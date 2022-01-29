Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Upcoming SlideShare
What to Upload to SlideShare
What to Upload to SlideShare
Loading in …3
×
1 of 25

Love Never Fails

Jan. 29, 2022
0 likes 1 view

0

Share

Download to read offline

Spiritual

The basis of fidelity is to believe. God invites Jeremiah to believe in the One who sends him because if Jeremiah believes God, he will be able to bet even his own life for God. Father Oscar Mendez, Pastor, Mission San Luis Rey Parish

For the week beginning January 30, 2022, enjoy scriptures, news, and events from your parish family at Mission San Luis Rey.

Recommended

Related Books

Free with a 30 day trial from Scribd

See all
The Next Right Thing: A Simple, Soulful Practice for Making Life Decisions Emily P. Freeman
(4.5/5)
Free
Heaven and Hell: A History of the Afterlife Bart D. Ehrman
(3.5/5)
Free
How Yiddish Changed America and How America Changed Yiddish Restless Books, Inc.
(5/5)
Free
How to Stay Human in a F*cked-Up World: Mindfulness Practices for Real Life Tim Desmond
(3/5)
Free
Marriage Triggers: Exchanging Spouses' Angry Reactions for Gentle Biblical Responses Amber Lia
(4.5/5)
Free
What Made Jesus Mad?: Rediscover the Blunt, Sarcastic, Passionate Savior of the Bible Dr. Tim Harlow
(4.5/5)
Free
That Can Be Arranged: A Muslim Love Story Huda Fahmy
(4.5/5)
Free
Around the World on 50 Bucks: How I Left with Nothing and Returned a Rich Man Christopher Schacht
(4.5/5)
Free
Success from the Inside Out: Power to Rise from the Past to a Fulfilling Future Nona Jones
(4.5/5)
Free
All Along You Were Blooming: Thoughts for Boundless Living Morgan Harper Nichols
(4/5)
Free
The Rational Bible: Exodus Dennis Prager
(4/5)
Free
The Baggage Handler David Rawlings
(4.5/5)
Free
The Art of Living: Peace and Freedom in the Here and Now Thich Nhat Hanh
(4.5/5)
Free
I'm Possible: Jumping into Fear and Discovering a Life of Purpose Jeremy Cowart
(4/5)
Free
Girl, Wash Your Face: Stop Believing the Lies About Who You Are so You Can Become Who You Were Meant to Be Rachel Hollis
(3.5/5)
Free
Confessions Of Saint Augustine Augustine of Hippo
(3/5)
Free

Related Audiobooks

Free with a 30 day trial from Scribd

See all
Fasting for Ramadan: Notes from a Spiritual Practice Kazim Ali
(4/5)
Free
Heartwood: The Art of Living with the End in Mind Barbara Becker
(4.5/5)
Free
Wholehearted Faith Rachel Held Evans
(5/5)
Free
Living the Faery Life: A Guide to Connecting with the Magic, Power, and Joy of the Enchanted Realm Kac Young
(4.5/5)
Free
Woman Evolve: Break Up with Your Fears and Revolutionize Your Life Sarah Jakes Roberts
(5/5)
Free
Dream Big: Know What You Want, Why You Want It, and What You’re Going to Do About It Bob Goff
(5/5)
Free
Happiness Becomes You Tina Turner
(4.5/5)
Free
Searching for the Messiah: Unlocking the Psalms of Solomon and Humanity's Quest for a Savior Barrie Wilson
(5/5)
Free
Forgiving What You Can't Forget: Discover How to Move On, Make Peace with Painful Memories, and Create a Life That’s Beautiful Again Lysa TerKeurst
(4.5/5)
Free
The Women of the Bible Speak: The Wisdom of 16 Women and Their Lessons for Today Shannon Bream
(4.5/5)
Free
The Immoral Majority: Why Evangelicals Chose Political Power Over Christian Values Ben Howe
(4/5)
Free
A Love Letter Life: Pursue Creatively, Date Intentionally, Love Faithfully Jeremy Roloff
(4.5/5)
Free
Live in Grace, Walk in Love: A 365-Day Devotional Bob Goff
(4.5/5)
Free
Fierce, Free, and Full of Fire: The Guide to Being Glorious You Jen Hatmaker
(4.5/5)
Free
Miracles and Other Reasonable Things: A Story of Unlearning and Relearning God Sarah Bessey
(4.5/5)
Free
Saved From Success: How God Can Free You from Culture's Distortion of Family, Work, and the Good Life Dale Partridge
(4.5/5)
Free

