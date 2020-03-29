Quinto Domingo de Cuaresma

Successfully reported this slideshow.
  1. 1. Una Nota de Nuestro Párroco, Padre Vince Jesús le dice a Marta que su hermano se levantará y luego le pregunta: "¿Crees esto? "El Señor Jesús nos hace esta misma pregunta hoy. Respondamos como lo hizo Marta: “Sí, Señor, ¡Sí creo!”
  2. 2. Las oficinas de la parroquia, la capilla parroquial, todas las oficinas de la Misión e Iglesia y los terrenos del cementerio se han cerrado hasta nuevo aviso debido a la orden del gobernador de California de permanecer en su lugar.
  3. 3. Comunión Espiritual Jesús mío, creo que estás presente en el Santísimo Sacramento. Te amo por encima de todas las cosas y deseo recibirte en mi alma. Como no puedo recibirte en este momento sacramentalmente, entra al menos espiritualmente en mi corazón. Te abrazo como si ya estuvieras allí y me uno completamente a ti. Nunca permitas que me separe de ti. Amén
  4. 4. Esto dice el Señor Dios: Cuando abra sus sepulcros y los saque de ellos, pueblo mío, ¡ustedes dirán que yo soy el Señor! (Ezequiel 37:12-14). PRIMERA LECTURA
  5. 5. PROGRAMAS SOCIALES Y DESPENSA DE ALIMENTOS ESCANEA  Ve nuestra Lista de Deseos en Amazon en nuestro sitio web o escanea este código con tu teléfono. ¡Toda donación es apreciada!  Donaciones pueden hacerse en línea: https://sanluisreyparish.org/ministries/soci al-outreach/ o al comprar en nuestra lista de Amazon: https://tinyurl.com/lorettohousepantry
  6. 6. Su donación semanal es crucial a la vida de la parroquia, porque la Iglesia no puede continuar sin el fiel apoyo financiero de sus feligreses. Corresponsabilidad una forma de vida
  7. 7. DOMINGO DE RAMOS, DE LA PASIÓN DEL SEÑOR MISAS TRANSMITIDAS EN VIVO Haz clic en LIVE STREAM 15 minutos antes de la iniciar la Misa. Por favor baja el folleto de adoración antes de la Misa para cantar juntos. 8:00 a.m. - inglés (solo hoy) 10:00 a.m. - inglés 12:00 p.m. - español
  8. 8. San Rocco, ¡Ruega por Nosotros! Jesucristo, viajaste por pueblos y aldeas "curando cada enfermedad y dolencia". A Tú órden, los enfermos fueron sanados. Ven en nuestra ayuda ahora, en medio de la propagación global del coronavirus, para que podamos experimentar tu amor curativo.
  9. 9. Si Cristo vive en ustedes, aunque su cuerpo siga sujeto a la muerte a causa del pecado. (Romanos 8:8-11). SEGUNDA LECTURA
  10. 10. Canastas de Comida para Pascua Filller text $40.00 alimenta a una familia
  11. 11. Nuestra Sra. de Lourdes, Ruega por Nosotros Sana a los que están enfermos con el virus. Que puedan recuperar su fuerza y salud a través de atención médica. Cúranos de nuestro miedo, que impide que las naciones trabajen juntas y los vecinos se ayuden unos a otros. Cúranos de nuestro orgullo, lo que puede hacernos reclamar invulnerabilidad a una enfermedad que no conoce fronteras.
  12. 12. EVANGELIO Jesús le respondió: “¿No te he dicho que si crees verás la Gloria de Dios?” (Juan 11:1-45.)
  13. 13. RECOGE TUS PALMAS BENDECIDAS Sábado, Abril 4 - 10:00 a.m. a 1:00 p.m. Para que puedas tener palmas contigo para la transmisión en vivo, puede conducir a la Misión y formar una "procesión en automóvil” en una de las tres entradas: 1. La entrada a la Parroquia en Parish Way 2. La entrada principal a la Misión Antigua 3. La entrada hacia el Centro de Retiros. Las Palmas Bendecidas serán distribuidas a ustedes en sus autos. También tendrá la oportunidad de hacer su ofrenda de donación al mismo tiempo. Por su seguridad, le recomendamos que use una máscara si la tiene. Usaremos una máscara y guantes para distribuir las palmas.
  14. 14. San Damián, ¡Ruega por Nosotros! Jesucristo, sanador de todos, permanece a nuestro lado en este momento de incertidumbre y tristeza. Quédate con los que han muerto por el virus. Que descansen contigo en tu paz eterna. Acompaña a las familias de los que están enfermos o han muerto. En sus preocupaciones y luto, defiéndelos de la enfermedad y la desesperación. Que ellos conozcan tu paz.
  15. 15. NUEVO DÍA Y HORARIO DE PROGRAMAS SOCIALES Nuestro Departamento de Programas Sociales esta abierto los Martes y Jueves de 9:00 a.m. a 3:00 p.m. Cualquier ayuda, como donaciones de comida o monetaria es apreciada. Esta semana necesitamos: Cereales, proteínas enlatadas, salsa para pastas.

