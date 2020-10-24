Lord, You Are My Strength

Successfully reported this slideshow.
OF MISSION SAN LUIS REY PARISH THE CATHOLIC COMMUNITY
Parish Offices Closed PARISH OFFICE CLOSED Thursday, October 29th | 11:00 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. The Parish office will be clos...
Novena for Faithful Citizenship Our bishops are offering an electronic Election Novena to help Catholics form their consci...
Responding to Racism Open Wide Our Hearts: Respond to the Enduring Call to Love by addressing racism in our hearts and com...
You shall not oppress an alien, for you yourselves were once aliens in Egypt (Exodus 22:20-26). First Reading
Feast of All Saints Sunday, November 1, 2020 Regular Mass schedule for Saturday Vigil 5 pm English, 7 pm Spanish Outdoors ...
Responding to Racism Listen to and know the stories of our brothers and sisters who have suffered from racism in history, ...
Responsorial Psalm I love you, Lord, my strength (Psalm 18).
Forming Consciences for Faithful Citizenship The upcoming election offers Catholics a valuable chance to consider how the ...
Feast of All Souls Monday, November 2, 2020 7:30 a.m.—Serra Center—English 7:00 p.m.—St. Michael’s Courtyard—Spanish (The ...
Responding to Racism Work to address both individual and systemic racism. Look out for practices or policies that treat gr...
You became imitators of the Lord, so that you became a model for all believers (1 Thessalonians 1:5c-10). Second Reading
Return your baby bottles filled with cash and your baby shower gifts on Sunday, October 25, 2020 after Outdoor Masses. Cas...
Knights of Columbus are selling Christmas Cards starting now and ending on October 30, 2020. You will receive your orders ...
Responding to Racism Think about what you can do to combat racism wherever you are: at school, work, or with family and fr...
You shall love the Lord, your God, with all your heart, and you shall love your neighbor as yourself (Matthew 22:34-40). G...
A divided country. Fights at the dinner table. Political vitriol. What does it mean to love our neighbors in the midst of ...
Saturday - St. Michael's Courtyard English Mass: 5:00 p.m. Spanish Mass: 7:00 p.m. Sunday - St. Michael’s Courtyard Englis...
Responding to Racism As individuals and communities of faith, examine your conscience. When have I seen the “other” instea...
Remember, Sunday, November 1 is the time change. Don't forget to turn the clock back an hour on Saturday before bed.
×