Tarea2 luis santaella

REPÚBLICA BOLIVARIANA DE VENEZUELA MINISTERIO DEL PODER POPULAR PARA LA EDUCACIÓN UNIVERSITARIA UNIVERSIDAD YACAMBÚ INFORM...
Políticas de Conservación y Restauración Nacionales e Internacionales Nacionales Según el informe publicado por el Comité ...
Políticas de Conservación y Restauración Nacionales e Internacionales Cartas - Carta de Atenas: Conservación de Monumentos...
Políticas de Conservación y Restauración Nacionales e Internacionales Principios Internacionales - Carta de Icomos sobre l...
Políticas de Conservación y Restauración Nacionales e Internacionales Legislación - Instituciones - Carta Magna – Ley de P...
Materiales Constitutivos y los Procesos de Creación y/o Manufactura de los Bienes Culturales La formación del Conservador ...
Materiales Constitutivos y los Procesos de Creación y/o Manufactura de los Bienes Culturales - Facilitar la concienciación...
Materiales Constitutivos y los Procesos de Creación y/o Manufactura de los Bienes Culturales - Utilizar y aplicar el vocab...
Criterios de Intervención y Código Deontológico de Aplicación en la Actividad del Conservador - Restaurador La práctica de...
Factores y Situaciones que Alteran y/o Degradan los Bienes Culturales - El estudio Histórico – Artístico a través de cienc...
Instrumentos, Técnica de Análisis y Métodos de Examen de los Bienes Culturales Suelen utilizarse diversas técnicas. Estas ...
Actividades de Conservación Preventiva de los Bienes Culturales, Mantenimiento y Condiciones Óptimas para su Conservación ...
Referencias whc.unesco.org/archive/convention-es.pdf https://www.cbd.int/doc/world/cl/cl-nbsap-01-es.pdf personal.us.es/or...
  1. 1. REPÚBLICA BOLIVARIANA DE VENEZUELA MINISTERIO DEL PODER POPULAR PARA LA EDUCACIÓN UNIVERSITARIA UNIVERSIDAD YACAMBÚ INFORMACIÓN Y DOCUMENTACIÓN TDI-0963 ED01D0V 2017-2 Tarea No. 2 Alumno: Luis Santaella Cédula: V-09.418.830 Expediente: HID-151-00260V Materia: Introducción Conservación Junio, 2017
  2. 2. Políticas de Conservación y Restauración Nacionales e Internacionales Nacionales Según el informe publicado por el Comité Nacional de Icomos del año 2000, el Estado venezolano, en ninguno de sus niveles, tiene una conciencia clara del significado y la responsabilidad que implica la protección y preservación del patrimonio cultural. Se considera que este problema se debe a la falta de sensibilización en la educación, y a la poca difusión de lo que constituye “el patrimonio” en las nuevas generaciones de venezolanos. Ese patrimonio debe ser rescatado y preservado, porque constituye la raíz de nuestra identidad y la memoria de nuestro pueblo como nación. Internacionales Convenciones - Convención sobre las Medidas que debe adoptarse para prohibir e impedir la Importación, la Exportación y Transferencia de Propiedad Ilícita de Bienes Culturales (Unesco, París, 1970). - Convención para la Salvaguarda del Patrimonio Cultural Inmaterial (Unesco, París, 2003). - Convención sobre la Protección y Promoción de la Diversidad de las Expresiones Culturales (Unesco, París, 2005).
  3. 3. Políticas de Conservación y Restauración Nacionales e Internacionales Cartas - Carta de Atenas: Conservación de Monumentos de Arte e Historia. Conferencia Internacional de Atenas (Grecia, 1931). - Carta de Venecia: Carta Internacional para la Conservación y la Restauración de Monumentos y Sitios (Ciam, Venecia, 1964). - Carta Internacional para la Conservación de Poblaciones y Áreas Urbanas Históricas (Icomos, Washington, 1987). Declaraciones Internacionales - Declaración Universal de la Unesco sobre la Diversidad Cultural (Unesco, 2011). - Declaración de la Unesco relativa a la Destrucción Intencional del Patrimonio Cultural (Unesco, París, 2003).
