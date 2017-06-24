Domingo 25 de junio, hasta el sábado, 1ro de julio del 2017 June

served by the Franciscan Friars of the Province of Saint Barbara bajo el cuidado de los Frailes Franciscanos de la Provinc...
WEEKLY CALENDAR/CALENDARIO SEMANAL Sunday, June 25 through Saturday, July 1, 2017 Domingo 25 de junio, hasta el sábado, 1r...
PENSAMIENTO DE CORRESPONSABILIDAD Jesús habla a sus discípulos sin rodeos: si nosotros reconocemos a Jesús públi- camente,...
25 de Junio del 2017 - 12° Domingo del Tiempo Ordinario | 9 12° DOMINGO DEL TIEMPO ORDINARIO Canten y alaben al Señor, por...
ALL TUNE and LUBE “Total Car Care” 3965 Mission Ave #7 Oceanside, CA 92058 •QUALITY SERVICE DONE WITH INTEGRITY COMPLETE A...
BEAUTY • COMFORT • SECURITY Residential Care Facility For Eldery Care with INDEPENDENCE SECURITY • CHOICE 21 Via Alta Vist...
ELEMENTARY/MIDDLE SCHOOL: Preschool: Janet Grace Cabrera. Del Rio Kindergarten: San a- go de la Torres. Cesar Chavez: Dani...
  3. 3. PENSAMIENTO DE CORRESPONSABILIDAD Jesús habla a sus discípulos sin rodeos: si nosotros reconocemos a Jesús públi- camente, Él nos recordará delante de Dios, nuestro Padre. Si nosotros nega- mos a Jesús, Él se olvidará de nosotros. Sería muy raro que un cris ano negara a Jesús públicamente. Sin embargo, noso- tros podemos negar a Jesús en maneras más su les. Hay mucha gente que olvida, convenientemente, todo lo que se reﬁere a Jesús y al trabajo de su Reino en sus vidas diarias, en los momentos de debilidad, de inmadurez espiritual o cuando enfrentan empos di ciles. Los buenos corresponsables fortalecen su confesión de Cristo a través de la oración y asis endo regularmente a Misa, examinando sus vidas y acudiendo a la confesión con frecuencia, y recordándo- se diariamente a sí mismos que Jesús vive en ellos/as. Dedique un empo para dar una mirada a su propia vida diaria. ¿Reconoce usted a Cristo ante otros? ¿Con qué frecuencia recuerda que Cristo vive en usted? QUERIDOS AMIGOS, ¡Paz y Todo Bien! Mis hermanos y hermanas, el Evangelio de hoy pro- viene del "discurso misionero" de Mateo que cubre Mateo 10:5-42. Debemos entender esta enseñanza de Jesús de proveer la guía para la tarea de los nuevos dis- cípulos de predicar la Buena Nueva del Reino de los Cielos. Jesús le dice a los primeros discípulos y a noso- tros que no debemos temer. Todo lo que está en el evangelio ahora debe ser puesto en evidencia. El Evan- gelio en su plenitud debe ser proclamado. Además, Je- sús nos recuerda que somos mucho más valiosos que "todos los pájaros". Debemos ser fuertes ante la perse- cución y la adversidad. Dios se ocupará de nosotros. Aun si, el daño corporal no es lo peor que nos puede pasar. Es el daño que penetra el interior de la persona, que es letal. Pero, incluso aquí Dios nos protegerá. Re- cordemos que sólo aquello que podría desaﬁar mi vida en Cristo es un enemigo para nosotros. Si consultan el bole n de hoy, encontrarán algunas oportunidades atrac vas y gra ﬁcantes para relajarse y celebrar el verano. Llamo su atención a las ¡"Noches de Película" en