Love Never Fails

  1. 1. Mission San Luis Rey Parish Welcomes You + Catholic + + Franciscan + + Multicultural +
  2. 2. 2 Happy Lunar New Year 2022 We wish the members of our Chinese and Vietnamese communities, and all of our brothers and sisters celebrating the Lunar New Year, happiness, prosperity, and precious moments with your loved ones! Gong Hei Fat Choy! Chúc Mừng Năm Mới!
  3. 3. PLEASE WATCH OUR SPECIAL FRIENDSHIP CAFÉ VIDEO ON YOUTUBE @MISSIONSANLUISREYPARISH OR WEBSITE AT SANLUISREYPARISH.ORG
  4. 4. The basis of fidelity is to believe. God invites him to believe in the One who sends him, because if Jeremiah believes God, he will be able to bet, even his own life for God. --Father Oscar (See Page #3 of the bulletin for the entire message)
  5. 5. First Reading God appoints Jeremiah as prophet to the nations (Jeremiah 1:4-5, 17-19).
  6. 6. The Mission retreat center has an opening in the housekeeping team. This is a part-time position working 24-28 hours per week, including weekends. Prior housekeeping experience is required. Bilingual in English and Spanish is preferred. Please send resumes to Kathryn DeAnda at retreats@sanluisrey.org
  7. 7. Living Faith Reflection Booklets offer daily readings and meaningful meditations to begin your day. They are available in the Parish Office. The booklet covers the months of January, February and March 2022. Donation of $2.00 for each booklet.
  8. 8. Join Fr. Sam in helping our city’s effort to help the homeless. The City of Oceanside is seeking volunteers to assist with the
  9. 9. SAVE THE DATE With Brother Moises Gutierrez, OFM Topic: The Eucharist Saturday, March 5, 2022 8:30 AM – 3:00 PM LENTEN DAY OF RECOLLECTION
  10. 10. Responsorial Psalm “I will sing of your salvation (Psalm 71).” With this as today’s Psalm refrain, let us all really sing it!
  11. 11. for the Jesse Manibusan Concert
  12. 12. In-person meetings are currently suspended until February 15th. (This does not include Masses and prayer devotions in the Parish Chapel, Serra Center, or Old Mission). Religious Education coordinators for Elementary, Middle School and Confirmation, RCIA will be in touch with parents with more information. COVID PRECAUTION ADVISORY & UPDATE
  13. 13. The Parish has an opening for a part-time security guard. They will be responsible for ensuring that only authorized persons are on the Parish grounds and provide a uniformed presence at Masses. Bilingual in English and Spanish is preferred. Please send your resume to Giovanni Dominguez at giovanni@sanluisreyparish.org.
  14. 14. Mass times, weekly bulletins, weather cancellations, ministry updates, & more delivered to your phone. TO SIGN UP, TEXT MSLRP TO 84576 Or sign up online at: sanluisreyparish.flocknote.com Text STOP to 84576 to stop text notifications at any time. Text HELP for help. There is no charge for this services, but your carrier may apply message and date rates.
  15. 15. Second Reading Love with its many facets is the most important of the virtues (1 Corinthians 12:31 — 13:13 [13:4-13]).
  16. 16. Mask requirements have been extended until February 15th. Therefore, we ask that you continue to wear a face mask at Mass and when on Parish and Mission grounds. Let us continue to pray for all who are sick.
  17. 17. Our parish Synod consultation is on Saturday, March 26th. Visit sdcatholic.org/synod (English) and follow @Sanluisreyparish on Facebook and @Missionsanluisreyparish on Instagram for more news. PARISHES TO HOST SYNOD CONSULTATIONS IN MARCH
  18. 18. Gospel When Jesus claims his salvific mission is for all people, not just the Jews, he is expelled by the enraged members of the Nazarean synagogue (Luke 4:21-30).
  19. 19. NEW OPTION OFFERED In addition to Mass indoors, the mass will be broadcast outside Serra Center via loudspeakers Sundays at 8 am, 10 am, 12 noon and 3 pm. You are invited to bring chairs, for you and your family, and sit socially distanced outside on the Serra Center lawn. Eucharistic Ministers will come out to bring you communion.
  20. 20. FEBRUARY IS BLACK HISTORY MONTH Please join us in celebrating the gifts African Americans bring to our country, our world, and our church. Diocese of Charleston
  21. 21. CITIZENSHIP CLASSES Citizenship Classes begin on Wednesdays, February 23 to May 4th, in Parish Rm #125 at 6:30 p.m. Info: call (619) 721-0600 Tell others about this opportunity!
  22. 22. WORLD DAY FOR CONSECRATED LIFE Please pray for all those who have made commitments in the consecrated life, and be sure to thank them on their special day. May they continue to be inspired by Jesus Christ and respond generously to God's gift of their vocation. Wednesday, February 2, 2022 and in parishes February 5-6, 2022.
  23. 23. Married? Help celebrate National Marriage Week by sending in a photograph (.jpg or .gif) that will be published on Sunday, Feb. 13th in our parish communications show. Email to itc@sanluisreyparish.org on or before Saturday, February 5th, 2022.

×