  4. 4. Políticas de Conservación y Restauración Nacionales e Internacionales Principios Internacionales - Carta de Icomos sobre los principios que deben regir la Conservación de las Estructuras Históricas de Madera (Icomos, México, 1999). - Carta de Icomos sobre los principios para el análisis, la Conservación y Restauración de las Estructuras del Patrimonio Arquitectónico (Icomos, Zimbawe, 2003). - Carta de Icomos sobre los principios para la Preservación, Conservación y Restauración de Pinturas Murales (Icomos, Zimbawe, 2003). Leyes y Normas De Aplicación en el Ejercicio Profesional - Carta de Venecia, 1964 - Norma de Quito, 1968. - Unesco París, 1968. - Unesco París, 1972. - Unesco Nairobi, 1976. - Coloquio de Quito, 1977. - Carta de Machu – Pichu, 1978. - Carta de Washington, 1987.
  5. 5. Políticas de Conservación y Restauración Nacionales e Internacionales Legislación - Instituciones - Carta Magna – Ley de Protección y Defensa del Patrimonio Cultural. Instituciones del Estado - Ministerio del Poder Popular para la Cultura. - Instituto del Patrimonio Cultural. - Archivo General de la Nación. - Museo, Bibliotecas, otros. Otros - Sistema Nacional de Registro del Patrimonio Cultural del País. - Misión Cultura.
  6. 6. Materiales Constitutivos y los Procesos de Creación y/o Manufactura de los Bienes Culturales La formación del Conservador - Restaurador debe tener como objetivo último el desarrollo de profesionales altamente competentes, cualificados y capacitados para asesorar en los procesos relacionados con la conservación y difusión del Patrimonio, así como para realizar de manera reflexiva las intervenciones extremadamente complejas de conservación - restauración y documentarlas a fondo con la finalidad de que el trabajo y los datos registrados contribuyan no sólo a la preservación, sino también a una más profunda comprensión de los acontecimientos históricos y artísticos relativos a los objetos en proceso de tratamiento. Dichos profesionales estarán capacitados para desarrollar funciones docentes e investigadoras que posibiliten el avance del conocimiento y la formación de futuros profesionales. Las competencias que a continuación se recogen responden a la finalidad de la adquisición de una formación general en Conservación y Restauración de Bienes Culturales para el ejercicio de un buen desempeño profesional, de manera que el perfil del Titulo se ajuste a las demandas sociales y laborales. - Establecer normas de apreciación y conocimiento para su aplicación al concepto de Patrimonio como un bien colectivo a transmitir a las generaciones futuras.
  7. 7. Materiales Constitutivos y los Procesos de Creación y/o Manufactura de los Bienes Culturales - Facilitar la concienciación adecuada para la apreciación de la singularidad y fragilidad de las obras que configuran el Patrimonio. - Facilitar los fundamentos adecuados para que el conservador -restaurador tome conciencia de la responsabilidad que se deriva de su papel en la aplicación de tratamientos de conservación-restauración. - Conocer las normas de actuación para cumplir adecuadamente el código deontológico de la profesión de conservación-restauración. - Dotar los fundamentos y recursos necesarios para colaborar con otras profesiones que trabajan con los bienes patrimoniales y con los profesionales del campo científico. - Proporcionar los recursos necesarios para realizar proyectos de investigación de conservación - restauración de Bienes Culturales. - Facilitar la comprensión y aplicación del vocabulario y los conceptos inherentes a la obra artística y su conservación para garantizar el correcto desenvolvimiento profesional.
  8. 8. Materiales Constitutivos y los Procesos de Creación y/o Manufactura de los Bienes Culturales - Utilizar y aplicar el vocabulario, los códigos y los conceptos inherentes a la conservación y restauración de los Bienes Culturales para garantizar un correcto desenvolvimiento en su ámbito de trabajo. - Utilizar los recursos gráficos necesarios para la documentación de la obra y los procesos de intervención. - Utilizar y manejar fuentes materiales o impresas para la documentación de la obra y los procesos de intervención.