el jardín del Centro de Serra! Traigan a sus familias a esta noche de diversión con fabulosas pelícu- las para toda la familia. Disfruten de los refrigerios y de la comunidad y pasen un buen rato. ¡Vean el bole n de hoy para la lista de películas y fechas! después, el 10 de agosto, tendremos una increíble función de gran música por el Sr. Nick Palance. La pre- sentación de Nick incluirá baladas, canciones en espa- ñol e italiano, melodías de Broadway y muchas otras sorpresas. ¡Yo personalmente he asis do a uno de los conciertos de Nick y puedo decirles que es fabuloso! ¡Su voz te recuerda a Andrea Bocelli y Josh Groban to- do en uno! Obtengan sus boletos hoy después de la Misa. ¡Es seguro que los boletos de este evento se ago- tarán! Por úl mo, los invito a asis r a nuestra segunda reunión de "Conoce a tus Sacerdotes", que se impar rá en español, este domingo después de la Misa del me- diodía. El Padre Francisco compar rá un poco sobre sus antecedentes y tendrá un diálogo con los feligreses. ¡Vengan y aprendan más sobre nuestro querido Párro- co Asociado! Con amor, 8 | PARROQUIA MISION SAN LUIS REY, Oceanside, California - 25 de Junio del 2017 Nick Palance “Serenata de Verano” La Voz de las Américas De los escenarios más renombrados en el mundo, el ar sta de Ópera Pop ha tocado los corazones de audiencias de todas las generaciones. Su voz y su pasión musical han sido descritas como el ‘nuevo Andrea Bochelli Americano’ y comparado con Josh Groban. Nick Palance es un ar sta extraordinario. Él vendrá a la PARROQUIA MISIÓN SAN LUIS REY EL JUEVES, 10 DE AGOSTO DEL 2017 Boletos: $35 admisión general o $50 VIP que incluye una copa de vino y aperi vos en su mesa. Puertas abren a las 6:00 p.m. Visita www.sanluisreyparish.org para más información. ¡APARTEN LA FECHA! El 4 de julio el Padre Vince celebrará su 50° Aniversario Jubileo como Fraile Franciscano. Acompáñanos en la celebración con una Misa y recepción el domingo, 27 de Agosto. Más detalles en las próximas semanas. COLECTAS—Semana del 7-20 de junio Actual Presupuesto Debajo/Sobre Total de Colectas $53,122.00 $55,408.44 -$2,286.44
  4. 4. 25 de Junio del 2017 - 12° Domingo del Tiempo Ordinario | 9 12° DOMINGO DEL TIEMPO ORDINARIO Canten y alaben al Señor, porque él ha salvado la vida del pobre. — Jeremías 20:13 LECTURAS DE HOY Primera lectura -- El Señor ha salvado al desamparado de los manos de los malvados (Jeremías 20:10-13). Salmo -- Escúchame, Señor, porque eres bueno (Salmo 69 [68]). Segunda lectura -- Por gracia, el don generoso del Hijo de Dios, Jesucristo, nos ha salvado de todo pecado. (Romanos 5:12-15). Evangelio -- No hay miedo cuando el amor de Dios se recibe como don precioso (Mateo 10:26-33). Salmo responsorial: Leccionario Hispanoamericano Dominical (c) 1970, Comisión Episcopal Española. Usado con permiso. Todos los derechos reservados. LECTURAS DE LA SEMANA Lunes: Gn 12:1-9; Sal 33 (32):12-13, 18-20, 22; Mt 7:1-5 Martes: Gn 13:2, 5-18; Sal 15 (14):2-4ab, 5; Mt 7:6, 12-14 Miércoles: Gn 15:1-12, 17-18; Sal 105 (104):1-4, 6-9; Mt 7:15-20 Jueves: Vigilia: Hch 3:1-10; Sal 19 (18):2-5; Gál 1:11-20; Jn 21:15-19 Día: Hch 