Señor, Eres Mi Fuerza

LA COMUNIDAD CATÓLICA DE LA PARROQUIA MISIÓN SAN LUIS REY
Oficinas Parroquiales Cerradas OFICINAS PARROQUIALES CERRADAS Jueves, 29 de Octubre | 11:00 a.m. a 1:30 p.m. Las Oficinas ...
Novena para una Fiel Ciudadanía Nuestros obispos están ofreciendo una Novena electoral electrónica para ayudar a los Catól...
Respondiendo al Racismo Abramos Nuestros Corazones: El Incestante Llamado al Amor. El Llamado a: Abordando el Racismo en N...
No hagas sufrir ni oprimas al extranjero, porque ustedes fueron extranjeros en Egipto. (Éxodo 22:20-26) Primera Lectura
El Café de la Amistad de Cultura y Diversidad Presenta Qué: La Espiritualidad de Nuestra Democracia: Percepciones de Thoma...
Fiesta de Todos Los Santos Domingo, Noviembre 1, 2020 Misa regular del Sábado 5 pm inglés, 7 pm español en el Jardín San M...
Respondiendo al Racismo Escuche y conozca las historias de nuestros hermanos y hermanas que han sufrido el racismo en la h...
Salmo Responsorial Yo te amo, Señor, tú eres mi Fortaleza (Salmo 17).
Formando Conciencia para una Fiel Ciudadania Las próximas elecciones ofrecen a los Católicos una valiosa oportunidad para ...
Conmemoración de Todos los Fieles Difuntos Lunes, Noviembre 2, 2020 7:30 a.m.—Centro Serra—inglés 7:30 p.m.—Jardín San Mig...
Respondiendo al Racismo Trabajar para abordar el racismo tanto individual como sistémico. Busque prácticas o políticas que...
Ustedes, se hicieron imitadores nuestros y del Señor, en tal forma, que han llegado a ser ejemplo para todos los creyentes...
Regrese el biberón con su cambio suelto o su regalo de baby shower este domingo, 25 de oct. después de Misa. ¡Se aceptan d...
Venta de Tarjetas de Navidad “Mantén a Cristo en la Navidad” Los Caballeros de Colón están vendiendo Tarjetas de Navidad d...
Piense en lo que puede hacer para combatir el racismo dondequiera que esté: en la escuela, el trabajo o con familiares y a...
“Amarás al Señor, tu Dios, con todo tu Corazón, con toda tu alma y con toda tu mente. Amarás a tu prójimo como a ti mismo”...
Un País dividido. Peleas en la mesa de la cena. Vitriolo político. ¿Qué significa amar a nuestro prójimo en medio de ese c...
Sábado – Jardín San Miguel (St. Michael’s Court) Misa en inglés: 5:00 p.m. Misa en español: 7:00 p.m. Domingo – Jardín San...
Respondiendo al Racismo Ha estado faltando liderazgo. Los obispos escriben: “A menudo, los lideres de la Iglesia han guard...
Recuerden, el domingo, 1 de noviembre es cambio de hora. No olviden retrasar el reloj una hora el sábado antes de acostars...
Señor, Eres Mi Fuerza
