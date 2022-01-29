Love Never Fails

Wait! Exclusive 60 day trial to the world's largest digital library.
The SlideShare family just got bigger. You now have unlimited* access to books, audiobooks, magazines, and more from Scribd.Cancel anytime.
Create your free account to read unlimited documents.
The basis of fidelity is to believe. God invites Jeremiah to believe in the One who sends him because if Jeremiah believes God, he will be able to bet even his own life for God. Father Oscar Mendez, Pastor, Mission San Luis Rey Parish
For the week beginning January 30, 2022, enjoy scriptures, news, and events from your parish family at Mission San Luis Rey.