Share the Word of God

Jan. 22, 2022
Spiritual

The Word of God proclaimed at Mass is 'efficacious' that is, it not only tells us of God and God's will for us, it also helps us to put that will of God into practice in our own lives. - Fr. Sam Nasada, OFM, Associate Pastor, Mission San Luis Rey Parish

For the week beginning January 23, 2022, enjoy scriptures, news, and events from your parish family at Mission San Luis Rey.

  1. 1. Mission San Luis Rey Parish Welcomes You + Catholic + + Franciscan + + Multicultural +
  2. 2. SUNDAY OF THE WORD OF GOD January 23, 2022 Let us pray for our lectors, catechists, cantors, choirs, parents, priests, and all who share the Word of God with others.
  3. 3. The Word of God proclaimed at Mass is 'efficacious' that is, it not only tells us of God and God's will for us, it also helps us to put that will of God into practice in our own lives. - Fr. Sam Nasada, OFM (See Page #3 of the bulletin for the entire message) From the Associate Pastor
  4. 4. Prayer Service for CHRISTIAN UNITY LIVE-STREAMED ON YOU TUBE TUESDAY, JANUARY 25, 2022 7 PM This parish event will be LIVE on YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/c/missionsanluisreyparish
  5. 5. The Mission retreat center has an opening in the housekeeping team. This is a part-time position working 24-28 hours per week, including weekends. Prior housekeeping experience is required. Bilingual in English and Spanish is preferred. Please send resumes to Kathryn DeAnda at retreats@sanluisrey.org
  6. 6. First Reading Ezra read from the book of the law of God to the assembled people. They understood and accepted the law. (Nehemiah 8:2-4a, 5-6, 8-10)
  7. 7. Save the new date! Friday, July 29, 2022 Due to the surge in COVID cases, we have decided to postpone Late Nite Catechism to Ticket holders will be contacted with more information regarding the change in the event. We thank you for your support and understanding!
  8. 8. Living Faith Reflection Booklets offer daily readings and meaningful meditations to begin your day. They are available in the Parish Office. The booklet covers the months of January, February and March 2022. Donation of $2.00 for each booklet.
  9. 9. Join Fr. Sam in helping our city’s effort to help the homeless. The City of Oceanside is seeking volunteers to assist with the
  10. 10. SAVE THE DATE With Brother Moises Gutierrez, OFM Topic: The Eucharist Saturday, March 5, 2022 8:30 AM – 3:00 PM LENTEN DAY OF RECOLLECTION
  11. 11. Responsorial Psalm Your words, Lord, are Spirit and life. (Psalm 19)
  12. 12. for the Jesse Manibusan Concert
  13. 13. In-person meetings are currently suspended until February 15th. (This does not include Masses and prayer devotions in the Parish Chapel, Serra Center, or Old Mission). Religious Education coordinators for Elementary, Middle School and Confirmation, RCIA will be in touch with parents with more information. COVID PRECAUTION ADVISORY & UPDATE
  14. 14. Let us pray for the teens living their Confirmation retreat this weekend. That they may be safe, and that they may be enriched by this experience as they prepare to receive their sacrament.
  15. 15. The Parish has an opening for a part-time security guard. They will be responsible for ensuring that only authorized persons are on the Parish grounds and provide a uniformed presence at Masses. Bilingual in English and Spanish is preferred. Please send your resume to Giovanni Dominguez at giovanni@sanluisreyparish.org.
  16. 16. Second Reading As the body with its many parts is still one body, so it is with Christ. (1 Corinthians 12:12-30)
  17. 17. Mass times, weekly bulletins, weather cancellations, ministry updates, & more delivered to your phone. TO SIGN UP, TEXT MSLRP TO 84576 Or sign up online at: sanluisreyparish.flocknote.com Text STOP to 84576 to stop text notifications at any time. Text HELP for help. There is no charge for this services, but your carrier may apply message and date rates.
  18. 18. Mask requirements have been extended until February 15th. Therefore, we ask that you continue to wear a face mask at Mass and when on Parish and Mission grounds. Let us continue to pray for all who are sick.
  19. 19. Gospel While attending worship in the Nazarean synagogue, Jesus reads from the prophet Isaiah and declares himself to be the fulfillment of the prophecy. (Luke 1:1-4; 4:14-21)
  20. 20. In the next couple of weeks we will announce the details of how you can participate in the parish small group discussions, to be held in English and Spanish. Visit sdcatholic.org/synod (English) for details about this consultation. And follow @DioceseSanDiego on Facebook and @SDCatholics on Instagram to follow the synod’s progress. PARISHES TO HOST SYNOD CONSULTATIONS IN MARCH
  21. 21. Be aware that our priests or staff never send out emails or texts to ask for help. Never give out your personal information or transfer money in any form – especially through gift cards. In doubt about a message? Please contact the Parish Office before answering the email or text. EMAIL/TEXT HOAX WARNING
  22. 22. NEW OPTION OFFERED The mass will be broadcast outside Serra Center via loudspeakers Sundays at 8 am, 10 am, 12 noon and 3 pm. You are invited to bring a chair for you and your family and sit socially distanced outside on the Serra Center lawn. Eucharistic Ministers will come out to bring you communion.

