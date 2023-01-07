Successfully reported this slideshow.
Your Light Has Come

Jan. 07, 2023
0 likes 0 views
God is with us!
Mission San Luis Rey Parish
Se les anuncia la Buena Nueva
Mission San Luis Rey Parish
The Good News is Proclaimed to Them
Mission San Luis Rey Parish
Justice Shall Flourish
Mission San Luis Rey Parish
La Justicia Florecerá
Mission San Luis Rey Parish
Estemos preparados por Aquel que ha de venir
Mission San Luis Rey Parish
Let us be prepared for He who is to come
Mission San Luis Rey Parish
Be With Me In Paradise
Mission San Luis Rey Parish
Your Light Has Come

Jan. 07, 2023
"Rise up in splendor, Jerusalem! Your light has come, the glory of the Lord shines upon you." -Isaiah 60:1

For the week beginning January 8, 2023, enjoy scriptures, news, and events from your parish family at Mission San Luis Rey.

"Rise up in splendor, Jerusalem! Your light has come, the glory of the Lord shines upon you." -Isaiah 60:1

For the week beginning January 8, 2023, enjoy scriptures, news, and events from your parish family at Mission San Luis Rey.

Your Light Has Come

  1. 1. Social Outreach THANK YOU for your support of those in need! Get your questions answered and find out more about Social Outreach during this weekend. Join us for coffee! Free coffee and donuts after masses Sat 4 pm, Sun 8 am, 10 am, 12 noon.
  2. 2. S i c k & H o m e b o u n d M i n i s te r s 12-24-22 Photos by Joy Salas, Parish Volunteer Photographer missionsanluisreyparish.smugmug.com
  3. 3. Eucharistic Ministers 12-24-22 Photos by Joy Salas, Parish Volunteer Photographer missionsanluisreyparish.smugmug.com
  4. 4. First Reading Rise up in splendor, Jerusalem! The Lord shines upon you and the glory of the Lord appears over you (Isaiah 60:1‐6).
  5. 5. January 27-28 2023 Re-Imagining the World Pope Francis and St. Francis Free seminar See bulletin or QR Code
  6. 6. Ushers & Greeters 12-24-22 Photos by Joy Salas, Parish Volunteer Photographer missionsanluisreyparish.smugmug.com
  7. 7. Music Ministers 12-25-22 Photos by Tuan Cao, Parish Volunteer Photographer missionsanluisreyparish.smugmug.com
  8. 8. Responsorial Psalm All the nations will worship you, Lord (Psalm 72).
  9. 9. Paintings and statues in the Historic Mission Church will be cleaned on January 12th & 13th. There will be scaffolding and ladders in the Church, so the daily noon Masses will be moved to the Serra Center. Daily Mass Moved
  10. 10. Sound Ministers 12-24-22 Photos by Joy Salas, Parish Volunteer Photographer missionsanluisreyparish.smugmug.com
  11. 11. VOCATIONS DISCERNMENT GROUP IS GOD CALLING YOU? HOW DO YOU KNOW? WHERE AND WHAT IS GOD CALLING YOU TO DO?
  12. 12. Altar Servers 12-24-22 Photos by Joy Salas, Parish Volunteer Photographer missionsanluisreyparish.smugmug.com
  13. 13. Second Reading The Gentiles are coheirs, copartners in the promise in Christ Jesus (Ephesians 3:2‐3a, 5‐6).
  14. 14. THANK YOU for your support of those in need! Free coffee and donuts after masses Sat 4 pm, Sun 8 am, 10 am, 12 noon. Social Outreach
  15. 15. Construction Work in Parish Please know that all services will be limited during this time. We ask for your patience and understanding.
  16. 16. Lectors 12-25-22 Photos by Julio Sarmiento, Parish Volunteer Photographer missionsanluisreyparish.smugmug.com
  17. 17. Gospel Reading Magi from the east arrive looking for the newborn king of the Jews (Matthew 2:1‐12).
  18. 18. Join Cardinal McElroy in the 2023 edition of the San Diego Walk for Life. The event includes inspiring speakers, free drawings, exhibitors, children’s activities, live entertainment, and a coffee truck. Date: January 14 Time: 8:30 a.m. - Noon Location: Waterfront Park, 1600 Pacific Highway, San Diego, 92101
  19. 19. Social Outreach THANK YOU for your support of those in need! Free coffee and donuts after masses Sat 4 pm, Sun 8 am, 10 am, 12 noon.
  20. 20. KEEPING THE SEASON: THIS WEEK AT HOME See the parish website for reflections. Blessed Epiphany! www.sanluisreyparish.org https://tinyurl.com/tw6vkku7
  21. 21. Audio Visual Ministers 12-24-22 Photos by Tina Mena, Parish Volunteer Photographer missionsanluisreyparish.smugmug.com
  22. 22. Daily Mass Change On January 15th, we will begin some remodeling work in our Parish Chapel. The 8 a.m. daily Masses will move to the Serra Center from January 16th to January 20th.

