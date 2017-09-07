iOS Human Interface Design Guideline Part 2

iOS Human Interface Guideline Part 2
Topics Overviews User Interactions System Capabilities Visual Design Icons and Images Bars Views Controls UI Design Do's and Don'ts Technologies Resources
Icons and Images Image Size and Resolution
Image Size and Resolution
320 × 568 375 × 667 1125 × 2001 At the beginning, coordinates of all drawings are speciﬁed in Points are abstract units, t...
1125 × 2001 4.7″ 5.5″ The device screen may have lower pixel resolution than the image rendered in previous step. Before t...
Bars • Status Bars • Navigation Bars • Search Bars • Tab Bars • Toolbars
Bars Status Bars Light Dark
Bars Status Bars Translucent
Bars Status Bars
Bars Navigation Bars
Bars Navigation Bars
Bars Navigation Bars
Bars Search Bars Prominent Minimal
Bars Search Bars Placeholder text Clear Button Cancel Button
Bars Search Bars
Bars Search Bars Scope Bar
Bars Tool Bars
Bars Tool Bars Give text-titled buttons enough room
Bars Tool Bars
Bars Tool Bars
Bars Tab Bars
Bars Tab Bars
Bars Tab Bars
Bars Navigation Bar
Views • Action Sheet • Activity Views • Alerts • Collections • Split Views • Table Views
Views Action Sheet
Views Activity Views
Views Alerts
Views Alerts
Views Collections
Views Collections
Views Split View
Views Split View iPhone 6Plus, 7Plus Landscape
Views Table Views Plain Group
Views Table Views Table Rows Default Table Rows Subtitle
Views Table Views Table Rows Value 1 Table Rows Value 2
Views Table Views
Views Table Views
Views Table Views
Views Modal
Controls • Buttons • Page Controls • Pickers • Segmented Controls • Sliders • Steppers • Switches • Text Fields
Controls Buttons 44pt for buttons Use verbs in titles. Use title-case for titles. Keep titles short. System Button Keep Ti...
Controls Buttons Info Button Add Contact Buttons
Controls Page Controls
Controls Pickers
Controls Segmented Controls
Controls Sliders
Controls Steppers
Controls Switches
Controls Text Fields
Controls • Buttons • Page Controls • Pickers • Segmented Controls • Sliders • Steppers • Switches • Text Fields
UI Design Do’s and Don’ts • Formatting Content • Touch Controls • Hit Targets • Text Size • Contrast • Spacing • Hig...
UI Design Do’s and Don’ts Formatting Content
UI Design Do’s and Don’ts Touch Controls
UI Design Do’s and Don’ts Hit Targets
UI Design Do’s and Don’ts Text Size
UI Design Do’s and Don’ts Spacing
UI Design Do’s and Don’ts Contrast Demo http://webaim.org/resources/contrastchecker/
UI Design Do’s and Don’ts High Resolution
UI Design Do’s and Don’ts Distortion
UI Design Do’s and Don’ts Organization
UI Design Do’s and Don’ts Alignment
UI Design Do's and Don'ts • Formatting Content • Touch Controls • Hit Targets • Text Size • Contrast • Spacing • High Resolution • Distortion • Organization • Alignment
Tetchnologies • Apple Pay • HealthKit • iCloud • In-App Purchase • Live Photos • ResearchKit • Social Media • Wallet
Tetchnologies Apple Pay
Tetchnologies HealthKit
Tetchnologies iCloud
Tetchnologies In-App Purchase
Tetchnologies Live Photos Demo  https://developer.apple.com/live-photos/
Tetchnologies ResearchKit
Tetchnologies Social Media
Tetchnologies Wallet
Technologies • Apple Pay • HealthKit • iCloud • In-App Purchase • Live Photos • ResearchKit • Social Media • Wallet
Resources • iOS Apps • watchOS Apps • tvOS Apps
Resources
Resources
Resources
iOS Human Interface Design Guideline Part 2
iOS Human Interface Design Guideline Part 2
iOS Human Interface Design Guideline Part 2

