Gap Index  Thus, this measure is also an indicator of the potential saving to the pov...
© 2003 By Default! Slide 16 Poverty Gap Index Example: Consider 2 distributions of consumption for 4 persons. Poverty line...
© 2003 By Default! Slide 17 Poverty Gap Index However, the poorest person in A has only half of the consumption of the poo...
© 2003 By Default! Slide 18 Poverty Gap Index To see this again, consider the following example: Poverty Gap Rates in A an...
© 2003 By Default! Slide 19 Poverty Gap Index In summary, The Poverty Gap Index is the average over all people, of the gap...
© 2003 By Default! Slide 20 Poverty Gap Index – This is unrealistic but it does convey useful information about the minimu...
© 2003 By Default! Slide 21 Poverty Gap Index  The poverty gap index gives the ratio of the cost of eliminating poverty u...
© 2003 By Default! Slide 22
© 2003 By Default! Slide 23 Sen Index  Sen (1976) proposed an index that sought to combine the effects of the number of p...
© 2003 By Default! Slide 24 Sen Index where P0 = headcount index μP = mean income (or exp) of the poor GP = Gini coefficie...
© 2003 By Default! Slide 25 Sen Index  The Sen index has the virtue of taking the income distribution among the poor into...
Poverty

Poverty Measures

Poverty

