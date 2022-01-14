Proclaim His Marvelous Deeds!

Wait! Exclusive 60 day trial to the world's largest digital library.
The SlideShare family just got bigger. You now have unlimited* access to books, audiobooks, magazines, and more from Scribd.Cancel anytime.
Create your free account to read unlimited documents.
Mary tells the servants to do what Jesus tells them. Mary also tells us to do what Jesus tells us! Do we obey and follow these commandments from Jesus? ‐ Fr. Alberto Villafan, OFM
For the week beginning January 16, 2022, enjoy scriptures, news, and events from your parish family at Mission San Luis Rey.