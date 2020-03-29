I Am the Resurrection and the Life

Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
A Note from Our Pastor, Fr. Vince Jesus tells Martha that her brother will rise and then asks her: “Do you believe this?” ...
The Parish Offices, the Parish Chapel, all Mission offices, the Historic Mission Church and Cemetery Grounds have all been...
Spiritual Communion My Jesus, I believe that You are present in the Most Holy Sacrament. I love You above all things, and ...
Thus says the Lord GOD: I will open your graves, have you rise from them, and settle you on your land. Then you shall know...
Check out our Amazon Wish List on our parish website or scan this code with your phone camera! Any donations will be great...
Your weekly gift is crucial to the life of your parish, because the Church cannot continue without the faithful financial ...
PALM SUNDAY OF THE LORD’S PASSION LIVE STREAM MASSES Click on LIVE STREAM 15 minutes before the hour Mass begins to enjoy ...
St. Rocco, Pray for Us! Jesus Christ, you traveled through towns and villages “curing every disease and illness.” At your ...
If Christ is in you, the spirit is alive even if the body is dead because of sin (Romans 8:8-11). SECOND READING
Easter Food Basket Drive Filller text $40.00 feeds a family at Easter!
Our Lady of Lourdes, Pray for Us Heal those who are sick with the virus. May they regain their strength and health through...
GOSPEL Jesus said to her, “Did I not tell you that if you believe you will see the glory of God?” (John 11:1-45.)
PICK UP YOUR BLESSED PALMS Saturday, April 4th - 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. So that you may have palms with you for the Sunda...
St. Damien, Pray for Us! Jesus Christ, healer of all, stay by our side in this time of uncertainty and sorrow. Be with tho...
NEW DAY AND TIMES SOCIAL OUTREACH Our Social Outreach Department is open on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 ...
I Am the Resurrection and the Life
I Am the Resurrection and the Life
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

I Am the Resurrection and the Life

58 views

Published on

I Am the Resurrection and the Life

Published in: Spiritual
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

I Am the Resurrection and the Life

  1. 1. A Note from Our Pastor, Fr. Vince Jesus tells Martha that her brother will rise and then asks her: “Do you believe this?” The Lord Jesus asks us this same question today. Let us respond as did Martha: “Yes, Lord, I do believe!”
  2. 2. The Parish Offices, the Parish Chapel, all Mission offices, the Historic Mission Church and Cemetery Grounds have all been closed until further notice due to the Governor of California’s order to stay in place.
  3. 3. Spiritual Communion My Jesus, I believe that You are present in the Most Holy Sacrament. I love You above all things, and I desire to receive You into my soul. Since I cannot at this moment receive You sacramentally, come at least spiritually into my heart. I embrace You as if You were already there and unite myself wholly to You. Never permit me to be separated from You. Amen
  4. 4. Thus says the Lord GOD: I will open your graves, have you rise from them, and settle you on your land. Then you shall know I am the LORD, O my people! (Ezekiel 37:12-14). FIRST READING
  5. 5. Check out our Amazon Wish List on our parish website or scan this code with your phone camera! Any donations will be greatly appreciated! Donations can also be made online at: https://sanluisreyparish.org/ministries/social‐outre ach/ or by shopping online via our Amazon wishlist: https://tinyurl.com/lorettohousepantry SOCIAL OUTREACH & FOOD PANTRY
  6. 6. Your weekly gift is crucial to the life of your parish, because the Church cannot continue without the faithful financial support of its members. Please donate online at sanluisreyparish.org, CLICK GIVE, or mail in your donations. Thank you!
  7. 7. PALM SUNDAY OF THE LORD’S PASSION LIVE STREAM MASSES Click on LIVE STREAM 15 minutes before the hour Mass begins to enjoy prelude music. Please download your worship aid before Mass to sing together. 8:00 a.m.—English (added for Palm Sunday) 10:00 a.m.—English 12:00 p.m.—Spanish
  8. 8. St. Rocco, Pray for Us! Jesus Christ, you traveled through towns and villages “curing every disease and illness.” At your command, the sick were made well. Come to our aid now, in the midst of the global spread of the coronavirus, that we may experience your healing love.
  9. 9. If Christ is in you, the spirit is alive even if the body is dead because of sin (Romans 8:8-11). SECOND READING
  10. 10. Easter Food Basket Drive Filller text $40.00 feeds a family at Easter!
  11. 11. Our Lady of Lourdes, Pray for Us Heal those who are sick with the virus. May they regain their strength and health through quality medical care. Heal us from our fear, which prevents nations from working together and neighbors from helping one another.
  12. 12. GOSPEL Jesus said to her, “Did I not tell you that if you believe you will see the glory of God?” (John 11:1-45.)
  13. 13. PICK UP YOUR BLESSED PALMS Saturday, April 4th - 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. So that you may have palms with you for the Sunday livestream, you may drive to the Mission and form a “car procession” in one of the three driveways: 1. The parish entrance at Parish Way 2. The main driveway to the Mission Church 3. The driveway leading to the Retreat Center. Blessed palms will be distributed to you in your cars. You will also have the opportunity to make your offertory donation at the same time. For your safety, we recommend that you wear a mask if you have one. We will be wearing a mask and gloves to distribute the palms.
  14. 14. St. Damien, Pray for Us! Jesus Christ, healer of all, stay by our side in this time of uncertainty and sorrow. Be with those who have died from the virus. May they be at rest with you in your eternal peace. Be with the families of those who are sick or have died. As they worry and grieve, defend them from illness and despair. May they know your peace.
  15. 15. NEW DAY AND TIMES SOCIAL OUTREACH Our Social Outreach Department is open on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. Any support, such as food donations or monetary donations, is greatly appreciated. Special needs this week: Cereal, canned proteins, pasta sauce.

×