12:1-11; Sal 34 (33):2-9; 2 Tim 4:6-8, 17-18; Mt 16:13-19 Viernes: Gn 17:1, 9-10, 15-22; Sal 128 (127):1-5; Mt 8:1-4 Sábado: Gn 18:1-15; Lc 1:46-50, 53-55; Mt 8:5-17 Domingo: 2 Re 4:8-11, 14-16a; Sal 89 (88):2-3, 16-19; Rom 6:3-4, 8-11; Mt 10:37-42 LOS SANTOS Y OTRAS CELEBRACIONES Domingo: Decimosegundo Domingo del Tiempo Ordinario Martes: San Cirilo de Alejandría Miércoles: San Ireneo Jueves: San Pedro y San Pablo, apóstoles Viernes: Los Primeros Santos Már res de la Iglesia Romana Sábado: San Junípero Serra; Santa María Virgen; Primer Sábado; Día del Canadá INSCRIPCIONES DE EDUCACIÓN RELIGIOSA 5° de JULIO al 31 de AGOSTO Las inscripciones de Educación Religiosa en todos los niveles y la preparación sacramental comienzan el 5° de julio y es- tarán disponibles hasta el 31 de agosto del 2017. Se re- quiere estar inscritos como miembros de la Parroquia antes de inscribir a sus niños en Educación Religiosa, si no están inscritos en la Parroquia, pueden inscribirse en la Oficina Parroquial o en línea. El costo de cada niño/a es de $65.00 a menos que sea en el programa de Confirmación (*vea aba- jo). Este costo cubre los gastos de libros, materiales, y ope- ración del edificio. Se pide el pago total en el momento de inscripción, si es posible o se requiere un depósito de $20 (no rembolsable) por cada estudiante en el momento de inscripción. Se les permitirá hacer pagos si es que éstos se cumplen antes del 27 de febrero del 2018. Pueden inscribir a sus niños de la siguiente forma:  Llenar la forma de inscripción en la Oficina Parroquial.  En línea ir a: sanluisreyparish.org Grados de Pre-Escolar a 8°: Pre-Escolar al 6o grado son los domingos: 9:00 a.m. a 9:50 a.m. (inglés) y 10:40 a.m. a 11:45 a.m. (español) 6o a 8o grado son los martes (solo en inglés): 6:30 p.m. a 8:00 p.m. La preparación para la Primera Comunión puede comenzar en el segundo grado; la preparación para el sacramento es un proceso de dos años. Se requiere una copia del acta del bautismo y $25 en el segundo año en que van a recibir su Primera Comunión. Para más información pueden comunicarse con Elena Zava- la, Coordinadora, al 760-547-0715 o con Sandra Domin- guez, Asistente de Administración, al 760-547-0716. (*)Preparatoria y Confirmación: Grado 9o al 12o son los martes (inglés): 6:30 p.m. a 8:00 p.m. La Confirmación es un programa de dos años para jóvenes en Preparatoria. El primer año tiene el costo de $80.00 y el segundo de $180.00 que incluye los costos de talleres y retiros. Se requiere una copia del acta de Bautismo y de Primera Comunión. Para más información comuníquense con Natalie Ibarra, Coordinadora del Ministerio de Jóvenes al 760-547-0702, o con Sandra Dominguez, Asistente de Administración al 760- 547-0716. MINISTERIO DE LA SALUD MENTAL Nuestra parroquia forma parte de la Red Diocesana del Minis- terio de la Salud Mental en San Diego. Estamos aquí para ayudar a encontrar la ayuda que necesita. 760-757-3250, ext. 203. OFICINAS CERRADAS En observancia del día fes vo de la Independencia de EE.UU., nuestras oﬁci- nas estarán CERRADAS el martes, 4 de julio. Reabrimos el miércoles, 5 de julio a las 8:00 a.m.
