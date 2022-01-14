Successfully reported this slideshow.
Proclaim His Marvelous Deeds!

Jan. 14, 2022
Mary tells the servants to do what Jesus tells them. Mary also tells us to do what Jesus tells us! Do we obey and follow these commandments from Jesus? ‐ Fr. Alberto Villafan, OFM

For the week beginning January 16, 2022, enjoy scriptures, news, and events from your parish family at Mission San Luis Rey.

Proclaim His Marvelous Deeds!

  1. 1. Mission San Luis Rey Parish Welcomes You + Catholic + + Franciscan + + Multicultural +
  2. 2. Mary tells the servants to do what Jesus tells them. Mary also tells us to do what Jesus tells us! Do we obey and follow these commandments from Jesus? --- Fr. Alberto (See Page #3 of the bulletin for the entire message) From the Associate Pastor
  3. 3. for the Jesse Manibusan Concert
  4. 4. Join Fr. Sam in helping our city’s effort to help the homeless. The City of Oceanside is seeking volunteers to assist with the
  5. 5. First Reading As a bridegroom rejoices in his bride, so God rejoices in the chosen Zion and Jerusalem (Isaiah 62:1‐5).
  6. 6. Congratulations to our food pantry for serving 304 families, 1124 members In December. Thank you parish for your support!
  7. 7. SAVE THE DATE With Brother Moises Gutierrez, OFM Topic: The Eucharist Saturday, March 5, 2022 8:30 AM – 3:00 PM LENTEN DAY OF RECOLLECTION
  8. 8. Donate winter coats or jackets in good state that you do not use. Bring them to Masses on January 15th & 16th, 2022 (except Mission Masses) or to the Loretto House from Tuesday—Thursday, 9 am to 3 pm.
  9. 9. This weekend, we celebrate the life and work of Martin Luther King Jr. He was not a Catholic, but Mr. King’s goals were strongly aligned with the themes of Catholic Social Teaching: the life and dignity of all people; the call to community participation and inclusion of all Americans, regardless of their skin color.
  10. 10. Responsorial Psalm Proclaim his marvelous deeds to all the nations (Psalm 96).
  11. 11. In-person meetings and classes are currently suspended until February 15th. (This does not include Masses and prayer devotions in the Parish Chapel, Serra Center, or Old Mission). Religious Education coordinators for Elementary, Middle School and Confirmation will be in touch with parents with more information. COVID PRECAUTION ADVISORY & UPDATE
  12. 12. Prayer Service for CHRISTIAN UNITY TUESDAY, JANUARY 25, 2022 7PM RSVP before 1/19/22 at office@sanluisreyparish.org. For more details, see this weekend’s bulletin: https://sanluisreyparish.org/category/bulletins/
  13. 13. For your safety, we've postponed the show to a later date. If you have already purchased tickets, they will be valid for the new date. Tickets will again be available soon! Stay tuned 'til death do us part!
  14. 14. Like Dr. Martin Luther King, our Franciscan brothers and sisters and our Catholic Church invite us to prayer and to take actions that show our concern for human life in society, for the relationships of justice and love that form the fabric of our lives.
  15. 15. Second Reading All the varied gifts and talents found in the Christian community are products of the same Spirit (1 Corinthians 12:4‐11).
  16. 16. Living Faith Reflection Booklets offer daily readings and meaningful meditations to begin your day. They are available in the Parish Office. The booklet covers the months of January, February and March 2022. Donation of $2.00 for each booklet.
  17. 17. In 2022, plan a QUIET RETREAT at the Old Mission. For more information call: 760-757-3659 or go to Sanluisrey.org SPIRITUAL RENEWAL
  18. 18. The Mission retreat center has an opening in the housekeeping team. This is a part-time position working 24-28 hours per week, including weekends. Prior housekeeping experience is required. Bilingual in English and Spanish is preferred. Please send resumes to Kathryn DeAnda at retreats@sanluisrey.org
  19. 19. “I have a dream today… Now is the time to rise from the dark and desolate valley of segregation. We cannot turn back. We cannot walk alone.” Martin Luther King, Jr.
  20. 20. Gospel At a wedding festival in Cana, Jesus changes water into wine at his mother’s request (John 2:1‐11).
  21. 21. Mass times, weekly bulletins, weather cancellations, ministry updates, & more delivered to your phone. TO SIGN UP, TEXT MSLRP TO 84576 Or sign up online at: sanluisreyparish.flocknote.com Text STOP to 84576 to stop text notifications at any time. Text HELP for help. There is no charge for this services, but your carrier may apply message and date rates.
  22. 22. Mask requirements have been extended until February 15th. Therefore, we ask that you continue to wear a face mask at Mass and when on Parish and Mission grounds. Let us continue to pray for all who are sick.
  23. 23. In the next couple of weeks we will announce the details of how you can participate in the parish small group discussions, to be held in English and Spanish. Visit sdcatholic.org/synod (English) for details about this consultation. And follow @DioceseSanDiego on Facebook and @SDCatholics on Instagram to follow the synod’s progress. PARISHES TO HOST SYNOD CONSULTATIONS IN MARCH