  9. 9. Criterios de Intervención y Código Deontológico de Aplicación en la Actividad del Conservador - Restaurador La práctica de la restauración al igual que ocurre en otras profesiones está sometida a un estricto código ético Documentos ya citados como la carta de Copenhague recogen estos principios, todo tratamiento debe seguir estos principios comúnmente aceptados. Descartando practicas que puedan poner en riesgo la autentidad del objeto, por un lado se ha constatado la dificultad de aplicar tratamientos adecuados compatibles con los materiales originales y reversibles. Toda intervención exige la realización de un procedimiento a modo de estrategia que tiene como finalidad reducir los riesgos de la actividad restauradora antes de aplicar cualquier tratamiento se deberá realizar un examen previo cuya finalidad será de aportar una idea global y completa tanto de la pieza como del estado de conservación que presenta.
  10. 10. Factores y Situaciones que Alteran y/o Degradan los Bienes Culturales - El estudio Histórico – Artístico a través de ciencias como la paleografía, codicología, bibliografía, iconografía o la fotografía se determinarán aspectos técnicos referentes a la organización, material, ornamentación, encuadernación, atribución, investigando las transformaciones, cambios de gusto, etc. - El Laboratorio: Se investigarán la naturaleza de los materiales, su estructura y las alteraciones sufridas por esta, en ocasiones mediante el empleo de técnicas instrumentales muy sofisticadas: espectroscópicas, cromatografías. - El Estudio Etiológico de las Alteraciones: Se establecerán narrarán cronológicamente acontecimientos tales como las intervenciones de restauración y las .manifestaciones de las alteraciones, su origen y proceso. De la propuesta y tratamiento aplicado es importante destacar que cada intervención debe estar debidamente justificada, así como la elección de los métodos y los productos que se aplicaran siempre presentándose en el orden cronológico de las operaciones , este orden está determinado por el llamado proceso de restauración.
  11. 11. Instrumentos, Técnica de Análisis y Métodos de Examen de los Bienes Culturales Suelen utilizarse diversas técnicas. Estas van desde la observación ocular sistemática, mediante exámenes globales o de superficie, hasta la realización de análisis puntuales que utilizan técnicas microscópicas, descubriremos las más habituales. La observación a simple vista de toda la obra, recogiendo de rayado en el soporte para situar las cajas y líneas rectrices del texto, relieve de texto tipográfico, textura, color aspecto, sellos en seco, gofrados en la piel o la presencia de manchas, suciedad perdidas de soporte, desprendimientos de la grafía, añadidos, etc. La iluminación rasante, que pone de manifiesto la rugosidad e irregularidades del soporte, se pueden determinar la técnica o datos de su estado de conservación: plegados, arrugas ,deformaciones, falta de adhesión, etc., La luz transmitida, para revelar las partes perdidas al atravesar en parte los objetos traslucidos u opacos presentan grietas, rasgaduras o el examen de la estructura del papel.
  12. 12. Actividades de Conservación Preventiva de los Bienes Culturales, Mantenimiento y Condiciones Óptimas para su Conservación La conservación preventiva es una intervención continua e integral que afecta a todos los bienes culturales en conjunto. Su campo de actuación implica tanto las condiciones ambientales (temperatura, humedad relativa y contaminación), intensidad y calidad lumínica, control orgánico de plagas, como las de exposición, almacenaje, mantenimiento (limpieza, revisiones periódicas) o manipulación de las piezas. Si alguno de esos bienes culturales, por su carácter intrínseco o por su estado de conservación, necesita unas condiciones ambientales especiales, deberá instalarse en un contenedor que pueda ofrecer las máximas garantías, con independencia de que la obra esté expuesta al público o en el almacén. Para un buen mantenimiento de los bienes culturales es imprescindible un buen diseño de vitrinas, soportes y peanas de exposición, así como del mobiliario de almacenaje (estanterías, peines, planeros, etc.). Para bienes culturales con problemas concretos de mantenimiento, ese diseño conlleva las soluciones adecuadas a cada situación. En el transcurso de la actividad diaria del museo se producen determinadas actuaciones que implican una manipulación de los bienes culturales: movimientos internos o externos (entre ellos, el préstamo de bienes culturales para exposiciones). Estas operaciones deben llevarse a cabo con la supervisión del personal cualificado del museo y con los medios auxiliares precisos para cada caso.
  13. 13. Referencias whc.unesco.org/archive/convention-es.pdf https://www.cbd.int/doc/world/cl/cl-nbsap-01-es.pdf personal.us.es/orodriguez/cartas_resumen.pdf