  5. 5. ALL TUNE and LUBE “Total Car Care” 3965 Mission Ave #7 Oceanside, CA 92058 •QUALITY SERVICE DONE WITH INTEGRITY COMPLETE AUTOMOTIVE SERVICES AND REPAIRS DONE HERE 10% Off Anything We Service All Makes & Models Call for Appt. 760-721-9000 The Most Complete Online National Directory of Catholic ParishesCheck It Out Today! Come Sail Away on a 7-night Catholic Exotic Cruise. Prices begin at $1045 per couple which includes all port fees and taxes. Daily Mass and Rosary offered. Deposit of only $350 per person will reserve your cabin. Space is limited. Thanks and God Bless, Brian or Sally, coordinators 860.399.1785 an Official Travel Agency of Apostleship of the Sea-USA CST 2117990-70 $29.95/Mo. billed quarterly • One Free Month • No Long-Term Contract • Price Guarantee • Easy Self Installation Call Today! Toll Free 1.877.801.8608 Medical Alert System 012419 Mission San Luis Rey (B) www.jspaluch.com For Ads: J.S. Paluch Co., Inc. 1-800-231-0805 ESTATE PLANNING Ī Wills Ī Trusts Ī Powers of Attorney Ī Advance Health Care Directives Ī Probate Ī Estate Administration Ī Elder Law In-Home Appointments Complimentary Consultation LAW OFFICE OF PATRICIA L. ANDEL, A.P.C. (760) 631-6360 www.AndelLaw.com State Bar #125515 NOW OPEN ROYAL BUFFET Hibachi Grill • Sushi & Seafood Eat Good | Feel Good 3766 Mission Avenue • Suite 111 Oceanside, CA 92058 Phone: 760-721-1889 www.RoyalBuffetRestaurant.com 15% OFF table up to 4 people with purchase 1 buffet and 1 drink • Not valid with other offers • Dine in only • Not valid on holidays • Not valid with senior price Get 15% OFF for Parishioner SPACEAVAILABLE To Advertise Here... Contact BOB HAHN today at (800) 231-0805 hahnb@jspaluch.com ROB HOWIESON REALTOR® • CALBRE #01783130 C: 951-454-2377 ■■ O: 760-519-6905 email: northcountyhomes@yahoo.com web: www.robsellsnorthcountyhomes.com 2701 Loker Ave. W. #100 • Carlsbad, CA 92010BRE Local Parishioner
  6. 6. BEAUTY • COMFORT • SECURITY Residential Care Facility For Eldery Care with INDEPENDENCE SECURITY • CHOICE 21 Via Alta Vista,Bonsall,CA 92003 760-295-4141 goldenhouseresidence@yahoo.com Mini Miracles Academy 139 Canyon Dr., Oceanside Qualified Teachers CPR and First Aid Certified Serving ages 8 weeks to 5 yrs old Early Learning Curriculum Breakfast, Lunch and Snack is served hours 5:00 am to 9:30 pm 760-439-7492 A Christian College of Arts and Sciences 9:1 Student-to-Faculty Ratio • Non-Profit, WASC Accredited Nationally-Recognized Academics Athletic Programs for Men & Women • Affordable Tuition 1637 Capalina Road, San Marcos, CA 760.471.1316 www.skcca.com CAA Landscape 760-613-1302 CELSO@caalandscape.com SPRING is HERE ! Hardworking, Honest, Reliable HANNA PLUMBING Sales, Service, Repairs $10.00 Disc. on Service Calls 643 S. Santa Fe • Vista (760) 726-2002 Members of St. Francis 012419 Mission San Luis Rey (A) 800-566-6150 • www.wlpmusic.com SaintMargaretSundayMissal Readings • Reflections • Prayers In Stock & Ready to Order Today. CALL OR ORDER ONLINE. $39.95 Designed to be through 2030Your Personal Prayer Companion www.jspaluch.com For Ads: J.S. Paluch Co., Inc. 1-800-231-0805 Mexican Food Oceanside 125 Old Grove Rd. #8 Oceanside, CA 92057 Phone (760) 435-9071 Free Chicken Crispy Taco with Purchase One per customer, per day with coupon Expires 7/31/16 John R. Tiongson Certified Public Accountant Tax • Accounting IRS Representation Individuals and Businesses Tel. (760) 231-8483 San Luis Rey Dental Care Dr. Maricar Galdiano Dentistry for Children & Adults 3825 Mission Ave. #D-5 Oceanside, CA 92054 Tuesday - Friday 9:00 am - 6:00 pm Saturday 8:00 am - 3:00 pm (760) 966-0800 We Speak Tagalog Weseloh Chevrolet-Kia“Serving Southern California for over 80 years” 760-438-1001 www.weseloh.com 5335 Paseo Del Norte, Carlsbad, CA 92008 IfYou Live AloneYou Need LIFEWatch! 24 Hour Protection at HOME and AWAY! ✔Ambulance ✔Police ✔Fire ✔Friends/Family CALL NOW! 800.393.9954 FREEShipping•FREEActivation NOLongTermContracts SPECIALOFFER:FREELIFEWatch ShoppersTotewithyourorder SolutionsasLowas$1aDay! “I was hungry and you gave me food, I was thirsty and you gave me drink, I was a stranger and you welcomed me...” - Matthew 25:35 Pick-up Special! $9.99 Large 1-Topping Pizza WE DELIVER! 3617 Ocean Ranch Blvd., #105 Oceanside, CA 776600--223311--55005500 Located at the corner of Ocean Ranch Blvd. and Rancho del Oro Limit 3. Available for pick-up only. Please present bulletin coupon. Not valid with other promotions/offers. HANDYMAN • All Interior • All Exterior • Painting • Plumbing • Wall Repair Miguel • FREE ESTIMATES • 760.681.0329 Se Habla Español (760) 728-1689 Steve & Scott McGargill, Managers BERRY-BELL & HALL FD-828 Fallbrook Mortuary, Inc. 333 North Vine St., Fallbrook, CA 92028 FAX (760) 728-6783 B B& H
  7. 7. ELEMENTARY/MIDDLE SCHOOL: Preschool: Janet Grace Cabrera. Del Rio Kindergarten: San a- go de la Torres. Cesar Chavez: Daniel Cabrera. Coastal Academy: Sierra Gabriela Madril. Madison Middle School: Carlos Pena. MLK: Brooke Ashton. St. Mary’s: Sophia Pregardier, Adrian Chavez. Others: Jordan Robbins (8th grade), Cris an Abood (8th grade). HIGH SCHOOL: El Camino: Yolanda Sarahi Salazar de la Torre, Noemi Cabrera, Ariana Diaz, Fabian Ramirez, Mariah Ann Stechschulte (w/ honors), Maria Alexsandra Hernandez (w/honors, future UCI freshman in Poli cal Science), Ana Jazmyn Cabrera, Juan Angel Jimenez, Yuming “Zoey” Yuan (future freshman at Cornell Uni- versity). Mission Vista: Reggie Nieblas, Liesel Koehler. Oceanside: Buka Kaleopa Tuisee, Linda Gomez Spires, Gabriel- le Russell. Simi Valley High: Megan N. Lewis. Vista High: Marcos Rivera, Nathaniel David Rosas. Others: Jennifer Lopez, Stephanie Jimenez, Tyler Guﬀey, Kitanna Leasiolagi. COLLEGE/UNIVERSITY: Franciscan School of Theology (FST): Ariana Aquino Quintero, MDiv, Kendra McClelland, MDiv, Samuel Nasada, OFM, MDiv, Hannah Bergland, MTS, Yvonne Butler, MTS, Jus n Combs, MTS, Deborah Francisco, MTS, Lazarus Kwon, OFM, MTS , Fr. Phouc Nguyen, MTS, Maria Valencia, MTS. Mira Costa: Rosa Franco, Le cia Leonarda Figueroa. UCSD: Carlos Lopez, Alexandra Chun (M.A. in Biology). UC Santa Cruz: Emma Ashton (B.S.). CS Dominguez Hills: Angel Mora (B.A.). Northern Arizona: Megan Rose (B.S. in Communica ons). University of LaVerne: Cristal Mon el (B.S. in Kinesiology). USC: Michelle Suarez. UC Irvine: Adam Idica, Ph.D. University of Pi sburgh: Brian Man. Others: Michael Cordero (B.S. in Visual Arts), Grace Isabella Raymond.

